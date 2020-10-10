The Volokh Conspiracy

Mostly law professors | Sometimes contrarian | Often libertarian | Always independent

About The Volokh Conspiracy

The Fourth Rule of Court Packing Is Accuse Republicans of Court Packing

Biden: "The only court packing is going on right now -- it's going on with Republicans packing the court now. It's not constitutional."

|The Volokh Conspiracy |

The first rule of Court packing is you do not talk about Court packing.

The second rule of Court packing is you do not talk about Court packing.

The third rule of Court packing is you only talk about Court packing after the election.

The fourth rule of Court packing is accuse the Republicans of Court packing.

 