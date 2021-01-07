The Volokh Conspiracy

Mostly law professors | Sometimes contrarian | Often libertarian | Always independent

About The Volokh Conspiracy

Impeachment

Impeachment and Invoking the 25th Amendment are not Mutually Exclusive Options

Both can be pursued simultaneously. And there is potentially good reason to do so.

|

Since I wrote my previous post on the subject of impeachment, last night, the idea of removing Trump from office has gained additional momentum. Earlier today Democratic Senate leader (and soon-to-be majority leader) Chuck Schumer said that Trump should be removed from power by invoking the 25th Amendment. Failing that, he urges Congress to immediately go into session in order to proceed with impeachment. In a helpful recent post, co-blogger Josh Blackman describes the 25th Amendment process, and explains how it can potentially be used to remove Trump from office for the remaining fourteen days of his term. As Brian Kalt, a leading academic expert on the amendment, notes, the short timeframe make it more feasible to use the 25th Amendment in this case, than in other scenarios, where the president would have more time to resist.

Both Schumer and (as far as I know) everyone else who has publicly commented on the issue appears to assume that the 25th Amendment and impeachment are mutually exclusive alternatives. We must either pursue one or the other. In reality, nothing prevents pursuing both options simultaneously. Neither the Constitution nor any other law forbids it.

Schumer is probably right to say that "[t]he quickest and most effective way—it can be done today—to remove this president from office would be for the Vice President to immediately invoke the 25th amendment." But Congress can still begin the impeachment and removal process at the same time.

The two processes serve distinct purposes. The 25th Amendment can be used to temporarily remove from office a president unable to perform his duties  (though, in this case, a temporary removal would likely cover the entire rest of Trump's term). Invooking does not involve any assessment of whether the president has engaged in wrongdoing, does not necessarily involve any moral opprobrium (the president could be removed because he is unable to serve for reasons that are not his fault, such as injury or illness), and cannot be used to bar him from holding office again in the future.

By contrast, impeachment followed by conviction removes the president from office permanently, and does require a judgment that he has committed a "high crime" or "misdemeanor." The latter need not be an actual violation of criminal law; but it does have to be some sort of significant abuse of power or threat to the constitutional order. Perhaps even more importantly, impeachment can be used to not only remove the president from office, but also to impose the additional penalty of "disqualification to hold and enjoy any Office of honor, Trust or Profit under the United States." The latter would be a useful step to prevent Trump from ever returning to power and thereby once again abusing it in the ways he has over the last four years.

To a much greater extent than the 25th Amendment, impeachment can create a valuable deterrent against the repetition of similar misconduct by future presidents. Most politicians fear permanent removal from power much more than a brief temporary suspension from it. And many (though perhaps not Trump) also worry about long-term damage to their reputations, which is likely to be greater in the event of a successful impeachment than with an invocation of the 25th Amendment.

Thus, I tentatively suggest that Vice President Pence and the cabinet indeed invoke the 25th Amendment, if they can. And Congress should move to impeach and convict Trump at the same time. The former step would eliminate the immediate threat Trump poses. The latter can impose proper moral and legal sanctions for his actions, and prevent him from ever returning to power again.

All of this assumes that Pence, the cabinet, and Congress have the political will needed to take these steps. I remain skeptical that either Pence or a majority of the cabinet will actually invoke the 25th Amendment. Most of them are longstanding Trump loyalists. And, for reasons noted in my last post, impeachment may not be a desirable strategy unless there are enough votes in the Senate to actually convict Trump, or at least enough to generate bipartisan opprobrium that can seriously damage his political position.

I also assume that the inability referenced in the text of the 25th Amendment (which requires the Vice President and cabinet to indicate that "the President is unable to discharge the powers and duties of his office") can include the sort of malevolence displayed by Trump, as well as a more conventional lack of physical or mental capacity to carry out his duties. The issue of the exact meaning of "unable" is one I must leave to specialists on the subject.

But, with these important caveats, there is no reason why impeachment and the 25th Amendment should be considered mutually exclusive options. They involve different processes and serve different purposes. A president can be simultaneously  guilty of "high crimes and misdemeanors" that justify removing him from office, and also "unable" to perform his duties properly. Indeed, it is possible that a propensity for criminality and abuse of power is one of the factors that make him "unable."

 

 

NEXT: "Earth Was Spinning Faster Last Year Than at Any Other Time in The Past 50 Years"

Ilya Somin is Professor of Law at George Mason University, and author of Free to Move: Foot Voting, Migration, and Political Freedom and Democracy and Political Ignorance: Why Smaller Government is Smarter.

Editor's Note: We invite comments and request that they be civil and on-topic. We do not moderate or assume any responsibility for comments, which are owned by the readers who post them. Comments do not represent the views of Reason.com or Reason Foundation. We reserve the right to delete any comment for any reason at any time. Report abuses.

  1. eyeroller
    January.7.2021 at 2:14 pm

    What “immediate threat” does Trump pose, exactly?

    1. Dr. Ed 2
      January.7.2021 at 2:20 pm

      He says things they don’t want the public to hear.

    2. JohannesDinkle
      January.7.2021 at 2:20 pm

      He has twelve more days in office. The mind – at least Ilya’s mind – boggles. Besides, this is a way to show the world how much you don’t like the Orange Man, as if the Russian collusion fiasco, constant media harping, and a baloney impeachment wasn’t enough.
      Now is the time for Adam Schiff to finally come forward with the absolutely damning evidence he has said he had all along.

      1. Rev. Arthur L. Kirkland
        January.7.2021 at 2:31 pm

        Keep that mouth open wide, JohannesDinkle . . . you will commence swallowing in less than two weeks.

  2. Brett Bellmore
    January.7.2021 at 2:14 pm

    The 25th amendment approach assumes that Trump’s own cabinet agree with you about a lot of things, starting with Trump’s supposed “malevolence”.

    But you’re a political enemy of Trump, and have been all along. Trump obviously had no motive to stack his cabinet with political enemies. So the 25th amendment was never likely to be invoked except in cases of actual incapacity.

    And he’s not incapable, you just don’t like him. But that’s not new. What’s the new thing that’s going to turn his cabinet against him, and inspire them to what would probably be career suicide? That a few people at a rally rioted?

    1. Noscitur a sociis
      January.7.2021 at 2:19 pm

      What’s the new thing that’s going to turn his cabinet against him, and inspire them to what would probably be career suicide?

      Okay, maybe you really can be that dense.

      1. loki13
        January.7.2021 at 2:21 pm

        It’s some sort of “na na na na can’t see what’s going on” thing.

        Despite what is actually happening, we have commenters here comparing it to a … I wish I was making this up … college festival!

        At least that’s a little better than the whole, “IT’S REALLY ANTIFA! FALSE FLAG!!11!!!!” brigade.

    2. Jason Cavanaugh
      January.7.2021 at 2:32 pm

      Refusing to send in the National Guard to protect the VP and legislature after his actions knowingly put them in danger seems like good enough reason to remove him via every method available.

      You are not a reasonable human being. You are a member of a disgraced and dangerous cult.

      1. Dr. Ed 2
        January.7.2021 at 2:45 pm

        Trump does not command the National Guard — the DC Mayor does.
        You can’t be to stupid to know that…

        1. WuzYoungOnceToo
          January.7.2021 at 2:51 pm

          You can’t be to stupid to know that…

          I believe that’s known as assuming facts not in evidence.

          1. Jason Cavanaugh
            January.7.2021 at 3:04 pm

            Fuck both of you, because you’re both arrogant fucking idiots who are completely wrong, as usual.

            Since D.C. is not a State, and does not have a Governor, it is the only National Guard which reports directly to the President.

            https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/District_of_Columbia_National_Guard#:~:text=Supervision%20and%20control%20of%20D.C.,National%20Guard.

          2. Jason Cavanaugh
            January.7.2021 at 3:13 pm

            And in case you try the ‘wikipedia isn’t a source” bullshit:

            https://dc.ng.mil/About-Us/

            “The D.C National Guard was formed in 1802 by President Thomas Jefferson to defend the newly created District of Columbia. As such, the Commanding General of the D.C. National Guard is subordinate solely to the President of the United States. This authority to activate the D.C. National Guard has been delegated, by the President, to the Secretary of Defense and further delegated to the Secretary of the Army. The D.C. National Guard is the only National Guard unit, out of all of the 54 states and territories, which reports only to the President. ”

            Notably, the D.C. Mayor is not in charge of either activating, or commanding a mission-change to, the D.C. National Guard.

            Enjoy your arrogant idiocy.

      2. Brett Bellmore
        January.7.2021 at 2:50 pm

        I’m kind of curious about this story that Pence was the one who ordered in the National Guard. Because, do the National Guard actually answer to the VP? I don’t think he’s actually in that chain of command.

        The CNN story seems to be a bit short on actual evidence that it went down the way they claim, while the White House officially continues to maintain that it was Trump. Every source I’ve found pushing this story is using unnamed sources, and has a long history of hostility towards Trump.

        Now, maybe there’s some evidence beyond anonymous sources, but I’m not seeing it.

        1. WuzYoungOnceToo
          January.7.2021 at 2:52 pm

          Every source I’ve found pushing this story is using unnamed sources, and has a long history of hostility towards Trump.

          If I had a nickel for every time that’s been applicable over the past for years…..

        2. Armchair Lawyer
          January.7.2021 at 3:15 pm

          Apparently DC’s mayor deliberately turned down and discouraged any offers of additional federal support before the protests.

          How culpable is she here?

          https://thefederalist.com/2021/01/06/dc-mayor-told-federal-law-enforcement-to-stand-down-day-before-violent-us-capitol-riot/

        3. Jason Cavanaugh
          January.7.2021 at 3:17 pm

          They literally cite quotes from Christopher Miller, and Kevin McCarthy.

          Can you not read anymore either? Are you seriously going to start lying about easily provable facts? You’re a disgrace.

  3. loki13
    January.7.2021 at 2:20 pm

    My understanding is that the denominator for the number of Cabinet officials does not change despite vacancies; you would need 8 for the invocation of the 25th Amendment.

    As such, the resignation of Chao makes it seem unlikely that the 25th Amendment is seriously on the table. If it was, she would not have resigned.

    1. Glaucomatose
      January.7.2021 at 2:36 pm

      Chao’s resignation is not effective until Monday, so it leaves four days for the 25th. I can’t imagine this would wait until next week anyway, if it were going to happen at all (which, to be clear, it almost certainly will not).

      1. Bob from Ohio
        January.7.2021 at 2:49 pm

        Her resignation is both laughable and pathetic.

        I am resigning 4 days before I was scheduled to leave. I am virtuous.

        1. Glaucomatose
          January.7.2021 at 2:53 pm

          Not sure if you’re expecting any disagreement here.

          1. loki13
            January.7.2021 at 3:15 pm

            Yeah. I don’t think many of us who are just plain tired of all of this are going to be, “Hey, it’s good to see the rats leaving the sinking ship. I was worried that they would go down with it!”

            Then again, given the performances of certain other people … maybe we should at least be a little thankful that there is at least some line, somewhere, that makes people say, “Enough.”

            Heck, look at the posts by the Conspirators today. Better too late, I guess, than not at all?

  4. DaveSs
    January.7.2021 at 2:21 pm

    If Chuck Schumer wants to do something its probably a bad idea

    The guy spends a copious amount of time pushing legislation that violates the basic rights guaranteed by the Constitution

    1. loki13
      January.7.2021 at 2:23 pm

      Fun fact. Charles Schumer was a sponsor of the RFRA.

      I would say that you didn’t know that before posting, but … yeah, I already knew that. 🙂

      1. Brett Bellmore
        January.7.2021 at 2:56 pm

        Everybody and their kid sister was a sponsor of RFRA. It was very popular.

        1. loki13
          January.7.2021 at 3:18 pm

          Oh, I know. That’s the joke.

          But most people who complain about legislation have very little idea what legislation most people are responsible for, or how the process works.

          FWIW, I find Schumer unbearable. The GOP doesn’t have a monopoly on annoying politicians; but it anything, he’s too busy pushing bills naming stuff and covering for Wall Street, not advancing any particular scary agenda.

  5. Dr. Ed 2
    January.7.2021 at 2:24 pm

    If we are going to blame Trump for what happened yesterday, there also ought to be consequences for those who keep calling for a coup. Ilya is no more treasonous than the kids in the House.

    The other thing this is doing is justifying a similar scorched earth tactic against Biden.

    1. Rev. Arthur L. Kirkland
      January.7.2021 at 2:33 pm

      Take your best shot, clingers.

      I like it when the people I am politically curb-stomping make it more interesting by putting up a bit of a fight.

    2. Glaucomatose
      January.7.2021 at 2:37 pm

      “If we are going to blame Trump for what happened yesterday, there also ought to be consequences for those who keep calling for a coup.”

      On this we agree. Sens. Hawley and Trump, Reps. Brooks and Scalise, and the idiots telling half the country that Trump actually won the election in November need to suffer consequences as well.

  6. Michael P
    January.7.2021 at 2:28 pm

    Should the Swamp do something tremendously stupid, or do something pathetically spiteful?

    [whynotboth.jpg]

  7. Ra's al Gore
    January.7.2021 at 2:32 pm

    Fuck off and die, Reason. Nobody called for removal of Democrats who FUCKING BAILED OUT antifa rioters.

    Fuck off and die.

    1. Jason Cavanaugh
      January.7.2021 at 2:34 pm

      Do you need a blankie?

      Maybe a bottle and a swaddle?

      1. bevis the lumberjack
        January.7.2021 at 2:54 pm

        It’s obnoxiously stated but he does have a point. Democrats paid bail for rioters. Harris, for one, spoke out in support of the riots.

        How should they be publicly shamed?

        Why not address his point instead of barfing out insults? Because you can’t?

    2. Rev. Arthur L. Kirkland
      January.7.2021 at 2:34 pm

      Open wider, Ra’s al Gore.

      We may decide to start shoving the progress down your whimpering throat first.

  8. Free Exercise
    January.7.2021 at 2:44 pm

    The 25th Amendment deals with Presidential disability – it isn’t a convenient alternative to Impeachment for removing a President who may have engaged in some form of malfeasance in office. I have considerable doubt that the first time a Vice President initiates the 25th Amendment process will be for a situation not squarely within the intended scope of the Amendment.

    Impeachment might be possible, but for the time frame required. Don’t see how it is possible to afford any type of due process in the few remaining days of Trump’s term. The Senate is only scheduled to hold pro forma sessions until after Inauguration Day, and while that could change, it appears that calling for Trump’s removal from office is more a means of expressing strong disapproval of his recent actions than actually removing him.

    1. Dr. Ed 2
      January.7.2021 at 2:46 pm

      Senile Pelosi’s gonna try it: https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/pelosi-trump-should-be-removed-immediately/ar-BB1cyT47

    2. Bob from Ohio
      January.7.2021 at 2:47 pm

      “it isn’t a convenient alternative to Impeachment for removing a President who may have engaged in some form of malfeasance”

      We had to break norms in order to save them.

      It would be an actual coup d’etat.

    3. Brett Bellmore
      January.7.2021 at 2:52 pm

      The only process they think is due, is confirming that Trump is the President being removed. I think they can do that pretty quickly.

      But mostly it’s one last NeverTrump fantasy.

  9. Dr. Ed 2
    January.7.2021 at 2:47 pm

    Why doesn’t “Double Jeopardy” apply to Impeachment?

    1. Noscitur a sociis
      January.7.2021 at 2:51 pm

      Even if it did, what possible relevance could that have here, you coprophagic, cretinous traitor?

    2. Brett Bellmore
      January.7.2021 at 2:53 pm

      Because the impeachment clause says it doesn’t.

      More generally because impeachment is orthogonal to criminal law.

  10. Commenter_XY
    January.7.2021 at 2:53 pm

    Progfessor Somin: The 25th amendment will not be invoked. There will not be an impeachment.

  11. Krychek_2
    January.7.2021 at 2:58 pm

    The question of what would justify removing Trump is somewhat analogous to whether Henry II was guilty of the murder of Thomas a Becket for saying “Will no one rid me of this meddlesome priest?” No, that’s not a direct order to kill someone, but the four knights had little difficulty figuring out what he wanted.

    Trump has been pumping up his base for weeks with claims of a stolen election. He has them in a state of rage. And no, telling them to march on the capitol is not a direct order to storm the place, but the results were kinda predictable.

    1. Krychek_2
      January.7.2021 at 2:59 pm

      That said, I agree there will be no impeachment and no invocation of the 25th Amendment, but it does make me worry what other little surprises he may have in store before January 20.

    2. Armchair Lawyer
      January.7.2021 at 3:16 pm

      Krycheck,

      Should DC’s mayor be removed from office for turning down additional federal law enforcement personnel before the protests?

      https://thefederalist.com/2021/01/06/dc-mayor-told-federal-law-enforcement-to-stand-down-day-before-violent-us-capitol-riot/

  12. anorlunda
    January.7.2021 at 3:00 pm

    What a wonderful idea for brining the country back together and healing the wounds.

    On Jan 21, we can begin with impeachment for President Biden.

    1. Sebastian Cremmington
      January.7.2021 at 3:24 pm

      Republicans have to control the House first.

  13. Sebastian Cremmington
    January.7.2021 at 3:23 pm

    Schumer needs to get the articles of impeachment in his hand and then he and 20 Republican senators can make Trump bark like dog! Once he has the articles of impeachment from the House Trump becomes their little puppet.

Please to post comments