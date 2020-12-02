Reason Roundup

Medical Marijuana Gets the Green Light From the United Nations

Plus: Trump says he'll veto defense bill if it doesn't destroy the internet, House moves to free federal court records, and more...

|

(Edwin Remsberg / VWPics/Newscom)

United Nations (U.N.) votes to reschedule marijuana. In a close 27 to 25 vote (with one abstention) on Wednesday, members of the United Nations Commission on Narcotic Drugs (CND) backed a World Health Organization (WHO) proposal to take cannabis and cannabis resin off the list of Schedule IV drugs—i.e., those which the international body says are "particularly liable to abuse and to produce ill effects" and should therefore be most strictly controlled around the world. Schedule IV drugs include heroin, fentanyl, and—from 1961 until now—cannabis.

Today's "historic vote in Vienna could have far-reaching implications for the global medical cannabis industry, ranging from regulatory oversight to scientific research into the plant and its use as a medicine," writes Alfredo Pascual at Marijuana Business Daily. "The result carries broad symbolic significance for medical cannabis, as it could help boost medical cannabis legalization efforts around the globe now that the CND tacitly acknowledges the medical utility of the drug."

While the U.N. vote "doesn't totally free the plant from treaty control, it's a giant step toward the normalization of cannabis in medicine above all but also in our societies generally," researcher Kenzi Riboulet-Zemouli told Marijuana Business Daily.

The U.N.'s move follows a WHO recommendation that cannabis ought to be rescheduled.

"In strictly legal terms this is not a major change, because the recommended prohibition of cannabis including for medical purposes, that comes with Schedule IV substances, was never obligatory," explained Martin Jelsma last week, in the lead-up to the U.N. committee vote. "But it still makes a big difference, because until today there has been a UN treaty that explicitly advises NOT to use cannabis for medical purposes. The WHO has now given an unequivocal sign of support for medical cannabis programmes"—and, as of today, the U.N. has as well.

These recommendations might not be legally binding, but they can wield significant influence around the globe.

For instance, after the WHO change, Argentina's government "issued a decree authorizing sales and self-cultivation of cannabis for medical use, and the justification explicitly refers to the outcome of the critical review and the WHO recommendation to delete cannabis from schedule IV," noted Jelsma.

The rescheduling "is even more important when you consider that cannabis was placed into Schedule IV without ever having been subject to any scientific assessment," suggests For Alternative Approaches to Addiction Think & do tank (FAAAT) in a press release. "Schedule IV for cannabis is a relic of the most extreme international drug laws inherited from 1950s morals … The removal from Schedule IV is, therefore, phenomenal news for millions of patients around the world and a historical victory of science over politics."

FOLLOWUP

Trump says he'll veto the defense bill if it doesn't repeal Section 230.noted in yesterday's Roundup that Republicans were trying to work an overhaul or repeal of Section 230—a law that protects free speech in the digital sphere—into the latest defense spending bill. The move was reportedly being done at the White House's behest.

Last night, President Donald Trump took the pressure a step further, tweeting that he would veto any National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) unless it saw that Section 230 is "completely terminated."

As Reason's Eric Boehm commented: "If the choice is between 'having free speech online' and 'having the world's most expensive military' that's not a very difficult decision."

FREE MINDS

Good news for the Open Courts Act of 2020. The legislation would make federal court records accessible without a special subscription to the PACER system and its exorbitant fees.

FREE MARKETS

Next time someone tries to tell you that Amazon or other tech companies are a monopoly:

QUICK HITS

• The U.K. has approved Pfizer/BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine and "the vaccine will be made available across the UK from next week," the U.K. government announced today.

• The Los Angeles Times is suing the U.S. Department of Homeland Security over its refusal to release records related to immigrant detention centers in California.

• Legal contracts for sexting?

• In the face of massive protests, French lawmakers are walking back plans to criminalize the filming of police officers.

• Inside Facebook's policy on women holding their breasts:

• Beverly Hills revolts against Los Angeles County's latest round of COVID-19 restrictions:

Elizabeth Nolan Brown is a senior editor at Reason.

  1. Ra's al Gore
    December.2.2020 at 9:34 am

    In newly surfaced July interview, Fauci warns that widely used COVID tests may pick up ‘dead’ virus
    Over-sensitive tests can just pick up “dead nucleotides” rather than live virus, he said.
    https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/coronavirus/newly-surfaced-video-july-fauci-tests-dead-virus

    Joining the hosts of This Week in Virology in July, Fauci directly responded to a question about COVID-19 testing, specifically how patients with positive tests might determine whether or not they are actually infectious and need to quarantine.

    “What is now sort of evolving into a bit of a standard,” Fauci said, is that “if you get a cycle threshold of 35 or more … the chances of it being replication-confident are minuscule.”

    “It’s very frustrating for the patients as well as for the physicians,” he continued, when “somebody comes in, and they repeat their PCR, and it’s like [a] 37 cycle threshold, but you almost never can culture virus from a 37 threshold cycle.”

    “So, I think if somebody does come in with 37, 38, even 36, you got to say, you know, it’s just dead nucleotides, period.”

    …High-threshold tests appear to be widely in use in the United States. A review by the New York Times in August found that, of just one batch of positive tests from New York, Massachusetts and Nevada, “up to 90 percent of people testing positive carried barely any virus.”

    Individual test manufacturers and labs, rather than infectious disease authorities, are generally in charge of setting the cycle threshold of a COVID-19 test. “Most PCR assays for infectious diseases have Ct cutoffs in the range of 35-40,” the Alaska Department of Health and Human Services states in a COVID-19 PCR informational document.

    1. Ra's al Gore
      December.2.2020 at 9:35 am

      Listen for yourself:
      https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=a_Vy6fgaBPE&feature=youtu.be&t=260

    2. Rufus The Monocled
      December.2.2020 at 9:50 am

      Hello.

      Yes, but no one is listening like no one listened to the Danish mask study.

  2. Ra's al Gore
    December.2.2020 at 9:35 am

    https://pjmedia.com/columns/stacey-lennox/2020/10/05/why-is-fauci-wringing-his-hands-over-covid-cases-detected-by-prc-tests-n1004333

    Taiwan, which has been praised for its response to the virus, uses a cycle threshold of under 32 to diagnose patients likely to become ill and infectious.

    1. Ra's al Gore
      December.2.2020 at 9:37 am

      The Ioannidis Affair: A Tale of Major Scientific Overreaction
      https://www.scientificamerican.com/article/the-ioannidis-affair-a-tale-of-major-scientific-overreaction/

      But that was not Ioannidis’ position. In the flood of public shaming, his central focus was ignored: estimates of COVID-19 mortality were all over the map, and without testing a “random sample of a population” and repeat testing “at regular time intervals to estimate the incidence of new infections,” the real answers were unknown. Data, not guesswork, he suggested, should guide public health decisions about interventions such as quarantine, travel bans, work and school closures, travel bans and physical distancing, which had their own risks of harm.

      …But the real below-the-belt charge came with the implication that Ioannidis was in league with David Neeleman, the CEO of JetBlue, who gave $5,000 to an anonymized fund at Stanford to support the Santa Clara study. Ioannidis told us he received “zero dollars” for the study, and his lack of any financial incentive was further underscored by a “fact-finding” investigation conducted by an external law firm for Stanford. The investigation found “no evidence that any of the Study funders influenced the design, execution, or reporting of the Study.” Nor did the investigators “identify any conflict of interest of the faculty principals.” Stanford never released the results of its fact finding, because no researcher had been formally accused, and Ioannidis continues to be attacked.

      1. Zeb
        December.2.2020 at 9:42 am

        That’s nuts. I don’t think I’ve ever encountered anyone more committed to fair, unbiased analysis of the data. He has been attacked simply for wanting good data. Can’t challenge the narrative.

  3. DebunkingConspiracies
    December.2.2020 at 9:38 am

    In yesterday’s AM links Nardz asked that I “Show [him] the consistency”, which he clarified to mean “Do ratio of mail ins in PA [to] Other states, national average. Show us it’s not a massive outlier.”

    Here are the results of that (slightly expanded) analysis.

    tl;dr: PA mail in ballot numbers seem very consistent with other states.

    All data is available for checking here:
    http://www.electproject.org/home

    First I’ll look at voter turnout data (follow links on that page to a spreadsheet if you want to follow along). I’ll then turn to mail in ballots.

    First, the mean voter turnout (what they label as VEP Turnout Rate, which is the ratio of people who cast ballots to the eligible voting population, or VEP) is 67.7% and the standard deviation across states is 5.8 percentage points. In PA the turnout was 71%, less than one standard deviation from the mean. Conclusion: PA is consistent with other states.

    Now let’s look at the fraction of all ballots that voted for the highest office. I get this by dividing “Vote for Highest Office (President)” by “Total Ballots Counted (Estimate)”. Note that these numbers are not available for every state. The mean is 99.07% and the standard deviation is 0.75 percentage points. In PA it was 98.62%, less than one standard deviation from the mean. Conclusion: PA is consistent with other states.

    1. DebunkingConspiracies
      December.2.2020 at 9:41 am

      Now let’s look at the fraction of all ballots that voted for the highest office. I get this by dividing “Vote for Highest Office (President)” by “Total Ballots Counted (Estimate)”. Note that these numbers are not available for every state. The mean is 99.07% and the standard deviation is 0.75 percentage points. In PA it was 98.62%, less than one standard deviation from the mean. Conclusion: PA is consistent with other states.

      Now lets look at early vote statistics. This is provided by the same United States Elections Project. Data is available here, though it doesn’t seem to be in as convenient a format.
      https://electproject.github.io/Early-Vote-2020G/index.html

      I went through each state for which they provide data and transcribed it into a spreadsheet on my own. Feel free to do the same to check my analysis (I would actually appreciate someone doing this to make sure I didn’t make a transcription error). Note that I am taking the eligible voter population (VEP) from the other spreadsheet referenced above.

      Some caveats up front. Different states report differently, so this is not quite an apples to apples comparison. For example, Minnesota does not differentiate between mail-in ballots and early in-person ballots in their reporting, so the website I am getting data from combines those numbers. Another example: Louisiana, Tennessee, and Texas don’t report requested mail-in ballots, just total returned (RED STATE CONSPIRACY?? — I’m joking, I’m joking). Nevertheless, I am leaving out Louisiana, Tennessee, and Texas from the results reported below. Another: The numbers from Idaho are only from its most populous county. Also, not all Ohio counties report vote by type, so I am also leaving Ohio out of the results reported below (otherwise it combines in-person and mail-in voting). There are others you can read about at that website. I am acknowledging these limitations of the data up front in order to be transparent. With those caveats in mind, I will do the best I can with the data in hand.

      First let’s look at the number of requested mail-in ballots as a percentage of VEP. First thing to note is that there is quite a large spread. Only 5.97% of eligible voters in Arkansas requested a mail in ballot (the lowest of any state), while in New Jersey 98.3% requested ballots. That stood out to me, and it turns out that NJ sent mail-in ballots to all registered voters, so “requested” really isn’t the right term to use here. Colorado seems to do something similar, and I know a few other states did as well. Even considering that, the request rate was still pretty all over the place. Having said that, the mean request rate was 41.88% and the standard deviation was 28.04 percentage points (but, again, that is being influenced a lot lot lot by outliers). How about PA? Request rate was 31.56%, well within one standard deviation. Concerned about the outliers throwing things off? The median was 32.55%. Conclusion: PA is consistent with other states.

      Now let’s look at the number of ballots returned as a percentage of ballots requested. This is much more consistent, though not without some outliers. Only 32.76% of requested ballots were returned in Nevada. But most were in excess of 60%. The mean is 79.06% with a standard deviation of 14.71 percentage points. The median was 82.98%. PA was 85.17%, well within one standard deviation of the mean and very close to the median. Conclusion: PA is consistent with other states.

      Now, on to rejection rates. I am reporting the number of rejected mail in ballots as a percentage of the total of accepted and rejected mail in ballots. Unfortunately only five states have rejection numbers on that website. That makes this analysis susceptible to small-number variations. But, for what it’s worth, here are the numbers:

      Georgia: 0.203%
      Iowa: 0.147%
      Michigan: 0.065%
      North Carolina: 0.808%
      Pennsylvania: 0.281%

      With such few states, mean and standard deviation are not particularly helpful, but if you are interested the mean is 0.3% and the standard deviation is 0.29 percentage points. What we can say is that PA has the second highest rejection rate behind North Carolina. Iowa is lower than all but Michigan, and Iowa (and North Carolina) went for Trump. Maybe with more time we’ll get results from more states and we can do a more robust comparison. Or, if you have a different source, please let me know. But so far, PA is not looking particularly inconsistent.

      We can also compare these rates to 2018. The following numbers for 2018 come from Ballotpedia. I report only the states reported above. The numbers in parentheses are the ratio of 2018 rejection rates to 2020 rejection rates.

      Georgia: 3.1% (15.3)
      Iowa: 1.6% (10.9)
      Michigan: 0.6% (9.2)
      North Carolina: 6.1% (7.5)
      Pennsylvania: 4.4% (15.6)

      Some observations: rejection rates were higher across the board in 2018 by between 7.5 and 15.6 times. The mean ratio between 2018 and 2020 is 11.7 and the standard deviation is 3.2. PA had the biggest drop in rejection rate between 2018 and 2020, but it is only 1.2 standard deviations from the mean. Again, these are small numbers, so I wouldn’t read too much into it, but a 1.2 standard deviation difference is not generally considered significant.

      Conclusion: Need more data, but the data we do have in hand doesn’t make PA look like that much of an outlier. I would call this consistent.

      What is inconsistent is the low rejection rate compared to 2018, but this is true for all the states I have data for, including two states that Trump won.

      So, is the drop in rejection rates in and of itself suspicious? Again, without more data, it’s tough to be definitive, but at this point I lean towards no. I will admit my priors are playing a role here, but consider that there was a major get-out-the-mail-in-vote effort this year, particularly from Democrats. I think it’s reasonable to assume that voters were better educated about how to properly complete their mail in ballots. And I also suspect that if you look at other characteristics, the population of mail in voters in 2020 will look a lot different than the population of mail in voters in 2018, so it’s not really an apples to apples comparison.

      Overall conclusion: PA mail in ballot numbers seem very consistent with other states.

      As always, I’m happy to accept constructive criticisms and to be pointed to additional data.

      Thoughts?

  4. Ra's al Gore
    December.2.2020 at 9:38 am

    Project Veritas Exposes What CNN Discusses on Their Morning Conference Calls. And CNN Responds.
    https://townhall.com/tipsheet/cortneyobrien/2020/12/01/project-veritas-exposes-cnn-n2580914

    …CNN has threatened legal action in response to O’Keefe’s secret investigation.

    “Legal experts say this may be a felony,” CNN PR account tweeted on Tuesday. “We’ve referred it to law enforcement.”

    1. Ra's al Gore
      December.2.2020 at 9:39 am

      O’Keefe Tells Hannity CNN Tapes Reveal Network Is ‘Propaganda’
      https://townhall.com/tipsheet/leahbarkoukis/2020/12/02/okeefe-will-be-releasing-cnn-tapes-every-day-n2580918

      “This is something that doesn’t shock people but confirms a lot of suspicions. To see the president of a media conglomerate barking orders at his reporters and journalists, telling them what to cover, what not to cover, that’s not anything resembling journalism I know,” O’Keefe said. “This is propaganda. … This is manufacturing consent. And we’ve never actually seen it, fly on the wall. You can actually hear the president of the company instruct his vice president — instruct his reporters what the narrative ought to be.”

    2. Jerryskids
      December.2.2020 at 9:48 am

      It is a felony, in the same way that, as Chris Cuomo advised us, it was illegal for us mere citizens to even look at the Wikileaks release of the DNC e-mails whereas he, as a Journalist™, was allowed to look at them and then tell you what they said (or didn’t say) and obviously they didn’t say anything newsworthy.

      See now, if O’Keefe were a Journalist™ like the guys on 60 Minutes or 20/20 or Dateline, he would be permitted to use undercover videos like they do, but O’Keefe is not a Journalist™.
      And CNN knows he’s not a Journalist™ because they are the gatekeepers who are allowed to decide who is and who is not a Journalist™, just as it is their right to decide who did and who did not win the election.

  5. Jerryskids
    December.2.2020 at 9:39 am

    “In strictly legal terms this is not a major change, because the recommended prohibition of cannabis including for medical purposes, that comes with Schedule IV substances, was never obligatory,”

    What? What the fuck you talking about? This was always the excuse for not re-scheduling marijuana, because we had a UN treaty that prohibited the re-scheduling of marijuana. Now you’re saying there was never such a treaty? Somebody is full of shit and lying about things.

    1. Cal Cetín
      December.2.2020 at 9:55 am

      It’s a treaty, but any country which is a party to the treaty can get out of it by giving a year or two’s notice.

      So it’s like locking your cookies in the cabinet but carrying the key around with you. With a time-delay lock at worst.

      Remind every country that their weed is locked up just like that – it can be legalized any time a country deems it consistent with their particular policy needs or wants.

  6. SIV
    December.2.2020 at 9:39 am

    If KM-W or Robert Poole or Charles Koch or whoever wants to cull more reason staff I can offer a list of worthy nominees:

  7. Ra's al Gore
    December.2.2020 at 9:40 am

    Remember, it’s “who”, not “what”. If you put someone with the right demographics in front (a woman of color like Harris instead of a white evangelical male like W), the “who”, you can do whatever you want.

    Nasdaq Wants the Government to Force Woke LGBT Diversity on Corporate Boards
    https://pjmedia.com/culture/tyler-o-neil/2020/12/01/nasdaq-wants-the-government-to-force-woke-lgbt-diversity-on-corporate-boards-n1183462

    1. Cal Cetín
      December.2.2020 at 9:57 am

      The annual corporate reports will at least be more eye-catching with better color layouts, etc.

  8. Ra's al Gore
    December.2.2020 at 9:41 am

    Secret dossier on coronavirus damage
    Government document lists ‘red’ areas facing biggest job cuts
    https://www.thetimes.co.uk/article/secret-dossier-on-coronavirus-damage-f28c5nxg8

    The government has drawn up a secret dossier detailing the impact of coronavirus on the economy, with a dozen sectors rated “red” and facing significant job cuts and revenue losses, The Times has been told.

    The Covid-19 sectoral impacts dashboard, which is prepared by officials from across Whitehall and frequently updated, gives “granular” detail on the effect of coronavirus on nearly 40 areas of the economy.

    Among the sectors with a red rating are aerospace, the automotive industry, retail, hospitality and tourism, arts and heritage, maritime, including ferries and cruises, and sport.

    Details of the document emerged as up to 70 Tory MPs prepared to rebel today over the government’s new tiering system, which is due to come into force tomorrow.

  9. Minadin
    December.2.2020 at 9:41 am

    Speaking of dining bans:
    https://www.sfgate.com/news/editorspicks/article/French-Laundry-French-Laundry-London-Breed-Newsom-15767882.php

  10. Ra's al Gore
    December.2.2020 at 9:42 am

    The COVID Science Wars
    Shutting down scientific debate is hurting the public health
    https://www.scientificamerican.com/article/the-covid-science-wars1/

    As in the cholera wars of the 1890s, different theories about the spread of COVID-19 and methods for reducing the death rate have been marked not only by by scientific conflicts, but also by an increasing distrustful public, political upheavals and even riots. The debates over COVID-19 and the arguments of the past, in which different sides have failed to perceive the possibility that they might not have the whole story, may hold vitally important lessons for President-elect Biden’s COVID-19 task force. Hardened positions, which leave little room for uncertainty and nuance, undermine public trust as various assertions prove wrong.

    In today’s COVID-19 wars, the global scientific divide leans heavily in favor of active, and sometimes even draconian, public health interventions, including widespread locking down of nonessential business, mandating masks, restricting travel and imposing quarantines. On the other side, some doctors, scientists and public health officials are questioning the wisdom of this approach in the face of massive unknowns about their efficacy and in light of the clear and growing evidence that such measures may not be working in some cases, and may also be causing net harm. As people are thrown out of work as a direct result of lockdowns, and as more and more families find themselves unable to cover their rent or food, there have been sharp increases in domestic violence, homelessness and illegal drug use.

    The two sides of the COVID-19 war are illustrated by two documents, the John Snow Memorandum and the Great Barrington Declaration, which were posted online in October. The former represents the majoritarian position, which supports strict measures to limit human contacts and movements across the board. In the U.S., this approach has included shutting down public gatherings, restricting hotels and numerous small businesses such as restaurants and shops, and throwing millions of Americans out of work. The Great Barrington Declaration, the minority view, advocates “focused protection,” allowing younger and healthier individuals to continue life, work and going to school, while aiming more protective measures at the most vulnerable to the virus—the elderly, the institutionalized and other high-risk individuals. This approach has been employed most fully in Sweden.

    Advocates on both sides have dug in, hurling dismissive and vitriolic attacks at individuals in the other camp. These attacks have caused serious reputational harm in some cases and led at least a few scientists to self-censor and avoid publishing data that could inform efforts to dampen death rates from both the virus and its remedies.

  11. SQRLSY One
    December.2.2020 at 9:42 am

    Defund the police? Nah! Der TrumpfenFuhrer will go ya one better! Defund national defense! Defunding national defense is better than (Oh My! The HORRORS!) continuing to allow Section 230 to enable free speech! We MUST have NEW Ministries of Truth and Ministries of NOT Hurting My Baby Feelings to REGULATE that wild and wooly internet! Taming (regulating) this wild beast is more important than national defense!

    So much for Trumpster-to-the-dumpster being a deregulator!

  12. Ra's al Gore
    December.2.2020 at 9:44 am

    Lockdown today, lockdown tomorrow, lockdown forever.

    Also, “whims”. Fuck you asshole, that’s called “retirement savings”.

    Opinion: We need to act boldly now if we are to avoid economy-wide lockdowns to halt climate change
    https://www.marketwatch.com/story/we-need-to-act-boldly-now-if-we-are-to-avoid-economy-wide-lockdowns-to-halt-climate-change-11600879250?link=sfmw_tw

    Under a “climate lockdown,” governments would limit private-vehicle use, ban consumption of red meat, and impose extreme energy-saving measures, while fossil-fuel companies would have to stop drilling. To avoid such a scenario, we must overhaul our economic structures and do capitalism differently.

    COVID-19 is itself a consequence of environmental degradation: one recent study dubbed it “the disease of the Anthropocene.” Moreover, climate change will exacerbate the social and economic problems highlighted by the pandemic. These include governments’ diminishing capacity to address public-health crises, the private sector’s limited ability to withstand sustained economic disruption, and pervasive social inequality.

    These shortcomings reflect the distorted values underlying our priorities. For example, we demand the most from “essential workers” (including nurses, supermarket workers, and delivery drivers) while paying them the least. Without fundamental change, climate change will worsen such problems.

    The climate crisis is also a public-health crisis. Global warming will cause drinking water to degrade and enable pollution-linked respiratory diseases to thrive. According to some projections, 3.5 billion people globally will live in unbearable heat by 2070.

    Addressing this triple crisis requires reorienting corporate governance, finance, policy, and energy systems toward a green economic transformation. To achieve this, three obstacles must be removed: business that is shareholder-driven instead of stakeholder-driven, finance that is used in inadequate and inappropriate ways, and government that is based on outdated economic thinking and faulty assumptions.

    Corporate governance must now reflect stakeholders’ needs instead of shareholders’ whims.

  13. Ra's al Gore
    December.2.2020 at 9:47 am

    https://twitter.com/PeterMoskos/status/1333926125924397056

    94% of murder victims in Cook County (Chicago area) are Black or Hispanic (who make up half the population). The racial disparity, the chance of being murdered, for Blacks or Hispanics, compared to whites, is 16-to-1. (Murder rates are 33 and 2 per 100,000, respectively.)

    94% of murder victims in Cook County (Chicago area) are Black or Hispanic (who make up half the population). The racial disparity, the chance of being murdered, for Blacks or Hispanics, compared to whites, is 16-to-1. (Murder rates are 33 and 2 per 100,000, respectively.)

  14. Ra's al Gore
    December.2.2020 at 9:48 am

    “Who”, not “what”. She also argued for corporate protection for the company that sold the Nazis the gas they used in their camps.

    https://twitter.com/lhfang/status/1333826418640183297
    Former Obama admin lawyer Neal Katyal in the Supreme Court today arguing corporations like Nestle and Cargill can’t be sued for allegedly using child slave labor

    1. Ra's al Gore
      December.2.2020 at 9:49 am

      https://twitter.com/lhfang/status/1333604649543159809

      The Gap, which reportedly uses Uyghur labor in Anhui Province, also lobbied against the forced labor bill, in addition to Nike and Apple.

  15. Ra's al Gore
    December.2.2020 at 9:50 am

    https://twitter.com/Perez_Writes/status/1332731692105261056

    As a first-generation American kid who’d always wanted to escape his embarrassing blue-collar upbringing, the greatest red pill was when I finally penetrated the elite world and realized that my peers, most of whom had come from the finest of families, were utterly mediocre.

  16. Ra's al Gore
    December.2.2020 at 9:52 am

    Who, not what:
    https://twitter.com/ggreenwald/status/1334140104852508674

    “Why would you want to go speak to that group of millions of people over there in an effort to build majority coalitions to war, imperialism, and militarism?” –

    A question you ask when you’re a vapid TV-taper with the mentality of a young teenager with no concerns about change.

    When Trump tried to pull troops from Afghanistan and Germany, a bipartisan group of House Dems funded by Boeing and Republicans led by Liz Cheney united to stop it.

    One of the few willing to work with Tulsi &
    @RoKhanna
    against this was
    @mattgaetz
    :

    1. Ra's al Gore
      December.2.2020 at 9:52 am

      https://twitter.com/ggreenwald/status/1333849237919047682

      The Secret Drone Papers reported by Jeremy Scahill revealed that “almost 9 out of 10 people killed in these strikes were not the intended targets.”

      1. Ra's al Gore
        December.2.2020 at 9:53 am

        https://twitter.com/ggreenwald/status/1333848978492895235

        Obama’s CIA Chief
        @JohnBrennan
        — who now works for NBC/MSNBC analyzing the news — got caught lying when he claimed drones killed no innocent people (this was before he got caught lying about spying on the Senate’s torture investigation).

        1. Ra's al Gore
          December.2.2020 at 9:53 am

          https://twitter.com/ggreenwald/status/1333848607351574532

          2009 Nobel Peace Prize winner explains his preferences for how to kill people, falsely asserts that — after some unspecified number of years of the bombs falling on weddings and schools — that his conscience was activated and he imposed greater controls.

  17. Ra's al Gore
    December.2.2020 at 9:54 am

    https://twitter.com/matthewstoller/status/1333843599646216192

    First pro-slavery case argued by a person of color. Historic!
    Quote Tweet
    Mark Joseph Stern
    @mjs_DC
    · 22h
    This morning at the Supreme Court, @neal_katyal defended two U.S. corporations accused of aiding and abetting child slavery overseas. The question is whether alleged victims can sue these corporations for overseas crimes in U.S. courts. I’ll post a few notable exchanges.

  18. loveconstitution1789
    December.2.2020 at 9:56 am

    Media Elites, Not Trump Supporters, Are Disconnected From Reality

  19. Ken Shultz
    December.2.2020 at 9:56 am

    “Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) faces criticism over suggesting a bipartisan proposal on further stimulus is a waste of time . . . . A group including Republican and Democrat lawmakers unveiled a $908 billion compromise proposal on Tuesday, in a bid to breach the impasse.

    Asked about this pitch at a news conference, and the need for the House to pass something as well as the president to sign it, McConnell said: “We just don’t have time to waste time. We have a couple of weeks left here. Obviously, it does require bipartisan support to get out of the Congress but it requires a presidential signature.

    “This government is in place for sure for the next month. I think the place to start is are we actually making a law or are we just making a point.

    “And I think the way you make a law for sure is you know you got a presidential signature.”

    —-Newsweek, December 2, 2020

    https://www.newsweek.com/mitch-mcconnell-stimulus-bipartisan-package-proposal-comments-1551742

    1. Ken Shultz
      December.2.2020 at 9:56 am

      The issue now–as it always was–isn’t just the size of the stimulus package but the things it spends that money on. The $908 billion “compromise” deal, “includes state and local aid, expanded unemployment insurance, support for small businesses and help for those with student loans”. There are no checks going out to average Americans.

      The proposal McConnell is pushing is nominally for $560 billion, but only $348 billion of that would be new funding. The rest of it is coming from money that was already authorized in the first pandemic bill but wasn’t spent. A nice chunk of that includes another round of $1,200 checks, liability relief for businesses that reopened, and, more importantly, none of it goes to bailing out blue states.

      In other words, we’re right back where we’ve been for months. The Democrats in the House won’t back a stimulus bill unless it bails out California, Illinois, New York, and other blue states, and President Trump won’t sign a bill that bails blue states out on pension obligations and other things that have nothing to do with Covid-19. He wouldn’t sign a stimulus deal like that before the election, and now that the election is over, I don’t see why he’d do with the pressure is off.

      McConnell is just speaking the truth here–which always makes progressives and their fans in journalism upset. I see no good reason to doubt what McConnell is saying. The truth is this: President has shown no indication that he will sign a stimulus deal that bails out the blue states the way the House Democrats want. President Trump once offered to pay for the costs of making schools social distance friendly–on the condition that the schools opened and remained opened–but Pelosi wouldn’t budge on that. Meanwhile, there probably isn’t even enough support by senate Republicans to pass the $560 billion skinny deal.

      Don’t expect to see President Trump sign another stimulus deal. Expect them to have to wait for Biden and the outcome of the senate elections in Georgia. Meanwhile, the economy continues to improve and the vaccines will start being distributed later this month–which obviates the argument for further stimulus in the minds of, you know, people who aren’t progressives. Somehow, in their minds, the apocalypse is always on the horizon and the only way to prevent it is more spending.

  20. Ra's al Gore
    December.2.2020 at 9:56 am

    She of the Hammer and Sickle hat:

    https://twitter.com/jrpsaki/status/1333914806311596033
    For anyone who hasn’t been the target of Russian propaganda (cc:
    @McFaul

    @HillaryClinton
    ) the purpose is to discredit powerful messengers and to spread misinformation to confuse the public. Anyone who repeats it is (unwitting or not) simply a puppet of the propaganda machine.

  21. Ra's al Gore
    December.2.2020 at 9:56 am

    https://twitter.com/yashar/status/1333908165256048641

    San Francisco Mayor London Breed had her own French Laundry party — the night after Gavin Newsom attended a dinner there.

    1. Ra's al Gore
      December.2.2020 at 9:57 am

      https://twitter.com/DrewHolden360/status/1333900098779099136

      MISSING CONTEXT: this tweet leaves out that, at the time, Jen Psaki was the spokesperson for the State Department, which really makes this whole thing look even worse when you think about it huh

  22. loveconstitution1789
    December.2.2020 at 9:57 am

    While Lecturing Americans On Racism, Big Business Opposes Ban On Using Foreign Slave Labor

    It’s like them supporting the Democrat Party which is the Party of slavery but speak out of the other side of their mouths.

  23. Ra's al Gore
    December.2.2020 at 9:58 am

    https://twitter.com/DrewHolden360/status/1333883584747368448

    “Necrophilia violates the NAP!” someone will yell at me

    1. Ra's al Gore
      December.2.2020 at 9:58 am

      Jill Biden hardest hit.

  24. Ra's al Gore
    December.2.2020 at 9:59 am

    https://twitter.com/PrisonPlanet/status/1334149295025623042

    Paul Krugman pretending 4 years of ‘muh Russia’ conspiracy theories never happened.

  25. Ra's al Gore
    December.2.2020 at 9:59 am

    https://twitter.com/kenblackwell/status/1334146820939853828

    I’m sad to hear about the passing of Professor Walter E. Williams. A legend, trailblazer, and defender of liberty. RIP

  26. loveconstitution1789
    December.2.2020 at 10:00 am

    Despite all we’ve been led to believe, the masks did next to nothing to protect the wearers.

  27. Ra's al Gore
    December.2.2020 at 10:00 am

    https://twitter.com/derekahunter/status/1334128483686117376

    There’s also the Democrat controlled cities that cut police budgets and all those cited here did not condemn. Silence is violence, or something.

  28. Ra's al Gore
    December.2.2020 at 10:01 am

    https://twitter.com/BecketAdams/status/1333972908205600774

    Of all the toxic trends that the pandemic has unleashed in the U.S., one of the worst is the fad where healthcare workers trawl online for attention with unflattering and likely embellished stories about their COVID-19 patients.

Please to post comments