The Third Rule of Court Packing Is You Only Talk About Court Packing After The Election
Uncle Joe forgets the first two rules of Court Packing: "You’ll Know My Opinion On Court Packing When The Election’s Over”
The first rule of Court packing is you do not talk about Court packing.
The second rule of Court packing is you do not talk about Court packing.
The third rule of Court packing is you only talk about Court packing after the election.