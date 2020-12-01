Reason Roundup

Sneaking Section 230 Reform Into the Defense Bill Is a Terrible Idea

Plus: Bar food police strike in New York, study finds COVID-19 circulating in the U.S. last December, and more...

|

abaphotosthree232571
(Nash Greg/Pool/ABACA/Newscom)

Republicans aim to sneak anti-Section 230 regulation into defense spending bill. The chairman of the Senate Commerce Committee may insert this measure into a new defense bill, as part of a compromise with President Donald Trump. If Democrats go with it, Trump will reportedly overlook the bill's move to rename military bases honoring Confederate leaders.

Section 230 of federal communications lawthe "internet's First Amendment"—is a federal law that helps ensure free speech online while also protecting the right of private entities to moderate content as they see fit.

It's become a bipartisan target since it makes it harder for elected officials and other government authorities to shut down speech they don't like or threaten private businesses if they refuse to give in to political whims when it comes to deciding what content to allow or promote. (It also has a lot of foes in failing industries who want a government-mandated leg up on their competitors.) Legislation to limit or abolish Section 230 has become popular in Congress, where lawmakers from both parties have introduced such measures. But with the exception of the 2018 sex-ad law FOSTA, most of these have gone nowhere.

Now, some officials are taking a different tack. Instead of pushing a standalone attack on Section 230, Sen. Roger Wicker (R–Miss.)chair of the Senate Commerce Committee—will allegedly introduce an anti-Section 230 bit into the latest defense spending bill.

"The Trump administration is pressing Congress to repeal [Section 230] as part of a must-pass end-of-year defense-spending authorization bill," reports Axios. "A source familiar with the negotiations told Axios that Sen. Roger Wicker … has proposed that his bill limiting Section 230 protections be included in the National Defense Authorization Act."

But Axios reporters Ashley Gold and Margaret Harding McGill suggest this strategy has minimal chance of working out:

The White House has pushed lawmakers to insert a repeal of Section 230 into the NDAA, as part of a compromise that would have President Trump sign the bill even though he's opposed to a provision that renames military bases that are named for Confederate leaders.

But Senate Republicans are instead trying to negotiate an alternative that would combine multiple bills aimed at reforming the law, including the bipartisan Platform Accountability and Consumer Transparency Act and Wicker's Online Freedom and Viewpoint Diversity Act, a Hill source familiar with the matter told Axios.

Let's hope neither finds its way to the final measure. Not only is a defense spending authorization no place for these actions, but their passage would make also be bad for national security by ensuring American's continued plunge from tech dominance.

REASON WEBATHON

Reason's annual webathon starts today! Throughout the week, we'll be soliciting donations for Reason's journalism, with a goal of raising $200,000 this year. Help us out?

Besides the warm fuzzy feeling that comes with your (tax-deductible) support for free minds and free markets, people who donate this week will also get some cool Reason swag. And if you help us reach our goal early, you'll stop seeing the annoying pop-up solicitations on this site earlier. Everybody wins!

FREE MARKETS

Bar food police strike in New York. State alcohol regulators are cracking down on bars that don't serve enough food with their booze. "The New York government is allowing the State Liquor Authority to aggressively enforce rules that require drinking establishments to serve food with alcoholic beverages they sell during the COVID-19 pandemic," note Jarrett Dieterle and Shoshana Weissmann at the Washington Examiner:

Perhaps not surprisingly, this has led to some ridiculous situations. For example, Pint Sized (a Saratoga Springs craft beer bar) was hit with an expected $1,500 fine for failing to serve what regulators deemed was enough veggies per pint of beer. Pint Sized was attempting to comply with New York's rule by offering simple bowls of canned vegetables, beans, or chili to each customer.

It turned out that customers were understandably unable to keep up with all the bowls of food landing on their tables. The bar's staff started to feel guilty about food waste, with good reason given the struggles of food banks during the pandemic, and elected to cut back portions to one bowl of food per table of customers. When undercover agents from the State Liquor Authority ordered brews at Pint Sized and received an insufficient amount of food alongside their drinks, the agency fined the bar.

FREE MINDS

More evidence suggests that COVID-19 was circulating in America before the start of this year. From the Wall Street Journal:

The new coronavirus infected people in the U.S. in mid-December 2019, a few weeks before it was officially identified in China and about a month earlier than public health authorities found the first U.S. case, according to a government study published Monday.

The findings significantly strengthen evidence suggesting the virus was spreading around the world well before public health authorities and researchers became aware, upending initial thinking about how early and quickly it emerged.

Scientists at the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found evidence of infection in 106 of 7,389 blood donations collected by the American Red Cross from residents in nine states across the U.S., according to the study published online in the journal Clinical Infectious Diseases.

QUICK HITS

  • Reminder: "Human beings have raised fears about the addictive nature of every new media technology since the 18th century brought us the novel, yet the species has always seemed to recover its balance once the initial infatuation wears off."
  • Libertarian Party (L.P.) presidential nominee Jo Jorgensen's 1.2 percent vote share was impressive, "even while amounting to just a third of [Gary] Johnson's 2016 haul," writes Reason Editor at Large Matt Welch. "With no name recognition, no money, and no media, the Jorgensen campaign helped cement the L.P.'s decadelong transformation into the third party in the United States."
  • Yikes:

  • "People with untreated mental illnesses are 16 times more likely than other civilians to be killed during an encounter with police," notes Laura Williamson at USA Today. How do we work to change that?
  • Norway has criminalized derogatory speech about transgender people as part of its general "hate speech" statute. "People found guilty of hate speech face a fine or up to a year in jail for private remarks, and a maximum of three years in jail for public comments, according to the penal code," Reuters reports.

White Fragility has two unstated assumptions about nonwhite people in general, and black people in particular. The first is that we are a homogenous mass of settled opinion with little, if any, diversity of thought—a kind of [Critical Race Theory]-aligned hive mind. I could marshal all the opinion polls in the world to refute this calumny, but it wouldn't move DiAngelo an inch. She needs nonwhites to think as a unit, or else her thesis falls apart. How could she tell whites to shut up and listen to the consensus view of nonwhites if that consensus doesn't exist?

The second unstated assumption in White Fragility—and this is where the book borders on actual racism—is that black people are emotionally immature and essentially child-like. Blacks, as portrayed in DiAngelo's writing, can neither be expected to show maturity during disagreement nor to exercise emotional self-control of any kind. The hidden premise of the book is that blacks, not whites, are too fragile.

NEXT: Donate Today To Support Reason's Journalism

Elizabeth Nolan Brown is a senior editor at Reason.

Editor's Note: We invite comments and request that they be civil and on-topic. We do not moderate or assume any responsibility for comments, which are owned by the readers who post them. Comments do not represent the views of Reason.com or Reason Foundation. We reserve the right to delete any comment for any reason at any time. Report abuses.

  1. Fist of Etiquette
    December.1.2020 at 9:33 am

    Republicans aim to sneak anti-Section 230 regulation into defense spending bill.

    Speech is not compatible with national defense.

    1. Earth Skeptic
      December.1.2020 at 9:38 am

      Loose lips or something.

    2. Rat on a train
      December.1.2020 at 9:43 am

      We need to bolster our defense with silence since silence is violence.

    3. NancyBarnes
      December.1.2020 at 9:47 am

      Google is by and by paying $27485 to $29658 consistently for taking a shot at the GHJ web from home. I have joined this action 2 months back and I have earned $28775 in my first month from this action. I can say my life is improved completely! Take a gander at it what I do …….. Visit Here

  2. Nardz
    December.1.2020 at 9:33 am

    Elizabeth Nolan Brown is a terrible idea

    1. sarcasmic
      December.1.2020 at 9:51 am

      She’s infinitely more interesting than you.

  3. Fist of Etiquette
    December.1.2020 at 9:34 am

    November: 4,252,822

    What? Four million have DIED and all America can talk about is Biden’s roughhousing with his dog?

    1. Earth Skeptic
      December.1.2020 at 9:41 am

      If not for Trump, no Americans would have died since 2016. It is known.

    2. Don't look at me!
      December.1.2020 at 9:43 am

      The minute Biden gets elected the ‘rona got worse.

    3. JesseAz
      December.1.2020 at 9:49 am

      Death rate is still low. So we continue counting cases instead as if it means something. There was an interesting paper last week about the high number of covid deaths that had DNRs prior to catching covid, ie the already very sick caught it and thus were classified as dying from it. Singapore still only counts a covid death when accompanied with respiratory issues, but not here. The JHU paper showed this as well. The rates for death decreased in the major death categories this year, equalling essentially the increase in covid deaths.

  4. Nardz
    December.1.2020 at 9:35 am

    https://twitter.com/JackPosobiec/status/1333616147460141057?s=19

    If there really was a blue wave in a tiny number of noncontiguous counties located exclusively in battleground states that changed the process of mail-in ballots then why can’t we check the signatures?

    1. Don't look at me!
      December.1.2020 at 9:44 am

      Because there was no “widespread “ fraud.

      1. JesseAz
        December.1.2020 at 9:51 am

        They’ve moved on. It is now no hard evidence of fraud (ignore statistics and affidavits) and even saw a “no new claims of fraud” recently.

    2. JesseAz
      December.1.2020 at 9:50 am

      We, as Reason libertarians, must accept the media and government as infallible. Ignore the statistical anomalies. Ignore the complete difference between primaries and the general with voter trends, fraud, and rejection rates. We must accept what our betters tell us unquestionably. Don’t even call for audits to prove or make elections better. Just accept.

  5. Fist of Etiquette
    December.1.2020 at 9:35 am

    There are now just 11 prison systems allowing visitation from family as the current wave of the coronavirus slams into penitentiaries.

    The Shawshank Reinfection.

    1. Don't look at me!
      December.1.2020 at 9:45 am

      +1

    2. Mithrandir
      December.1.2020 at 9:46 am

      3/10

  6. Fist of Etiquette
    December.1.2020 at 9:36 am

    Federal Communications Commission Chairman Ajit Pai is resigning in January.

    Now that he’s destroyed the internet.

  7. Nail
    December.1.2020 at 9:36 am

    Yikes:
    US coronavirus cases by month in 2020:

    March: 186,200
    April: 883,199
    May: 723,166
    June: 845,736
    July: 1,926,970
    August: 1,479,756
    September: 1,215,901
    October: 1,940,522
    November: 4,252,822

    Who actually cares ? These numbers are meaningless. On the bright side at least no ones getting the flu or dying of old age !

    1. Earth Skeptic
      December.1.2020 at 9:44 am

      Compare these to the numbers (by month) of people who wear masks.

      My prediction: we will have a very positive correlation that proves masks cause COVID.

      1. Don't look at me!
        December.1.2020 at 9:45 am

        The fabric is preloaded with the virus.

    2. sarcasmic
      December.1.2020 at 9:50 am

      Yet people keep eating the numbers up.

  8. Nardz
    December.1.2020 at 9:36 am

    https://twitter.com/EricMMatheny/status/1333575403542376451?s=19

    I’m old enough to remember when the Democrats considered the 35-year-old half-assed recollection of crazy-ass Christine Blasey Ford to be evidence.

    1. Hank Ferrous
      December.1.2020 at 9:47 am

      Some say recollection, some say deliberate fabrication.

  9. DebunkingConspiracies
    December.1.2020 at 9:36 am

    I have seen several commenters claim that “In Georgia, Biden overtook Trump with 89 percent of the votes counted. For the next 53 batches of votes counted, Biden led Trump by the same exact 50.05 to 49.95 percent margin in every single batch”, and that this kind of statistical anomaly is impossible. Similar claims are made about other states.

    Simply put, this claim is false and stems from bad data analysis. I’ll explain.

    The source of the claim, or at least the site that popularized it, is Gateway Pundit. You can see a video describing the claim here:
    https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/caught-part-6-michigan-georgia-like-pa-va-caught-pattern-biden-gained-lead-massive-vote-dumps-remainder-votes-possessed-biden-trump/

    There are also screen shots of their spreadsheets. I was able to reproduce their spreadsheets exactly. Here is what they did (I will use the variable names they did in the spreadsheet).

    They calculated votes_for_dem and votes_for_rep by multiplying votes by vote_share_dem and vote_share_rep, respectively.

    They did this for each update.

    They calculated incremental_vote_for_dem and incremental_vote_for_rep by subtracting the current votes_for_dem and votes_for_rep from the numbers they calculated for the previous entry.

    They calculated incremental_vote_pct_dem and incremental_vote_pct_rep by dividing incremental_vote_for_dem and incremental_vote_for_rep by the sum of incremental_vote_for_dem and incremental_vote_for_rep, respectively.

    In math, this is the formulate for calculating the percentages they attribute to Biden and Trump from each batch of votes (the numbers 1 and 2 refer to two adjacent updates). I will give the formula for Biden.

    (votes2*vote_share_dem2 – votes1*vote_share_dem1)/(votes2*vote_share_dem2 – votes1*vote_share_dem1 + votes2*vote_share_rep2 – votes1*vote_share_rep1)

    Now here is the fundamental problem with their analysis: THEY ONLY USE vote_share_dem and vote_share_rep REPORTED TO THREE DIGITS, AND THE ACTUAL CHANGE IN votes IS EXTREMELY SMALL, SO THEY DO NOT SEE THE ACTUAL CHANGE IN vote_share_dem AND vote_share_rep.

    Look at their spreadsheet again. vote_share_dem and vote_share_rep do not change (when reported to three significant digits) between any of their updates.

    This means that, in the formula I gave above, vote_share_dem1 is equal to vote_share_dem2, and similarly for vote_share_rep1 and vote_share_rep2.

    Work through the math for yourself when this is true, and you will see that the incremental_vote_pct_dem reduces to the following formula:

    vote_share_dem/(vote_share_dem + vote_share_rep)

    Then substitute the actual numbers (again, using Georgia as example, but you can do this for other states)

    0.494/(0.494+0.493) = 0.50050658

    Which, when converted to percent and reported to three decimal places, is 50.051.

    You can do the same thing for Trump and reproduce their numbers.

    THERE IS NOTHING SUSPICIOUS ABOUT THIS. IT IS A BAD ANALYSIS OF DATA THAT IS NOT REPORTED WITH SUFFICIENT ACCURACY FOR THE ANALYSIS THAT THEY ARE TRYING TO DO.

    The fundamental claim is just plain wrong. It doesn’t matter if the actual split of votes in each batch were 90% Trump and 10% Biden. The calculations they are doing GUARANTEE that they will think the split in that batch was 50.051% Biden and 49.949% Trump because they are doing bad math on data never meant to be used for this purpose.

    There are other warning signs of this:

    1) They report fractional values for vote_for_dem and vote_for_rep when these numbers MUST be integers. Again, this is a consequence of not using vote shares reported to sufficiently high accuracy.

    2) They calculate incremental vote percentages that are in excess of 100% for Joe Biden and negative for Donald Trump in one of their entries. This is mathematically impossible in real life, and it happens because (again) they are deriving these values by relying on data reported with insufficient accuracy.

    And why does the data not have sufficient accuracy? Because it was scraped from the NYT website and was only mean for graphical display purposes in their election tracking graphics. It is NOT official vote counts and was never intended for the type of detailed analysis Gateway Pundit (or whoever they are relying on) was trying to do.

    Don’t take my word for it. You can reproduce all of these results yourself with Excel and/or a pencil, paper, and some basic algebra.

    Please stop spreading this claim. It is fundamentally wrong.

  10. Earth Skeptic
    December.1.2020 at 9:38 am

    “People with untreated mental illnesses are 16 times more likely than other civilians to be killed during an encounter with police,” notes Laura Williamson at USA Today. How do we work to change that?

    Kill them at birth?

  11. Fist of Etiquette
    December.1.2020 at 9:38 am

    How could she tell whites to shut up and listen to the consensus view of nonwhites if that consensus doesn’t exist?

    She’s not alone in pushing this. Every voice I’m allowed to hear on the subject makes the same assertion.

  12. Nardz
    December.1.2020 at 9:39 am

    https://twitter.com/ScottAdamsSays/status/1333742408006156292?s=19

    By now, even Democrats are realizing their side had LOTS of opportunities to cheat without being witnessed and also sky-high motivation to do so. And it DIDN’T happen? That would be the most anomalous data of all time.

  13. Fist of Etiquette
    December.1.2020 at 9:40 am

    The hidden premise of the book is that blacks, not whites, are too fragile.

    To be fair, every savior infantalizes his or her charges. If you don’t have a problem only the messiah can resolve then who needs to buy that messiah’s book?

  14. Nardz
    December.1.2020 at 9:41 am

    https://twitter.com/CassyWearsHeels/status/1333775541808340992?s=19

    Giving Vanderbilt kicker Sarah Fuller an award for making one lousy kick in a game her team lost 41-0 is patently offensive to me as a woman.

    Women don’t need to join male sports and get participation certificates to know we’re capable of accomplishing great things.

    1. Earth Skeptic
      December.1.2020 at 9:47 am

      But you do to achieve Equity.

  15. JesseAz
    December.1.2020 at 9:45 am

    Senator Rand Paul
    @RandPaul
    Interesting . . . Trump margin of “defeat” in 4 states occurred in 4 data dumps between 1:34-6:31 AM. Statistical anomaly? Fraud? Look at the evidence and decide for yourself.(That is, if Big Tech allows u to read this)

    Anomalies in Vote Counts; https://votepatternanalysis.substack.com/p/voting-anomalies-2020/

  16. Nardz
    December.1.2020 at 9:45 am

    But they’d never commit electoral fraud…

    https://twitter.com/PetiteNicoco/status/1333630151981199360?s=19

    EVERY FREAKING TIME
    “LA county supervisor dines at restaurant hours after voting to ban outdoor dining”

    1. Don't look at me!
      December.1.2020 at 9:50 am

      The emergency didn’t start until Monday.

  17. Nardz
    December.1.2020 at 9:47 am

    https://twitter.com/TheBabylonBee/status/1333584121692557314?s=19

    Superman Criticized As Unrealistic For Portraying A Journalist As Heroic

  18. Juice
    December.1.2020 at 9:49 am

    Pint Sized (a Saratoga Springs craft beer bar) was hit with an expected $1,500 fine

    The bureaucrats were just doing Small Business Saturday.

    1. Don't look at me!
      December.1.2020 at 9:51 am

      Everyone knows a bowl of beans protects you from the ‘rona.

Please to post comments