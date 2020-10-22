The Volokh Conspiracy

Mostly law professors | Sometimes contrarian | Often libertarian | Always independent

About The Volokh Conspiracy

I Want You For Court Packing!

A future message from the Biden-Harris Transition Team.

|The Volokh Conspiracy |

From: The Biden-Harris Transition Team

To: Bipartisan Constitutional Scholars

Date: November 4, 2020

Re: The Garland Commission

 

President-Elect Biden is honored to invite you to join the Biden-Harris Transition Team. Within moments of President Trump's concession-by-tweet, President-Elect Biden announced the formation of the Garland Commission. Named after Judge Merrick Garland, this Commission will research how to reform the Supreme Court. Don't worry–Garland is not on the short list! There are enough white men on the Court. But Garland is a useful martyr to rally support for Court Reform. Oh, and that's the phrase we are going with: Court Reform. The phrase Court Packing just does not poll well.

We invite you to join a group of other bipartisan likeminded scholars who agree that the Court needs to be "reformed." We look forward to your recommendations of how President Biden can make two additional nominations to the Supreme Court within the next two years. The specifics really are not important. Panels? Senior Status? Rotations? Whatever. And don't worry if you plagiarize from your prior writings. Really, the President-Elect is cool with that. What matters is that Justices Brown Jackson and Kruger will be on the bench to uphold the constitutionality Green New Deal in June 2022.

Will you heed the call to serve your country? We want you for Court packing.

NEXT: No Sealing of Complaint in Sexual Harassment Case Against School District

Josh Blackman is a constitutional law professor at the South Texas College of Law Houston, an adjunct scholar at the Cato Institute, and the President of the Harlan Institute. Follow him @JoshMBlackman.

Editor's Note: We invite comments and request that they be civil and on-topic. We do not moderate or assume any responsibility for comments, which are owned by the readers who post them. Comments do not represent the views of Reason.com or Reason Foundation. We reserve the right to delete any comment for any reason at any time. Report abuses.

  1. Sebastian Cremmington
    October.22.2020 at 5:40 pm

    I remember learning about the Sermon on the Mount in Sunday school and how Jesus spoke of the necessity of the Electoral College so people in California and New York don’t get to decide presidential elections by every Americans’ vote counting the same in presidential elections and how the Supreme Court must always have 9 justices…except for almost a year if McConnell only wants 8. 😉

    1. Krayt
      October.22.2020 at 5:53 pm

      God is fine with every manner of dictator since he allows those above you into power. You are just to submit to tjem for that reason. He’d have a problem with any democracy at all.

      For that matter, Jesus said to help your neighbor, not to force your neighbor to help your other neighbor. Lots are going to Hell, but it has little to do with voting systems, or the vote at all.

      1. Jimmy the Dane
        October.22.2020 at 6:11 pm

        It is funny when a bigot tries to be funny by showing their sheer ignorance of religion. But, yeah, keep it up…

        1. Sebastian Cremmington
          October.22.2020 at 6:21 pm

          Islam is the one true religion…correct?? Remember, if you disagree with me you are a “bigot”. 😉

          1. Armchair Lawyer
            October.22.2020 at 6:23 pm

            You don’t really know what a bigot is…

            1. Sebastian Cremmington
              October.22.2020 at 6:27 pm

              You believe Muslims are going to hell…you are a bigot.

              1. Armchair Lawyer
                October.22.2020 at 6:46 pm

                Nope, not actually what a bigot is.

    2. Snorkle
      October.22.2020 at 5:55 pm

      Yes, 9 justices is clearly exactly how it has always been, and always should be, and this has always been the view of every principled conservative. They’ve always been consistent in asserting this, and you can trust them to always be consistent on it.

      1. Jimmy the Dane
        October.22.2020 at 6:13 pm

        The issue really isn’t is 9 justices the correct number. It is if adding justices to achieve a partisan political end is a legitimate power move in a nation of laws? Most people would say “no” and did up until the OrangeManBad era. But if you want to perform power actions like a banana republic then this ought to be your goal.

    3. bevis the lumberjack
      October.22.2020 at 6:09 pm

      But you know, every other party that has lost an election has managed to deal with the trauma of the loss without engaging in a naked power grab the next time they won.

      It’s also apparently unpopular with the general public by like 2:1, if that actually matters any more to a one man one vote type such as yourself.

      1. Sebastian Cremmington
        October.22.2020 at 6:26 pm

        I actually think when this Supreme Court overturns Roe that Democrats will benefit, and even though I support Democrats I tend to agree more with conservative justices.

    4. Armchair Lawyer
      October.22.2020 at 6:22 pm

      Personally, I remember learning in Civics class in high school, the critical checks and balances in the US government, and the role they play in preventing the abuse of power and the rights of the people. And how the SCOTUS is critical there as an independent third branch….

      Do you remember that?

  2. Armchair Lawyer
    October.22.2020 at 6:10 pm

    Maybe you could call it a “Judicial Procedures Reform Bill.” That looks nice. I bet no one has ever proposed a simple “Judicial Procedures Reform Bill” before. Maybe call it the “Judicial Procedures Reform Bill of 2021”. To differentiate it from the completely innocuous “Judicial Procedures Reform Bill of 1937”.

  3. Armchair Lawyer
    October.22.2020 at 6:11 pm

    “If the Supreme Court’s membership could be increased to twelve, without too much trouble, perhaps the Constitution would be found to be quite elastic.”

    Nothing better than an “elastic” Constitution when trying to defend people’s rights….

  4. raspberrydinners
    October.22.2020 at 6:13 pm

    Pack it and pack it well.

  5. not guilty
    October.22.2020 at 6:15 pm

    Mitch McConnell led the Republicans in a game of Calvinball with regard to the Scalia and Ginsburg vacancies. Increasing the number of justices is an appropriate response,

    1. Armchair Lawyer
      October.22.2020 at 6:20 pm

      Because who cares about things like protecting fundamental civil liberties? Why bother with a SCOTUS that will protect reporters from being thrown in jail if they investigate the government?

      What’s really important is one-upping the GOP.

      1. not guilty
        October.22.2020 at 6:30 pm

        Fundamental civil liberties? Like seeing Ginsburg, Roe and its progeny, Lawrence and Obergefell being overruled?

        1. not guilty
          October.22.2020 at 6:33 pm

          Griswold, not Ginsburg. I wish we had an edit function.

        2. Sebastian Cremmington
          October.22.2020 at 6:35 pm

          Only Roe will be overturned…and the impact will be inconsequential in light of TRAP laws effectively outlawing abortion over large swaths of America.

        3. Armchair Lawyer
          October.22.2020 at 6:44 pm

          Freudian slip much? But yep, all those. Court packing enables it.

          Let’s face it. The current court wouldn’t overturn any of those. But enable court packing, and it’s much easier.

          Here’s a hypothetical situation for you. In 2022, President Harris signs the “Truth in the Media” bill into law. This law, passed by the Democratic Senate and Congress, was designed to stop “fake news” by designating certain organizations and people “Official Press”. Only “Official Press” were given the Freedom of the Press protections inherent in the Constitution. Others were denied these protections.

          In 2024, President Harris strips “Official Press” status from the NY Post and Fox News. Lawsuits ensued. But the new 15-member SCOTUS upheld the law and bill. Several NY Post reporters and editors are sent to jail for publishing “fake news”…

          1. not guilty
            October.22.2020 at 6:50 pm

            Your hypothetical is absurd. The overruling of Griswold,/i> etc. is a real danger.

            1. Armchair Lawyer
              October.22.2020 at 6:54 pm

              No one is overruling Griswald. The concept is insane. The GOP was promoting making birth control available OTC without a prescription (and was blocked by the Democrats)

              Meanwhile Kamala Harris has a history of prosecuting investigative reporters in court…. She is not a friend to the press. My hypothetical is backed by historical examples on her part.

              1. not guilty
                October.22.2020 at 7:05 pm

                No one is overruling Griswold? Is that why Judge Barrett declined to rule out the prospect thereof?

                If Roe falls, it is easy to envision a state legislature outlawing Plan B type contraception, a district court enjoining based on Griswold, a Court of Appeals affirming, and five members of SCOTUS revisiting Griswold.

  6. Bob from Ohio
    October.22.2020 at 6:15 pm

    Comedy is hard.

    Best not to try.

  7. not guilty
    October.22.2020 at 6:31 pm

    I meant to say Griswold rather than Ginsburg. Freudian slip

  8. santamonica811
    October.22.2020 at 6:32 pm

    Shorter version of Josh Blackman:

    Blah, blah, blah. Virtue signaling, virtue signaling, virtual signaling.
    HEY TRUMP, PLEASE APPOINT ME TO A FEDERAL COURT (or add me to your administration) IN YOUR SECOND TERM.

    Geez, Josh: We. Get. It. Already.

Please to post comments