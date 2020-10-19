Death Penalty

Justice Department Prepares for First Federal Execution of a Woman Since 1953

Lisa Montgomery killed a pregnant woman and took her baby in 2004. She is clearly mentally unwell. What does killing her accomplish?

|

LMontgomery_1161x653
Lisa Montgomery (Bureau of Prisons mugshot)

It has been nearly 70 years since the federal Bureau of Prisons executed a woman. That will change in December if Attorney General William Barr gets his way.

The Department of Justice announced Friday that Lisa Marie Montgomery, 52, will be executed via lethal injection on December 8. Montgomery was convicted in 2007 of choking a pregnant woman to death in 2004, then cutting the baby out of the victim's body so she could pass it off as her own.

Montgomery traveled from Kansas to Missouri and kidnapped the victim, Bobbie Jo Stinnett, making the murder a federal crime. A jury unanimously recommended a death sentence.

Until this year, the Federal Bureau of Prisons' death chamber had been silent, with no federal executions since 2003. But last year Barr announced that he was reinitiating protocols and resuming executions. These executions began in July, with three prisoners dying over the course of a single week.

So far, Barr's Justice Department has had seven inmates executed, all of them male. Two other men have been scheduled for execution (one in November and one in December). This administration has set a modern record for federal executions.

If the Bureau of Prisons follows through with Montgomery, she'll be the first woman executed by the federal government since 1953. Bonnie Brown Heady was put to death in December 1953, as was her partner in crime, Carl Austin Hall, for kidnapping and murdering a 6-year-old boy they had taken for ransom. Heady's execution came on the heels of the much more famous execution of Ethel Rosenberg, electrocuted in June (along with her husband, Julius) for spying and leaking American military secrets to the Soviet Union.

The descriptions of Montgomery's crimes are brutal, as has been the case for pretty much all of the men executed as well. The circumstances of Montgomery's crimes also show what experts have stated was serious mental illness. According to her family and attorneys, Montgomery was a victim of severe abuse, raped repeatedly by her stepfather while she was a teen, and subjected to physical violence that might have left her brain damaged. She also had a history of claiming to be pregnant when she was not. (She had tubal ligation surgery in 1990 and could not get pregnant.) A lot of this family information was not provided to the jury during her sentencing phase; her appeals team uncovered it after her sentencing.

While Montgomery's background is no excuse for murder, it should raise some red flags. There is little deterrence in executing an inmate whose murder motives are bizarre and clearly a sign of mental illness. Killing Montgomery does not make the United States any more safe or just than simply leaving her in federal prison to live out the remainder of her life.

If the Department of Justice succeeds in completing all of its executions planned out for the end of the year, Trump over the course of just six months will have tied the number of federal executions—10—carried out under President Harry S. Truman across his two terms. President Franklin D. Roosevelt will still have Trump beat by six.

NEXT: Americans Are Moving Where They Want. Will It Be a Win for Choice or Polarization?

Scott Shackford is an associate editor at Reason.

Editor's Note: We invite comments and request that they be civil and on-topic. We do not moderate or assume any responsibility for comments, which are owned by the readers who post them. Comments do not represent the views of Reason.com or Reason Foundation. We reserve the right to delete any comment for any reason at any time. Report abuses.

  1. Dillinger
    October.19.2020 at 1:37 pm

    insert here standard objection to state-sponsored killing.

    1. snasercool99
      October.19.2020 at 1:54 pm

      I have received $17634 last month from home by working online in my part time. I am a full time student and doing this easy home based work for 3 to 4 hrs a day. vbv.This job is very simple to do and its regular earnings are much better than any other office type work.
      See detail here…………Money90

      1. Suzette B. Taylor
        October.19.2020 at 2:08 pm

        Google pays for every Person every hour online working from home job. I have received $23K in this month easily and Afg I earns every weeks $5K to 8$K on the internet. Every Person join this working easily by just just open this website and follow instructions………….. Visit Here

  2. Stephen Robert
    October.19.2020 at 1:42 pm

    STAY AT HOME & WORK AT HOME FOR USA ►Check it out, and start earning yourself . for more info visit any tab this site Thanks a lot Here… Click here.

  3. Rat on a train
    October.19.2020 at 1:48 pm

    Montgomery traveled from Kansas to Missouri and kidnapped the victim, Bobbie Jo Stinnett, making the murder a federal crime.
    Bobbie Jo Stinnett was murdered in her home. Montgomery and the abducted baby crossed state lines. The murder should be a state crime.
    Killing Montgomery does not make the United States any more safe or just than simply leaving her in federal prison to live out the remainder of her life.
    Agree.

  4. Yu-Ti
    October.19.2020 at 1:49 pm

    “What does killing her accomplish?”

    One less crazy bitch.

    1. Nemo Aequalis
      October.19.2020 at 2:47 pm

      There is that. Perhaps the more salient question is, “What does keeping her alive accomplish?”.

  5. Rossami
    October.19.2020 at 1:55 pm

    While there are lots of good arguments against the death penalty, the gender of the person to be executed is not among them. Women are just as capable of horrific crimes as men. Men are just as susceptible to childhood abuse and mental illness as women.

  6. Illocust
    October.19.2020 at 1:56 pm

    Equality of outcomes? She shouldn’t receive a lighter sentence than her male equivalent would.

  7. Quo Usque Tandem
    October.19.2020 at 1:57 pm

    “Before dog breeder Bobbie Jo Stinnett was murdered at the age of 23, she had been looking forward to welcoming the birth of her first baby.

    She and Victoria Jo’s smitten dad, Zeb Stinnett, were childhood sweethearts.

    A New York Post story in January 2005 explains that the couple had been dreaming of trading their small rental cottage for a new home to raise their child.

    But their hopes were horrifically crushed when twisted killer Lisa Montgomery fatally strangled Bobbie Jo Stinnett, cut open her body, and kidnapped their baby.

    In December 2004, as part of a premeditated murder-kidnap scheme, Montgomery drove from her home in Kansas to Bobbie Jo’s home in Missouri, purportedly to purchase a puppy.

    Montgomery – who was pretending to be pregnant – had contacted Bobbie Jo about her rat terriers being sold on the internet.

    Once inside her victim’s home, Montgomery attacked and strangled Stinnett – who was eight months pregnant – until the mom-to-be lost consciousness.

    Using a kitchen knife, Montgomery then cut into Stinnett’s abdomen, causing her to regain consciousness.

    A struggle ensued, and Montgomery strangled Stinnett to death.

    Montgomery then removed the baby from Stinnett’s body, kidnapped the infant, and tried to pass her off as her own to family and friends.”

    I suppose those who are just opposed to death penalty will be against her execution regardless; but I think it matters to consider the facts of a case in any event.

    1. Zeb
      October.19.2020 at 2:13 pm

      Yeah, that is very horrible and very pre-meditated.

      I generally oppose the death penalty, but this isn’t a case to generate sympathy with.

    2. Dillinger
      October.19.2020 at 2:25 pm

      You gonna pull the trigger?

      1. mad.casual
        October.19.2020 at 2:40 pm

        Cycle the bolt and pull it again if need be.

  8. Ragnarredbeard
    October.19.2020 at 1:58 pm

    “Lisa Montgomery killed a pregnant woman and took her baby in 2004. She is clearly mentally unwell. What does killing her accomplish?”

    Gets one less person off the federal prison books and clears up about $100k a year.

    1. Zeb
      October.19.2020 at 2:15 pm

      Find 100,000 or so more federal prisoners to execute and we might be talking about real money.

      1. mad.casual
        October.19.2020 at 2:32 pm

        My libertarian playbook says murdering a pregnant mother and cutting the baby from her womb is a violation of the NAP. It’s entirely silent about what’s supposed to happen afterwards.

        Given the above, there’s a considerable question about “Where’s the bottom?”. We shoot dozens if not hundreds of wild (and domesticated) animals that are far less deliberately murderous and equally irredeemable every year. If we can’t put someone like Montgomery to death, why aren’t we rehabbing Harambe? Should we expect a similar sort of article when it comes time to punch Dylan Roof’s ticket or are some murderous animals more equal than others?

        1. Juice
          October.19.2020 at 2:40 pm

          My libertarian playbook says murdering a pregnant mother and cutting the baby from her womb is a violation of the NAP. It’s entirely silent about what’s supposed to happen afterwards.

          Mine says the response should be proportionate and fitting to the crime. That may be the death penalty, but then you open up the can of worms of trusting the state with getting that right. The default after that would be something like life in prison without parole, I suppose.

          1. mad.casual
            October.19.2020 at 2:44 pm

            Mine says the response should be proportionate and fitting to the crime. That may be the death penalty, but then you open up the can of worms of trusting the state with getting that right.

            Assuming some group somewhere has opened that can, and it has been opened, does your libertarian playbook say that it’s on you to prevent them from doing so?

            I’d get it if libertarians said they didn’t want to pay for the death penalty, but that’s virtually never the case and their argument essentially boils down to “Jail the people I say for as long as I say.” which is its own can of worms.

          2. JesseAz
            October.19.2020 at 2:47 pm

            Umm… it is proportionate to the crime. Well, a bit less so. But don’t think anyone wants to force pregnancy on her before killing her.

  9. Sometimes Bad Is Bad
    October.19.2020 at 2:01 pm

    Ah that’s the argument eh? Mentally unwell, so just lock her up. I am sure we’ll be getting articles on how she was mistreated and shouldn’t be locked up after all. And so on.

    maybe she can join the peaceful protestors too.

    1. jcw
      October.19.2020 at 2:30 pm

      Federal prison for life is equated to having her join protests. Even if this was meant to prove a point, it failed, since you know nothing about federal prison conditions.

      How on a libertarian website is someone advocating for the death penalty. Geez.

      1. mad.casual
        October.19.2020 at 2:47 pm

        How on a libertarian website is someone advocating for the death penalty.

        Because the alternative isn’t “No death penalty.” unicorn farts. The alternative is “Steal from a bunch of law-abiding citizens who never killed anyone, including the survivors, so that an irredeemable murderer can sleep warm at night.”

      2. JesseAz
        October.19.2020 at 2:48 pm

        Because not everyone who defends liberty is naïve.

    2. JesseAz
      October.19.2020 at 2:48 pm

      Just post the Covid might kill her in prison, she should be released articles from a few weeks ago.

  10. Commenter_XY
    October.19.2020 at 2:14 pm

    Fuck that…this lady gets the damned needle. The world will not weep her departure.

  11. Longtobefree
    October.19.2020 at 2:22 pm

    The death penalty is not intended to be a deterrent.
    It is intended to demonstrate to the civilized world that there acts we consider so abhorrent that the perpetrator cannot be allowed to live.
    I have to note, however, if Lisa had been an MD, and killed the baby as soon as she cut it out, everything would be just fine.

  12. StackOfCoins
    October.19.2020 at 2:23 pm

    Executions should be televised. And we should go back to hanging. Televised hangings. People should know exactly what is going on when the federal government uses your tax dollars to execute people.

    1. mad.casual
      October.19.2020 at 2:37 pm

      So, $35 PPV just to see Montgomery hanged or $9.95/mo. subscription? Because it seems very much like I’m paying/we’re being charged well more than both for less justice and/or infotainment.

  13. BlueStarDragon
    October.19.2020 at 2:45 pm

    A dead murder is one who cannot escape prison. Check out the Texas seven who got caught just 30 miles from where I used to live. And for the new people who have joined the Libertarian Party, The stance against the death penalty is new to the plate form and should be removed. Remember prison are run mostly by the state and prisoners some time escape.

  14. jdgalt1
    October.19.2020 at 2:46 pm

    What we accomplish by executing her is to deter tomorrow’s murderer and save his or her victim. And to serve this purpose it does not matter whether yesterday’s murderer was crazy.

    It’s about time. [Sound of toilet flushing]

  15. BlueStarDragon
    October.19.2020 at 2:49 pm

    Almost forgot, Robert A. Heinlein book Starship trooper has a good insight on the death penalty.

Please to post comments