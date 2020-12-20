Election 2020

Desperate To Stop Biden From Taking Office, Trump Suggests Military Intervention, Voting Machine Seizures, and Appointing Sidney Powell To Investigate Her Own Fraud Claims

The president's advisers reportedly pushed back vigorously against his ideas.

(White House)

Casting about for ways to prevent Joe Biden from taking office, Donald Trump reportedly has toyed with several outlandish proposals, including military intervention, the appointment of conspiracy monger Sidney Powell as a White House special counsel charged with investigating election fraud, and the federal seizure of voting machines as part of an attempt to back up her unsubstantiated claim that they were rigged to deny the president his rightful victory. Trump expressed interest in all of those tactics at a meeting on Friday, according to administration officials interviewed by The New York Times and Axios.

Former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, who participated in the meeting, suggested during a Newsmax interview last week that Trump "could take military capabilities," "place them" in swing states that Biden won, and "basically rerun an election in each of those states." Flynn said such a move is "not unprecedented" and complained about "these people out there talking about martial law" as if "it's something that we've never done." But he added that "I'm not calling for that," because "we have a constitutional process…that has to be followed." Trump "asked about" Flynn's idea during the meeting, the Times reports.

Trump also floated the idea of appointing Powell, a lawyer who has represented Flynn and assisted the Trump campaign, to investigate election irregularities. He suggested that Powell, who was at the meeting, could be given whatever security clearance would be required to help her find evidence that the election was stolen.

White House Counsel Pat Cipollone and Chief of Staff Mark Meadows "repeatedly and aggressively pushed back" against that proposal and Trump's other suggestions, the Times says, citing officials "briefed on the meeting." Cipollone and other advisers emphasized that "there was no constitutional authority" for the steps Trump described.

Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani, who participated in the meeting by phone, also opposed the idea of appointing Powell, with whom he has quarreled. Last month Giuliani and Jenna Ellis, the Trump campaign's senior legal adviser, declared that Powell, who a few days earlier had been presented as part of the "elite strike force team…working on behalf of the president and the campaign," was no longer representing either. But that semi-repudiation did not mean that Trump or Giuliani had rejected Powell's conspiracy theory, according to which Democratic election officials across the country used fraud-facilitating voting software to give Biden an edge, then resorted to wholesale paper ballot fraud when their initial plan did not work as expected.

The Times reports that Giuliani, while continuing to spurn Powell, has been urging the Department of Homeland Security to seize election machines from swing states in the hope of documenting a vast anti-Trump conspiracy he says is "easily provable." He "was told the department does not have the authority to do such a thing."

Axios reporter Jonathan Swan says "senior Trump administration officials…tell me that Trump is spending too much time with people they consider crackpots or conspiracy theorists and flirting with blatant abuses of power." One of his sources said "people who are concerned and nervous aren't the weak-kneed bureaucrats that we loathe." Rather, they are Trump appointees "who have endured arguably more insanity and mayhem than any administration officials in history."

Meanwhile, Fox News, apparently in response to a threatened defamation lawsuit by Smartmatic, one of the companies that Powell, Giuliani, and Trump have implicated in the alleged plot to steal the election, has been airing a segment debunking their claims during shows that have promoted them. The segment, which features an interview with voting technology expert Eddie Perez, aired during Lou Dobbs' Fox Business program on Friday night, during Jeanine Pirro's Fox News show last night, and during Maria Bartiromo's Fox News show this morning. While Fox News reporters have been skeptical of Trump's fraud claims since he began making them, Dobbs, Pirro, and Bartiromo have amplified them.

"They have no evidence to support their attacks on Smartmatic because there is no evidence," Smartmatic chief executive Antonio Mugica said last Monday, when the company sent legal notices to Fox News, Newsmax, and One America News Network. "This campaign was designed to defame Smartmatic and undermine legitimately conducted elections."

In the corrective Fox News piece, Perez, whom Dobbs described as "one of the leading authorities on open-source software for elections," said, "I have not seen any evidence that Smartmatic software was used to delete, change, alter anything related to vote tabulation." He noted that Smartmatic software was used only in Los Angeles County during the 2020 election and that the company is independent from Dominion Voting Systems, whose machines were used to process votes in 28 states. Dominion, which has threatened to sue Powell and the Trump campaign for defamation, also figures in their allegations of massive fraud. Perez debunked the idea that U.S. ballots were processed in foreign countries, another claim frequently made by Trump, Giuliani, and Powell.

In addition to describing the fraud claims as "baseless," Dominion noted that its machines "were used in 351 of 731 counties" in "10 key states" (Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin). "In counties that used Dominion systems," it said, "Biden got 888,259 votes to Trump's 851,069. In counties that didn't use Dominion systems, Biden got 1.54 million votes to Trump's 1.52 million. In other words, if you eliminated every county that used Dominion systems, Biden still got more votes."

During last week's Senate hearing on election "irregularities," Christopher Krebs, who ran the Department of Homeland Security's Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency until Trump fired him in a fit of pique on November 17, said claims about fraud-facilitating voting machines have no basis in fact. "The allegations being thrown around about manipulation of the equipment used in the election are baseless," Krebs testified. "These claims are not only inaccurate and 'technically incoherent,' according to 59 election security experts, but they are also dangerous and only serve to confuse, scare, and ultimately undermine confidence in the election. All authorities and elected officials in positions of power or influence have a duty to reinforce to the American people that these claims are false."

Jacob Sullum is a senior editor at Reason.

  1. NOYB2
    December.20.2020 at 3:07 pm

    Desperate To Stop Biden From Taking Office, Trump Suggests Military Intervention, Voting Machine Seizures, and Appointing Sidney Powell To Investigate Her Own Fraud Claims
    The president’s advisers reportedly pushed back vigorously against his ideas.

    Even according to your own article, the headline is a blatant lie, a propagandistic attempt to badmouth the president.

    It’s disgusting what Reason has turned into.

    1. Senua
      December.20.2020 at 3:14 pm

      Fill me in. I’m coming as an independent who believes there is good cause to investigate voter fraud. I’m certainly not a fraud denier. Whether it gets Trump back in office or not, that’s beside the point. It’s a very dangerous thing to have. And I’m hearing a lot about the alleged call for military intervention. Please tell me what is really happening, particularly with that military intervention.

      1. JesseAz
        December.20.2020 at 4:27 pm

        You’ve heard A Call for interventionist from Flynn and one anonymous source.

        Whats your definition a lot?

        We call that narrative amplification by the news media to push a narrative which Sullum proudly joins in on.

        Missing is the fact that trump flatly denied it.

        1. yopam
          December.20.2020 at 4:34 pm

    2. MollyGodiva
      December.20.2020 at 3:59 pm

      So you don’t believe the article, ok, but can you admit that if it was true, it would be a huge problem?

      1. Joe Biden's Mullet
        December.20.2020 at 4:19 pm

        “if it was true”

        Fake but accurate

      2. JesseAz
        December.20.2020 at 4:28 pm

        How many sullied, debunked anonymous source based articles do you need to counter your preferred narrative?

        1. MollyGodiva
          December.20.2020 at 4:48 pm

          It is disturbing that you and so many others can not say “I think this is fake, but if it was real I would denounce it.”

          1. GK Chesterton
            December.20.2020 at 4:50 pm

            Too much real shit to worry about.

          2. JesseAz
            December.20.2020 at 4:52 pm

            Soundsoke you regarding all of the firsts and court battles to stop audits.

            Nobody here says the military should intervene dumbfuck. They shouldn’t.

            Now let’s here you discuss the anonymous sources that have been proven wrong often.

  2. John el Galto
    December.20.2020 at 3:23 pm

    Sullum is totally unhinged. Nothing but fake news in this article.

    It’s almost as if he knows the election was stolen so feels it necessary to blather on defending Biden.

    1. JesseAz
      December.20.2020 at 4:29 pm

      I will never understand a supposed libertarian magazine being against any and all audits in an election. Not one article about counties going to court to stop any audits in Maricopa? No discussion on the oddities of voting patterns at multiple nursing homes? One would think election integrity would be a libertarian cause. But not if Joe is the winner.

      1. Queen Amalthea
        December.20.2020 at 5:23 pm

        Blame Trump and his allies who have repeatedly made allegations about election integrity that are, to be very charitable, half baked at best with regularity. Their credibility is shot. Given that, and that Trump has long before the election displayed a personality that makes it easy to believe he would say a lot of things to avoid being seen as a ‘loser’ and that the overall election results make fairly obvious intuitive sense it’s easy to see why so many people easily dismiss his and his allies claims. Indeed, one struggles to see why so many are straining to buy them at this point.

  3. IceTrey
    December.20.2020 at 3:25 pm

    The most popular Democratic candidate in history only won 17% of the counties nationwide.

    1. MollyGodiva
      December.20.2020 at 3:50 pm

      So what? We don’t elect presidents based on counties. More then 50% of the US population lives in 4.6% of counties.

      1. Moderation4ever
        December.20.2020 at 4:18 pm

        Thanks for the reply. When Hillary Clinton won the popular vote, they said it doesn’t matter the EC is what is important. Now Joe Biden wins the popular vote and the EC and they say well what about the counties?

        1. Joe Biden's Mullet
          December.20.2020 at 4:21 pm

          they said it doesn’t matter the EC is what is important.”

          Actually, that was the Constitution.

          1. JesseAz
            December.20.2020 at 4:31 pm

            That pesky document.

          2. Moderation4ever
            December.20.2020 at 4:33 pm

            I agree the EC is in the Constitution. It is the actual mechanism to select the President. What I find amazing is the search for something to justify that Trump is actually popular and coming up with counties. The fact is millions voted for him, but that doesn’t change the fact that millions more voted for Joe Biden and that he won 306 Electoral College votes.

            1. MollyGodiva
              December.20.2020 at 4:51 pm

              It is worse then that. Their mind set is traced directly back to the days when only white male land owners could vote.

              1. JesseAz
                December.20.2020 at 4:53 pm

                And he goes full retard.

              2. Red Rocks White Privilege
                December.20.2020 at 5:08 pm

                Yeah, that national-populist, central-bank hating, executive-authority asserting Andrew Jackson opening up voting to non-property owning white males was the first leak in the dam.

                1. Queen Amalthea
                  December.20.2020 at 5:26 pm

                  I do like that Jackson came to your mind unbidden.

            2. Joe Biden's Mullet
              December.20.2020 at 4:51 pm

              “What I find amazing”

              Cool.

            3. JesseAz
              December.20.2020 at 4:53 pm

              It wasn’t a search. It was one of many election inconsistencies this election. Even Obama got over 40% of counties sweetie.

              1. Moderation4ever
                December.20.2020 at 5:11 pm

                In 2008 Obama won a record low 28% of the counties. In 2012 he won only 22%. Joe Biden win of 17% showing a trend of smaller number of counties but larger wins in those counties. Nothing really inconsistent. As pointed out earlier in this thread over 50% of the population lives in less than 5% of the counties in this country.

                1. Queen Amalthea
                  December.20.2020 at 5:28 pm

                  Don’t expect him to be deterred by the flat wrongness of his assertion. Don’t retreat, reload is the mindset.

    2. Queen Amalthea
      December.20.2020 at 5:24 pm

      This is a good example of the kind of very silly arguments Trump-lost-denialists make, and why people are dismissing them out of hand. Winning empty rural counties means…squat. It’s the kind of argument made to win over simplistic people.

  4. Ben_
    December.20.2020 at 3:33 pm

    Sullum’s tirades continue. Does anyone read them?

    1. John el Galto
      December.20.2020 at 3:38 pm

      No, most people just skip to the comments so they can make fun of him. He’s basically become the court jester here at Reason.

  5. bevis the lumberjack
    December.20.2020 at 3:37 pm

    Does Sullum have mommy check under his bed for Trump before she turns out the lights at bedtime?

    I don’t like Trump either, but the frequency of these articles has reached the OCD stage.

  6. Bearded Spock
    December.20.2020 at 3:40 pm

    Reason: “You shouldn’t believe anything the government tells you, especially if it’s from anonymous officials who refuse to go on record.”

    Also Reason: “ZOMG anonymous sources in the White House say Trump is planning to impose martial law!!!”

  7. D.D. Driver
    December.20.2020 at 3:50 pm

    “Christopher Krebs, who ran the Department of Homeland Security’s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security”

    I think it’s not a great week to be this guy.

  8. MollyGodiva
    December.20.2020 at 3:51 pm

    The President of the US is discussing martial law in the Oval Office with a retired general. This general has said this before so he was invited by Trump knowing that he would discuss this issue. This is already a insane and we should rightful freak out twice, once because it happened, and the second time because the entire media and all the politicians did not immediately denounce it as lunacy and dangerous.

    1. bevis the lumberjack
      December.20.2020 at 4:20 pm

      Yeah we should do several freak outs because they accomplish so much.

      They media has had a freak out every day since Trump became president and all they’ve accomplished is an all time low in their popularity and reputation.

      You go ahead though. I’ll take a pass.

    2. GK Chesterton
      December.20.2020 at 4:24 pm

      I’d care more if the sources we at all reliable.

    3. Sometimes Bad Is Bad
      December.20.2020 at 4:29 pm

      You are exactly the person who would freak out. You and Sullum. Both chicken shit little girls.

      1. Queen Amalthea
        December.20.2020 at 5:36 pm

        “Reason” folks.

    4. Gaear Grimsrud
      December.20.2020 at 4:37 pm

      Most of us are too busy freaking out about Wuflu. Once we’re all subjected to mandatory lnoculations we’ll freak out about some other insignificant bullshit.

  9. Jerryskids
    December.20.2020 at 4:04 pm

    I have heard from a reliable source that Trump has arranged for an army of Oompa-Loompas to pants Joe Biden at the inauguration. There’s some debate over whether it’s an “army” of Oompa-Loompas or merely a “squad” of Oompa-Loompas and whether they’re going to pants him or give him a wedgie, but either way this is an outrageous and unprecedented act of petty cruelty by Trump.

    But what else can you expect from Trump? His whole term in office has been one outrageous act of petty cruelty after another. Like the time he reportedly threatened to smack Melania if he caught her trying to sneak one of his Leggo waffles even though, according to witnesses familiar with the incident, he had already had 37 of them or the time he reportedly kicked a squirrel that had the temerity to approach him on the White House lawn and then, according to high-ranking officials, threw his shoe at the squirrel. According to anonymous sources, Trump’s temper frequently gets the better of him and his narcissism causes him to hurl coconuts at one of the 42 TV’s he allegedly keeps in his bedroom every time he hears the newscasters go more than 5 minutes without mentioning his name and then he reportedly summons whichever Cabinet member has displeased him the most that day and orders them to clean up the mess and go to Walmart and buy him a new TV. Allegedly.

  10. lap83
    December.20.2020 at 4:13 pm

    “Trump “asked about” Flynn’s idea during the meeting, the Times reports.”

    He also tweeted that “martial law=fake news”

    Nobody should want that. But our media deserves it. I say he declares martial law just in the white house press room and the streets in front of every journalist office. Not for them to do anything other than stand around, drive tanks, and enjoy the reaction.

    1. lap83
      December.20.2020 at 4:25 pm

      Seriously, can he just declare martial law on the sidewalk in front of the NYT building? That would be the best thing to happen all year.

      None of the journalists are there, but it wouldn’t stop them from announcing that they had been trapped and starving on the roof for days and jumping might be the only way to escape the horror

  11. bevis the lumberjack
    December.20.2020 at 4:17 pm

    Look, they can’t possibly be serious about the martial law/forced do-over option. What would happen if they did that?

    Trump would get crushed. Destroyed. The only votes he’d get would be from the Republicans that believe the conspiracy stuff. That’s less that half of Republicans. The remaining Republicans, all the independents, and (of course) the Democrats would vote the other way out of outrage. It would be an electoral bloodbath.

    They need to come up with plan G, or whatever it is they’re up too.

    1. JesseAz
      December.20.2020 at 4:32 pm

      The only relevant course they have to contest the election and send it the the House on Jan 6th. Sullum is too fucking to understand this, but trumps lawyers are well aware.

  13. Moderation4ever
    December.20.2020 at 4:25 pm

    Trump’s last special commission on election fraud in 2016 came up with nothing. Remember that one, lead by Kris Kobach, looked into all the illegal aliens voting so that Hillary Clinton won the popular vote. Because Trump was claiming election fraud in that race also. I would Sydney Powell to come up with twice as much nothing on the 2020 election.

    1. JesseAz
      December.20.2020 at 4:33 pm

      The one where state election officials refused to cooperate as they are doing now?

      1. Moderation4ever
        December.20.2020 at 4:42 pm

        State officials have pretty much bent over backwards to keep Trump happy. They have counted and recounted the ballots. Problem is the President lost and no matter how many times the votes are counted they come up the same. Well that not true Biden got an additional 87 votes in Wisconsin recount. Executive branch staff have said the election is the most secure and the Attorney General reported no significant fraud.
        Not getting the results you want does not mean not cooperating.

        1. JesseAz
          December.20.2020 at 4:58 pm

          Lol. God you are fucking lying here. Maricopa just went to court to stop the state legislature from auditing their machines. Detroit, pa, and wisconsin have all refused even statistical audits. Ga took 4 weeks to seek out a signature audit to explain how their rejection rate dropped to under 0.2% when 3% is the average.

          God damn you liberal fucks do nothing but lie.

          Virtually every lawsuit was on procedural grounds with no discovery granted by the judge.

          Every election office has failed to allow any actual audit of the data. The GA and Wisconsin recounts solely rehab ballots through the machines. They still uncovered thousands of wrong counts and discovered misplaced memory cards.

          Stop fucking lying.

        2. JesseAz
          December.20.2020 at 4:58 pm

          By the way, learn where antrim County is fucking retard. In Wisconsin.

          1. Moderation4ever
            December.20.2020 at 5:16 pm

            Enlighten me where in Wisconsin is Antrim County. You know general location and if possible any nearby markers, rivers, lakes etc.

          2. Queen Amalthea
            December.20.2020 at 5:34 pm

            “God you are fucking lying here. ”
            “By the way, learn where antrim County is fucking retard. In Wisconsin.”

            https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Antrim_County,_Michigan

            Ladies and Gentlemen, another great example of Trump-lost-denialism. Why, oh, why aren’t state governments rushing to appease these honest, reasonable folks about their cult leader losing?

  14. Gaear Grimsrud
    December.20.2020 at 4:28 pm

    Fuck you Jacob.

  15. Sometimes Bad Is Bad
    December.20.2020 at 4:30 pm

    Haha the general left wing freak out keeps going on. Man I will miss this trolling of pajama boys and tranny girls.

    The left is literally scared of shadows.

  16. Paulpemb
    December.20.2020 at 4:54 pm

    “Without evidence, Reason and the rest of the mainstream media claimed Trump threatened to declare martial law.”

    Do we have an on the record source for these claims? The dictator Trump will be one in a few weeks, surely someone will be a brave patriot?

  17. Joe Biden's Mullet
    December.20.2020 at 4:55 pm

    Did…you actually piss yourself Jake?

    1. SIV
      December.20.2020 at 5:17 pm

      Jake’s scared Trump’s going to make soap out of him.

  18. CE
    December.20.2020 at 5:06 pm

    All of those ideas would probably work, excepting appointing Sidney Powell.

  19. Ken Shultz
    December.20.2020 at 5:16 pm

    “Desperate To Stop Biden From Taking Office, Trump Suggests Military Intervention, Voting Machine Seizures, and Appointing Sidney Powell To Investigate Her Own Fraud Claims”

    —-Jacob Sullum

    Somebody at Reason, please tell Sullum about what it means to be “trollled”.

