Coronavirus

White House Says 'President Trump's Coronavirus Response Has Saved Over 2 Million Lives'

That claim is wildly implausible and contradicted by the president's suggestion that COVID-19 was never much of a threat.

|

Trump-thumb-up-WH
(White House)

Yesterday the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy issued a press release that lists "ENDING THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC" as one of the Trump administration's "accomplishments." The reaction from anti-Trump news outlets was predictable.

"White House lists ending Covid-19 pandemic as an accomplishment despite cases spiking to record levels," CNN said. "U.S. reports more than 500,000 cases in a week, a record, as the Trump administration says it ended the pandemic," The New York Times reported.

Gotcha headlines like these strike me as overly literal readings of routine political puffery. That "ending the COVID-19 pandemic" was meant to be aspirational rather than a statement of current reality is clear from the press release's single sentence of elaboration: "From the outset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Administration has taken decisive actions to engage scientists and health professionals in academia, industry, and government to understand, treat, and defeat the disease."

If Joe Biden is elected president and fails to "lift every voice," restore "the soul of the nation," "secure environmental justice," "revitalize Main Street," "end violence against women," "end our gun violence epidemic," "end the opioid crisis," "ensure the future is 'Made in America,'" and "restore trust, transparency, common purpose, and accountability to our government," will CNN and the Times count those as broken promises? Probably not.

Still, there is no denying that Donald Trump is all over the place when it comes to describing the COVID-19 pandemic and his strategy for dealing with it. The president has embraced blatantly contradictory messages unified only by his desire to make himself look good.

A White House "fact sheet" posted yesterday asserts that "President Trump's Coronavirus Response Has Saved Over 2 Million Lives"—a claim that relies on an utterly unrealistic worst-case scenario that the administration promoted last spring. Six months later, Trump was retweeting outlandish claims that COVID-19 had killed a "minuscule" number of Americans: about 9,000, compared to the official death toll of about 187,000 at the time. Although Trump may have thought slashing the number of deaths by 95 percent reflected well on his policies, the implication was that he could not possibly take credit for saving millions of lives, because COVID-19 never posed much of a threat to begin with.

During his debate with Biden last week, Trump reverted to the position he took in late March. "As you know, 2.2 million people, modeled out, were expected to die," he said. "We closed up the greatest economy in the world in order to fight this horrible disease." That we was suspect, since it was governors, not the president, who decided to fight COVID-19 with sweeping social and economic restrictions. Nevertheless, Trump was clearly suggesting that lockdowns had reduced the death toll.

Nonsense, the White House "fact sheet" says: "Lockdowns fail to eliminate the virus and are causing irreparable harm to families and children, especially the working class and people with limited resources. Lockdowns have seen cancer cases and other serious illnesses not being diagnosed on time and an increase in drug overdoses and suicides. Due to school shutdowns, children are falling behind in math, reading and other subjects, and have lost access to important support services."

While all of that is true, the White House, unlike Trump during last week's debate, is clearly not crediting lockdowns with saving those 2 million imaginary lives. What is its current explanation? The "fact sheet" cites these examples of Trump's "decisive action":

President Trump has deployed point of care testing equipment, millions of rapid tests, and critical PPE to nursing homes to help protect our seniors.

The Administration also put in place safety measures like visitation restrictions, mandated staff testing, and required reporting of cases at certain senior facilities.

The Trump Administration mobilized extra beds and personnel to help prevent hospital overcrowding and has deployed medical supplies to aid healthcare workers on the frontlines.

The administration's rollout of virus tests was a complete disaster, depriving policy makers of the information they needed to weigh the costs and benefits of proposed interventions (including lockdowns) and making it impossible to curtail the epidemic through isolation, quarantine, and contact tracing. The rest of the items on the White House list seem like pretty weak tea, as does Trump's frequent boast that he restricted travel from China. That happened on February 2, four days before the first known COVID-19 death in the United States, which involved a middle-aged woman in Santa Clara County, California, who seems to have caught the virus through local transmission, which may have happened weeks earlier.

The "fact sheet" does include some actual facts. According to the "best estimates" from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, it notes, COVID-19's infection fatality rate (deaths as a share of all infections) is very low among relatively young Americans: 0.003 percent among people 19 or younger, 0.02 percent for 20-to-49-year-olds, and 0.5 percent for 50-to-69-year-olds, compared to 5.4 percent among people in their 70s. I'm not sure Trump can take credit for that.

The White House also notes that "the United States has among the lowest case fatality rates of any major country." Depending on how you define major, that is more or less true: The U.S. CFR (deaths as a share of confirmed cases), which has fallen dramatically since mid-May, is currently about 2.6 percent, compared to 6.9 percent in Italy, 5.2 percent in China, 5 percent in the U.K., 3.2 percent in Spain, 3 percent in France, 2.2 percent in Germany, and 1.8 percent in Japan.

Since the case fatality rate is based on confirmed infections, expanding virus tests to include younger, healthier people with mild-to-nonexistent symptoms—as the U.S. has been doing in recent months—brings the rate down. But with the exception of Germany and the partial exception of Japan (which initially had a higher CFR than the U.S.), the U.S. CFR has always been lower than the rates in those other countries, which may partly reflect differences in age demographics or health care. It is not clear to what extent differences in polices—let alone policies championed by the Trump administration—explain international variations in the case fatality rate, which also varies widely across the United States.

Wider testing tends to reduce the CFR, which makes the president look better. But Trump has frequently complained that wider testing, which the White House touts as one of his administration's major accomplishments, makes him look worse. The White House "fact sheet" likewise bemoans "the media's fixation on case numbers," which it says obscures progress in reducing daily deaths.

The White House has a point. Since mid-September, the seven-day average of newly confirmed cases has risen sharply in the United States (and in Europe). Yesterday, according to Worldometer's numbers, that average was nearly 73,000, more than double the number on September 12 and a new record. Yet the weekly average of daily deaths so far has risen only modestly (from 704 on October 17 to 842 yesterday) and is still 63 percent lower than the peak on April 21.

Given the lag between laboratory confirmation and death, daily fatalities probably will continue to rise during the next few weeks. But judging from the experience with this summer's COVID-19 spike, the increase in deaths won't be nearly as big as the increase in cases, let alone as big as Biden predicts (a fivefold rise by late November). COVID-19 looks less lethal now for the same reasons the CFR is falling: a younger, healthier mix of patients, possibly combined with better treatments. But again, the Trump administration has not made a very plausible case that the president is responsible for that development.

Jacob Sullum is a senior editor at Reason.

  1. Illocust
    October.28.2020 at 2:52 pm

    It’s actually a really good claim to make, because debunking it requires admitting in great detail that the president was right and this virus is not a big deal. Either the original horrible models that justified the insane lockdowns were accurate and Trump is the savior of America, or the insane lockdowns were based on faulty models and never justified in which case Trump was right all along. Win/Win.

    1. Idle Hands
      October.28.2020 at 3:02 pm

      100% it’s dumb and it’s throwing the worst of the doomer numbers right in their face. Was Jacob not around in April for where the messaging was from the mainstream media and pretty much everyone?

    2. Geiger Goldstaedt
      October.28.2020 at 3:16 pm

      This entire article is a symptom of severe cognitive dissonance.

      1. R Mac
        October.28.2020 at 3:29 pm

        You read the article? Ok I’m just gonna believe you and save some time.

    3. Compelled Speechless
      October.28.2020 at 3:49 pm

      His claim that he saved 2 million people is no less ridiculous that the left claiming that the 230,000 deaths are directly his fault. They are based on the exact same amount of actual science.

  2. lonacas859
    October.28.2020 at 2:56 pm

  3. Don't look at me!
    October.28.2020 at 2:57 pm

    Given the lag between laboratory confirmation and death,…..
    I call bullshit. Everyone knows the coof means instant death.

    1. Compelled Speechless
      October.28.2020 at 3:46 pm

      https://youtu.be/LRSjKfvm368

      It’s true. I saw this happen in a grocery store to a man that had been in perfectly good health just minutes before. He refused to put on any kind of life saving face covering. Here’s the video I took with my cellphone camera. Wear the damn mask unless you want this to happen to you.

  4. Idle Hands
    October.28.2020 at 3:00 pm

    A White House “fact sheet” posted yesterday asserts that “President Trump’s Coronavirus Response Has Saved Over 2 Million Lives”—a claim that relies on an utterly unrealistic worst-case scenario that the administration promoted last spring. Six months later, Trump was retweeting outlandish claims that COVID-19 had killed a “minuscule” number of Americans: about 9,000, compared to the official death toll of about 187,000 at the time. Although Trump may have thought slashing the number of deaths by 95 percent reflected well on his policies, the implication was that he could not possibly take credit for saving millions of lives, because COVID-19 never posed much of a threat to begin with.

    All we heard from the journo’s and twitter and the imperial college was this was going to(could) kill at least a million people. Deborah Birx was on record saying best case 200k if we did everything right. This is a claim that is being deployed against the democrats who are saying if Clinton or Joe was in charge we’d have 0 deaths as all the deaths are on trumps hands. This is dumb political theater on both sides but the audacity of the fucking doomers and lockdowners throwing this in his face is just a bridge too far to me.

  5.  RabbiHarveyWeinstein
    October.28.2020 at 3:02 pm

    “The report, which warned that an uncontrolled spread of the disease could cause as many as 510,000 deaths in Britain, triggered a sudden shift in the government’s comparatively relaxed response to the virus. American officials said the report, which projected up to 2.2 million deaths in the United States from such a spread, also influenced the White House to strengthen its measures to isolate members of the public.”

    Trump is right.

  6. I'm Not Sure
    October.28.2020 at 3:04 pm

    White House lists ending Covid-19 pandemic as an accomplishment despite cases spiking to record levels,” CNN said. “U.S. reports more than 500,000 cases in a week, a record, as the Trump administration says it ended the pandemic,” The New York Times reported.

    Define “cases”.

    I thought so.

  7. Idle Hands
    October.28.2020 at 3:06 pm

    Seriously Jacob I don’t remember Reason being out on the front lines calling out these obviously bullshit numbers fake back in April when they were ambling along with the rest of the media as locking yourself away, ordering take out and netflixing and chilling was the equivalent of storming normandy. Get out of here with this bs.

    1. Idle Hands
      October.28.2020 at 3:08 pm

      Easy to be on the right side now. I’ll never forget how easily you people thought it was a good idea to not loudly and vociferously defend civil liberties when it was scary and hard.

      1. Illocust
        October.28.2020 at 3:46 pm

        I’m willing to admit I was wrong on this one. I thought the shut downs would actually be a week or two. I was part of the problem in getting this ball rolling.

  8. Don't look at me!
    October.28.2020 at 3:07 pm

    Joe Biden is a crook.

  9. Geiger Goldstaedt
    October.28.2020 at 3:08 pm

    Playing this game again, huh?

    If it was plausible enough to shut down the country, it is plausible enough for Trump to take credit for preventing the disaster.

    You cannot have it both ways.

    Either admit the fearmongering bullshit was a false bill of goods, or give Trump his credit.

    Pick.

  10. Zeb
    October.28.2020 at 3:16 pm

    It’s a ridiculous claim, but I think people are right that it puts the doomers in an awkward position.
    I think Trump has handled this well in that he has not pushed for a national policy and has mostly tried to reassure people that it isn’t the end of the world. He has done less well in not taking a consistent position against lockdowns and forced business closures and other unreasonable social restrictions

  11. Bubba Jones
    October.28.2020 at 3:17 pm

    This year has been an epic cripple fight.

    I think we are all dumber than when we started.

  12. Bubba Jones
    October.28.2020 at 3:20 pm

    COVID has been a re-enactment of the global warming debates.

    Unmitigated alarmism with no one knowing enough to even begin a conversation about cost-benefit.

    Suddenly everyone is an expert on epidemiology and economics, but with none of the attention span to actually map out the implications of a preferred strategy.

    How did “flatten the curve” transmogrify into “no new cases”?

    1. Geiger Goldstaedt
      October.28.2020 at 3:25 pm

      The same way that “let’s do a bump” turns into a stint at rehab.

      1. R Mac
        October.28.2020 at 3:33 pm

        Lol.

  13. raspberrydinners
    October.28.2020 at 3:24 pm

    Oh ffs, stop covering for this embarrassment of an administration. They fucked up. The least they could do is own it but even that’s too much.

    1. Geiger Goldstaedt
      October.28.2020 at 3:26 pm

      Trump’s policies saved millions of lives; the lives we were told would be lost if “something” was not done. Something was done. Lives were saved.

      Give credit where credit it due, or admit it was all bullshit.

    2. Zeb
      October.28.2020 at 3:49 pm

      How did they fuck it up?

    3. MikeP2
      October.28.2020 at 3:50 pm

      Ah, well there is the rub. They didn’t mess up. US rates are comparable to other developed western countries and without NYC(which the feds had no control over) the national numbers would be better then most western countries.

      There is no ‘failure’ to point to. Testing? yes, slow to start, typical of every government agency, but now world-leading. its absurd to blame Trump for the FDA and CDC being bureacratic messes.
      Flight restrictions? Trump was pilloried for the early restrictions and called a xenophobe.
      Medical response? Remember those hospital ships deployed in record time. The ventilator distribution, etc. Everyone seems to forget the early actions
      Supply chain? The Pence-led task force was heavily involved in securing PPE stocks and streamlining the distribution/manufacture to all regional medical centers/states. The media hates to report on this, but it was very impactful early on. And Trump was being blamed for not using federal control, and then being blamed for some sort of fascist heavy handed overreach by preventing 3M from exporting PPE outside of the task force control.

      Hindsight can always point to things done wrong, but there is very little true failure from Trumps administration on this. They did a passible job and no clear balls dropped.

      No different really from when Bush was subjected to endless criticism over Katrina failures that were 99% due to local/state issues. like how the major delayed evacuation and the governor refused to allow federal engagement

  14. bobby oshea
    October.28.2020 at 3:28 pm

    We have 2 weeks to flatten the curve.

  15. Moderation4ever
    October.28.2020 at 3:28 pm

    Your suggestion that the Trump Campaign’s claim is standard political BS would be reasonable if you applied it fairly. I did not see the same standard applied when you suggest that President Obama lied about keeping you doctor in the ACA and that Joe Biden repeated that lie.

  16. MikeP2
    October.28.2020 at 3:30 pm

    https://www.nbcnews.com/news/us-news/dr-deborah-birx-predicts-200-000-deaths-if-we-do-n1171876

    “Birx said the projections by Dr. Anthony Fauci that U.S. deaths could range from 1.6 million to 2.2 million is a worst case scenario if the country did “nothing” to contain the outbreak, but said even “if we do things almost perfectly,” she still predicts up to 200,000 U.S. deaths.”

    The Trump campaign is justifiably using the information reported by the leading experts and media earlier this year. You can’t have it both ways, Jacob, and the ridiculous constant goal post moving to score political points has made the entire health industry, media industry and DNC look like the corrupt hacks that they are.

    1. Zeb
      October.28.2020 at 3:51 pm

      So, we are just short of perfect, I guess. Seems like a win.

  17. Mickey Rat
    October.28.2020 at 3:42 pm

    I would grant that the numbers are implausible, but that means they were implausible back in March when they were touted as justifying all kinds of authoritarian diktats. You do not get to make that retroactive because you do not like Trump crowing about it.

  18. Sometimes Bad Is Bad
    October.28.2020 at 3:45 pm

    Reason backtracking their earlier claims. Memory hole that works wonders.

Please to post comments