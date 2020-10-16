The Volokh Conspiracy
Mostly law professors | Sometimes contrarian | Often libertarian | Always independent
The Fifth Rule of Court Packing Depends How Republicans Handle it.
Biden: "It depends on how they handle this."
The first rule of Court packing is you do not talk about Court packing.
The second rule of Court packing is you do not talk about Court packing.
The third rule of Court packing is you only talk about Court packing after the election.
The fourth rule of Court packing is accuse the Republicans of Court packing.
The fifth rule of Court packing depends how Republicans handle it.
Pressed repeatedly by @GStephanopoulos on his position on court packing, Joe Biden says, "I'm not a fan … it depends on how this turns out," adding that it depends on how Republicans handle the confirmation of Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett. https://t.co/JEyTOkB6qk pic.twitter.com/rpcrzh5aRO
— ABC News (@ABC) October 16, 2020