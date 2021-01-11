Reason Roundup

MAGA-Powered Parler Is Down After Amazon Cancels Its Web Hosting Services

Plus: Pelosi will start impeachment proceedings if Pence doesn't invoke 25th Amendment, asylum restrictions have been blocked, and more...

|

parler
(Screenshot Parler.com)

Amazon pulls plug on Parler. The relatively new social media platform Parler hasfor now, at leastvanished, after Amazon canceled its web hosting contract with the company effective Sunday night. Google also banned Parler, on Friday, with Apple following suit on Saturday. The companies cite posts making threats against Mike Pence, organizing last week's events in Washington, D.C., and making plans for further action to challenge the 2020 election results.

Parler may "be unavailable on the internet for up to a week as we rebuild from scratch," wrote CEO John Matze in a statement. "We will try our best to move to a new provider right now as we have many competing for our business."

Matze called it a coordinated attack by Apple, Amazon, and Google "to kill competition in the market place." He added that "you can expect the war on competition and free speech to continue, but don't count us out."

Parler isn't really a competitor for Apple, Amazon, or Google, and Parler's head displays a fuzzy conception of free markets if he thinks it means big tech companies must contract with apps and businesses they don't wish to, for whatever reason.

But Matze isn't wrong that something here stinks.

Plenty of digital platformsincluding those much bigger and more mainstream than Parlerprovide a place for conspiracy theorists, MAGA riot organizers, and threats of violence, as well as the politicians who back and encourage these forces. To take action against Parler and no other social media sites or web forumsand to do it so swiftly, without providing them with a little buffer to find new optionsfeels like the Amazon/Apple/Google version of Twitter and Facebook suddenly banning Trump's accounts and deleting his post history. It's a big, high-profile move in the midst of inflamed passions and threats of legal action that feels more designed to stave off becoming a target themselves.

It's not a First Amendment issue, of course, and it's perfectly within Apple's, Google's, and Amazon's rights as private companies to make these choices. But it also looks a lot like they're making Parler a sacrificial lamb to political pressure to do something about people talking too uncontrollably online.

Actionable threats and harassment needn't be ignored, but we should focus on the folks behind those threats, not aim to take down whole ancillary reams of speech and content to punish a minority of lawbreakers.

Incidentally, this provides the anti-Section 230 crowd with a better glimpse of what a world without Section 230 would look like all the time, not just in the wake of incidents that rattle us. Nobody would want to even tangentially do business with apps and other web forums that don't aggressively police and limit user speech, for fear that liability would work its way up the food chain to them.

(One of the first civil lawsuits under the 2018 law FOSTA, which took aim at Section 230 and online ads for sex work, was against Mailchimp for letting an adult ad website sign up for an account and send emails.)

Parler was painted as a broadly conservative answer to Twitter, a place where free speech reigned. In reality, it attracted a certain strain of conservatismthat which worshiped President Donald Trump and often trafficked in wild conspiracy theoriesand quickly started running into issues between its original "anything goes" ethos and the demands of moderating a major platform. But for all its flaws, it doesn't deserve its current fate as a tech scapegoat for last week's attack on the U.S. Capitol.

IMPEACHMENT IMMINENT?

If the vice president doesn't invoke the 25th Amendment to get Trump out of the White House now, Nancy Pelosi will start impeachment proceedings. The House speaker plans to begin taking those steps today, attempting "to pass a resolution by unanimous consent Monday morning calling for Pence and Trump's Cabinet to invoke the 25th Amendment and remove Trump from office," reports CNN.

If the resolution doesn't pass by unanimous consent -- and it most assuredly won't given likely Republican resistance -- then the measure will be brought to the floor for a full vote on Tuesday.

The resolution will call on Pence to respond within 24 hours and, if not, the House would move to impeach the President.

"Next," Pelosi said in a letter to Democratic colleagues, "we will proceed with bringing impeachment legislation to the Floor."

[…] Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell previously made clear in a memo that even if the House moved in the coming days to impeach Trump, the Senate would not return to session before January 19. That would place the start of the trial on January 20 -- the date of Biden's inauguration.

QUICK HITS

  • "More than 5,000 law school alumni and students have signed a petition calling for the disbarment of Sens. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) and Ted Cruz (R-Tex.) over what it says were their 'efforts to undermine the peaceful transition of power after a free and fair election,'" notes The Washington Post. You can read the full petition here.
  • Asylum restrictions set to take place today have been blocked, after another federal judge ruled Acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf's appointment to be illegitimate. "In a scathing 14-page decision, Judge James Donato of the U.S. District Court in San Francisco agreed with other federal judges who have concluded that DHS failed to follow proper legal procedures when installing Wolf as the department's acting secretary," reports CBS News. "He said Trump administration lawyers 'recycled' arguments to defend the legality of Wolf's appointment, 'as if they had not been soundly rejected in well-reasoned opinions by several courts.'"

NEXT: California Voters Liberate Ride-Share Drivers From A.B. 5

Elizabeth Nolan Brown is a senior editor at Reason.

  1. Fist of Etiquette
    January.11.2021 at 9:46 am

    Amazon pulls plug on Parler.

    That should fix everything.

    1. Jerry B.
      January.11.2021 at 9:52 am

      Jeff Bezos is hoping that if Amazon toes the line, the Democrats won’t increase his income tax when they go after the billionaires.

      Yeah. Right.

      1. OpenBordersLiberal-tarian
        January.11.2021 at 9:57 am

        “when they go after the billionaires”

        Why would Democrats go after billionaires? This isn’t the 1980s anymore. Biden had more billionaire donors than Drumpf; he’s not going to attack his own base.

        #InDefenseOfBillionaires

        1. patewo4324
          January.11.2021 at 10:44 am

      2. Lord of Strazele
        January.11.2021 at 10:03 am

        Dems should rewrite the federal tax code to discourage corporations from gaming the system by relocating to other states or countries.

        1. Earth Skeptic
          January.11.2021 at 10:09 am

          Pussy. Dems should simply nationalize any uncooperative corporations.

          1. Lord of Strazele
            January.11.2021 at 10:11 am

            That’s unconstitutional bro and a bad idea.

            1. mad.casual
              January.11.2021 at 10:17 am

              Explain that to state governments and the local zoning board(s).

            2. Longtobefree
              January.11.2021 at 10:36 am

              How is it unconstitutional?
              Interstate commerce?
              General welfare?
              Tax policy?

              Welcome to the revolution. We lost.

          2. Mother's Lament
            January.11.2021 at 10:44 am

            They’ve already nationalized Alphabet, Apple, Twitter and Facebook.

            21% of their board members are former elected Democrats.
            18% of Alphabet’s upper management has been employed by elected Democratic party officials before.
            Facebook has 400+ employees who worked for the Obama administration. Twitter only slightly less.
            Facebook actually banned accounts at the behest of Hunter Biden in 2012. This was done by Facebook exec Adan Conner who went on to work for Obama.

            The list goes on, and on, and on.

            1. A Cynical Asshole
              January.11.2021 at 10:52 am

              21% of their board members are former elected Democrats.
              18% of Alphabet’s upper management has been employed by elected Democratic party officials before.
              Facebook has 400+ employees who worked for the Obama administration. Twitter only slightly less.

              I wouldn’t be surprised if many other large corporations have similar makeups to their corporate boards. Why bother with formally nationalizing industries when you can simply place “loyal party members in good standing” on their boards and thereby have full control of them anyway?

          3. A Cynical Asshole
            January.11.2021 at 10:45 am

            Dems should simply nationalize any uncooperative corporations.

            Don’t be silly, Strazele is a fascist, not a socialist.

        2. Sometimes Bad Is Bad
          January.11.2021 at 10:10 am

          Fuck off slaver.

          1. Lord of Strazele
            January.11.2021 at 10:17 am

            If I advanced my position like you guys I would deny that I wanted to raise taxes, accuse you of wanting of to raise taxes, raise the taxes and then call you deranged for complaining about the higher tax rate.

            1. Sevo
              January.11.2021 at 10:42 am

              “If I advanced my position like you guys I would deny that I wanted to raise taxes, accuse you of wanting of to raise taxes, raise the taxes and then call you deranged for complaining about the higher tax rate.”

              You first ought to learn to write an intelligible sentence, but I know the 6th grade is tough for you.

              1. Lord of Strazele
                January.11.2021 at 10:48 am

                It’s clear enough. You should stop telling people to kill themselves.

                1. Sevo
                  January.11.2021 at 10:54 am

                  You should fuck off and die. The world would be a smarter place.

        3. JesseAz
          January.11.2021 at 10:12 am

          Soft Fascism exists, so you just want to go to full fascism. Nice.

          1. Lord of Strazele
            January.11.2021 at 10:19 am

            Taxing corporations slightly more is fascism? What’s trying to overthrow an election and seize power?

            1. Earth Skeptic
              January.11.2021 at 10:29 am

              Selective taxation to manipulate business is certainly on the path to fascism. Just like selective taxation to manipulate people is on the path to totalitarianism.

              But keep telling yourself about the common good.

              1. Lord of Strazele
                January.11.2021 at 10:37 am

                You don’t mind the manipulation when it’s Texas poaching biz from California. Some of these low tax states make up for it by leaching off the federal govt.

                1. Sevo
                  January.11.2021 at 10:43 am

                  “You don’t mind the manipulation when it’s Texas poaching biz from California. Some of these low tax states make up for it by leaching off the federal govt.”

                  Pod is not good at that skill we call “thinking”.
                  Fuck off and die, lefty shit.

                2. Agammamon
                  January.11.2021 at 11:01 am

                  We don’t leech off the federal government.

                  Never demanded that CA pay for us – they insisted.

                  Maybe if the majority of tax money did not leave the state then there wouldn’t be so many people trying to claw it back?

            2.  Loki
              January.11.2021 at 10:31 am

              Whataboutism.

            3. Agammamon
              January.11.2021 at 11:00 am

              Well, it’s a coup. Doesn’t have to be fascism – or do you consider the American Revolution to have installed fascists in power?

        4. Agammamon
          January.11.2021 at 10:58 am

          ‘gaming the system’s – that’s loser-speak for ‘I don’t know how incentives work’.

          Also, are you seriously saying that we need to build a wall around the country?

          I told you guys who wanted a wall to keep people out that inevitably they’ll want to use it to keep you *in*.

      3. Moonrocks
        January.11.2021 at 10:10 am

        Amazon is probably in on it. I don’t know how much Bezos helped to bankroll the Dems last election, but I imagine it’s in the hundreds of millions of dollars.

      4. Rev. Arthur L. Kuckland
        January.11.2021 at 10:29 am

        Bezos is the lefts battered wife. He keeps giving them money and support, hoping that this time they won’t smack him around

        1. Mother's Lament
          January.11.2021 at 10:52 am

          I think Bezos recognizes their rhetoric as simple posturing to the remains of the old left still shuffling around the DNC’s margins.

          The Democrats are the Davos oligarchs puppet show. The Republicans were too, but Trump ruined that.

          1. Agammamon
            January.11.2021 at 11:03 am

            If he recognizes that then he should be scared – the liberal rump is all that’s keeping the young progressives from eating him alive.

    2. JesseAz
      January.11.2021 at 10:07 am

      Amazon should be sued for arbitrary application of its rules and contracts. Unfortunately contract issues have been absorbed into 230 protections.

      1. Moonrocks
        January.11.2021 at 10:09 am

        Section 230 absolves Amazon of all responsibilities to obey contract law. This has been the mainstream opinion of every court that has heard a lawsuit against a big tech company to date.

        1. JesseAz
          January.11.2021 at 10:12 am

          All they did was write into their contracts all resolutions must be done in SF courts to ensure their outcomes were always set.

          1. Moonrocks
            January.11.2021 at 10:34 am

            Would something like that even be enforceable in any context that doesn’t involve a multi-billion dollar tech company? I know that the “we can unilaterally change this contract to what ever we want whenever we want with no notice required” provisions aren’t.

    3. Brian
      January.11.2021 at 10:19 am

      These are the best policies you can do, under the assumption that people stupidly believe whatever they’re reading or watching and demand more of it, and once you take it away, they start thinking good thoughts.

      It’s so simple, it must work!

  2. ThomasD
    January.11.2021 at 9:49 am

    Nothing to see here, move along.

    Peasants.

    1. JohannesDinkle
      January.11.2021 at 10:00 am

      The best thing to do with people who believe they aren’t being heard is to shut them up.
      Restore unity! Bring us all together by punishing those who don’t agree with us.

      1. Earth Skeptic
        January.11.2021 at 10:10 am

        Might be better than telling people (on your own side) that the best way to govern is mob action.

        1. R Mac
          January.11.2021 at 10:27 am

          I too was disappointed in the left wing political mob violence all throughout 2020. Doesn’t excuse what happened Wednesday, though.

          1. loveconstitution1789
            January.11.2021 at 10:49 am

            Most people there were protesters.

            The Capitol is a public building and should be open at all times.

            The people who damaged property or committed theft violated the law.

            The violations of constitutional law by bureaucrats and politicians to steal elections, coup duly elected presidents, and spy on Americans IS FAR WORSE AND IS TOLERATED.

            Until these Lefty traitors are held to account for the crimes they commit, I could give two shits about someone who stole a letter from Pelosi.

            Civil war 2.0 is here folks. Bloodletting is next.

        2.  Loki
          January.11.2021 at 10:34 am

          “JohannesDinkle
          January.11.2021 at 10:00 am
          The best thing to do with people who believe they aren’t being heard is to shut them up.
          Restore unity! Bring us all together by punishing those who don’t agree with us.

          Earth Skeptic
          January.11.2021 at 10:10 am
          Might be better than telling people (on your own side) that the best way to govern is mob action”

          When you are so focused on cheap shots that you don’t see you mugged yourself.

      2. RabbiHarveyWeinstein
        January.11.2021 at 10:20 am

        We must silence those damned Flat Earthers too. Questioning science is heresy!

      3. A Cynical Asshole
        January.11.2021 at 10:57 am

        The best thing to do with people who believe they aren’t being heard is to shut them up.

        “When you tear out a man’s tongue, you are not proving him a liar, you’re only telling the world that you fear what he might say.”

        I know it’s a fictional quote, but it seems to apply here. Actually, that applies to a lot of things these days.

      4. Ron
        January.11.2021 at 11:00 am

        the protest weren’t a coup or inssurection This is the real coup. Silencing those you disagree with and having the FBI search legislatures homes who were at a legal protest. BTW its illegal to arrest sitting legislatures but you can go after them and make them spend all their money defending themselves and scare the shit out of them just like they did to General Flynn.

    2. RabbiHarveyWeinstein
      January.11.2021 at 10:19 am

      Consume approved corporate media on approved corporate platforms.

  3. Fist of Etiquette
    January.11.2021 at 9:49 am

    Plenty of digital platforms—including those much bigger and more mainstream than Parler—provide a place for conspiracy theorists, MAGA riot organizers, and threats of violence, as well as the politicians who back and encourage these forces.

    Good thing there aren’t riot organizing users other than the MAGA variety or they’d really be hypocrites.

    1. JesseAz
      January.11.2021 at 10:14 am

      You are not allowed to even mention the BLM riots or you’re racist.

    2. R Mac
      January.11.2021 at 10:28 am

      What part of Antifa is just an idea are you not getting?

      1. A Cynical Asshole
        January.11.2021 at 11:00 am

        Maybe the part where an idea committed multiple acts of arson, looting, destruction of property, and even in a few cases murder last summer/ fall?

  4. Fist of Etiquette
    January.11.2021 at 9:50 am

    If the vice president doesn’t invoke the 25th Amendment to get Trump out of the White House now, Nancy Pelosi will start impeachment proceedings.

    Well someone hurry the fuck up before he can give Belichick the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

    1. Earth Skeptic
      January.11.2021 at 10:11 am

      I miss the days when the VP was the loser in the Presidential election.

    2. JesseAz
      January.11.2021 at 10:14 am

      I like how they aren’t even pretending that invoking the 25th would be a constitutional violation since Trump actually isn’t incapacitated. They talk about sedition and democracy and then advocate for such acts as invoking the 25th.

      1. Fist of Etiquette
        January.11.2021 at 10:22 am

        Huh, I didn’t think of that. I know that was the original purpose of the 25th, but does the text not allow for other reasons? (I hate to be one of the multitudes googling it since last week.)

        1. R Mac
          January.11.2021 at 10:30 am

          Use DuckDuckGo.

          1. loveconstitution1789
            January.11.2021 at 10:44 am

            and Gab

      2. Longtobefree
        January.11.2021 at 10:42 am

        Under the 25th amendment, the President IS incapacitated when the signers of the declaration say he is.
        “Section 4. Whenever the Vice President and a majority of either the principal officers of the executive departments or of such other body as Congress may by law provide, transmit to the President pro tempore of the Senate and the Speaker of the House of Representatives their written declaration that the President is unable to discharge the powers and duties of his office, the Vice President shall immediately assume the powers and duties of the office as Acting President.”

        Please note the part about “other body as Congress may by law provide”.
        It would be completely constitutional for the congress to designate the DNC as that body.

    3. RabbiHarveyWeinstein
      January.11.2021 at 10:21 am

      Patriots support the Pats!

      1. Fist of Etiquette
        January.11.2021 at 10:22 am

        DELETE HIS ACCOUNT

  5. Fist of Etiquette
    January.11.2021 at 9:52 am

    The resolution will call on Pence to respond within 24 hours and, if not, the House would move to impeach the President.

    She’s doing everything she can to extend the political battle Dems had effectively won.

    1. Jerry B.
      January.11.2021 at 9:53 am

      Oh, just wait for the show trials of the Capital “rioters”.

      1. loveconstitution1789
        January.11.2021 at 10:07 am

        Lefties didnt learn their lesson with the Bundy show trials.

        There were acquitted.

        All these Capitol peaceful protesters wont be convicted of anything if they fight. Conviction rates for prosecutors have been going down for years when you go to trial. Its why the government does everything it can to force a plea bargain.

        1. Overt
          January.11.2021 at 10:39 am

          12th Amendment time yet?

          1. loveconstitution1789
            January.11.2021 at 10:44 am

            Poor dummy. The Jan 6, 2021 challenge of Biden electoral college votes was the 12th Amendment.

            As I said multiple times, 12th Amendment here we come and it happened.

            Trump won the plurality of legal votes in states that mattered. Trump won the election but lost to massive Democrat election fraud.

            Trump is more popular than in 2016.

            I’m definitely more correct than unreason wishes it could be.

    2. Zeb
      January.11.2021 at 9:57 am

      For fuck’s sake, it’s 9 more days. Just wait it out.

      1. H. Farnham
        January.11.2021 at 10:01 am

        My thought exactly, but I was talking with someone the other day who said something that made sense. Opponents want impeachment to ensure that he can’t run again. (the assumption being that a politician can’t run again after being impeached; I don’t know, or don’t care)

        1. Rat on a train (FTG)
          January.11.2021 at 10:04 am

          Ineligibility for federal office is an option on conviction. There are no penalties for impeachment.

          1. H. Farnham
            January.11.2021 at 10:08 am

            Thanks, I would imagine that’s the end game then.

          2. mad.casual
            January.11.2021 at 10:25 am

            I had assumed they wanted to impeach as a stage/grounds for subsequent conviction. They’ve been saying practically since 2016 that he should be prosecuted. They’ve certainly been consistent at flipping through the notes of their brainstorming sessions to come up with reasons. Given the pile that they’ve gone through, I expect them to convict him of being President while white and male.

            1. Rat on a train (FTG)
              January.11.2021 at 10:36 am

              Conviction will be difficult. Even with the mass hysteria, I don’t see enough Republicans voting with the Democrats to get to 67.

          3. Longtobefree
            January.11.2021 at 10:46 am

            Also loss of pension, no office funding, no staff funding, and the pure joy of raw political power.

            https://reason.com/volokh/2021/01/10/under-the-former-presidents-act-a-removed-president-does-not-receive-a-pension-office-staff-office-space-and-secret-service-protection/

      2. Rat on a train (FTG)
        January.11.2021 at 10:03 am

        That is 9 days that Trump could order a nuke strike on Los Angeles.

        1. Sometimes Bad Is Bad
          January.11.2021 at 10:11 am

          Nope.

      3. Moonrocks
        January.11.2021 at 10:07 am

        It’s quite clear at this point that it isn’t about Trump. It’s about that pesky constitution with all it’s rights and limits on government power that’s hindering the progress that the left has planned for us.

        1. Earth Skeptic
          January.11.2021 at 10:33 am

          “Had to destroy the Constitution in order to save it”?

        2. Longtobefree
          January.11.2021 at 10:47 am

          It hasn’t hindered them very much so far – – – – – – – – –

      4. loveconstitution1789
        January.11.2021 at 10:08 am

        They cant “wait it out”.

        Democrats already started Civil War 2.0 and based on history, their Gettysburg is coming up fast.

        1. KillAllRednecks
          January.11.2021 at 10:14 am

          Its tempting to string Anti-American traitors like you up after trials, but life in prison will do. We should avoid the death penalty at all costs.

          1. TJJ2000
            January.11.2021 at 10:21 am

            Ironic you’d use the term Anti-American traitor to describe someone who “loves the Constitution”…

            1. KillAllRednecks
              January.11.2021 at 10:27 am

              Why is he advocating insurrection? Why did he support overturning an election?
              He’s an uneducated redneck traitor. We need to make examples out of these revolutionaries.

              1. Don't look at me!
                January.11.2021 at 10:34 am

                .. these revolutionaries.
                You do know how this country was started, right?

              2. Rev. Arthur L. Kuckland
                January.11.2021 at 10:36 am

                Advocating following the rule of law and the constitution is not traitorous, supporting the people that want to tear up the laws and enforce them arbitrarily is. Saying kamala Harris deserves to have her scumbag face smashed in for falsifying evidence is statement of fact not sedition

              3. Explicit Bias Trainer
                January.11.2021 at 10:38 am

                lol

              4. Overt
                January.11.2021 at 10:42 am

                “Why did he support overturning an election?”

                To the extent that he “supported” this, it was via due process (courts, congressional actions that could be tested in courts, etc), not force of arms, so- as usual- your statements are pretty indecipherable from the incoherent bleating of a she-goat in heat.

              5. Zeb
                January.11.2021 at 10:55 am

                There are constitutional ways to challenge and potentially overturn an election result.
                And don’t try to tell me that the left wouldn’t be screeching about elections being stolen and trying any desperate challenges had Trump won.

          2. DH
            January.11.2021 at 10:33 am

            This is why people own guns. Primarily To defend themselves from luntics like yourself.

            1. loveconstitution1789
              January.11.2021 at 10:39 am

              Yup.

              Notice how Democrats got their cuck into office as President and got 50-50 Senate seats but still acting like they lost?

              Lets see if unreason ever talks about why.

              1. KillAllRednecks
                January.11.2021 at 11:03 am

                I don’t understand why if you hate America so much why you stay? Why not try and convince Trump to start his own fascist hellhole somewhere? You can have a wannabe dictator’s dick as far up your ass as you want. Us real Americans will be rid of you America hating traitors. Win win!

      5. Earth Skeptic
        January.11.2021 at 10:15 am

        Why? And avoid setting the bar for civilized governance even lower? Come on, don’t we need a precedent of using the 25th amendment in a more extreme case to make is easier to use in the future, even for trivial matters? And if we don’t impeach Trump again, how will we attain a future “normal” where Presidents face impeachment every few months?

        1. loveconstitution1789
          January.11.2021 at 10:41 am

          The lunatic Democrats didnt have 67 Senators to remove Trump before and they dont have 67 Senators now.

          I think the strategy to give Democrats just enough rope to hang themselves is genius.

      6. JesseAz
        January.11.2021 at 10:20 am

        She wants impeachment because then he would be barred from running for re-election. She is using impeachment to undermine a future democratic election. She is worse than anything people claim Trump is. She admitted to this on 60 minutes.

        1. TJJ2000
          January.11.2021 at 10:22 am

          Hell hath no fury like a Woman Scorned.

      7. Jefferson's Ghost
        January.11.2021 at 10:40 am

        “For fuck’s sake, it’s 9 more days. Just wait it out.”

        Yep.

    3. loveconstitution1789
      January.11.2021 at 10:01 am

      Democrats havent won which is why the Democrats are still trying to win.

      Democrats started Civil War 2.0 and war is hell.

      1. KillAllRednecks
        January.11.2021 at 10:12 am

        What happened to Trump’s second term starting on Jan 20 lc1989? You were so sure!

        Could it be that you’re just a backwards, uneducated, inbred hick from rural Georgia?

        You live in the asshole of America. Everyone makes fun of you backwards southerners and you are too stupid to realize it.

        The last civil war didn’t go well for traitor southerners like yourself.

        Now shut your treasonous ass up or get out of MY COUNTRY you America hating fascist hick!

        1. loveconstitution1789
          January.11.2021 at 10:15 am

          Not sure how I was supposed to guess how large the Democrats election steal would be.

          Trump won the plurality of legal votes in states that mattered. All the Democrat lies and RINO politician spinelessness were just to make sure the extent of the Trump coup is never known.

          Democrats already tried to coup Trump in 2016. They succeeded in 2020.

          1. loveconstitution1789
            January.11.2021 at 10:15 am

            poor unreason commies.

            Democrats lost Civil war 1.0 and will lose Civil War 2.0

            1. TJJ2000
              January.11.2021 at 10:24 am

              I’m back to touting the Convention of States…

              1. loveconstitution1789
                January.11.2021 at 10:35 am

                I was optimistic because Republicans almost have 2/3 of states to convene.

                The problem is clear now. RINOs will be spineless and not support changes to protect the USA and Democrats will never side with changes to get 3/4 states to ratify.

                The Commie Democrats are getting really good at using our system of government against Americans. They have funding and support from Communist China now.

            2. KillAllRednecks
              January.11.2021 at 10:28 am

              Cram it traitor! You will speak when spoken to in MY COUNTRY you America hating hick!

              1. R Mac
                January.11.2021 at 10:34 am

                Lol.

              2. loveconstitution1789
                January.11.2021 at 10:36 am

                Poor unreason commie bots.

              3. Explicit Bias Trainer
                January.11.2021 at 10:39 am

                oh god the whole thing is so stale move on already man

              4. Michael S. Langston
                January.11.2021 at 10:46 am

                Hey bigot – you keep using that word [traitor]. I don’t think it means what you think it means.

          2. KillAllRednecks
            January.11.2021 at 10:35 am

            What’s it like to be laughed at and looked down upon by people who are better than you? I know you’re too inbred and uneducated to realize the majority of the country looks down on you backwards rubes. You’re just a stupid, white trash, braindead southerner from asshole rural Georgia. You shouldn’t hate real Americans. Try to be better(or be best) yourself. Try reading a book and not fucking your cousin.

            1. loveconstitution1789
              January.11.2021 at 10:36 am

              Poor unreason commies.

              They outed themselves and will never be trusted again.

              1. KillAllRednecks
                January.11.2021 at 10:41 am

                No one at reason cares what an inbred, white trash, backwards simpleton from asshole rural Georgia thinks you stupid traitor!

                GET OUT OF MY COUNTRY TRAITOR!!!

                1. Sevo
                  January.11.2021 at 10:52 am

                  Lame, even for a parody account.

    4. Overt
      January.11.2021 at 10:15 am

      All this has happened before. And it is happening again.

      When the Brothers Gracchi enflamed the populist sentiments in the City of Rome, it drove the aristocracy apoplectic. Tiberius, the Tribune of the Plebians passed land reforms that prevented rich rulers from amassing all the farmland from the poor. He was so popular that the Senate used special means to get him out of office, and when he went to protest, Senators and their supporters clubbed him to death on the senate grounds.

      Gaius, his brother would attain power 10 years later, in a much more nuanced way. His small reforms each built a coalition of agrarian and urban poor. For his troubles, the elite gathered a mob that chased him down. He would be decapitated, his head filled with lead, and his sons and wife stripped of all land and possessions.

      I’m not saying that the Gracchi were heroes or martyrs. They were decidedly unlibertarian. But they *were* an example of populist firebrands going up against the elite. And the Elite crushed them. Not just politically, but personally and financially. The Total War effort was so extreme, that the next Populist to seize power clearly understood that he would have to completely depose the ruling class and institute a new form of governance if he was going to survive their conniving. And so he brought his armies across the Rubicon and a whole new era for Rome began.

      1. loveconstitution1789
        January.11.2021 at 10:17 am

        Lefties thought Twatter and buying cheap shit from the Commies in China would be the bread and entertainment of the serfs.

        Turns out the “serfs” have other plans.

        1. RabbiHarveyWeinstein
          January.11.2021 at 10:30 am

          Let them watch football.

          1. Earth Skeptic
            January.11.2021 at 10:37 am

            Except BLM ruined that.

            1. Longtobefree
              January.11.2021 at 10:50 am

              Only for the “pros”.
              Alabama and Ohio State tonight.

              (it makes me sad that I quit watching big business football decades before they went all political. I can’t stop watching in protest, because I wasn’t watching anyway)

      2. Moonrocks
        January.11.2021 at 10:21 am

        That’s not a very comforting story.

      3. mad.casual
        January.11.2021 at 10:28 am

        Gaius, his brother would attain power 10 years later, in a much more nuanced way. His small reforms each built a coalition of agrarian and urban poor. For his troubles, the elite gathered a mob that chased him down. He would be decapitated, his head filled with lead, and his sons and wife stripped of all land and possessions.

        So any bets on whether it’s Don Jr. or Ivanka’s head that gets filled with lead? Don seemed awful campaign-y at Dad’s farewell rally before SHTF.

        1. Overt
          January.11.2021 at 10:49 am

          Well, history sometimes rhymes, but isn’t necessarily a soft reboot. It is highly possible that the elite ruin him too, and fast. I saw today that the PGA just canceled their contract with the Trump golf courses. So it is possible that the entire Trump family is destroyed and chased into exile.

          Whether or not the Trumps get another bite at the apple is unimportant. What is important is that there is a young, charismatic, ambitious person right now rising up through the ranks, and paying attention. Maybe they are in the middle ranks of the military right now, or doing time in the intelligence community. But they are watching, and in 16 – 20 years, they will be ready to move.

          And that person isn’t going to risk coming into power only to be undermined by the very government he leads. He is going to take heads and destroy all the institutions that might resist him.

    5. TJJ2000
      January.11.2021 at 10:17 am

      Anyone else find it humorous that the media is running this absurd narrative that Trump Supporters were insurgents while Nancy Pelosi is demanding it be her!

      1. loveconstitution1789
        January.11.2021 at 10:22 am

        The MSM tried to blame the deaths of capitol cops on Trump. The one cop committed suicide off duty.

        This other capitol cop was “hit by a fire extinguisher” and died. Nobody can say what actually happened.

        This is an operation to attack dissenters. If all those protesters were armed and started shooting and burned the capitol down the cops would have pissed themselves. The cops already pissed themselves and shot an unarmed lady climbing into a window.

        1. mad.casual
          January.11.2021 at 10:31 am

          This other capitol cop was “hit by a fire extinguisher” and died. Nobody can say what actually happened.

          Hit by a fire extinguisher, returned to duty, and *then* died. Even if we had video footage of what happened in the Capitol, it wouldn’t necessarily constitute direct video evidence of his murder as he walked away.

          1. Longtobefree
            January.11.2021 at 10:51 am

            After he returned to duty, he must have slipped on a bar of soap.

  6. Bill Godshall
    January.11.2021 at 9:53 am

    “But Matze isn’t wrong that something here stinks.”

    Now that Trump has announced he’s leaving office next week, ENB has regained one of her senses.

    1. ThomasD
      January.11.2021 at 10:01 am

      “When you have the leaders of business implementing the political agenda of a political party against its opposition, that’s the definition of fascism.”

      https://pjmedia.com/instapundit/425209/

      1. JesseAz
        January.11.2021 at 11:01 am

        Shhh. We aren’t allowed to say this in public anymore.

  7. jcw
    January.11.2021 at 9:53 am

    dude, the commentators are going to hate your take ENB on parler. You either shouldn’t have talked about it because Reason needs to stop talking about anything related to the president for some reason, or you aren’t hard enough on the tech companies.

    1. Sometimes Bad Is Bad
      January.11.2021 at 10:11 am

      Apologist.

    2.  sockpuppet catcher
      January.11.2021 at 10:41 am

      fuck off sarcasmic

    3. JesseAz
      January.11.2021 at 11:02 am

      Or give an actual libertarian answer and vigorously defend open communication and free speech principles. Stop rationalizing the actions under “private corporation” and actually denounce the actions being taken. Understand the contractual issues also involved that are completely ignored in said rationalization.

      Even the ACLU realized this.

  8. Fist of Etiquette
    January.11.2021 at 9:54 am

    That would place the start of the trial on January 20 — the date of Biden’s inauguration.

    Trump is free that day.

    1. loveconstitution1789
      January.11.2021 at 10:04 am

      Democrats are looking for legitimacy for their massive election fraud scheme where Biden was crowned.

      Commies always demand legitimacy because there they know that they dont have massive support.

  9. JesseAz
    January.11.2021 at 9:54 am

    This take from Reason is unbelievable. This isn’t contained to just SV. Banks are also now looking at disallowing those the left dislikes from using their services. Are those “private” companies too?

    Is Reason even aware of actions such as Mao’s red guard? Because you’re quietly applauding these actions.

    Some of the actions taken over the weekend include teachers being suspended for their job for attending the protest (not being part of the riot), cops being suspended for support for the protests, a political campaign removed for encouraging democrats to walk away away from the party because they had a rally in the morning, etc, etc.

    And does Reason even care about contractual law anymore? Is nothing sacrosanct? Reason is literally for arbitrary application of terms of service, of contractual clauses etc? Because I can show you hundreds of calls for violence on Twitter/FB still. Khomeini alone does more to incite violence than anything Trump has done.

    This is embarrassing for reason. The ACLU has come out against this. Mises has come out against this. Foreign activists fighting their authoritarian governments are appalled at this. Yet Reason happily applauds along at this.

    230 is an extra legal protection. No company should get this if they are condoning political censorship for the major political party. Reason is literally arguing for State run media as long as it is done by the DNC through friendly corporations. This is literally soft fascism. And Reason doesn’t care.

    We are walking close to the social credit system of China now. And Reason doesn’t care.

    https://thefederalist.com/2021/01/11/big-corporate-uses-capitol-riots-to-push-communist-style-social-credit-system-on-americans/

    1. JesseAz
      January.11.2021 at 9:56 am

      This will continue with liberal journalists already calling for cable companies to remove “conservative” news media. And journalists continue to call for bans on conservative journalists:

      https://thefederalist.com/2021/01/09/yahoo-news-journalist-urges-twitter-to-ban-mollie-hemingway/

    2. JesseAz
      January.11.2021 at 9:57 am

      Teachers are being suspended from their jobs for being conservative.

      https://townhall.com/tipsheet/bronsonstocking/2021/01/10/school-suspends-teacher-for-attending-dc-protest-n2582896

    3. JesseAz
      January.11.2021 at 9:57 am

      The left had dozens of examples of incitement for the BLM violence.

      https://redstate.com/jeffc/2021/01/10/watch-high-profile-leftists-incite-violence-social-media-accounts-still-intact-n307606

    4. JesseAz
      January.11.2021 at 9:58 am

      Examples of the tweets still up as of this morning:

      https://thefederalist.com/2021/01/10/twitter-hasnt-suspended-these-accounts-or-tweets-that-openly-incite-violence/

      Today seems like a good day for another reminder that all republicans deserve to die & also to add that most liberals are also complicit in all of this & also deserve to die

      — Matt (@Mmm_Brownies) October 6, 2018

      Republicans deserve to die!! Make the guillotine red again!!

      — Axl Barnes (@axlbarnes) May 5, 2017

      I love that all the women that ted bundy killed were white woman they deserved it just like all white women deserve to die

      — Michael Braatz (@BraatzMichael) September 13, 2015

      However all white women deserve to die.

      — U Aderallready Know ✘ (@FuckOutDaWhey) June 1, 2013

      Why isn’t Twitter pulled from AWS or the various stores? They are in like violations as they accuse of Parler (who does have moderation but they only remove illegal content).

    5. JesseAz
      January.11.2021 at 9:58 am

      BLM continue to incite and commit violence in the new year.

      https://redstate.com/nick-arama/2021/01/10/large-antifa-group-marches-right-down-7th-avenue-in-nyc-in-full-black-bloc-with-battle-shields-n307643

      There has been 6 days of violence in Portland since New Years day. including attacking a government official.

      1. JesseAz
        January.11.2021 at 10:00 am

        Portland continues.

        https://nypost.com/2021/01/01/portland-kicks-off-2021-with-another-riot-for-the-new-year/

    6. JesseAz
      January.11.2021 at 10:01 am

      Reason has lost its way. It is sad to watch.

      They are now pro fascism.

      They repeat the same lies and rationalize to applaud this behavior. Instead of recognizing 230 as an extended legal protection they treat its removal as the government controlling websites somehow. Then they repeat the same ignorant phrase that the internet would end without 230, the same ignorant comment made by those fighting for Net Neutrality.

      Reason is a joke.

      1. n00bdragon
        January.11.2021 at 10:49 am

        CDA Section 230 is not a legal “protection”. It is the assignment of liability for content to the person who creates the content, not the person who hosts it. It’s basic common sense as the alternative is pure crazy town. Don’t believe me? Let’s take a look at the four possible states:

        A) The poster is liable but the host is not (current setup)
        If you post something illegal you are responsible for that illegal content. This is why if someone posts CP or death threats or instructions to commit a crime or whatever the police can go after that person.

        B) The host is liable but the poster is not
        This would instantly (and I mean in less than 10 seconds, oh the powers of automated posting) lead to the end of the internet as we know it. It would be legally impossible to host any kind of user submitted content without direct human review of every single post. If you think that’s good for the free flow of ideas just remember how open and free public discourse was in the age of newspapers and three TV channels.

        C) Neither the poster nor the host are liable
        The ultimate free speech scenario, and by ultimate I mean ultimate, as literally nothing could be illegal up to and including explicit instructions to carry out crimes.

        D) Both the poster and the host are liable
        This is what I suspect most anti-230 nutjobs imagine the solution to be and it’s definitely the choice of some very large social media companies, that there should be some kind of sliding scale or joint responsibility for content, but consider for a moment: Who do you think could better navigate this sort of system? A huge multinational corporation with billions of dollars to spend on lawyers, full time content managers, and connections and influence to the very politicians who write the rules for the system or small web startups with none of that?

        “A” is the only sensible choice. “B” and “C” are madness. If you think Disneyapplefacebookgoogleamazon controlling all human expression is a problem then “D” is suicide. It’s funny how trumpistas can whine about censorship by big tech and then clamor to hand big tech even more censorship power. You people are truly the communist goons you claim to hate, in love with your big government created solutions to big government created problems.

        1.  Gene Healy
          January.11.2021 at 10:54 am

          CDA Section 230 is not a legal “protection”. It is the assignment of liability for content to the person who creates the content, not the person who hosts it.

          I.e a legal protection.

          JFC you people.

          1.  sockpuppet catcher
            January.11.2021 at 10:57 am

            sarcasmic is an imbecile

          2.  Apex vs. Nader
            January.11.2021 at 11:02 am

            The host is protected from legal liabilty, but it isn’t a legal protection. Newspeak is real.

        2. SQRLSY One
          January.11.2021 at 10:57 am

          n00bdragon gets it! It’s nice (thanks!) to hear the occasional voice of sanity, here, with respect to Section 230!

          1.  sockpuppet catcher
            January.11.2021 at 11:03 am

            fuck off noobdragon

    7. Zeb
      January.11.2021 at 10:01 am

      Insane. You have to defend the cultural value of free speech or the legal right isn’t worth much.

    8. SQRLSY One
      January.11.2021 at 10:02 am

      “230 is an extra legal protection.”

      Hey JesseBahnFuhrer… No matter HOW many times you tell your “Big Lie”, it is NOT true! You’re part of the mob, aren’t you? For a small fee, you tell small businesses that you will “protect” them… From you and your mob! Refute the below, ye greedy authoritarian who wants to shit all over the concept of private property!

      A prime argument of enemies of Section 230 is, since the government does such a HUGE favor for owners of web sites, by PROTECTING web site owners from being sued (in the courts of Government Almighty) as a “publisher”, then this is an unfair treatment of web site owners! Who SHOULD (lacking “unfair” section 230 provisions) be able to get SUED for the writings of OTHER PEOPLE! And punished by Government Almighty, for disobeying any and all decrees from Government Almighty’s courts, after getting sued!

      In a nutshell: Government Almighty should be able to boss around your uses of your web site, because, after all, Government Almighty is “protecting” you… From Government Almighty!!!

      Wow, just THINK of what we could do with this logic! Government Almighty is “protecting” you from getting sued in matters concerning who you chose to date or marry… In matters concerning what line of work you chose… What you eat and drink… What you read… What you think… Therefore, Government Almighty should be able to boss you around on ALL of these matters, and more! The only limits are the imaginations and power-lusts of politicians!

    9. mad.casual
      January.11.2021 at 10:45 am

      Khomeini alone does more to incite violence than anything Trump has done.

      This, IMO, is a lynchpin for anti-Globalist consideration/sympathies and I’ve pointed this out with regard to immigration and ‘borders are just a figment of imagination’. They don’t want to globalize Western values. They want to globalize top down control.

      They don’t want to bring peace to the parts of the world where there aren’t already peace, they don’t want to bring freedom to the parts of the world where there isn’t freedom. They want to bring control to the parts of the world where there is peace, the peace and freedom are presumed or implied to follow (or not).

      1. mad.casual
        January.11.2021 at 10:46 am

        The peace and freedom *elsewhere* are presumed or implied to follow.

  10. Fist of Etiquette
    January.11.2021 at 9:55 am

    “More than 5,000 law school alumni and students have signed a petition calling for the disbarment of Sens. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) and Ted Cruz (R-Tex.) over what it says were their ‘efforts to undermine the peaceful transition of power after a free and fair election…

    Attorneys. Is it possible for them all to lose here?

    1. JesseAz
      January.11.2021 at 10:02 am

      Why are democrats against Democracy and trying to remove duly elected members? We have been told for the last week that this is sedition.

      1. SQRLSY One
        January.11.2021 at 10:05 am

        Why does Der JesseBahnFuhrer lust after a never-ending 1-Party “R”-state dictatorshit?

        1. TJJ2000
          January.11.2021 at 10:40 am

          This country would find itself in wealth, peace and prosperity again (like it did for 200-years) if it would honor the dictatorship of the U.S. Constitution.

          Which state’s the USA will NEVER be a dictatorship until Nazi’s invade and ignore The People’s law over their government.

          And with as much dis-alignment there is in the Republican party your fears are completely unfounded…. With the way Pelosi screams and the entire Left jumps —- That is what you have to worry about dictatorship developing in.

          1. SQRLSY One
            January.11.2021 at 10:50 am

            https://www.cnn.com/2020/09/24/politics/trump-election-warnings-leaving-office/index.html
            A list of the times Trump has said he won’t accept the election results or leave office if he loses
            Essential heart and core of the LIE by Trump: “ANY election results not confirming MEEE as Your Emperor, MUST be fraudulent!”
            September 13 rally: “The Democrats are trying to rig this election because that’s the only way they’re going to win,” he said.

            Trump’s constant re-telling and supporting the Big Lie (any election not electing Trump is “stolen”) set up the environment for this (insurrection riot) to happen. He shares the blame. Boys will be boys? Insurrectionists will be insurrectionists, so let’s forgive and forget? Poor Trump was misunderstood? Does that sound good and right and true?

            It really should immediately make us think of Krystalnacht. Hitler and the NAZIs set up for this by constantly blaming Jews for all things bad. Jew-haters will be Jew-haters, so let’s forgive and forget? Poor Hitler was misunderstood? Does that sound good and right and true?

            1.  sockpuppet catcher
              January.11.2021 at 10:52 am

              fuck off sarcasmic

            2. Mother's Lament
              January.11.2021 at 10:59 am

              Did you just compare Trump’s court electoral challenges to the holocaust?

              Wow! You’re something else.

              1. Mother's Lament
                January.11.2021 at 11:00 am

                What an evil fucking tool sarcasmic is.

      2. Moonrocks
        January.11.2021 at 10:16 am

        Not surprised at all that Reason is in support of silencing the left’s enemies. I am surprised that they’d even bring it up.

        On a tangentially related note, I’ve previously compared Reason to the old Pravda for their similar leftist views and propaganda tactics. I stand by that, but note that even still Reason is on the “right” of the left-wing propaganda spectrum, the bulk of which has descended into North Korean “coffee made of snow”-tier fiction.

        1. SQRLSY One
          January.11.2021 at 10:21 am

          “Not surprised at all that Reason is in support of silencing the left’s enemies.”

          Not surprised at all that enemies of individual freedom, and Reason.com, make up strawmen, and then slay and burn them with great relish!

          Do you have a citation or example? From other than the drunks under the overpass, or the Lizard Men?

          1.  sockpuppet catcher
            January.11.2021 at 10:46 am

            fuck off sarcasmic

  11. a libertarian
    January.11.2021 at 9:59 am

    Why am I not surprised to see all the pro-Trump “libertarians” suddenly throwing the concept of freedom of association out the window because they don’t like the outcome in a particular scenario? You people are all Big Government progressives. At least the ones on the left will admit it.

    1. ThomasD
      January.11.2021 at 10:05 am

      The libertarian concept of freedom of association died with the Civil Rights Act, and the countless court rulings extending it’s mandate to anything favored by the leftists and/or statists.

      A. Where the fuck have you been?
      B. Now bake the fucking cake you lying statist shit.

    2.  sockpuppet catcher
      January.11.2021 at 10:46 am

      fuck off sarcasmic

    3. mad.casual
      January.11.2021 at 10:50 am

      You people are all Big Government progressives. At least the ones on the left will admit it.

      So, if we categorize the parties as unashamed authoritarian dictators and ashamed authoritarian dictators, guess which side you’re not only defending but (hint: unashamedly) pledging feilty to?

  12. loveconstitution1789
    January.11.2021 at 10:00 am

    Poor Commies at unreason, MSM and in Silicon Valley.

    Wall Street should pull Amazon, Apple, and Google’s abilities to use the stock market. Watch the Commies squirm when their businesses cant get capital to fund these schemes.

    Notice Commies always want to use public infrastructure and protections of law but then claim PRIVATE COMPANY when they literally attack Americans and their freedoms?

  13. JesseAz
    January.11.2021 at 10:03 am

    I also see Reason is completely ignoring the attempts of the left and Cori Bush to expel members who used the same certification tactics the left did in 2001, 2005, and 2017.

    From constitutional law professor Dershowitz:

    It is a mistake, however, to cast blame on public officials who were exercising their constitutional rights to protest the election at rallies and on the floor of Congress. Both the First Amendment and the Constitution’s Speech and Debate Clause are crucial elements of our democracy. Their limits were tested on Wednesday by Trump’s speech to his supporters, and by those of Senator Ted Cruz and others.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    Neither the First Amendment nor the speech and debate clause are limited to communications with which we agree. They were designed to permit controversial speech — even dangerous speech — so long as it remains within the constraints of the law. Yesterday’s speeches, however disturbing or worrisome to so many, were well within those constraints.

    https://thehill.com/opinion/judiciary/533148-our-constitution-passed-a-difficult-stress-test

    Reason is now a joke.

    1. JesseAz
      January.11.2021 at 10:04 am

      Other libertarian sites recognize the actual issues here.

      https://mises.org/wire/capitol-riot-wasnt-coup-it-wasnt-even-close

      Reason does not.

  14. Moonrocks
    January.11.2021 at 10:04 am

    I’m surprised Reason is even talking about the great purge.

    1. JesseAz
      January.11.2021 at 10:05 am

      It is support. That way they won’t get purged.

      1. loveconstitution1789
        January.11.2021 at 10:09 am

        unreason has been practicing good “anti-against the wall” propaganda for years.

      2. ThomasD
        January.11.2021 at 10:13 am

        This.

        May their chains sit lightly upon them.

  15. JesseAz
    January.11.2021 at 10:05 am

    Biden just a few days ago.

    As President, I pledge to continue to work together with Congresswoman Giffords, and with survivors, families, and advocates across the country, to defeat the NRA and end the epidemic of gun violence in America.

    He wants to end both gun rights and the rights to assembly and free speech for the NRA.

    Reason condones.

    https://buildbackbetter.gov/press-releases/statement-by-president-elect-joe-biden-on-the-10th-anniversary-of-the-tucson-shooting/

  16. Bill Godshall
    January.11.2021 at 10:07 am

    As one who acknowledges and supports most of Trump’s achievements (but not most of his rhetoric) as President, I hope Pelosi impeaches Trump a second time due to partisan hatred, as doing so will make it even more difficult for Pelosi to impose her party’s left wing anti American agenda in the next two years.

    Many Americans who tolerated (and even supported) Pelosi, Schiff, Nadler, Waters, Jeffries, Hoyer, Clyburn, AOC, her squad and other left wing Democrat House members during the past four years will be repulsed by another nonsensical impeachment inspired by hatred.

    1. loveconstitution1789
      January.11.2021 at 10:11 am

      Trump is already the best president in US history. No other president has had to endure so many internal enemies to America AND Trump has fulfilled many of his campaign promises AND rolled back many Commies policies.

      1. Sevo
        January.11.2021 at 10:49 am

        And cut my taxes.

        1. TJJ2000
          January.11.2021 at 10:55 am

          And had an entire committee on De-Regulating.

    2. Earth Skeptic
      January.11.2021 at 10:45 am

      United we stand, but Divided we riot (and make better news).

    3. TJJ2000
      January.11.2021 at 10:54 am

      I think you’re giving the left WAY too much credit here. I’ve been saying for years there is no way American people would support a Nazi party but here we are today.

      — MOST Americans (by popular vote anyways – if not fraud-ed) are not just supporting National Socialism they are demanding IT. Speech censorship, Cancel Culture, Racism, Sexism… We’ve had a whole 2-years of the left acting like entire wack-jobs and fitting the Nazi agenda to a T only to have them take the entire legislative and executive government on a re-election term……

      No sorry; If it wasn’t election fraud there is no other excuse for this short of being entire and completely POWER-MAD…

    4. mad.casual
      January.11.2021 at 10:56 am

      Moreover, their streamlined and baseless impeachment will make it easier to correct any mandates their candidates may or may not have won.

      Of course, in practice, they’ll cry foul and make it near impossible to use against them, but logically/logistically, they’ll have made it feasible to impeach a President practically in the moment for virtually any civil unrest.

  17. Sometimes Bad Is Bad
    January.11.2021 at 10:09 am

    Section 230 didn’t save parler and it won’t save reason

    1. loveconstitution1789
      January.11.2021 at 10:12 am

      Ironically, Section 230 wont save Google, Amazon, and Twatter either.

      1. soldiermedic76
        January.11.2021 at 10:42 am

        Twitter already is tanking. Users are fleeing it after they banned Trump, Facebook is still doing okay, but they definitely have the possibility of becoming the next MySpace. It is just a matter of time. Unless the government intervenes to stifle competition (which is already stifled by the government but can be worked around, even if difficult).

        1. TJJ2000
          January.11.2021 at 10:57 am

          They…… like Pelosi think they can CANCEL our president and pretend it’s ‘those’ people trying to take over the government. I’m telling you the left has an amazing ability to project.

        2. mad.casual
          January.11.2021 at 11:00 am

          Facebook is still doing okay, but they definitely have the possibility of becoming the next MySpace.

          There’s a case to be made that between Tumblr, Instagram, Snapchat, etc. they should’ve been MySpaced 10 yrs. ago.

  18. Fist of Etiquette
    January.11.2021 at 10:10 am

    Parler was painted as a broadly conservative answer to Twitter, a place where free speech reigned. In reality, it attracted a certain strain of conservatism—that which worshiped President Donald Trump and often trafficked in wild conspiracy theories…

    “In reality” suggests those two things are necessarily at odds. Theories, proven, provable or none of the above, are speech.

    1. Mickey Rat
      January.11.2021 at 10:13 am

      If that is a legitimate reason to completely shut that kind of speech off from any kind of platform, then we do not honor the concept of free speech.

      1. Fist of Etiquette
        January.11.2021 at 10:17 am

        In the Trump era and likely beyond, there are few unwavering free speech defenders remaining.

  19. Unicorn Abattoir
    January.11.2021 at 10:10 am

    Parler isn’t really a competitor for Apple, Amazon, or Google, and Parler’s head displays a fuzzy conception of free markets if he thinks it means big tech companies must contract with apps and businesses they don’t wish to, for whatever reason.

    Completely missing the obvious collusion in restraint of trade that these companies engaged in.

  20. Mickey Rat
    January.11.2021 at 10:11 am

    “It’s not a First Amendment issue, of course, and it’s perfectly within Apple’s, Google’s, and Amazon’s rights as private companies to make these choices. But it also looks a lot like they’re making Parler a sacrificial lamb to political pressure to do something about people talking too uncontrollably online.”

    If the Big Tech companies did this under political pressure, then it is a 1st Amendment issue, as that implies members of the government are using political pressure on private institutions to circumvent the 1st Amendment.

    1. Rev. Arthur L. Kuckland
      January.11.2021 at 11:05 am

      Doesn’t matter, nobody complained during operation choke point

  21. Unicorn Abattoir
    January.11.2021 at 10:13 am

    It’s not a First Amendment issue, of course…But it also looks a lot like they’re making Parler a sacrificial lamb to political pressure

    So it is a 1A issue. In the People’s Republic of Jersey, an Assemblyman openly called for websites and conservative networks to be shut down.

    1. sarcasmic
      January.11.2021 at 10:53 am

      It becomes a 1A issue when the government uses force. Simply calling for websites to be shut down isn’t a use of force.

      1. soldiermedic76
        January.11.2021 at 10:59 am

        It is when they threaten the companies with actions such as anti-trust and then make the call. Harder to prove but the effect is the same. It is the political equivalent of the mob enforcer telling a businessman, “nice business you have here, be a shame if it burned down”.

        1. sarcasmic
          January.11.2021 at 11:03 am

          Are they taking those threats off the table for doing their bidding? Seems to me like the threat is still there, regardless.

  22. John F. Carr
    January.11.2021 at 10:17 am

    I used to work for a company that provided a cloud service on AWS. Amazon tries to get you to integrate with other Amazon services to make it hard for you to migrate elsewhere. It’s not a simple job of pushing your system image to a new provider. You have to replace a lot of integrations.

  23. Unicorn Abattoir
    January.11.2021 at 10:17 am

    For anyone who watched Nick DiPaolo on Youtube before he was banned – he has a daily show on thecomicsgym.com. Artie Lange and a few others are there, too.

    BTW, that website was shadowbanned on Google.

  24. Bill Godshall
    January.11.2021 at 10:20 am

    “I like the 25th Amendment because it gets rid of him, he’s out of office, but there is strong support in the Congress for impeaching the president a second time. This president is guilty of inciting insurrection. He has to pay a price for that,” the speaker replied.
    https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/tyler-o-neil/2021/01/10/did-pelosi-just-reveal-the-motive-behind-her-desperate-last-minute-attacks-on-donald-trump-n1328906

    So Pelosi admits her goal is to prevent Trump from lawfully running for reelection in 2024. Looks like the Dems are worried they won’t be able to manufacture 10 million fraudulent votes again.

    1. loveconstitution1789
      January.11.2021 at 10:25 am

      It was a one time steal.

      How many Kungflu hysterics can be created out of thin air for election cycles 2022, 2024, 2026….

      Georgia state legislature is already closing 3+ means they used to steal election 2020. I think the big one is that the state legislature will no longer be out of term during the certification periods of presidential elections. This way, the state legislature can send official electors they chose if there is election fraud again.

      1. loveconstitution1789
        January.11.2021 at 10:27 am

        GA GOP Senators Outline Plans for ‘Fixing’ State Election Law

        We are calling upon the elections officials to engage the GBI to investigate any and all fraudulent activities, including those which were brought to light during Senate committee hearings on December 3, 2020.
        We insist that all counties immediately preserve all data from the November 3, 2020 General Election in order to conduct a forensic audit. We also call on these counties to perform a signature audit. We call on the State Elections Board to oversee and monitor that closely.
        We will continue to conduct public hearings up to and through January 5, 2021 to ensure that fraud and misconduct do not taint the next election.
        We will fully fund the Secretary of State’s call to investigate out-of-state residents who attempt to move here for the sole purpose of voting in our run-off. We will make sure that these criminals are prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.
        We call upon the Secretary of State to immediately release a certified list of all voters in the November 3, 2020 General Election and a certified list of all newly registered voters in Georgia from October 5-December 7, 2020.
        As soon as we may constitutionally convene, we will pass legislation to reverse the detrimental effects of the consent decree which was entered into in March 2020.
        As soon as we may constitutionally convene, we will reform our election laws to secure our electoral process by eliminating at-will absentee voting. We will require photo identification for absentee voting for cause, and we will crack down on ballot harvesting by outlawing drop boxes.

    2. Mickey Rat
      January.11.2021 at 10:26 am

      The 25th Amendment was not created for this type of situation. It was to provide a procedure for a transfer of power if the President is medically incapacitated. Pelosi is looking for a shortcut that puts the responsibility on someone else.

      1. loveconstitution1789
        January.11.2021 at 10:31 am

        All Trump has to do is respond and it requires a 2/3 majority to state that Trump cant resume his powers until Jan 20.

        Impeachment requires 2/3 majority to remove.

        Democrats tipped their hand as to how crazy they are. Some RINOs fell for it by not challenging massive Democrat election fraud. I doubt they will fall for it twice. Either way, those RINOs are going to be Primaried out of office. If you cant count on Republicans when he Democrats are trying to coup a President, when can you trust them?

        1. Number 2
          January.11.2021 at 11:02 am

          The problem is that the president remains out of office, and the VP serves as acting president, until Congress votes, as long as the VP responds to the president’s response within four day.

          The 25th Amendment was designed to deal with a president who is incapacitated. To convert it into a form of “no confidence” vote by the cabinet is not only to violate the intent of the Amendment, but also to open the door to abuse and palace coups. It would be yet another example of an emotional “let’s-do-something” response that we will later come to regret.

    3. ThomasD
      January.11.2021 at 10:32 am

      Then Pelosi is an idiot. Offices of honor, trust or profit are not elected offices. If the framers/ratifiers meant elected office they would have said so.

  25. Jefferson's Ghost
    January.11.2021 at 10:28 am

    “The resolution will call on Pence to respond within 24 hours and, if not, the House would move to impeach the President.”

    Trump is an idiot. Okay. And his behavior following the election was similar to a nine-year-old’s temper tantrum. We get it.

    Attempting to impeach him is just plain stupid. Why not use this moment to start a meaningful conversation about reining in some presidential powers which might avoid another “forever war” or declaring immigration a “national emergency” to divert funds from national defense, or the whole “pen and phone” thing and ignoring the laws by using executive orders? Oh, wait… these are politicians…..

    1. soldiermedic76
      January.11.2021 at 10:38 am

      I heard on the news on the way to feed my cattle this morning some Representative saying he needs to be impeached for divisive rhetoric, and any legislature that echoed any of his rhetoric needs to be expelled (see the move to disbar Cruz and Hawley as well). Rhetoric is protected by the 1A, unless they specifically called for violence, which doesn’t appear so (all claims that state they did require you to interpret their statements a certain way and can easily be interpreted another way). If we start impeaching and ejecting elected officials over rhetoric the 1A is officially dead.
      As for divisive rhetoric, Obama, Biden, Harris, Pelosi, Schumer, Waters etc all are also guilty of divisive rhetoric. But I guess that is okay because their rhetoric was aimed at conservatives and that is allowed I guess, but don’t you dare say anything about progressives.
      Do they not understand that this double standard is what got Trump elected and if they keep it up they will only create another Trump, but this time it may actually be someone who is competent? Or worse someone who is the dictator that they always accused Trump of being?

      1. Jefferson's Ghost
        January.11.2021 at 10:45 am

        +

  26. soldiermedic76
    January.11.2021 at 10:31 am

    Branding Parler as something only frequented by Pro Trump is definitely biased. A number of people who didn’t vote for Trump (myself) started Parler accounts because of the blatantly one sided censoring of the big tech companies. Also, I support the concept of free speech (I know don’t throw out the canard about the 1A not applying, I am talking about the concept of free speech not the 1A) and applaud Parler for the current stance on not moderating user content.
    Defenders of Section 230 have long argued that if you don’t like it start your own company. Parker did, but like many start ups didn’t have the funding necessary for all the infrastructure and thus relied on web hosting from Amazon and access to Google and Apple playstores. Now we see that the start your own business model isn’t feasible if the big guys don’t let you, or unless you happen to have huge financial backing. I was happy to see this morning that Parler is looking to build its own web hosting, maybe they found some investors who support them? And the moves by Apple, Google et al will drive more Trump and even moderate rights to Parler. On the day Google and Apple announced their actions Parler was the number one download by leaps and bounds. It has consistently been the top since the elections. Twitter stock is dropping like a rock, and I expect if Parler is back up soon, that Facebook stock may drop. I am not leaving Facebook at this time, mainly because I run part of my ranch direct marketing through Facebook, and it doesn’t make financial sense to leave Facebook, but I am definitely tempted. I think I will go in and officially close my Twitter account, haven’t logged on in almost a year.
    Libertarians should be supportive of groups like Parler, because libertarian ideals should not be simply limited to government. Authoritarianism traits is not simply to government. And what Google et al is doing is trying to force another company to adopt the same one sided moderation that they implement or else… That doesn’t seem very libertarian to me. Anyone applauding Google et al is in my opinion not acting very libertarian but is doing so simply because Orange Man bad. Sqrsly I am looking at you.

    1. sarcasmic
      January.11.2021 at 10:50 am

      And what Google et al is doing is trying to force another company to adopt the same one sided moderation that they implement or else… That doesn’t seem very libertarian to me.

      What’s the alternative? Use government to force Google to host Parler?

      1. soldiermedic76
        January.11.2021 at 10:57 am

        I didn’t say that. Or anything of the sort. Stop projecting arguments not made. And it is getting harder and harder to defend 230 or anything of the sort. What I said is Libertarians should voice their displeasure and maybe even look at leaving the companies that have done this, if possible. It shouldn’t be a shrug and “eh, it’s a private business”. True libertarians don’t just fight government authoritarianism. There is a middle ground between accepting these actions and calling for the government to control everything. The fact that your automatic assumption that I am calling for government control shows how myopic your world view is.

        1. sarcasmic
          January.11.2021 at 11:01 am

          I was asking a question, not projecting. Take a sedative.

    2. Ken Shultz
      January.11.2021 at 10:56 am

      Incidentally, this wouldn’t be happening if you, and more people like you, had voted for Trump.

      1. Lord of Strazele
        January.11.2021 at 10:59 am

        Said every wife beater ever.

        1. soldiermedic76
          January.11.2021 at 11:00 am

          Stupid rejoinder.

      2. soldiermedic76
        January.11.2021 at 11:00 am

        Trump won my state by 20% points, my vote for Jorgenson had no impact on his loss.

  27. A Cynical Asshole
    January.11.2021 at 10:33 am

    “Next,” Pelosi said in a letter to Democratic colleagues, “we will proceed with bringing impeachment legislation to the Floor.”

    […] Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell previously made clear in a memo that even if the House moved in the coming days to impeach Trump, the Senate would not return to session before January 19. That would place the start of the trial on January 20 — the date of Biden’s inauguration.

    IOW this is all just political kabuki theater and the crazy broad knows it. The funny part is that after all this shit she’ll be probably be out there unironically calling for “unity” and “coming together as one nation” or some such horseshit in about, oh…, ten days from now. What a fucking clown show. I don’t think she knows or care anymore how stupid and insincere she appears to anyone with half a brain.

    1. Jefferson's Ghost
      January.11.2021 at 10:46 am

      +

    2. Lord of Strazele
      January.11.2021 at 10:56 am

      There’s no meeting the psycho/fascist treason caucus halfway. They were 100% wrong. They owe America an apology and should repudiate their insanity then we can talk about common ground.

      1. soldiermedic76
        January.11.2021 at 11:04 am

        Fuck off. Labeling political opponents fascist and psycho just shows it is all about tribalism on your part and that you lack the critical thinking skills necessary to offer thoughtful rebuttals because you lack the mental capacity to truly and accurately understand your opponents stances. As a result of your shallow understanding you are forced to argue against simplistic, and often mistaken, interpretations. This is the problem with many Americans, a myopic view, a false dichotomy, of what their opponents believe.

      2. Sevo
        January.11.2021 at 11:06 am

        “…psycho/fascist treason…”

        This from a lefty shit barely capable of writing a sentence.
        Fuck off and die; the world deserves to be smarter.

  28. DH
    January.11.2021 at 10:37 am

    Did i read this right. That all along maga supporters have been plotting riots. Makes sense with the last year of violence and all the destruction they caused….oh wait, that was the left. Keep the TDS up Reason.

    1. Unicorn Abattoir
      January.11.2021 at 10:42 am

      You misunderstand – protesting in the capitol is “domestic terrorism”. Physically assaulting a U.S. Senator (Rand Paul) on a D.C. street is “peaceful protest”.

    2. Longtobefree
      January.11.2021 at 11:00 am

      As always, “it depends”.
      If there is destruction of PRiVATE property, it is only a mostly peaceful protest.
      If it actually has political motivation, involves redress of governmental grievances, and PUBLIC property happens to be the site, it is a riot and rebellion. Oh, yeah, as long as the end goal is fascism, it’s all good.

      (perhaps those WERE the droids we were looking for)

  29. MikeM
    January.11.2021 at 10:40 am

    Incidentally, this provides the anti-Section 230 crowd with a better glimpse of what a world without Section 230 would look like all the time, not just in the wake of incidents that rattle us.

    I’m not sure this is the case, and I think this incident gives the anti-230 crowd another argument to repeal or revise the law.

    Apple and Amazon here enjoy 230’s protections. But instead of responding “hey, we don’t like what Parler is doing, but go talk to them. We’re just a service.”, Apple literally tells Parler, according to the NYTimes, that Apple will hold Parler responsible for any user-generated content on their service.

    So these oligopolies get to take advantage of the protections of 230, but they don’t have to extend similar protections down to their customers and users.

    Is this a better situation than having a free-for-all? Or having politicians and courts have to work out what companies and individuals should and shouldn’t be responsible for online?

    1. patewo4324
      January.11.2021 at 10:45 am

    2. soldiermedic76
      January.11.2021 at 10:47 am

      The “it can only get worse if 230 is repealed” argument may be the latest argument offered. Yeah, it is a distinct possibility it could get worse, and less likely it would get better. But if things are already shitty, people may be willing to gamble on that possibility.
      It is sort of like some who opposed the Revolution. Yeah the crown and parliament suck, but it could be worse. Not a strong argument. I personally am fairly agnostic on 230. I see and agree with arguments from both sides. But last week’s actions by the big three make me less willing to support 230 and the “it can get worse” argument is not convincing.

    3. Moonrocks
      January.11.2021 at 10:49 am

      Incidentally, this provides the anti-Section 230 crowd with a better glimpse of what a world without Section 230 would look like all the time, not just in the wake of incidents that rattle us.

      Holy shit, is that actually in there? After checking, yes, it actually is.

      Let me rewrite that for accuracy:
      Incidentally, this provides the anti-Section 230 crowd everyone with a better glimpse of what a world without with Section 230 would looks like.

  30. Sevo
    January.11.2021 at 10:45 am

    “…Plenty of digital platforms—including those much bigger and more mainstream than Parler—provide a place for conspiracy theorists, MAGA riot organizers, and threats of violence, as well as the politicians who back and encourage these forces…”

    ENB’s trying out for script-writing at CNN.

  31. Ron
    January.11.2021 at 10:45 am

    1.If only Parler claimed to be gay then all the host would be required to support them.

    2. second impeachment is as political and baseless as the first.

    1. Ron
      January.11.2021 at 10:47 am

      3. where were all these law school alumni when the democrats refused to certify Bush twice and Trump.

      back to reading the article and comments

      1. loveconstitution1789
        January.11.2021 at 10:50 am

        +100000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000

  32. Ken Shultz
    January.11.2021 at 10:51 am

    I maintain that there is a fundamental contradiction in, on the one hand, criticizing the antitrust actions against Facebook and Google by the Justice Department and the FTC, and, on the other hand, pretending that the deplatforming of Parler is entirely appropriate–because the right of private parties to freely associate should be protected.

    The contradiction is that Google’s (and the actions of both the other big tech companies, generally, and the big social media companies, specifically) is that their actions against Parler are in reality being pushed by the Democratic Party.

    There are three main reasons why this is happening to Parler:

    1) The Democratic Party has recently put a tremendous amount of pressure on social media and tech companies to rid their platforms of what amounts to conservative voices.

    2) The Democratic Party has two antitrust actions against the biggest players in tech, which is expected to result in a consent decree that governs all of them and, effectively, requires them to censor conservative opinions.

    3) Because Trump is no longer in the White House and the Republicans lost control of the senate, the big tech companies have nothing to fear from the Republicans for doing what the Democrats want over the next two years–and the big tech companies have good reason to fear what the Biden administration and the Democrats will do to them if they don’t do what the Democrats want.

    In short, big tech colluding against Parler under threat of forced company breakups and other forms of reprisal at the hands of the Biden administration and the Democrats in congress is not an excellent example of private parties exercising their freedom of association.

    The legitimate purpose of libertarian government is to protect our rights, and IF IF IF antitrust law has any legitimate libertarian basis, it is only to protect our rights from collusion–especially when the collusion in question is being driven by the threat of government reprisals against those who fail to collude.

    The Supreme Court should intervene in this to protect the rights of Parler and its users from the government, here, but I doubt they will–because if the Supreme Court isn’t afraid that the Democrats will use the Court protecting Parler as an excuse to pack the Supreme Court, they sure as hell should be!

    1. Sevo
      January.11.2021 at 11:03 am

      “…In short, big tech colluding against Parler under threat of forced company breakups and other forms of reprisal at the hands of the Biden administration and the Democrats in congress is not an excellent example of private parties exercising their freedom of association…”

      Nice little company you have there, Mr. Bezos; shame if something happened to it.

  33. Helenaa@Ena
Please to post comments