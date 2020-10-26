Coronavirus

'CASES, CASES, CASES … Cases are up because TESTING is way up,' Tweets the President

COVID-19 Cases are increasing faster than is testing, and that's not "fake news."

(TOM BRENNER/REUTERS/Newscom)

"CASES, CASES, CASES … Cases are up because TESTING is way up," tweeted President Donald Trump on Saturday. He was frustrated that the news media were reporting the highest level of diagnosed cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began back in February. It's true, of course, that more testing will reveal more cases, many of them among low-risk people. But parsing the data from the COVID Tracking Project shows that the increase in the count of American COVID-19 cases is not just due to more testing; there is more community spread too.

Max Roser, the proprietor of the invaluable site Our World In Data, responded to the president's tweet by pointing out that "when more testing means that you are finding more cases then you are *not yet testing enough*." Roser also explained that "a crucial metric is the positive rate. It is low when a country tests in proportion with the size of its outbreak. The US is a country that never achieved that and doesn't achieve it now. That's why it is true there that more testing means that you find more cases." When a place is doing enough tests, the positive rate falls and becomes very low.

Is the president right that "TESTING is way up" in the U.S.? According to the COVID Tracking Project, the seven day average for daily tests peaked in late July at around 850,000 and then fell to 725,000 by mid-September. The current seven-day average has now risen to 1.1 million tests. So COVID-19 testing is indeed up, but is it up enough?

The percent positive testing rate is a critical indication of how widespread an infection is and whether levels of testing are keeping up with levels of disease transmission, explain David Dowdy and Gypsyamber D'Souza, a pair of epidemiologists at Johns Hopkins University. A test positivity rate above 5 percent is generally considered to be too high.

At the beginning of the pandemic, when available testing was nearly non-existent, the positivity rate reached a seven-day average of 22 percent. That fell to 4.2 percent by late June before rising to 8.2 percent during the summer surge in COVID-19 infections. By late September, the positivity rate had fallen below the 5 percent threshold to 4.3 percent.

As the number of daily tests has slightly increased in the past month, so too has the positivity rate, with the seven-day average now standing at 6.2 percent. Unfortunately, this calculation indicates that tests are not just detecting more cases but that the COVID-19 transmission rate in many communities is accelerating.

Another sign that we're seeing more than just an increase in testing: The COVID-19 hospitalization rate is rising. Writing in The Wall Street Journal, former Food and Drug Administrator Scott Gottlieb notes that hospitalizations are now at 42,000, up from 30,000 a month ago, even though COVID-19 hospital admission criteria have become more stringent.

In a tweet today, the president complained that the "Fake News" is reporting "COVID, COVID, COVID…in order to change our great early election numbers. Should be an election law violation!" Even if he were right that new reports about the spread were wrong, the president shouldn't be calling for restrictions on the press. But alas, he's not right about it being fake news either: The pandemic is again surging.

Ronald Bailey is science correspondent at Reason.

  1. Ben_
    October.26.2020 at 5:15 pm

    That’s what flattening the curve and slowing the spread get you: instead of infections in spring and summer, they happen later in fall and winter.

    1. RabbiHarveyWeinstein
      October.26.2020 at 5:36 pm

      Doctor Fauci successfully delayed the spread of COVID-19 by approximately 8 months and destroyed the US economy. Someone deserves a goodie bag at the inauguration of President Joe Biden!

    2. Zeb
      October.26.2020 at 5:38 pm

      I suspect that is the case, but it’s pretty speculative at this point.
      What is well known is that this is the time of year when you always see an increase in this kind of viral infection (cold, flu, etc.). I think this is not a “surge” (whatever that is) and is rather a normal seasonal variation in virus activity.
      Why are people still pretending that this virus is a complete unknown?

    3. ElvisIsReal
      October.26.2020 at 5:54 pm

      Now we’ll get infections during flu season, when the at-risk NEED to be at the hospital.

      SUCH A GREAT PLAN.

  2. Dillinger
    October.26.2020 at 5:19 pm

    dude. give up the ghost.

    >>the president shouldn’t be calling for restrictions on the press

    nah you dummies censor yourselves plenty. and Biden is a crook.

  3. buybuydandavis
    October.26.2020 at 5:23 pm

    “Surging.” #FakeNews

    Positive tests are not *harm*. A chunk of them are False Positives. We’re testing more, so detecting less and less virulent cases.

    The FP rate for NFL players was around 3%. Per plot in article, the positive test rate fell *below* that for a while.

    Survived infections mean immunity achieved. The Covid metric for grown ups is harm per infection. We’re getting *better* at that.

    1. EscherEnigma
      October.26.2020 at 5:30 pm

      So you’re just gonna ignore the bit about hospitalizations, huh?

      1. Dillinger
        October.26.2020 at 5:43 pm

        unless it means something, yes.

  4. Don't look at me!
    October.26.2020 at 5:24 pm

    Why isn’t more testing saving our asses like you said it would?

    1. Don't look at me!
      October.26.2020 at 5:24 pm

      Ps: Biden is a crook

    2. SQRLSY One
      October.26.2020 at 5:59 pm

      Testing is bad! Stop testing for cancer! It is better not to know!

      Also stop testing people to see if they are dead, or still alive! Death-testing makes the dead feel BAD about themselves; it is discriminatory!

  5. MP
    October.26.2020 at 5:31 pm

    The pandemic is again surging.

    BUT NOT IN ANY WAY THAT SHOULD BE CONCERNING.

    I mean, fucking seriously. Let’s be realistic about what’s achievable without impoverishing hundreds of millions of people.

    1. Zeb
      October.26.2020 at 5:40 pm

      And stop using words like “surge” and “wave”. In March those words were perhaps reasonable. Now we are looking at a slight seasonal uptick which is entirely expected and predictable.

      1. John
        October.26.2020 at 6:00 pm

        The other thing is that the virus has killed a lot of the people it can kill and doctors have gotten much more effective at treating it. So a surge in cases is likely to be in people who are not in any danger or for whom there will be effective treatment if they are.

  6. Sometimes Bad Is Bad
    October.26.2020 at 5:32 pm

    Sounds like all the BS about masks and distancing and flattening the curve and lockdowns and every other idea thrown out into the wind to see what would stick was a fantasy while the dithering class of bureaucrats and politicians could pretend they were doing something. Meanwhile the rest of us got on with our lives such as it is and stopped worrying what some fey government stooge thinks we should do.

    In other words we know now this virus can only kill a small fraction of the population. We’ll take our chances.

    1. Don't look at me!
      October.26.2020 at 5:38 pm

      YOU WILL SUBMIT TO THE STATE AND WEAR THE STAR MASK!

  7. mad.casual
    October.26.2020 at 5:35 pm

    “COVID, COVID, COVID…in order to change our great early election numbers. Should be an election law violation!” Even if he were right that new reports about the spread were wrong, the president shouldn’t be calling for restrictions on the press. But alas, he’s not right about it being fake news either: The pandemic is again surging.

    Of course, the libertarian angle, where policy decisions aren’t based on half-truth “public health” factoids, would snuff this candle at both ends.

    The President shouldn’t be calling for restrictions on the press but, of course, the press shouldn’t be reinforcing public health officials demands for lockdowns either.

    If major media outlets ran a story saying “Blacks should avoid the polls to stem the spread of coronavirus.” you’d sure as shit be saying somebody at the DOJ ought to be looking into it.

    1. RabbiHarveyWeinstein
      October.26.2020 at 5:40 pm

      I wasn’t around in the early 80’s when HIV was spreading through the homosexual community. Did the “libertarians” working for this magazine advocate restricting personal rights for homosexuals in order to protect public health? I know San Francisco under Diane Feinstein closed down the bath houses to prevent the community spread of HIV but the cat was out of the bag at that point.

      1. Earth Skeptic
        October.26.2020 at 5:47 pm

        By today’s COVID logic, everyone should have been prohibited from all sexual behavior and contact. Abundance of caution, or something.

  8. Jackand Ace
    October.26.2020 at 5:40 pm

    Every trend is going in the wrong direction. I’ve mentioned Utah a number of times here, and they say they are a couple weeks away from hospitals using triage criteria for all admittance.

    And now Kansas City:

    “The surge in coronavirus cases and hospitalizations is so severe in the Kansas City area that some hospitals were forced to refuse ambulances due to a lack of space, according to officials with one of the region’s largest health care providers. Eight hospitals, in both Missouri and Kansas, reported such high volumes of patients Wednesday night that they temporarily stopped accepting ambulances, said Dr. Marc Larson, operations director of St. Luke’s Health System’s COVID Response Team.“

    And keep in mind, we’re only in October.

    https://www.ky3.com/2020/10/18/kansas-city-area-hospitals-overwhelmed-turn-away-ambulances/#:~:text=KANSAS%20CITY%2C%20Mo.,region’s%20largest%20health%20care%20providers.

    1. John
      October.26.2020 at 5:51 pm

      Oh for fuck’s sake. There hasn’t been more than 1200 deaths nationwide on any day since early September. Take your sick fucking death fantasies somewhere else. No matter how hard you wish and how much sexual arousal these fantasies give you, give it the fuck up. It is a mild pandemic that is slowly fading away.

    2. inoyu
      October.26.2020 at 5:54 pm

      I just read Utah stats. This is interesting. 74% of deaths are 65 yrs old or more. 92% of deaths are from high risk group. Cases are up. Number of deaths, steady low.

    3. mad.casual
      October.26.2020 at 5:59 pm

      Every trend is going in the wrong direction.

      Despite more masks and lockdowns than we had in March/April or June/July, the cases are still climbing/spreading.

      Consider your precepts. Either people are ignoring the mask and social distancing mandates en masse or the mask/distancing mandates don’t work. The latter may’ve made sense in June/July when people were going outside to mostly peacably assemble, but in Oct./Nov. not so much.

  9. John
    October.26.2020 at 5:43 pm

    So what? Once the virus got lose in the world beyond a few hundred people there was no stopping it, only delaying it. The virus is going to spread throughout the population until enough people had survived it to create some heard immunity and it died out. That was what the virus was always going to do. And indeed, exactly what it is doing now. Somehow, people like Bailey convinced themselves that if we only sacrificed to the Gods enough by locking people in their homes and showing our submission by wearing a mask that wasn’t going to happen. Sorry Ron, none of these things accomplished anything except delaying the inevitable and I am not convinced they even did that.

  10. inoyu
    October.26.2020 at 5:45 pm

    “The cure is worse than the disease”, President Trump. You won’t change the world view of people who consider masks and plexiglass separators a good thing for children who are not harmed by the virus. These are the NANNIES, who will construct a safe, controlled place for us.

  11. Earth Skeptic
    October.26.2020 at 5:48 pm

    Can we agree on a specific definition for “case”? Does that mean a person with a detectable or significant set of symptoms? Or just a positive booger test?

    1. John
      October.26.2020 at 5:52 pm

      It is just a positive test.

    2. Dillinger
      October.26.2020 at 5:58 pm

      >>Can we agree on a specific definition

      call it Climate Change everything else is Climate Change

