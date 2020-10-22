The Volokh Conspiracy

The Sixth Rule of Court Packing is Appoint A Commission To Recommend Court Packing

Biden: "If elected, what I will do is I'll put together a national commission."

The first rule of Court packing is you do not talk about Court packing.

The second rule of Court packing is you do not talk about Court packing.

The third rule of Court packing is you only talk about Court packing after the election.

The fourth rule of Court packing is accuse the Republicans of Court packing.

The fifth rule of Court packing depends how Republicans handle it.

The sixth rule of Court packing is appoint a commission to recommend court packing.

Biden on 60 Minutes:

"If elected, what I will do is I'll put together a national commission of — bipartisan commission of scholars, constitutional scholars, Democrats, Republicans, liberal, conservative. And I will ask them to over 180 days come back to me with recommendations as to how to reform the court system because it's getting out of whack — the way in which it's being handled and it's not about court packing. There's a number of other things that our constitutional scholars have debated and I've looked to see what recommendations that commission might make."

Biden continued: "There's a number of alternatives that are — go well beyond packing … The last thing we need to do is turn the Supreme Court into just a political football, whoever has the most votes gets whatever they want. Presidents come and go. Supreme Court justices stay for generations."

Josh Blackman is a constitutional law professor at the South Texas College of Law Houston, an adjunct scholar at the Cato Institute, and the President of the Harlan Institute. Follow him @JoshMBlackman.

  1. Josh R
    October.22.2020 at 11:45 am

    It is highly unlikely such a commission would recommend adding members to the Court (except perhaps as suggested by Jack Balkin).

    1. dwb68
      October.22.2020 at 12:45 pm

      First of all if you think that the commission will be balanced, you are naive.

      Second, the commission will recommend whatever the Democrats want it to recommend, then hide behind the “blue ribbon panel” of experts as they pack the courts.

  2. Jerry B.
    October.22.2020 at 11:50 am

    So, let’s see. Biden said court packing was a bad idea, then that it might be a good idea, then that he’d tell us later, and now is trying to dodge any decision by appointing some “bi-partisan” commission to take the blame if it doesn’t turn out well.

    What decisive leadership.

    1. Bored Lawyer
      October.22.2020 at 11:56 am

      Yes, those teleprompters will display anything you type into them. Even if it contradicts what was typed in last week.

    2. Deontologist
      October.22.2020 at 12:05 pm

      I like the politics of triangulation.

      I’d rather have someone in charge with their finger on the pulse of the mainstream rather than someone who insists on sticking to their guns even after a shift in public opinion.

      That being said, I doubt that an actual, bipartisan commission would recommend court packing. Furthest they’ll go is to likely recommend term limits. Which is much more platable and acceptable.

      1. Jerry B.
        October.22.2020 at 12:41 pm

        Of course, that probably requires a Constitutional Amendment, which has zero chance.

    3. BadLib
      October.22.2020 at 12:49 pm

      Not surprising. As far as I can tell, January 21, 2021 will be the first full day in his life that Biden has had a “buck stops here” job. He’s never been a mayor, governor, business owner, or CEO.

      (Although it appears that he may have been referred to as “chairman” by some of his “business partners” in recent years. However, since Biden has told us he never talked with some of these people about business, presumably the term “chairman” is some sort of inside joke – which I’m sure Biden will explain and put to rest in tonight’s debate.)

      But I have great confidence in him as POTUS as he’s shown much flexibility over his career and I’m confident he can learn on the job. As well, he’s young (in geological terms) and energetic. I’m sure by the end of his fourth term he will have gotten the hang of making decisions and taking full responsibility for them – but for the first three terms, expect a lot of “bipartisan commissions” (probably members of which will be selected by AOC) to make decisions for him.

  3. JohnSteed
    October.22.2020 at 11:55 am

    I’ve got some reform ideas:
    1) Put together a list of pre-approved (by the Senate or the Judiciary committee) candidates for lower court vacancies, and let the President select from that list for fast-track confirmation, while the President can choose to select people not on the list for a longer confirmation process;
    2) Break up the Ninth Circuit;
    3) Eliminate “Senior” status for judges;
    4) Limit the number of clerks that judges may hire, or, failing that, limit the budget for clerks.

    1. Bored Lawyer
      October.22.2020 at 11:58 am

      (1) — You could only do this with Senate discipline. Not easy to come by today.
      (2) Agreed.
      (3) Why, what would that do? If Senior judges retire, there will just be more work for the rest of them.
      (4) Ditto. What will reducing the number of clerks do?

    2. Goat
      October.22.2020 at 12:04 pm

      Professor Blackman, what is a proportional response for the Merrick Garland-Amy Barrett switcharoo?

      It seems to me court packing is the worst thing Democrats could do, aside from all the other things that have been proposed.

      1. Deontologist
        October.22.2020 at 12:06 pm

        A simple “deal with it” from the Republicans to the Democrats would suffice.

        1. WRD
          October.22.2020 at 12:18 pm

          Wouldn’t this response also work from the Democrats to the Republicans in a post-reform scenario?

          1. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
            October.22.2020 at 12:24 pm

            Looks like another who can;t differentiate between creating new vacancies out of thin air, and turning down one nomination and approving another. Both legal, but there’s a world of difference.

        2. Rev. Arthur L. Kirkland
          October.22.2020 at 12:30 pm

          ” A simple “deal with it” from the Republicans to the Democrats would suffice. ”

          Win elections or expect Democrats to use their political authority.

          If that involves enlargement of the Supreme Court (and of the House, and of the Electoral College, and of the lower federal courts, and of the Senate) . . . deal with it.

      2. ah....Clem
        October.22.2020 at 12:47 pm

        The worst thing? The constitution only specifies the Supreme Court. All other federal courts are subject to congress, with the president having veto power.

        A democratic congress and president could (at least in theory) dissolve all existing courts and replace them with a new structure entirely populated with new judges.

        At this point, it would be completely justified and the GOP would only have themselves to blame. How’s that for payback?

    3. rsteinmetz
      October.22.2020 at 12:09 pm

      1) DIdn’t there used to be a system where Senators had significant input into appointment of judges in their states?
      2( Yes it’s too unwieldy and chance plays too much into the results of especially en banc results.
      3) Why? it increases then number of Judges available to hear routine cases.
      4) Isn’t the number already limited? Supreme Court Justices can only have 4, except the Chief who can have 5. How many lower court Judges have more than 2?

      1. Rev. Arthur L. Kirkland
        October.22.2020 at 12:38 pm

        ” 1) DIdn’t there used to be a system where Senators had significant input into appointment of judges in their states? ”

        That ship foundered a few years ago.

        I expect Democrats to exhibit precisely as much regard for Republicans’ opinions with respect to judiciary issues as Republicans have exhibited for Democratic opinions recently.

        A series of judges — on district courts, courts of appeals, and the Supreme Court — installed with 50-, 51- and 52-vote confirmations probably looked great to Republicans during the Trump administration. You can get young, strident ideologues positioned if you don’t care what the minority party thinks.

        I expect to see you guys down the road apiece. And I expect to enjoy the ride.

  4. Commenter_XY
    October.22.2020 at 11:57 am

    Yeah, Sleepy Joe won’t try to pack SCOTUS….suuuuure he won’t.

    Kamala’s husband is already telling audiences he is married to the next POTUS. Talk about chutzpah.

  5. Deontologist
    October.22.2020 at 12:11 pm

    The Republicans know that in 6 months or less, the left will have completely forgotten about their fallen comrade, Ruth Ginsburg, and have latched onto why there’s a statue of George Washington in some part of the continental United States.

    Liberals simply don’t have the attention span or awareness of history to sustain any sort of actual assault against the Supreme Court. 15 of the last 19 openings on the Court were filled by Republicans, and it’s soon to be 16 of the last 20. Where were the libs before Ginsburg died? Oh, wait, that’s right: historical amnesia. For a lib, American history starts only after they graduate high school.

    1. Deontologist
      October.22.2020 at 12:18 pm

      This moment in history is a good civics lesson for all the historical amnesia suffering libs in this great country. The left had its chance to transform the Supreme Court into an extension of the UN with a 6-3 liberal-conservative split in 2016. But apparently the barriers to voting in 2016 were too high for the leftists.

      In short: the people get the government they deserve. The left did this to itself. It could have secured a generation of liberal Supreme Court decisions but as usual, the lefty’s wanted to be couch bums on Election Day instead of visiting the local polling booth.

      If one could vote from their phone, then we would never have another Republican President.

      Typical leftist laziness: scream at the top of your lungs on Twitter, but can’t summon enough energy to walk to the polling booth.

      1. Rev. Arthur L. Kirkland
        October.22.2020 at 12:42 pm

        Open wider, Deontologist.

        You likely are about to observe what 51 Democratic votes in the Senate (without a filibuster threat), a Democratic House majority, and a Democratic president can do. The preferences of the American liberal-libertarian mainstream majority will be enacted and enforced, against the wishes and efforts of right-wingers.

        You aren’t going to like it, but there will be nothing can do about it. You get to whimper all you want, but you will comply.

      2. Goat
        October.22.2020 at 12:47 pm

        “The left had its chance to transform the Supreme Court into an extension of the UN with a 6-3 liberal-conservative split in 2016.”

        Help me out with the math here? are you supposing Kennedy would have retired during an HRC administration? are you also supposing the Republican-controlled senate would have confirmed anyone nominated by HRC?

        Also, suppose Biden wins in a landslide, as expected, and Democrats end up with 52 or 53 senators, as expected. Does your logic not still apply? is it not perfectly reasonable for democrats to pack the court?

  6. David Cary Hart
    October.22.2020 at 12:14 pm

    I wish that Biden had simply said that he would endorse expanding the Court if the current justices made it necessary.

    Dogmatists like Barrett accept, as incontrovertible truth, the teachings of their religion regardless of evidence to the contrary. We already have two of those in Alito and Thomas. We could do without a third.

    No one asked Barrett how she viewed Scalia’s opinion in Employment Division v. Smith. Nor the ruling in Bostock.

    My immediate distress is over Fulton v. Philadelphia. In that case Catholic Charities is defying local law by not placing foster children with gay couples. Were it a private placement service I would not object. I might write about the noxious policy but it would end there. However, Catholic Charities is doing the work of the state with taxpayer funds. Oral argument is November 4. Court packing is irrelevant.

    More relevant however is Masterpiece II. That involves the idiotic florist in Washington State who thinks that religion gives her a pass to discriminate.

    Secular people dominate virtually every other intellectual pursuit of importance. Republicans have a penchant for going the other way with the highest court in the land because they are pandering to the religious right.

    Assuming that Barrett is confirmed at least one-third of the justices will be, … dogmatists. In his dissent in US v. Windsor Alito voiced concern for being regarded as a “superstitious fool.” Aside from the fact that that should not be the basis for a ruling, consider the priorities. Thomas echoed that moronic argument regarding Obergefell just a few days ago.

    I don’t see any way NOT to expand the Court unless we want public policy to mirror religious doctrine.

    1. ReaderY
      October.22.2020 at 12:33 pm

      How is saying that the states get to decide an issue rather than the Sipreme Court an imposition of religion.?

      1. Josh R
        October.22.2020 at 12:38 pm

        If Fulton comes out the way David fears, states will be denied the ability to decide the issue.

      2. ReaderY
        October.22.2020 at 12:51 pm

        And more fundamentally, religious statements are statements about a Supreme Being or Beings. Statements abouf what human behavior should or should not be legal are never statements of religion.

  7. DaivdBehar
    October.22.2020 at 12:17 pm

    1) Judicial review is prohibited by Article I Section 1, giving “all” lawmaking power to the Congress. If the Supreme Court will legislate from the bench, it should have the size of a legislature, like 500. That would enhance it with the wisdom of the crowd;
    2) the number should be even to allow precedent to prevail, as applied by lower court decisions;
    3) it should be moved from the rent seeking capital of the country, Washington, DC. Justices will always acquire the local culture. The most American culture is Midwest culture. Move it to the middle of the country, like to Wichita, KS.

    All this can be achieved with a Judiciary Act.

  8. ReaderY
    October.22.2020 at 12:18 pm

    Everything depends on the composition of the commission.

    If the commission is truly bipartisan, it will be unlikely to unequivocally recommend court packing.

    Tbe commission idea might be a way for Biden to save face with the more zealous among his constitutuents.

    Often, promising to study an issue is a classic bureaucratic way to avoid taking action on it. And Biden is a mastery of bureaucratic procedure.

  9. Longtobefree
    October.22.2020 at 12:27 pm

    Bi-partisan in this case means half socialists and half communists and half Biden relatives.
    All at a huge federal salary with full pensions after 2 months of ‘service’.

  10. SKofNJ
    October.22.2020 at 12:46 pm

    Absolutely brilliant. Let’s get together a Commission whose goal it will be to discover why our court system is “out of wack.” Next, let’s have a Commission to discover why government “doesn’t work,” followed by a Commission to uncover the reason why “life sucks.”

  11. Just Eric
    October.22.2020 at 12:48 pm

    Biden believes the court is “getting out of whack.” Part of the reason for Clinton’s loss in 2016 is that the so-called creative class sees judicial redefinition of marriage and recognition of transgenderism within sex discrimination laws as normal and undoubtedly righteous. Obergefell may end up as best example of one-way ratchet as the four dissenters are viewed in the bubble as so clearly on the wrong side of history, and motivated by nothing but hate. That’s whacked, alright.

    1. Sebastian Cremmington
      October.22.2020 at 12:57 pm

      I heard Amy Coney Barrett got “lady wood” when George W Bush gave a speech promoting a constitutional amendment outlawing gay marriage in 2004. That only happened one time before when she got a full on “lady boner” when Bush did shock and awe and slaughtered Iraqi babies in 2003.

  12. bratschewurst
    October.22.2020 at 12:57 pm

    No. The first rule of judicial reform is that the Right believes that it, and only it, should be able to appoint judges and justices. And that the Founders intended it to be so.

    The only rule that matters is the Constitution, which provides that a Democratic Congress and President have the power – under the Constitution – to alter the judicial system in ways that might make the courts more representative of how Democrats think laws ought to be interpreted. Just like Republican Congresses and Presidents have been doing through their appointments – and, equally important, through their (Constitutionally permitted) manipulation of the appointment process.

    No norms anymore. That ship has sunk.

Please to post comments