The Volokh Conspiracy
Mostly law professors | Sometimes contrarian | Often libertarian | Always independent
The Fourth Rule of Court Packing Is Accuse Republicans of Court Packing
Biden: "The only court packing is going on right now -- it's going on with Republicans packing the court now. It's not constitutional."
The first rule of Court packing is you do not talk about Court packing.
The second rule of Court packing is you do not talk about Court packing.
The third rule of Court packing is you only talk about Court packing after the election.
The fourth rule of Court packing is accuse the Republicans of Court packing.
Joe Biden: "The only court packing is going on right now -- it's going on with Republicans packing the court now. It's not constitutional." pic.twitter.com/nSySmeVdkv
— The Hill (@thehill) October 10, 2020