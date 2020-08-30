Coronavirus

Trump Promotes the Outlandish Claim That COVID-19 Has Killed a 'Minuscule' Number of Americans

The assertion, which contradicts the president's own warnings about the virus, is based on a misinterpretation of CDC data.

|

Trump-press-conference-WH
(White House)

Last spring the White House warned that COVID-19 could kill between 1.5 million and 2.2 million Americans with "no intervention." But "with intervention," it said, the death toll would be somewhere between 100,000 and 240,000. "By very vigorously following these [social distancing] guidelines," President Donald Trump declared, "we could save more than 1 million American lives. Think of that: 1 million American lives."

Forget all that, Trump implied today by retweeting a message claiming that the official COVID-19 death toll, currently about 187,000, is off by a factor of 20. "So get this straight," says the summary of an August 29 Gateway Pundit post that was originally tweeted by Trump attorney Jenna Ellis. "Based on the recommendation of doctors [Anthony] Fauci and [Deborah] Birx the US shut down the entire economy based on 9,000 American deaths [due] to the China coronavirus." Trump thus implicitly rebuked his own COVID-19 advisers (and himself) for grossly overstating the danger posed by the disease.

As Fauci, Birx, and Trump himself should have recognized at the time, the projection of as many as 2.2 million deaths from COVID-19 in the United States was never realistic. It was based on what now seems to be an overestimate of the COVID-19 infection fatality rate, plus the demonstrably wrong assumption that Americans would carry on as usual in the face of the epidemic. The contrast of a vaguely defined "intervention" with a counterfactual "no intervention" scenario presented a false dilemma that obscured the actual choices policy makers were confronting.

Now Trump, who has offered contradictory messages about COVID-19 throughout the epidemic, has swung to another extreme that is equally at odds with reality. The claim that only 9,000 or so Americans have died from COVID-19 is based on a misinterpretation of newly released data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

As of August 22, those data indicate, "COVID-19 was the only cause mentioned" in just 6 percent of deaths attributed to the disease. The rest of the deaths involved an average of "2.6 additional conditions or causes." The CDC's numbers also show that COVID-19 fatalities have been concentrated among people 65 and older, who accounted for 81 percent of fatalities in the week ending April 18, when deaths tallied by the CDC peaked, and 82 percent of fatalities in the week ending August 22, when the death toll was much lower.

These patterns are consistent with something we have known for months: Older, less healthy people are especially vulnerable to COVID-19. But that does not mean COVID-19 is not actually killing them.

It is possible that some people whose deaths are attributed to COVID-19 would have died anyway from preexisting medical conditions. But judging from excess mortality calculations, particularly for people with pneumonia or flu-like symptoms, most of these patients would still be alive but for the virus. While determining which is true for any given individual can be an iffy proposition, overcounting of COVID-19 deaths is probably a less significant problem than undercounting, since virus testing was very limited in the early stages of the epidemic, and people who died at home from COVID-19 without being tested could easily have been missed.

In any case, it is clearly not reasonable to assume that every COVID-19 death involving comorbidities was not really a COVID-19 death. Yet that is what the Gateway Pundit post promoted by the president does. "Only 6% of all coronavirus deaths were related to the coronavirus alone," Joe Hoft writes. "The rest of the deaths pinned to the China coronavirus are attributed to individuals who had other serious issues going on. Also, most of the deaths are related to very old Americans." From those facts he concludes that "the number of deaths related to the China coronavirus" is "minuscule."

Another message retweeted by Trump today likewise claimed "only 6%" of people whose deaths were attributed to COVID-19 "actually died" from the disease. That message and Trump's retweet of it were removed by Twitter for violating the platform's rules, a decision that illustrates the company's scattershot attempts to police the truth of the president's posts.

The estimate of "9,000 American deaths" in the Gateway Pundit subhead retweeted by Trump seems to have been derived from the CDC's provisional death count as of August 22, which was 161,392. If you multiply that number by 6 percent, you get 9,684. But that calculation is based on the unjustifiable assumption that COVID-19 has not been the but-for cause of any deaths involving people with preexisting medical problems.

As with his rhetoric about crime and rioting, Trump wants to have it both ways with COVID-19. Republicans portray Trump as a savior whose decisive action prevented "millions" of COVID-19 deaths, a claim that relies on the unrealistic "no intervention" projection Trump endorsed in March. Yet now the president seems to think COVID-19 never presented a serious threat at all. Both propositions cannot possibly be true.

[This post has been updated to note another Trump retweet endorsing the idea that very few Americans have died from COVID-19.]

Advertisement

NEXT: Today in Supreme Court History: August 30, 1967

Jacob Sullum is a senior editor at Reason.

Editor's Note: We invite comments and request that they be civil and on-topic. We do not moderate or assume any responsibility for comments, which are owned by the readers who post them. Comments do not represent the views of Reason.com or Reason Foundation. We reserve the right to delete any comment for any reason at any time. Report abuses.

  1. Art Kumquat
    August.30.2020 at 6:21 pm

    While reason is sucking dick of government stooges, and pretending the protests are peaceful despite the video evidence, you post an article disputing some number of people that died which pales in comparison to the total number of people who die every year. And make it about Trump. I hope libertarians lose. I hope democrats lose. I hope commies eat shit.

    Fuck. You. End of line.

    1. Tony
      August.30.2020 at 6:45 pm

      It’s interesting how the president of the United States isn’t part of government, let alone the head of it.

      1. JesseAz
        August.30.2020 at 6:47 pm

        Its interesting how “pro science” democrats deny people die.

        1. Tony
          August.30.2020 at 6:56 pm

          People die, so Trump isn’t at fault for all the death he causes.

          This is definitely peak… something.

          1. iwanceto
            August.30.2020 at 7:04 pm

            `I’ve made $66,000 so far this year w0rking 0nline and I’m a full time student.oiu. I’m using an 0nline business opportunity I heard about and I’ve made such great m0ney.GRf It’s really user friendly and I’m just so happy that I found out about it.

            See……..>> Click here

          2. JesseAz
            August.30.2020 at 7:05 pm

            The fact that you think trump created a virus is definitely peak retard. Blame him for the other 2.8 million that will die as well.

            1. Tony
              August.30.2020 at 7:10 pm

              I blame people for their actions. Despite all available evidence, he, practically alone, created a movement that was hostile to basic pandemic hygiene measures. People are getting shot over masks, and that is his fault, as are any deaths that his inaction has caused. The pandemic is all over the world, so there is plenty to compare his policy with.

              Right now we have lots of death and a shit economy. Whom are you trying to convince of what, again?

              1. JesseAz
                August.30.2020 at 7:13 pm

                practically alone, created a movement that was hostile to basic pandemic hygiene measures.

                Yes. He isn’t the fascist you want him to be. States don’t exist. Deep blue states like NY and NJ hang off of trumps every word.

                Your parents failed you.

                1. DesigNate
                  August.30.2020 at 7:32 pm

                  Everything in life has failed Tony.

          3. Mother's lament
            August.30.2020 at 7:06 pm

            Hey Tony, you dishonest piece of shit. Explain to me why any deaths aren’t the governors and state legislatures fault, but are instead the result of presidential actions.

            1. Tony
              August.30.2020 at 7:08 pm

              That’s up to voters to decide, I suppose. Clearly you have stopped believing the president has any responsibility for anything. If only Obama had figured out that the key to your support was to be feckless and incompetent.

              1. JesseAz
                August.30.2020 at 7:13 pm

                The president is not responsible for nature dumbfuck.

              2. Mother's lament
                August.30.2020 at 7:16 pm

                You’re not getting out of this shitbag. Fuck your distraction attempt.

                Explain to me why any deaths aren’t the governors and state legislatures fault, but are instead the result of presidential actions.

                1. Lord of Strazele
                  August.30.2020 at 7:34 pm

                  The Trump Pandemic: A blow-by-blow account of how the president killed thousands of Americans.

                  https://slate.com/news-and-politics/2020/08/trump-coronavirus-deaths-timeline.html

                2. DesigNate
                  August.30.2020 at 7:34 pm

                  Apparently even Cuomo has his head buried in Trump’s ass.

                3. Lord of Strazele
                  August.30.2020 at 7:35 pm

                  And this from April:

                  Could Trump Be Criminally Liable for His Deadly Mishandling of Coronavirus? 

                  https://www.newsweek.com/could-trump-criminally-liable-his-deadly-mishandling-coronavirus-opinion-1498146

          4. Shitlord of the Woodchippers
            August.30.2020 at 7:13 pm

            Trump hasn’t caused any deaths. Your kind have Tony. You have an ocean of blood on your hands.

            It really is high time Americans hold progressives to account for their crimes.

  2. Number 2
    August.30.2020 at 6:32 pm

    Great way to bury the lede. Instead of focusing on Trump‘s misstatement, isn’t the more important point that 94% of Covid fatalities involve 2 1/2 other medical conditions as well, and that Covid itself is fatal standing alone in only 6% of cases? Shouldn’t we be identifying those other medical conditions and devising means by which we can best insulate persons having those conditions from the virus? Instead of the news media suggesting that anybody who comes anywhere near this particular virus is doomed?

    1. DesigNate
      August.30.2020 at 6:44 pm

      That doesn’t allow democrat and some republican governors to shut down their economies all willie nillie.

      6% of the cases being fully the result of Covid is fucking huge. How can anyone sit there and say that the 187,000 number is in any way accurate given the possibility that fully 175,000 of those could have died anyways?

    2. Tony
      August.30.2020 at 6:47 pm

      What possible rational reason is there only to care about covid deaths for people with no underlying conditions?

      Is there a certain point in a person’s life, or a certain state of health, at which it’s OK to just shoot them, because they were gonna die eventually anyway?

      1. JesseAz
        August.30.2020 at 6:49 pm

        I asked you two weeks to define how many deaths were worth it. You said 200k. I asked if you thought mandated diets and workouts were the next step. Now you say they don’t matter. So apparently you are inconsistent.

        Or you’re just a partisan dummy.

        1. Tony
          August.30.2020 at 6:51 pm

          Why don’t you want to talk about the disease? Why are you justifying the deaths of hundreds of thousands of Americans because you wish they didn’t affect Donald fucking Trump’s poll numbers?

          1. JesseAz
            August.30.2020 at 7:08 pm

            holy fucking shit you have dug your hole.

            I’ve talked about disease plenty. Diseases have been around since humankind began. They didn’t originate with a US president in 2020 dummy. Why won’t you admit this fact?

            Only retards scream trump is responsible for 180k dead. Most of who didn’t fail basoc biology recognize this as a once in a few decade disease and realize the low numbers and stay on with our lives.

            Your parents failed you.

            1. Tony
              August.30.2020 at 7:11 pm

              200,000 dead Americans is not a low number by any count. I don’t know what you think you’d like to accomplish with gaslighting so obvious. If you want some lessons on good gaslighting, come talk to me sometime.

              1. JesseAz
                August.30.2020 at 7:15 pm

                3 million die a year. Eve assuming all 200k are unique individuals that would have lived the year, it is under a 10÷ increase in yearly death totals. Most of them being over the age of 65. That is under one standard deviation of yearly death numbers moron.

                Your parents have failed you.

              2. Mother's lament
                August.30.2020 at 7:19 pm

                You of all people shouldn’t be accusing anyone else of gaslighting. Hypocrite.

                Now, explain to us why those deaths aren’t the governors and state legislatures fault, but are instead the result of presidential actions.

        2. Shitlord of the Woodchippers
          August.30.2020 at 7:16 pm

          He’s a partisan dummy. And they have to go. They are too much a threat to the rest of us. The riots alone are proof of that. Now ‘re also seeing what they have in store for us if they get control.

          It’s us or them. The sooner we all admit it, the sooner we can figure out how to deal with our Marxist problem. If we do it sooner, we can likely spare a lot more of them.

      2. n00bdragon
        August.30.2020 at 6:57 pm

        My wife’s aunt died with coronavirus Tony. She was in her 80s and had pneumonia and had earlier in the year had a stroke she never recovered from. Does it not strike you as a bit disingenuous to implying that coronavirus is a death plague that will kill us all when just about the only people it kills are people who were already on death’s door? Is shutting down the country and forcing everyone to wear face masks a reasonable way to combat a disease that is, on the whole, not resulting in more fatalities than there would otherwise be? Pretending that everyone is at risk means that no special care is applied to the people who actually ARE at risk. Low risk populations should be attempting to circulate the disease as much as possible to reach herd immunity. This isn’t ebola where young healthy people die 50% of the time. It’s an influenza tier infection. It should be treated like one.

        1. Tony
          August.30.2020 at 7:00 pm

          Okay so you are offering a brand new ethos that we’ve never had before, maybe in the history of mankind, so do pardon me for not accepting it as if it’s the most logical thing in the world:

          Let the old and infirm die, because it might be good for the economy.

          Remind yourself never ever to bitch about your tax rate or some college kid denying free speech. With this moral premise, any of your problems are no longer remotely important, I’m sure you agree.

          1. JesseAz
            August.30.2020 at 7:09 pm

            Hey dummy… the old and infirm do die. They die every fucking week. The average death rate for those over 70 prior to covid was 13% a year. With covid it is… 13% a year.

            Your parents failed you.

            1. Tony
              August.30.2020 at 7:14 pm

              So now are you trying to get me to believe that covid kills nobody?

              How would you like it if your demographic were particularly susceptible to a disease, and people argued for letting you die of it because it might help the president’s poll numbers. And imagine the president was a Democrat!

              1. JesseAz
                August.30.2020 at 7:17 pm

                no, I’m trying to teach you how life works, that people die dummy. Old people die every God damn year. Many of them die of diseases like pneumonia.

                Your parents have failed you.

                1. Tony
                  August.30.2020 at 7:30 pm

                  No, you’re trying to argue that people dying every day is an excuse for Trump’s incompetence. When this is done you’ll be right back here whining about your tax rate or mean transgender people or what the fuck ever, totally forgetting you used to argue that nothing matters because everyone dies eventually.

                  It’s just Donald Trump. He’s never going to reciprocate, no matter how wet and sweet your beej is for him.

  3. Ken Shultz
    August.30.2020 at 6:35 pm

    “Republicans portray Trump as a savior whose decisive action prevented “millions” of COVID-19 deaths, a claim that relies on the unrealistic “no intervention” projection Trump endorsed in March.”

    I don’t know any Republicans who see Trump as a savior.

    There are plenty of Republicans who see Trump’s steadfast refusal to impose a national lockdown as key to keeping the economy from collapsing any more than it has–and it’s clear from the unemployment data that the states that imposed lockdown orders are suffering economically because of it. I don’t think Trump is a savior for protecting the rest of the country from New York style lockdowns. I just think he made the right decision over the objections of progressives.

    1. Tony
      August.30.2020 at 6:48 pm

      Yeah he did a great job with the economy.

      1. JesseAz
        August.30.2020 at 6:50 pm

        If only he was the fascist you hoped he was he could have stopped the lock downs.

        1. Tony
          August.30.2020 at 6:55 pm

          Then he couldn’t brag about having “only” 200,000 dead.

          When presented with a set of facts and realities, you immediately bundle together whatever nonsensical horseshit you can steal from propagandist blogs in order to protect the feelings of Donald fucking Trump.

          It’s not a choice between fixing the problem and fixing the economy. They are the same problem. Trump just wants you to think they are not because he wants to escape blame for having no plan. And he doesn’t, and he hasn’t implemented one, hundreds of thousands of Americans are dead, and the economy is in the worst shitter of all time.

          At some point don’t you wonder why you are bothering defending this?

          1. JesseAz
            August.30.2020 at 7:10 pm

            The only dumbfuck bundling things together is you blaming deaths and lockouts on someone who didn’t contribute to either you fucking retard. We live in a federalist government. Every state government had the initial supplies of ventilators. Orders for masks and lock downs were regional as they should be (and even then should not have been implemented)

            Your parents failed you.

            1. Tony
              August.30.2020 at 7:16 pm

              Sounds like a great argument for why the federalism system is a failure.

              For someone with absolutely no responsibility for a national crisis, Trump sure does inject his presence into it at every available opportunity.

              1. Shitlord of the Woodchippers
                August.30.2020 at 7:20 pm

                He has to. As there are so many incompetent democrat governors and mayors. It’s you Tony, and everyone like you.

                You’re to blame. You really should admit this to yourself and finally do the right thing.

                1. Tony
                  August.30.2020 at 7:27 pm

                  He has to inject himself into something he has no role to play in. Governors are responsible until they aren’t.

                  I may have to be done with this place. Trump can do no wrong. That’s the only argument most of you have about anything.

          2. Mother's lament
            August.30.2020 at 7:13 pm

            he wants to escape blame for having no plan. And he doesn’t, and he hasn’t implemented one

            You’re such a mendacious piece of shit. How can you even stand existing?
            You squeal about the president impinging on areas of individual state control, and then you blame him for not implementing policies that are the states jurisdiction.

            1. Tony
              August.30.2020 at 7:18 pm

              Trump has assumed more unilateral power than any president in history. Not even the most federalism-friendly president would deny he had the right to act under emergency powers to deal with a fucking global pandemic.

              Again, why is someone who supposedly has no role to play in this always in front of a camera trying to play a role?

              Your argument has lost. That is why you are reduced to arguing that the president doesn’t have any power and his hands are tied. What utter unbelievable horseshit. How do you psychotic fuckers sleep at night?

              1. Shitlord of the Woodchippers
                August.30.2020 at 7:25 pm

                Tony, everything you said is bullshit, as usual. The thing is, your kind have finally pushed too far. We’re past talking, bargaining, or much of anything else, thanks to trash like you. You never ever stop.

                When you find your back against a wall because of your sedition and treason, you will have only yourself to blame.

                1. Tony
                  August.30.2020 at 7:32 pm

                  That may very well be the case if “libertarians” can’t stop spending their time peeing their little girl panties about socialism and sucking Trump cock long enough to notice how many of them are calling for genocide and dictatorship.

      2. Ken Shultz
        August.30.2020 at 7:14 pm

        California and New York did a terrible job with their economies–because of the lockdowns.

        The unemployment rate in New York is 15.9%

        The unemployment rate in California is 13.9%

        The unemployment rate in Utah is 4.5%

        https://www.bls.gov/web/laus/laumstrk.htm

        States like Nevada and Hawaii, that are heavily dependent on tourism, suffered regardless, but generally speaking, the earlier, longer, and harsher the state’s lockdown orders, the harder it was on their economy–and the higher the unemployment rate is today.

        Shutting down the economy was hard on the economy–who knew?! Who are progressives so often mystified by the facts?

        Meanwhile, it’s unclear whether shutting down the economy will ultimately have any impact on the number of people who are exposed to the virus. People will continue to be infected so long as we don’t have a widely distributed vaccine.

        To suggest that locking down the economy and willfully imposing high unemployment on your own state to keep the rate of infection down is a good thing requires you to assume that everyone cares more about what you do more than they care about their own economic well-being.

        It’s an opinion based on a bad assumption.

        To willfully impose high unemployment on your own state unnecessarily–without the benefit of it ultimately preventing people from being exposed to the virus anyway–that isn’t a matter of opinion. That’s just stupid.

        President Trump was smart not to be as stupid as governors like Cuomo and Newsom, and those Americans who don’t live in states like California and New York should reward him for being smart enough to let states set their own standards.

  4. Lawn Darts
    August.30.2020 at 6:36 pm

    The media increasingly treat us like we cannot see videos, cannot read, can’t interpret a chart, (or see when a chart is bullshit) cannot put 2+2 together, and cannot form an opinion without some guy in the White House to help us. It’s breathtakingly insulting. And getting tiring.

  5. Dan Roentsch
    August.30.2020 at 6:45 pm

    Another “bury the lede” comment. — Hopefully you can see that shutting down the economy and destroying the livelihoods of millions based on a *contributing factor* — and a minority contributing factor at that — is far more egregious than shutting down the personal and economic liberties of these millions for a virus that killed 180,000.

    I expect Reason and libertarians to remain focused on the liberty/property seizures made unilaterally by the executive, and to take a stat like the one introduced by the CDC to emphasize its obsurdity.

    Instead, you use it to critique the use of the work “minuscule” to describe the fraction of deaths caused by COVID-19.

    I can get commentary like that from Sandy Cortez’s twitter feed.

  6. Sarah Palin's Buttplug 2
    August.30.2020 at 6:46 pm

    Yeah? What do you expect? Trump is the moronic liar who calls his 2.5% GDP pre-COVID economy the “greatest economy in history”.

    It’s like numbers don’t mean anything to Trump and his cult. Just make a ridiculous claim and stand by it.

    1. soldiermedic76
      August.30.2020 at 6:47 pm

      Not even worth bothering. You call everyone a cultist but you always use the same tired talking points and rhetoric.

      1. JesseAz
        August.30.2020 at 7:02 pm

        Hes just a bit of shit eating away from being sqrsly

      2. Sarah Palin's Buttplug 2
        August.30.2020 at 7:05 pm

        A cult does things like blame someone else when the numbers are so bad that you can’t substitute fake numbers.

        Example – the enormous spending and deficits that Trump has run up.

        Matt Welch writes a devastating article Friday on the massive and unprecedented spending of Trump/GOP and you cultists try to blame someone else.

        1. JesseAz
          August.30.2020 at 7:11 pm

          A cult does things like blame someone else when the numbers are so bad that you can’t substitute fake numbers.

          That is literally what you’re doing instead of even admitting states or congress exists dummy.

        2. Shitlord of the Woodchippers
          August.30.2020 at 7:27 pm

          Kiddie Raper, it’s your allies rioting, and raging in the streets, not mine. It will be good when you and your friends are put down for your crimes.

          1. Sarah Palin's Buttplug 2
            August.30.2020 at 7:30 pm

            Oh look who is here. The Grand Wizard of the Trump Cult Klan. Don’t you have a rally at Stone Mountain to get to?

          2. Sarah Palin's Buttplug 2
            August.30.2020 at 7:34 pm

            And Bernie Sanders couldn’t spend $4 trillion/yr more than his predecessor like The Con Man has.

            You know why? Only a true Con Man could con your cult minds with by making you drunk with Aborto-Freak justices and bigoted policies.

  7. soldiermedic76
    August.30.2020 at 6:46 pm

    183,000/330,000,000 x 100 = 0.06%. So even if it wasn’t 9000 deaths and we accept all those as COVID related the number could still be considered a minuscule amount of the population. Just saying.

    1. Tony
      August.30.2020 at 6:49 pm

      You are explicitly OK with the US government allowing maybe a million or more deaths on the very shaky premise that it would be better for GDP.

      1. JesseAz
        August.30.2020 at 7:03 pm

        3 million people die every year sweetie. We could probably extend some of those lives if we dedicated every dollar to Healthcare. So how much is each life worth dummy?

        1. Tony
          August.30.2020 at 7:19 pm

          Okay well I’m glad I never have to hear about your fucking taxes again since nothing matters and it’s nobody’s responsibility to do anything.

          1. Shitlord of the Woodchippers
            August.30.2020 at 7:30 pm

            Just kill yourself. You have no value.

      2. n00bdragon
        August.30.2020 at 7:08 pm

        A million more deaths than what? Because 99% of people who die with COVID-19 wouldn’t have lived another six months anyhow. It doesn’t seem reasonable to say that just because someone died with coronavirus that they died because of coronavirus, but that’s clearly what doomsayers waving around the “180k americans KILLED!” line are implying. No one is saying that we should collectively throw grandma into the volcano but a little nuance goes a long way.

        https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jltnBOrCB7I

        Here’s some classic Milton Friedman dismantling the hypothesis that a human life is worth spending infinite amounts of money to save. By not destroying the country and by thinking intelligently about risks and focusing safety measures on at-risk populations a lot more lives could actually be saved than with perfunctory mask wearing and ruinous lockdowns.

      3. soldiermedic76
        August.30.2020 at 7:13 pm

        It was never going to result in a million or more deaths. Can you post without unscientific hyperbole?

        1. Tony
          August.30.2020 at 7:20 pm

          Trump claimed it would have if not for his actions. So some of you are lying or Trump is lying or maybe you all are because your argument is so dementedly week.

          1. Shitlord of the Woodchippers
            August.30.2020 at 7:33 pm

            Tony, you’re a piece of shit. Day after day, people here try to straighten you out, but you never listen.

            Your impertinence unacceptable.

      4. soldiermedic76
        August.30.2020 at 7:15 pm

        Show me one source that has not been retracted or discounted that still estimates a million people would have died without shutting down the economy? Just one.

        1. Tony
          August.30.2020 at 7:22 pm

          “Donald Trump’s mouth hole”

  8. DesigNate
    August.30.2020 at 6:49 pm

    187,000/330,000,0000 = 0.00057$ (if I did my math right).

    That is absolutely a “miniscule number of Americans”, in just shear numbers. Do better Jacob.

    1. Tony
      August.30.2020 at 6:56 pm

      How many were killed in Benghazi?

      1. JesseAz
        August.30.2020 at 7:04 pm

        benghazi was a virus?

        1. Lord of Strazele
          August.30.2020 at 7:18 pm

          In a way, yes.

        2. Tony
          August.30.2020 at 7:23 pm

          But was it something you cared about? Must have been more than 180,000 deaths. Just trying to gauge how many deaths are enough for you to start caring.

      2. Mother's lament
        August.30.2020 at 7:22 pm

        “Benghazi

        “Oh no, math! Quick everyone, look over there!” – t. Tony

      3. DesigNate
        August.30.2020 at 7:26 pm

        I love that whataboutism is okay when you do it Tony.

        1. Tony
          August.30.2020 at 7:34 pm

          No but look I’m seriously almost convinced that it literally doesn’t matter how many people die because of Trump’s incompetence because, hey, everyone dies eventually… The one last hurdle I have is I need to make sure nobody making the case spent months and years screeching hysterically about one minor foreign terrorist attack.

  9. Lord of Strazele
    August.30.2020 at 7:04 pm

    Welcome to Moscow mfers.

  10. speedylee
    August.30.2020 at 7:15 pm

    That 90% of deaths occured in nursing homes is significant and not mentioned. Do some real journalism and verify this number. This is disgusting journalism. Why do you want covid to be a boogeyman? It’s revealing this is your take.

  11. Granite
    August.30.2020 at 7:17 pm

    Idk about y’all, but I’m running with the 9k number – although even that seems a bit high.

  12. DaivdBehar
    August.30.2020 at 7:19 pm

    People shot in the head, falling off motorcycles, or overdosing on fentanyl have been counted as COVID deaths. It goes without saying, any flu death will be called a COVID death. The numerator is totally unknown. What is known is that a COVID death gets $13,000 from the federal government. How can any distressed hospital not just add the diagnosis to all death certificates?

    The excess death rate in 2020 is 54/100,000. That makes COVID less deadly than the flu. This is a huge scam. Most lawyers are Democrats, obviously, and have no credibility on COVID.

    1. Mother's lament
      August.30.2020 at 7:25 pm

      Yeah, but Sullum wants a job with the WaPo, and orangemanbad, so don’t expect him to be honest about it.

Please to post comments