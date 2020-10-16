The Volokh Conspiracy

The Fifth Rule of Court Packing Depends How Republicans Handle it.

Biden: "It depends on how they handle this."

The first rule of Court packing is you do not talk about Court packing.

The second rule of Court packing is you do not talk about Court packing.

The third rule of Court packing is you only talk about Court packing after the election.

The fourth rule of Court packing is accuse the Republicans of Court packing.

The fifth rule of Court packing depends how Republicans handle it.

 

Josh Blackman is a constitutional law professor at the South Texas College of Law Houston, an adjunct scholar at the Cato Institute, and the President of the Harlan Institute. Follow him @JoshMBlackman.

  1. bratschewurst
    October.16.2020 at 12:47 am

    Wrong five times. The first (and only) rule about changing the size of the Court is that the Constitution permits it to be done through legislation passed by the Congress and signed into law by the President.

    It is only a norm that the Court has nine seats. Republicans have broken pretty much every norm around judicial appointments and confirmations – including by making it impossible for a Democratic majority to confirm judges to the DC Circuit without blowing up the filibuster, and then holding a huge number of seats open when Obama was President and Republicans had a Senate majority.

    The only rule now is “you broke it – now you pay for it.” Or maybe “the party that can’t win at the polls doesn’t get to enshrine its policy preferences via the judiciary forever.”

    Personally I would much prefer a fix that would give every President the appointment of one justice per term. There’s a reason that judges and justices are appointed and confirmed by the political branches; it’s because the courts make policy too, and that policy should reflect, over the long term, the views of the majority. Anything else is simply not sustainable.

    As I think Republicans are going to find out.

