Impeachment

Pelosi Says Congress Is 'Prepared' To Impeach Trump Again Unless Pence Invokes 25th Amendment

In a Thursday afternoon announcement, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D–Calif.) said Trump committed "an act of sedition" by inciting a riot on Wednesday afternoon.

|

sfphotosfour831572
(CNP/AdMedia/SIPA/Newscom)

President Donald Trump may have a shot at becoming the first president in American history to be impeached twice.

In a Thursday afternoon announcement, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D–Calif.) said Congress "may be prepared to move forward with impeachment" unless the president's cabinet moves quickly to remove him via the 25th Amendment. Pelosi said Trump committed "an act of sedition" by inciting a riot on Wednesday afternoon that led hundreds of the president's supporters to storm the U.S. Capitol.

"The president has committed an unspeakable assault on our nation and our people," Pelosi said.

Earlier on Thursday, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer called for Trump to be removed from office by the 25th Amendment, which includes a mechanism allowing a majority of the president's executive cabinet, with the support of the vice president, to remove a president from power. That part of the 25th Amendment has never been invoked.

It's not clear whether there would be time for Congress to impeach Trump for a second time before the president leaves office on January 20—to say nothing of the Senate trial necessary for removal from office. Both chambers of Congress recessed after finishing the final certification of the Electoral College votes in the early hours of Thursday morning and are not scheduled to reconvene until January 19.

But there are increasing calls for Trump to be removed from office via one constitutional mechanism or another—and not just from Democrats.

In a video posted to Twitter on Thursday, Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R–Ill.) called on the cabinet to "invoke the 25th Amendment and end this nightmare."

The National Association of Manufacturers on Wednesday became probably the first trade association in American history to call for the removal of a president. In a statement released yesterday, the group said Trump's actions amounted to "sedition and should be treated as such" and said Pence should "seriously consider" invoking the 25th Amendment.

Former Rep. Justin Amash (L–Mich.), one of just two then-Republican legislators to support Trump's impeachment last year, has also called for the president "to resign or be removed from office."

One major procedural difference between the use of the 25th Amendment and the possibility of impeachment is what it could mean for Trump's political future. If the House voted to impeach Trump and the Senate agreed to convict him, he could be barred from holding federal office again.

Unlike last year, when Trump was impeachment for a phone call in which he sought electoral assistance from Ukrainian leaders, the facts of the current situation are not in much doubt. "This need not be a lengthy process. The evidence of the president's actions are clear and available to all," writes Keith Whittington, a professor of politics at Princeton University. "The House does not need an elaborate inquiry. The Senate does not need a lengthy trial."

Even so, the timing makes it unlikely that Trump will be impeached or removed. It is far more likely that the cabinet will choose to stagger through the next two weeks with Vice President Mike Pence as the country's de facto leader and that Congress will, as usual, do nothing. Still, as Gene Healy, vice president of the libertarian Cato Institute, wrote for Reason in 2017, Congress should be willing to invoke its impeachment power on a more regular basis.

Impeaching Trump for his general bad behavior and recklessness, Healy wrote, "wouldn't just remove a bad president from office; it would set a precedent that might keep future leaders in line."

That's still true—maybe even more true—today.

NEXT: Where Do We Go After the Trumpist Tantrum?

Eric Boehm is a reporter at Reason.

Editor's Note: We invite comments and request that they be civil and on-topic. We do not moderate or assume any responsibility for comments, which are owned by the readers who post them. Comments do not represent the views of Reason.com or Reason Foundation. We reserve the right to delete any comment for any reason at any time. Report abuses.

  1. Nardz
    January.7.2021 at 3:38 pm

    Please do.
    Or use the 25th.
    On with the farce!

    Make it as clear as posnsible that you consider The People of the US conquered subjects and nothing more than cattle.

    1. jdgalt1
      January.7.2021 at 4:09 pm

      Bingo. Make him ineligible for defending his and our rights to fair elections, and the Republic has ended, whether a war occurs or not and no matter who wins.

      Justice is more important than having the system appear just when it is not.

      1. LauraBecker
        January.7.2021 at 4:30 pm

        JOIN PART TIME JOBS
        Google pays for every Person every hour online working from home job. I have received $23K in this month easily and I earns every weeks $5K to 8$K on the internet.Abn Every Person join this working easily by just just open this website and follow instructions
        COPY This Website OPEN HERE….. Visit Here

      2. MollyGodiva
        January.7.2021 at 4:33 pm

        This has never been about fair elections and everyone knows it. It was all about overturning a legal election. That lie is not ageing well.

        1. JesseAz
          January.7.2021 at 4:57 pm

          Well except for all of the lawsuits that were thrown out on procedural grounds, Cruz’s protestations literally being about a 10 day congressional election investigation, etc.

          I mean, just cause half the country doesn’t believe the election is no reason to try and prove the election was legitimate.

    2. PatsyBallweg
      January.7.2021 at 4:39 pm

      Do you wanna earn money without investing money? That’s how I started this job and Now I YBE am making $200 to $300 per hour for doing online work from home.

      Apply Now here…….. Visit Here

    3. JesseAz
      January.7.2021 at 4:56 pm

      I like how we go from “why won’t he denounce the violence” after he did to Reason going “how can we help throw wood on the fire” by backing this maneuver.

  2. Unicorn Abattoir
    January.7.2021 at 3:42 pm

    Pelosi seems to be trying the Republican technique of snatching defeat from the jaws of victory.

    1. JesseAz
      January.7.2021 at 4:58 pm

      She’s not even the farthest gone. Some are calling for arrests. A lot of media personalities who are leftist were dancing on the woman who got killed grave.

  3. Ra's al Gore
    January.7.2021 at 4:06 pm

    https://twitter.com/iheartmindy/status/1347235883431432193

    This is not getting media attention it deserves…

    @MayorBowser
    had the
    @DCPoliceDept
    physically lock Trump supporters into their hotels in DC last night. This was HIGHLY dangerous, unconstitutional, and never done during Antifa riots.

    1. JesseAz
      January.7.2021 at 4:59 pm

      Good thing Bowser told the Feds not to help the capitol police in a letter 2 days ago too.

  4. Moonrocks
    January.7.2021 at 4:07 pm

    Is this a Danger to Our Democracy™ too?

  5. jdgalt1
    January.7.2021 at 4:13 pm

    And if we’re going to mention Ukraine, then why shy away from Biden’s corruption as proved by Hunter’s laptop? Why are we in such a hurry to inaugurate him so that he can carry out the deal for which China has paid him millions? What do they get from us? Do we want to find out the hard way?

    I urge the President to immediately extradite the Bidens to Ukraine so they can go on trial for accepting bribes.

  6. Emaily@PAN
    January.7.2021 at 4:25 pm

    Yeah it`s Possible…Anybody can earn 250$+ daily… You can earn from 6000-12000 a month or even more if you work as a full time job…It’s easy, just follow instructions on this page, read it carefully from start to finish… It’s a flexible job but a good
    eaning opportunity.. Here is More information.

  7. Commenter_XY
    January.7.2021 at 4:27 pm

    It is a stupendous waste of time, and needlessly incendiary. But if that is what the Speaker wants, then so be it.

  8. Kungpowderfinger
    January.7.2021 at 4:28 pm

    Vindictive, hateful shits. Can’t even handle two more weeks of Trump before they own the entire federal gov.

  9. Cogito Ergo Sum
    January.7.2021 at 4:29 pm

    FFS does Reason really believe those vindictive demonrats would not attempt to close the loophole of eligibility between the 25th amendment and impeachment.

    It will give the ungrateful Brutus Pence the opportunity to stab him in the back one more time.

    1. MollyGodiva
      January.7.2021 at 4:33 pm

      I must have missed the first time Pence stabbed Trump. Pence has been very loyal.

      1. Cogito Ergo Sum
        January.7.2021 at 4:55 pm

        Well, you must have missed the report of him lamenting, within the last day, about all he did for Trump when it was the other way around. Trump clearly should have picked another VP this time around. Pence made no effort to demand a thorough accounting much less an open debate on the evidence. It was the least he could have done as such a “loyalist” as you say.

  10. MollyGodiva
    January.7.2021 at 4:31 pm

    May impeach? It should scheduled for a vote tomorrow morning. And yes, of course there is time for Trump to be removed. The Senate could meet and convict him tomorrow afternoon. It is not a criminal trial, it is a political trial.

    1. Mother's Lament
      January.7.2021 at 4:35 pm

      For what?

      Explain to me how what happened yesterday was worse than this: https://twitter.com/YossiGestetner/status/1347046181357162496

      1. MollyGodiva
        January.7.2021 at 4:46 pm

        It was worse then anything we have seen before because they were there to stop the counting of EC votes and install an unelected president. They also beat up police, broke down doors and windows. They even set up gallows outside the capital building. Their stated goal on video was to overthrow the government.

        1. JesseAz
          January.7.2021 at 5:03 pm

          Your insane rationalization of why a 3 hour protestation is less worse than months of riots that included billions in damages, dozens of lives lost, hundreds of assaults, etc is amazing to watch.

    2. Sometimes Bad Is Bad
      January.7.2021 at 4:37 pm

      They are out of session. And no it won’t happen you stupid cunt. He’s gone in less than 2 weeks.

      Are you really that fucking retarded?

  11. Mother's Lament
    January.7.2021 at 4:39 pm

    This is like watching people who don’t know that fire is hot, play with matches.

    They’re all so insulated in their little bubbles that they can’t even fathom the consequences of what will happen.

  12. Jerryskids
    January.7.2021 at 4:40 pm

    Impeaching Trump for his general bad behavior and recklessness, Healy wrote, “wouldn’t just remove a bad president from office; it would set a precedent that might keep future leaders in line.”

    Great idea! Threaten the bastards once in a while to let them know who’s boss! Maybe we can get a mob together to storm the Capitol once in a while to keep those fuckers in line too? Oh wait.

    1. JesseAz
      January.7.2021 at 5:03 pm

      i laughed.

  13. bevis the lumberjack
    January.7.2021 at 4:42 pm

    It would be a stupid waste of time at this point, even assuming they’ve got time to get it done. He has said he’s leaving on the 20th, as recently as today. Let it lie, don’t stir shit up.

    There’s no gain for this effort and risk. Trump has cooked his own future electability. No way he gets substantial support from the middle after yesterday.

  14. Moderation4ever
    January.7.2021 at 4:49 pm

    One thing we learned yesterday is that Mike Pence is the acting President. If anything big happens it will likely fall to Pence. That being the case we can let Trump stew for two more weeks. There is no doubt Trump can get into mischief, but along as we know Pence is blocking the big stuff we can be safe. If Trump steals the WH towels on the way out the door do we really care?

    I might add that Trump has burned a lot of good will. State and civil courts await the end of his Presidency and I don’t think he will find a sympathetic ear.

  15. soldiermedic76
    January.7.2021 at 4:50 pm

    I condemned the riots yesterday. But does anyone think using the 25A or impeachment to remove him with less than two weeks won’t lead to even more violence? Especially as he has said he will honor the process and leave on January 20th today. What would the point be? I can only think they want more violence to blame on his supporters. When I said both sides, this is what I meant. Fuck, this is stupid. Or showboating, which is still stupid.
    I will say my family, Trump supporters, were appalled yesterday by what happened and were denouncing Trump, today because of the hyperbole of the left, that failed to condemn riots all summer, and calls for impeachment and 25A with less than two weeks left, and calls to expell Republicans who supported Trump before this, and calls to punish Trump supporters, and Facebook banning Trump when they didn’t ban Antifa and BLM groups linked to the summer riots, and now their anger is quickly shifting back. Rather than creating any sense of closure and unity, these actions will just cause more division and hard feelings. And it is completely unnecessary at this point. Pointless and vindictive. And that is how many Americans will see it.

    1. Commenter_XY
      January.7.2021 at 4:56 pm

      Yes, that pretty much describes my family as well. Initial shock and horror, but completely repulsed by the overreach.

  16. Ken Shultz
    January.7.2021 at 4:55 pm

    Consider this a preview of what we can expect from the Democrats over the next two years.

    They’ll push for everything they want to whatever extent is necessary to get it. Packing the Supreme Court included.

    They are both without scruples and without constraints.

  17. Liberty Lover
    January.7.2021 at 4:56 pm

    It is stupid, It seems the Democrats want a civil war. Trump will depart in 13 days, the Democrats need to have patience.

  18. Kungpowderfinger
    January.7.2021 at 5:02 pm

    “Donald Trump needs to resign or be removed from office. America has endured enough.”- Amash

    It hasn’t even gotten started yet, little buddy.

    1. soldiermedic76
      January.7.2021 at 5:05 pm

      If Trump resigned, it would be a good thing (unless it was seen as a design or else deal), but if he is forced out, it will just result in more division.

Please to post comments