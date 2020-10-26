The Volokh Conspiracy

Mostly law professors | Sometimes contrarian | Often libertarian | Always independent

About The Volokh Conspiracy

The Seventh Rule of Court Packing Is To Rule Out Term Limits for Supreme Court Justices

Biden: "It's a lifetime appointment. I'm not going to attempt to change that at all... But I have made no judgment, my word."

|The Volokh Conspiracy |

The first rule of Court packing is you do not talk about Court packing.

The second rule of Court packing is you do not talk about Court packing.

The third rule of Court packing is you only talk about Court packing after the election.

The fourth rule of Court packing is accuse the Republicans of Court packing.

The fifth rule of Court packing depends how Republicans handle it.

The sixth rule of Court packing is appoint a commission to recommend court packing.

The seventh rule of Court packing is to rule out term limits for Supreme Court Justices.

Today Vice President was asked if he would be open to a recommendation from the Garland Commission for term limits. Biden emphatically rejected that position, but then insisted that he had not yet made a judgment.

"No. No. No. No. There is a question about whether or not–It's a lifetime appointment. I'm not going to attempt to change that at all. There's some literature among constitutional scholars about the possibility of going from one court to another court, not just always staying the whole time on the Supreme Court. But I have made no judgment, my word. My word is I have made no judgment. There is just a group of serious constitutional scholars who have a number of ideas how we should proceed from this point on. That's what we are going to be doing. We are going give them 180 days, G-d willing if I am elected, from the time I am sworn in, to be able to make such a recommendation."

First, I think Biden was about to say there is a question whether term limits could be imposed by statute. But he stopped himself. I agree. Among the various proposals, adding term limits by statute is subject to the strongest constitutional challenge.

Second, Biden is sending the marching order pretty clearly. He doesn't want term limits. The benefits of term limits would only pay dividends in 18 years. No politician would ever rely on such a long time horizon. He wants the ability to rotate Supreme Court Justice to the lower courts and promote certain Circuit Justices to the Supreme Court. And of course, Biden will pick progressive jurists for that role.

Third, Biden seems to suggest this group of scholars has already been selected. Who are they? Identify yourselves! How many of the people who criticized my Garland commission post are already on the short list of the Garland commission?

Fourth, the conclusion is foregone. The members of the commission will just be going through the motions. Once, I was a member of an organization that asked me to sit on a committee to make a recommendation. It turned out that my recommendation would serve no purpose. The leadership had already made its decision. My work would be meaningless. At that point, I refused to participate in the meaningless process. And my abstention deprived the committee of a quorum. As a result, the committee could not make any recommendation, and the entire process was held up. I was able to hold out, and persuade the full organization to modify the rules of proceeding. Now, it was clear that the leadership, and not the committee, was actually making the recommendation. In that fashion, accountability was clearly laid at the feet of leadership. Ultimately, I agreed with leadership's decision, and was proud that the process was meaningful.

NEXT: 'CASES, CASES, CASES ... Cases are up because TESTING is way up,' Tweets the President

Josh Blackman is a constitutional law professor at the South Texas College of Law Houston, an adjunct scholar at the Cato Institute, and the President of the Harlan Institute. Follow him @JoshMBlackman.

Editor's Note: We invite comments and request that they be civil and on-topic. We do not moderate or assume any responsibility for comments, which are owned by the readers who post them. Comments do not represent the views of Reason.com or Reason Foundation. We reserve the right to delete any comment for any reason at any time. Report abuses.

  1. drilldrive
    October.26.2020 at 6:46 pm

    Having a position for/against term limits has no hold on a position for/against court packing, I don’t see the conflation here Blackman.

    1. Union of Concerned Socks
      October.26.2020 at 6:50 pm

      I kind of lost the thread after the second rule.

    2. Armchair Lawyer
      October.26.2020 at 6:59 pm

      Here’s how the logic works.

      1. Appoint a “commission” on judicial reform measures. This way the “commission” can recommend the choice you want to make. It’ll look neutral and apolitical that way.
      2. But apriori rule out all the potential reform measures except the pre-existing decision that you wanted to make anyway.

    3. Michael P
      October.26.2020 at 7:02 pm

      The fundamental question of court packing is never “should we put more justices on the court”, but always “how do we fill the court with people who agree with us”. Most of the rules are then derived from concerns about how to do that without losing the election that you think will enable the measures you want to take.

  2. Aladdin's Carpet
    October.26.2020 at 6:58 pm

    Volokh specializes in interesting first amendment cases on this blog.

    Soymin does immigration.

    Mr. Blackman does political bs. This form of content is kinda getting annoying. You have interesting legal stuff to say, why not say that? 4 months ago you complained endlessly of “blue june” and how the conservatism legal movement is dead and now apparently there is another thing and another … very few people still care about this political back and forth at this point. Or at least those who do should really get another hobby.

    1. Armchair Lawyer
      October.26.2020 at 7:22 pm

      You don’t have to respond. Blackman does plenty of other pieces.

  3. Chernobog
    October.26.2020 at 7:02 pm

    The first rule of Neverending and Relentless Bad Faith is that you assume that everyone else is also acting in bad faith at all times.

  4. jb
    October.26.2020 at 7:06 pm

    “The benefits of term limits would only pay dividends in 18 years. No politician would ever rely on such a long time horizon.”

    This makes one wonder if Professor Blackman has bothered to do the minimal due diligence of reading Calabresi’s proposal on SCOTUS term limits, since that proposal randomly assigns existing justices terms of between two and sixteen years.

    1. Armchair Lawyer
      October.26.2020 at 7:12 pm

      Still too long and chancy for Biden. Biden’s got 2, maybe 4 years. He needs immediate dividends.

    2. Bob from Ohio
      October.26.2020 at 7:14 pm

      “randomly”

      The worst way. You could get old man Breyer with the 18 and Amy or Kagan with the two years.

  5. QuantumBoxCat
    October.26.2020 at 7:10 pm

    In a previous post, where Blackman provided incorrect information on Associate Justice John Blair’s date of death, I predicted he would post more court-packing pieces. I am constantly impressed with how prescient my writing is (pat on my back).

    Told you so.

    1. Bob from Ohio
      October.26.2020 at 7:16 pm

      I predicted this morning that I would eat dinner this evening. Darn I am good.

  6. Pavel Petrovich
    October.26.2020 at 7:16 pm

    Funny how only the democrats(jews) go bonkers when they don’t get their way. RBG was put on SCOTUS by Clinton because Judith Kaye of NY declined, the country lived with RBG well beyond her usefulness, what is the big deal with replacing the jew with a Catholic? Will the country be better under Talmud law or Church law….not that the Constitution matters anymore.

  7. EscherEnigma
    October.26.2020 at 7:20 pm

    Second, Biden is sending the marching order pretty clearly.

    In a rambly statement in a random interview that most people aren’t going to notice?

    That’s a grotesque version of “clearly” you got there.

  8. Martinned
    October.26.2020 at 7:29 pm

    So we’re still doing this?

    1. EscherEnigma
      October.26.2020 at 7:36 pm

      Well, it’s that or another of Blackman’s fawning posts over ACB.

      These are tiring, but those ones are just gross.

Please to post comments