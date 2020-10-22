The Volokh Conspiracy
The Sixth Rule of Court Packing is Appoint A Commission To Recommend Court Packing
Biden: "If elected, what I will do is I'll put together a national commission."
The first rule of Court packing is you do not talk about Court packing.
The second rule of Court packing is you do not talk about Court packing.
The third rule of Court packing is you only talk about Court packing after the election.
The fourth rule of Court packing is accuse the Republicans of Court packing.
The fifth rule of Court packing depends how Republicans handle it.
The sixth rule of Court packing is appoint a commission to recommend court packing.
Watch more of @NorahODonnell's interview with Joe Biden, Sunday. pic.twitter.com/wJmb8MatVg
— 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) October 22, 2020
Biden on 60 Minutes:
"If elected, what I will do is I'll put together a national commission of — bipartisan commission of scholars, constitutional scholars, Democrats, Republicans, liberal, conservative. And I will ask them to over 180 days come back to me with recommendations as to how to reform the court system because it's getting out of whack — the way in which it's being handled and it's not about court packing. There's a number of other things that our constitutional scholars have debated and I've looked to see what recommendations that commission might make."
Biden continued: "There's a number of alternatives that are — go well beyond packing … The last thing we need to do is turn the Supreme Court into just a political football, whoever has the most votes gets whatever they want. Presidents come and go. Supreme Court justices stay for generations."