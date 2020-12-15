Police Abuse

Video Shows Chicago Police Humiliating Naked Woman During Wrong-Door Raid

Chicago went to court to try and block a local news station from airing the body camera footage.

|

Anjanette Young
(CBS 2)

Chicago police burst into the apartment of an innocent woman based on a faulty tip and handcuffed her while she was naked, forcing her to stand in full view of male officers as they searched her home, newly revealed body camera footage shows.

Local news outlet CBS 2, which has been investigating wrong-door raids by Chicago police for the past several years, first aired the footage of the 2019 incident last night, despite an attempt by the city of Chicago to block the TV station from running it.

"I feel like they didn't want us to have this video because they knew how bad it was," the woman in the footage, Anjanette Young, told CBS 2. "They knew they had done something wrong. They knew that the way they treated me was not right."

The body camera footage is part of a federal civil rights lawsuit filed by Young, who alleges the February 21, 2019 police raid traumatized her and violated her Fourth Amendment rights against unreasonable searches and seizures.

The video shows officers using a battering ram to enter Young's house, where she was in her bedroom changing. Young was handcuffed naked. One officer attempted to wrap a blanket around her, but because she was handcuffed, it kept slipping. She repeatedly told the officers that they had the wrong house. CBS 2 reports:

"OK, OK, you don't have to shout," the sergeant said.

"I don't have to shout?" Young yelled. "This is fucking ridiculous. You've got me in handcuffs. I'm naked, and you kicked my house in. I keep telling you, you've got the wrong place."

Both Young and CBS 2 filed public records requests for the body camera footage, but Chicago refused to release it. The footage was only released to Young after a court order, which also included a confidentiality order.

Yesterday, after learning that CBS 2 had obtained the footage and was planning on airing it that night, the city of Chicago filed a motion to enjoin CBS 2 from running it, arguing it would violate the confidentiality order. The federal judge in Young's case rejected the motion on the grounds that CBS 2 was not a party to the case and not subject to the order.

CBS 2's investigation shows that the raid on Young's home was completely avoidable if Chicago police had done the bare minimum to vet the information on the search warrant. The warrant was based on a tip from a confidential informant, who had provided the wrong address for a man suspected of having an illegal gun. The suspect lived next door to Young.

Young's case is just the latest in a long string of lawsuits filed against the Chicago Police Department for terrorizing innocent families during wrong-door raids that were based on sloppy, unverified search warrants.

Another federal civil rights lawsuit filed in August alleges Chicago police ransacked a woman's house and held a grandmother and four-year-old at gunpoint based on a sloppy search warrant. The lawsuit says the search warrant was based on a tip from an anonymous informant that the woman's son possessed an unlicensed handgun. Chicago police never bothered to learn that the son had moved to California several years ago.

CBS 2's investigation found that Chicago SWAT teams were frequently relying on unverified search warrants to ransack houses; hold families, including children, at gunpoint; and in one case handcuff an 8-year-old child. In another case, 17 Chicago police officers burst into a family's house with their guns drawn during a four-year-old's birthday party. One Chicago family says police officers raided their house three times in four months looking for someone that the family says it doesn't even know.

In 2018, the Chicago City Council approved a $2.5 million settlement to a family who claimed CPD officers stormed their house and pointed a gun at a three-year-old girl.

These horror stories led Chicago's inspector general to launch an investigation last year into how Chicago police vet information and execute search warrants. That investigation is still ongoing, according to the office's website.

The Chicago Police Department also revised its policies for search warrant executions in January, requiring officers to "maintain a sensitive approach and use due care to safeguard the physical and emotional well-being" of any children present "to minimize trauma following the execution of a search warrant."

Reason reported last year on public records showing that Chicago police executed more than 11,000 search warrants over a five-year period, predominantly in the city's low-income and minority neighborhoods, and nearly half of them did not result in an arrest.

NEXT: Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine 'Highly Effective,' Says FDA Analysis

C.J. Ciaramella is a reporter at Reason.

  1. Leo Kovalensky II
    December.15.2020 at 2:17 pm

    These horror stories led Chicago’s inspector general to launch an investigation last year into how Chicago police vet information and execute search warrants. That investigation is still ongoing, according to the office’s website.

    I can solve that puzzle for you, IG. This is exactly how they vet search warrants.
    1. Don’t ask questions.
    2. Kick in the door
    3. Let the taxpayers pay the damages if it gets that far
    4. Rinse
    5. Repeat

    1. John el Galto
      December.15.2020 at 3:09 pm

      “Let the taxpayers pay the damages”

      It’s not their money, so why would they care? They can always ramp up civil asset forfeiture if they need to make up the lost revenue.

      1. Leo Kovalensky II
        December.15.2020 at 3:20 pm

        Defund the police unions

        1. De Oppresso Liber
          December.15.2020 at 3:24 pm

          And pensions.

  2. DarthHusker
    December.15.2020 at 2:21 pm

    And who’s looking into the judges that are letting this happen and signing papers that allow government thugs to brash into people homes without pushing back in the request at all? I’m all for focusing on police abuses, but let’s not forget the other incompetent parties to these rights violations.

    1. John el Galto
      December.15.2020 at 3:12 pm

      It’s a dereliction of duty on the part of the judges. If 50 warrants come across their desk and only one is faulty, how likely are they to catch it?

      Rubber…Stamp. Hmm, I wonder why people ridicule courts so much?

  3. Jerry B.
    December.15.2020 at 2:25 pm

    Why don’t the people of Chicago elect Democrats to fix their racist cops and city government?

    1. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
      December.15.2020 at 2:38 pm

      It’s “systemic racism”… that’s entirely different from identifiably racist individuals. Systemic racism never goes away, all we can do is recognize it and try to adjust outcomes down the line. The fist step is admitting there’s a problem, the next step is electing a party that is committed to addressing it through a vast matrix of policies and procedures.

      1. Fat Mike's Drug Habit
        December.15.2020 at 3:01 pm

        Would this party happen to have any principles or would it conveniently find a way to excuse it’s own members when they do something racist?

  4. James_William
    December.15.2020 at 2:27 pm

  5. Sidd Finch v2.01
    December.15.2020 at 2:40 pm

    One officer attempted to wrap a blanket around her, but because she was handcuffed, it kept slipping.

    wut?

  6. Quo Usque Tandem
    December.15.2020 at 2:45 pm

    “The warrant was based on a tip from a confidential informant, who had provided the wrong address for a man suspected of having an illegal gun.”

    I expect we will be seeing a lot more of this in the coming years. And “confidential informant” = snitch. Just imagine how many of your neighbors, associates, and even disagreeable family members would be all to happy to turn you in, if not to get out of trouble themselves, but just for the fun of it?

    Check out “Obama Tubes” as a less expensive but effective alternative to buying new ones https://www.backwoodshome.com/bury-a-gun-and-ammo-for-15-years/

    1. Fat Mike's Drug Habit
      December.15.2020 at 2:59 pm

      The irony being if they do this to the kind of people who are typically in possession of firearms illegally the cops face a much more immediate problem than a lawsuit.

  7. Sidd Finch v2.01
    December.15.2020 at 2:47 pm

    CBS 2’s investigation shows that the raid on Young’s home was completely avoidable if Chicago police had done the bare minimum to vet the information on the search warrant. The warrant was based on a tip from a confidential informant, who had provided the wrong address for a man suspected of having an illegal gun.

    This is more bureaucratic retardation than “bare minimum to vet.” The guy they were after was wearing an ankle monitor.

    1. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
      December.15.2020 at 2:55 pm

      What agency relies on a confidential informant for any address without surveilling it first?

      1. Fat Mike's Drug Habit
        December.15.2020 at 2:59 pm

        The kind that understands how good their union is?

      2. Sidd Finch v2.01
        December.15.2020 at 3:29 pm

        They talk about some approval paperwork being screwed up in the video.

  8. H. Farnham
    December.15.2020 at 3:24 pm

    I think the two parties can come to an amicable agreement here. How bout CBS 2 agrees not to air the footage, and in return the prosecutors will drop the indecent exposure charges against Miss Young. Back in my day, we put on our Sunday best to go talk to our valiant peace officers.

  9. Bronxbred
    December.15.2020 at 3:30 pm

    The sad part is that my friends and family don’t seem to realize that the most excessively violent, and traumatic treatment/actions towards the black community are overwhelmingly in places that have been run by Democrats for decades. I have never felt as welcomed or treated better by people of other races in NYC where I lived for the first 3 decades of my life, as in the mountains of PA in a majority white, mostly conservative population. I get that not everyone can leave where they live, but until people stop letting the Dems off the hook, nothing will change. At a minimum stop voting for the same people who have failed to bring about positive change in your community. Actions, not rhetoric matter. As long as the taxpayers are paying these settlements and the unsustainable bloated pensions so the Dems can keep the unions on their side to maintain power, nothing will change. More government is obviously not the answer and that’s what all these so called activists are demanding.

Please to post comments