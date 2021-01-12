Death Penalty

Judge Grants Temporary Stay Halting First Federal Execution of a Woman in 70 Years

Two other men are slated to face lethal injections in the final days of the Trump administration.

Lisa Montgomery (Courtesy of attorneys for Lisa Montgomery)

A federal judge has ordered a stay preventing the Department of Justice from executing death row prisoner Lisa Montgomery today.

Even though William Barr stepped down as attorney general before Christmas, and even though President Donald Trump is in his office sulking, plans to execute more prisoners during the last days of the administration are still moving forward.

Montgomery is the only woman among the death row inmates the Justice Department scheduled for execution. Montgomery was convicted of choking a pregnant woman to death in 2004, then cutting the baby out of the woman's body to pass it off as her own. The child survived, and Montgomery was convicted and sentenced to death by a unanimous jury. If the execution were to happen, she'd be the first female prisoner put to death by the federal government since 1953.

But her attorneys have argued that she suffers severe mental illness, a result of long-term sexual abuse at the hands of her stepfather, who was encouraged by her mother. Montgomery's older sister has come forward to validate Montgomery's claims and to detail the sexual abuse she also endured when the two of them were children.

Montgomery's defense attorneys argue that her current mental state is so unstable that she no longer understands why the federal government seeks to execute her, and doing so would therefore violate her constitutional rights. Her attorneys brought in three experts, including a retired Federal Bureau of Prisons psychiatrist who used to treat her, to testify that her mental state is such that she cannot understand what's happening to her.

Monday evening, U.S. District Judge James Patrick Hanlon for the Southern District of Indiana ruled that Montgomery's lawsuit would likely succeed on the merits. Hanlon granted a motion to stay for a subsequent hearing to determine her mental competency.

Kelley Henry, Montgomery's attorney, sent out a prepared statement that read in part, "Mrs. Montgomery has brain damage and severe mental illness that was exacerbated by the lifetime of sexual torture she suffered at the hands of caretakers. The Eighth Amendment prohibits the execution of people like Mrs. Montgomery who, due to their severe mental illness or brain damage, do not understand the basis for their executions. Mrs. Montgomery is mentally deteriorating and we are seeking an opportunity to prove her incompetence."

The Justice Department is appealing the ruling, but if it holds, Hanlon's order will likely prevent Montgomery from being executed before the end of Trump's term. President-elect Joe Biden, a former supporter of the death penalty, now opposes it (and so does the Democratic Party platform). Even if a subsequent hearing leads to a judge giving the feds clearance to execute her, Biden may (and should!) commute her sentence to life in prison.

Montgomery is not the only death row inmate facing imminent execution in the last days of the Trump administration. Corey Johnson and Dustin Higgs have been scheduled for execution on Thursday and Friday, respectively. The two men tested positive for COVID-19 in December after an outbreak among staff and prisoners at the Terre Haute prison complex. Attorneys for Johnson and Higgs are trying to get injunctions blocking their executions in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, arguing that executing the two men while they're struggling with respiratory issues due to their COVID-19 infections would likely cause additional pain, violating their Eighth Amendment rights.

A judge hasn't yet ruled on those requests, and the clock is ticking.

Scott Shackford is an associate editor at Reason.

  1. OpenBordersLiberal-tarian
    January.12.2021 at 1:35 pm

    Lisa Montgomery sounds like a fine candidate for the Koch / Reason #EmptyThePrisons policy.

    1. Dude24
      January.12.2021 at 2:12 pm

      Scott Shackford told us the other day that “the libertarian position” on the death penalty is to oppose it. Oh, gee, thanks, Scott! I was scrambling for The Libertarian Position on this issue over here.

      Of course, it’s completely false. Does libertarianism allow for:
      1) the state to punish crime against persons and property?
      2) variety in the severity of punishment depending on the crime?

      If so, then there’s plenty of room for the death penalty for certain crimes within mainstream libertarian ideology.

      So no need for your “arguments from ideological authority”, Shackford.

    2. Dude24
      January.12.2021 at 2:12 pm

      Sorry, I was going to post this comment separately from yours.

  2. Commenter_XY
    January.12.2021 at 1:35 pm

    Montgomery was convicted of choking a pregnant woman to death in 2004, then cutting the baby out of the woman’s body to pass it off as her own.

    Why hasn’t she been executed already? She deserves death.

    1. Gray_Jay
      January.12.2021 at 1:43 pm

      Politicians generally don’t like the heat when they push the button on a female murderer. Remember Karla Faye Tucker? It’s easier to just delay, delay, keep kicking the can until they age out of being horrible/their victims relatives have mostly died of old age (the various Manson Family women). Do it long enough, and it becomes some other politician’s problem.

      1. Commenter_XY
        January.12.2021 at 1:46 pm

        Fuck that. You read what she did. Crazy or not, this bitch should get the needle (or Old Sparky), and I am not feeling particularly guilty about that. People lie about shit after the fact all the time. Why is it coming out well after trial?

        No, no….this one gets the fucking needle.

        1. Gray_Jay
          January.12.2021 at 2:21 pm

          Why should you feel guilty? She’s the human equivalent of a rabid dog. Put her down humanely, and let God deal with exacting further judgment. Too bad the animals who abused her can’t be treated similarly.

          It’s not like she’s going to ever get any better. Though if she does get sicker, I predict a release, because then her medical expenses come off someone else’s budget…

          As far as stuff coming out later, it’s a death penalty case. That happens when you’ve a larger appellate budget than trial budget (both in time and money), and can throw the entire spaghetti pot at the wall to see what sticks.

  5. Longtobefree
    January.12.2021 at 2:11 pm

    Was she crazy in 2004?
    Is this blatant sexism going to be praised under the Biden regime?
    Who is John Galt?

  6. Bubba Jones
    January.12.2021 at 2:18 pm

    “Montgomery’s defense attorneys argue that her current mental state is so unstable that she no longer understands why the federal government seeks to execute her, and doing so would therefore violate her constitutional rights.”

    I understand that is is somehow relevant, but I don’t understand why.

    1. Gray_Jay
      January.12.2021 at 2:33 pm

      It’s an attempt to get her under the umbrella provided by SCOTUS in Atkins v. Virginia, 536 U.S. 304 (2002). https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Atkins_v._Virginia

      In Atkins, SCOTUS said the state can’t execute criminals with intellectual disabilities anymore. There was a lot of whining about cases where states had killed, say the retarded, as in one infamous case (Rickey Ray Rector) where a condemned man asked if he could save some of his last meal for later…

  7. Zeb
    January.12.2021 at 2:23 pm

    Well, so much for equality for women. We should strive to execute as many or more women than men. Prison population parity needs some work too.

  8. Squirrelloid
    January.12.2021 at 2:29 pm

    “…plans to execute more prisoners during the last days of the administration are still moving forward.”

    While not technically untrue (they are still trying to execute Ms. Montgomery), the phrasing makes it sound like there are a bunch of executions scheduled. AFAIK, there aren’t (and the link doesn’t defend any such claim – it doesn’t say a thing about currently scheduled executions). Lisa Montgomery is the last one scheduled. Indeed, the last executions were before the linked article, so there weren’t any others between then and now either.

    While it’s fine to criticize the Trump administrations pursuit of executing criminals, being clear and accurate about it is also important. Most of them have already happened. Lisa Montgomery is the last one, and if the government loses this appeal (or it goes past the 20th and Biden commutes her sentence), there won’t be anymore, at least until 2024.

    1. Squirrelloid
      January.12.2021 at 2:32 pm

      If I’m wrong, and there are other pending executions, Shackford should name them. But the last thing i saw in early December had only 3 scheduled executions, and 2 of them happened in December. The last of them was Ms. Montgomery.

