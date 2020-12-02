Webathon

'We're Gonna Need a Bigger Website'

2020 was a terrible year for free minds and free markets. Help Reason change that in 2021 with a tax-deductible donation to support our journalism.

(Peternile | Dreamstime.com)

"You're gonna need a bigger boat," Chief Brody famously mumbles to the grizzled old salt Quint after catching a first pants-wetting glimpse of the great white shark that is terrorizing beachgoers in Jaws.

Here at Reason, we're gonna need a bigger website to keep fighting for free minds and free markets.

Welcome to Day 2 of Reason's annual webathon, when we ask you to make fully tax-deductible donations to support our print, online, video, and audio journalism that promotes a principled, libertarian vision of the world. If you like our articles, videos, podcasts, and media appearances, please dig deep to help us increase the quality and quantity of our output. We're hoping to raise $200,000, all of which will go to publishing more articles, videos, and podcasts.

Go here to get info on swag associated with different giving levels and to make secure donations in everything from dollars to Bitcoin. We can't do it without you—and we wouldn't want to, either (yes, we read the comments, emails, messages, and tweets).

2020 has been the most insane, unpredictable, awful year that most of us will ever live through. Between the novel coronavirus pandemic, the poorly implemented lockdowns that put the economy in a medically induced coma, months of righteous protests and indefensible looting, an insane presidential election season that just won't end, and more, we are all bruised, angry, and deeply worried about the future.

2021 won't just be another year. The battles (and budgets) are going to get bigger before they get better. For over 50 years, Reason has been your libertarian voice in debates about politics, culture, and ideas. I've been with Reason since 1993 and can say with certainty that your donation this time around is more important than ever. So please, give what you can.

Nick Gillespie is an editor at large at Reason.

  1. Commenter_XY
    December.2.2020 at 9:04 am

    For over 50 years, Reason has been your libertarian voice in debates about politics, culture, and ideas.

    Our libertarian voice? Certainly not for the last four years.

    1. Carlos Inconvenience
      December.2.2020 at 9:22 am

      My subscription expires in a few months and then I’m out. Reason has done it’s level best for at least four years to get Socialist-leaning, gun grabbing, environment regulating, Democrats elected. It’d be more efficient to just send a check directly to the DNC.

    2. The White Knight
      December.2.2020 at 9:27 am

      Fellow CACLLs signaled! Let the whinefest commence!

  2. Fist of Etiquette
    December.2.2020 at 9:06 am

    You know the thing about a libertarian, he’s got lifeless eyes, black eyes, like a doll’s eyes.

    1. Rat on a train
      December.2.2020 at 9:10 am

      Not as bad a gingers. They have no soul.

    2. The White Knight
      December.2.2020 at 9:40 am

      If Trump’s ploy to use the defense bill to kill Section 230 succeeds, there will be no comments section at all.

      The pro-Trump clique here will have nowhere to go. Trump will lose his Twitter account. The Trump snake will have eaten its own tail in its zealotry.

  3. Jerry B.
    December.2.2020 at 9:11 am

    Add an edit function to the comments, and I’ll pony up.

    1. Rat on a train
      December.2.2020 at 9:14 am

      I’d settle for a return of preview.

  4. Moonrocks
    December.2.2020 at 9:15 am

    Reason. Peaceful protests and perfect elections.

  5. Rat on a train
    December.2.2020 at 9:17 am

    2021 won’t just be another year.
    Shikha’s gone. That’s an improvement for 2021.

  6. Ra's al Gore
    December.2.2020 at 9:22 am

    Nope. You wanted Biden, and you’ll get a Socialist (Harris) running twice as an incumbent (the Constitution lets you serve 10 years if you take over the last part of someone else’s term).

    You watched “The Science” being used for freedom and economy killing lockdowns without questioning the 40 cycle PCR or our less restrictive definition of a C19 death, both of which will be changed now that there is a Dem in the White House. This will be used to say “submission to a Government that followed The Science saved us all and we must continue to submit or be Science Deniers” once case and death counts drop due to the new definitions.

    Free minds and free markets? Nope, submission to The State that saved us all. You could have put yourselves on the record before that happened, but you lacked the balls to do so. Orange Man Bad.

    Enjoy our new Wall Street Wars and sellout to human rights abusing China – what’s a few dead non-Anglo foreigners when there is an Orange Man to remove.

    Seriously, fuck all of you with Postrel’s dick. She has more of one than anyone else left on your staff. Eat cat food. Blow random organs coming thru holes in mens’ room doors. Sell your organs on the Chinese black market. Do anything but ask me for a dime.

    1. Carlos Inconvenience
      December.2.2020 at 9:23 am

      But, hey, Harris MIGHT legalize weed, which it about the only “libertarian” thing most of these d-bags actually care about.

      1. Ra's al Gore
        December.2.2020 at 9:32 am

        No, they also care about having sex in the back of a food truck.

  7. Longtobefree
    December.2.2020 at 9:23 am

    “Here at Reason, we’re gonna need a bigger website to keep fighting for free minds and free markets.”

    Interesting; an allegedly libertarian website emphasizing that payments for service are tax deductible. I would think they would proudly use a pay-for-access subscription model that accurately reflects the true economic worth of their articles.

    On the other hand, to be sure, they would starve in that case.

    1. The White Knight
      December.2.2020 at 9:44 am

      When your prime purpose is to influence the public a pay wall doesn’t fit the plan.

    2. Earth Skeptic
      December.2.2020 at 10:06 am

      Or better yet, a way to rate (and pay for) articles a la carte.

  8. Brian Dixon
    December.2.2020 at 9:27 am

    Sorry, Reason, but you’ve failed to earn my donation dollars this year. I haven’t seen nearly enough skepticism from you about the dangerously panicky prevailing narrative on COVID-19. My money will go instead to the American Institute for Economic Research (AIER). Under Jeffrey Tucker’s leadership, they have been doing it right.

  9. Social Justice is neither
    December.2.2020 at 9:47 am

    Why would I donate a dime to Reason? If I wanted to donate to your “journalism” I’d donate directly to the source at Vox, WP, NYT or salon. You offer little beyond the leftist DNC talking points of the day like they do.

  10. Woodchipper of the Apocalypse
    December.2.2020 at 10:08 am

    Is there some way I can just subscribe to the comments? I learn more from a Ken Schultz or a John post than I do from the actual article it’s attached to.

