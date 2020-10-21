Reason Roundup

545 Migrant Kids Snatched by the U.S. Government Are Still Missing Parents

Plus: What Jeffrey Toobin teaches us about Section 230, Wisconsin's Foxconn boondoggle, Breonna Taylor juror speaks out, and more...

|

(Bob Daemmrich/Polaris/Newscom)

The Trump administration's family separation policies have left 545 migrant children without traceable parents, according to the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU). Most of these children were detained during unauthorized border crossings in 2017, during a pilot program to test President Donald Trump's zero-tolerance family separation policy.

"We just reported tonight to the court in #aclu case that we still cannot find parents of 545 kids separated by Trump admin—some just babies when taken years ago. We will not stop till we find EVERY one," tweeted ACLU lawyer Lee Gelernt on Tuesday evening. ("I've been litigating this case since 2018 and each revelation is still shocking," commented Gelernt earlier this month.)

The Trump administration formally instituted its migrant family separation policy in 2018, though the pilot program had already begun.

"Unlike the 2,800 families separated under zero tolerance in 2018, most of whom remained in custody when the policy was ended by executive order, many of the more than 1,000 parents separated from their children under the pilot program had already been deported before a federal judge in California ordered that they be found," notes NBC News.

That judge, Dana Sabraw of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of California, wrote in a June 2018 decision that "the practice of separating these families was implemented without any effective system or procedure for (1) tracking the children after they were separated from their parents, (2) enabling communication between the parents and their children after separation, and (3) reuniting the parents and children after the parents are returned to immigration custody following completion of their criminal sentence. This is a startling reality."

The ACLU was one of the organizations tasked by the court with trying to track these children's parents down so they could be reunited.

FREE MINDS

On Zoom, Jeffrey Toobin, and Section 230: Inappropriate sexual behavior during a video chat with colleagues could bring lawsuits, notes Shoshana Weissmann, riffing on current events involving The New Yorker's Jeffrey Toobin. "And if lawsuits are filed, Toobin, rather than Zoom, should be liable. Zoom likely had no knowledge of the incident until it was reported, nor did Zoom have anything to do with his actions. Toobin is also not an employee of Zoom."

If you agree, you should support Section 230 of federal communications law, Weissmann explains:

It is this same principle that Section 230 protects: that platforms should not be liable for content published by users. But platforms are liable for their own content that they publish, such as tweets from @Twitter or any static pages on Facebook.com created by Facebook.

Unfortunately, there have been a plethora of proposals to strip Section 230 protections unless certain (often arbitrary) conditions are met. These proposals are ill-advised, and the Toobin incident highlights why….

If a lawsuit comes of the Toobin incident, he will be liable for the behavior, and Zoom will not. Let's keep each responsible for their own junk.

Meanwhile, another new bill aimed at Section 230 has taken shape in Congress:

See also: Lawyer Ken White (a.k.a. Popehat) on the effective propaganda campaign against 230:

If you tear the tag off of a mattress you'll go to federal prison! If you ask that drug dealer/prostitute if they're actually a cop, they have to answer truthfully! Hate speech is not free speech! This is clearly RICO! Anyone who talks about somebody else's health is violating HIPAA!

These are popular examples of legal urban legends, tall tales, and popular misconceptions. They're all insignificant next to the relentless—and frighteningly effective—propaganda surrounding Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act of 1996.

FREE MARKETS

Trump's "job creation" in practice

In June 2018, President Donald Trump and then–Gov. Scott Walker of Wisconsin broke ground on the outskirts of Milwaukee for what was supposed to be a $10 billion, 20 million-square-foot factory for Taiwanese tech giant Foxconn.

It was going to be "the eighth wonder of the world," Trump said, proof that he was "reclaiming our country's proud manufacturing legacy"—even if the project was dependent on $3 billion in subsidies from the state of Wisconsin, one of the largest corporate handouts in American history.

A little more than two years later, the factory that was supposed to produce LCD screens for TVs and smartphones doesn't exist and "probably never will," reports The Verge this week in a must-read investigation into the downfall of Wisconsin's propped-up Foxconn project.

FOLLOWUP

An update on the quest to speak freely by a juror in the Breonna Taylor case:

"The grand jury was not presented any charges other than the three Wanton Endangerment charges against Detective [Brett] Hankison," said the juror in a statement yesterday. Read more from the Associated Press here.

QUICK HITS

  • On COVID-19 in schools:

  • The federal government and 11 states are suing Google in a severely anti-business lawsuit (with big implications beyond just the tech company) which the Republican Party is cheering.

  • "China is one of only three foreign nations—the others are Britain and Ireland—where Trump maintains a bank account," reports The New York Times.
  • Kyle Plush died while "trapped in his van in April 2018. He called 911 twice for help, but a series of failures meant responding officers were never able to find him." Now, the city of Cincinnati is appealing a court's refusal to dismiss a lawsuit brought by Plush's family against the city, 911 responders, and two Cincinnati police officers.
  • Huh:

  • Hundreds of thousands of people tuned in last night to watch Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D–N.Y.) and Ilhan Omar (D–Minn.) over Twitch as they played a game called Among Us. It's "a social deduction game like the party games Mafia or Werewolf, basically, but set on a spaceship or space base or something," said The Guardian's Patrick Lum. Ocasio-Cortez's "stream alone has peaked at 435,000 viewers, not counting people tuning in via the streams of people watching Ilhan Omar, Dr. Lupo or other players in the game," notes Engadget.
  • The Caution Against Racial and Exploitative Non-Emergencies (or CAREN) Act is supported by all of San Francisco's Board of Supervisors, "despite criticism by some that the proposal's acronym is sexist and unnecessarily divisive. The proposal would give people the right to sue offending 911 callers in civil court" if the call was "without reason" and based on bias.

NEXT: Can't Seal Case Just Because It's Frivolous

Elizabeth Nolan Brown is a senior editor at Reason.

  1. Fist of Etiquette
    October.21.2020 at 9:44 am

    After 4 years of Trump, Americans are more pro-immigrant and more pro-trade than ever before.

    4D chess.

    1. xohomib
      October.21.2020 at 9:52 am

    2. JesseAz
      October.21.2020 at 10:01 am

      What about pro illegal immigrants and pro anti competitive global trade policies. Those seem to be the issues people actually discuss.

      1. Leo Kovalensky II
        October.21.2020 at 10:19 am

        Did you mean pro government control of migration and pro government control of trade?

        1. Nardz
          October.21.2020 at 10:27 am

          Jfc, you’re shallow

        2. Moonrocks
          October.21.2020 at 10:27 am

          Isn’t government control of our borders literally the core function of our government as outlined in the Constitution?

          1. Agammamon
            October.21.2020 at 10:40 am

            No?

            1. Agammamon
              October.21.2020 at 10:40 am

              Especially considering that for the next two centuries there was effectively no border control

              1. Francis Scott Key
                October.21.2020 at 10:50 am

                You should probably let the tens of thousands of Chinese deported under the Chinese Exclusion Act that there was no border control until 1989 – two centuries after the ratification of the constitution in 1789. Or possibly you’re a historically illiterate fucking retard, and you could save yourself the trouble.

            2. Moonrocks
              October.21.2020 at 10:50 am

              I’m pretty sure that the original Constitution outlined very limited powers to the federal government, all of them almost exclusively geared towards controlling the national borders (with the navy, coast guard, tariffs and foreign trade, immigration after 1808, etc.).

          2. Leo Kovalensky II
            October.21.2020 at 10:43 am

            The word “borders” or “border” isn’t in the Constitution. So…

            1. Francis Scott Key
              October.21.2020 at 10:48 am

              Interesting. So the jurisdiction of the United States of America is literally boundless! Rad!

              1. Leo Kovalensky II
                October.21.2020 at 10:51 am

                Of course not. But that’s not the topic at hand, is it?

                1. Francis Scott Key
                  October.21.2020 at 10:55 am

                  Actually it kind of is. You see, a country with no borders can’t define where its jurisdiction ends and begins. It also can’t naturalize anyone as a citizen since it can’t have any idea who is or is not within its legal jurisdiction. The framers of the constitution were pretty silly. You see, they gave powers of naturalization to congress, but forgot to define what the fuck constitutes the legal boundary of a country to define where its laws do and do not apply. Poor dumb old white men.

              2. The White Knight
                October.21.2020 at 10:51 am

                From the halls of Montezuma to the shores of Tripoli!

            2. Moonrocks
              October.21.2020 at 10:53 am

              See above, the constitution specifically vests power with the federal government to regulate trade and immigration and to repel invasions and otherwise enforce trade and immigration regulations. If that’s not controlling borders, then I don’t know what is.

              1. Leo Kovalensky II
                October.21.2020 at 10:54 am

                the constitution specifically vests power with the federal government to regulate trade and immigration

                Where does it mention immigration?

                1. Francis Scott Key
                  October.21.2020 at 10:58 am

                  Those poor silly old white bastards mistook naturalization for immigration. They were too dumb and old and white to realize that the United States has no borders, that the legal jurisdiction of the United States has no geographical constraints, and that every person in the entire world may be legally present in the United States by nature of the fact that the United States is literally everywhere.

                2. Moonrocks
                  October.21.2020 at 10:59 am

                  See below, or just look up the constitution, article 2 section 8, where it specifically lists the powers granted to the federal government.

                3. Jormungand the Midgard Serpent
                  October.21.2020 at 11:01 am

                  I was unaware that every part of multi-part proces must be explicitly broken out in bullet points.

          3. The White Knight
            October.21.2020 at 10:50 am

            “We the People of the United States, in Order to form a more perfect Union, establish Justice, insure domestic Tranquility, provide for the common defense, promote the general Welfare, and secure the Blessings of Liberty to ourselves and our Posterity, do ordain and establish this Constitution…”

            Border control doesn’t even make the list, except possibly as an unstated sub-case of “provide for the common defense”.

            1. Francis Scott Key
              October.21.2020 at 10:52 am

              Luckily the preamble to the constitution defines every role of the US federal government.

            2. Leo Kovalensky II
              October.21.2020 at 10:53 am

              I’d love to hear the argument from Conservatives that the preamble (ie the ultimate prefatory clause) enumerates any actual powers.

            3. Moonrocks
              October.21.2020 at 10:54 am

              For fucks sake, are you for real?

              Article II, Section 8

              The Congress shall have Power To lay and collect Taxes, Duties, Imposts and Excises, to pay the Debts and provide for the common Defence and general Welfare of the United States; but all Duties, Imposts and Excises shall be uniform throughout the United States;

              To borrow Money on the credit of the United States;

              To regulate Commerce with foreign Nations, and among the several States, and with the Indian Tribes;

              To establish an uniform Rule of Naturalization, and uniform Laws on the subject of Bankruptcies throughout the United States;

              To coin Money, regulate the Value thereof, and of foreign Coin, and fix the Standard of Weights and Measures;

              To provide for the Punishment of counterfeiting the Securities and current Coin of the United States;

              To establish Post Offices and post Roads;

              To promote the Progress of Science and useful Arts, by securing for limited Times to Authors and Inventors the exclusive Right to their respective Writings and Discoveries;

              To constitute Tribunals inferior to the supreme Court;

              To define and punish Piracies and Felonies committed on the high Seas, and Offences against the Law of Nations;

              To declare War, grant Letters of Marque and Reprisal, and make Rules concerning Captures on Land and Water;

              To raise and support Armies, but no Appropriation of Money to that Use shall be for a longer Term than two Years;

              To provide and maintain a Navy;

              To make Rules for the Government and Regulation of the land and naval Forces;

              To provide for calling forth the Militia to execute the Laws of the Union, suppress Insurrections and repel Invasions;

              To provide for organizing, arming, and disciplining, the Militia, and for governing such Part of them as may be employed in the Service of the United States, reserving to the States respectively, the Appointment of the Officers, and the Authority of training the Militia according to the discipline prescribed by Congress;

              To exercise exclusive Legislation in all Cases whatsoever, over such District (not exceeding ten Miles square) as may, by Cession of particular States, and the Acceptance of Congress, become the Seat of Government of the United States, and to exercise like Authority over all Places purchased by the Consent of the Legislature of the State in which the Same shall be, for the Erection of Forts, Magazines, Arsenals, dock-Yards, and other needful Buildings;–And

              To make all Laws which shall be necessary and proper for carrying into Execution the foregoing Powers, and all other Powers vested by this Constitution in the Government of the United States, or in any Department or Officer thereof.

              Section 9

              The Migration or Importation of such Persons as any of the States now existing shall think proper to admit, shall not be prohibited by the Congress prior to the Year one thousand eight hundred and eight, but a Tax or duty may be imposed on such Importation, not exceeding ten dollars for each Person.

              https://constitution.congress.gov/constitution/

        3. JesseAz
          October.21.2020 at 10:29 am

          No. I mean the people who violate domestic laws because they feel entitled to do so and foreign countries who steal and commit anti free trade practices. Like I said. Do you continue to deny reality?

          1. Leo Kovalensky II
            October.21.2020 at 10:44 am

            No. I just find it curious that you would advocate for more government in both cases, but you aren’t willing to say it.

            1. KLawrence76
              October.21.2020 at 11:04 am

              Hi you have Libertarians confused with Anarchists.

        4. Rakesh M.
          October.21.2020 at 10:29 am

          Feel free to use the appropriate mechanisms to change the Constitution.

          1. Leo Kovalensky II
            October.21.2020 at 10:50 am

            Can you point me to the specific text where the President is allowed to raise tariffs without Congressional approval in the Constitution?

            Can you point me to the clause that gives Congress the power to regulate immigration in the Constitution?

            1. Francis Scott Key
              October.21.2020 at 11:00 am

              Can you point me to the specific text where the President is allowed to raise tariffs without Congressional approval in the Constitution?

              That’s a stupid question. No such clause exists and nothing of that nature has ever happened in the entire history of the United States of America. Now, Trump was able to raise tariffs under the authority granted to the executive branch by congress in a duly passed law. Is that what got you so confused?

              Can you point me to the clause that gives Congress the power to regulate immigration in the Constitution?

              Article I, Section 8, Clause 4. Did you need any other 4th grade civics issues cleared up while we’re all here? Happy to help.

        5. JesseAz
          October.21.2020 at 10:33 am

          By the way Leo, if you are up for daring to violate your cognitive biases, watch America’s Forgotten (Amazon refused to host it so go to the site). Created by a liberal trying to create a pro illegal immigration film until she actually did the research. Maybe you can have an open mind. Doubtful though.

          1. Leo Kovalensky II
            October.21.2020 at 10:46 am

            I’ll look it up. Do you know where I can find it?

        6. Red Rocks White Privilege
          October.21.2020 at 10:42 am

          Considering that’s been practiced by every complex society since the dawn of human civilization, your complaint rings rather hollow here.

          1. Leo Kovalensky II
            October.21.2020 at 10:45 am

            What complaint? I didn’t complain.

            If your side is willing to advocate for more government control over migration and trade, why not come out and say it?

            1. Red Rocks White Privilege
              October.21.2020 at 11:00 am

              I’m not responsible for your persistent lack of historical ignorance.

              1. Red Rocks White Privilege
                October.21.2020 at 11:01 am

                *persistent historical ignorance.

                You seem to be operating under the delusion that no borders and unfettered trade is a realistic prospect.

            2. Francis Scott Key
              October.21.2020 at 11:01 am

              Which law did congress pass granting any new powers or authority to the government over migration and trade?

    3. loveconstitution1789
      October.21.2020 at 10:01 am

      Technically its 8D chess because Trump will be President for 8 years and we all know it.

  2. Ra's al Gore
    October.21.2020 at 9:45 am

    Drop everything

    https://twitter.com/PMcshay/status/1317570637561561095

    So you’ve already moved on from Hunter and Traitor Joe Biden’s numerous scandals?

    Here is one of the thousands of pictures from Hunter’s laptop showing him snorting Cocaine
    off of a young lady’s ass. There is another of him smoking Crack while being orally serviced by another.

    1. Ra's al Gore
      October.21.2020 at 9:45 am

      https://twitter.com/duckdiver19/status/1318700216871129089

      Rudy Giuliani says he turned over Hunter Biden’s laptop to Delaware State Police because of “pictures of underage girls”.

      If it was JUST WORDS from Rudy alone? There’d be room to doubt.

      BUT HERE’S A TEXT MESSAGE EXCHANGE ABOUT THIS.

      1. Ra's al Gore
        October.21.2020 at 9:46 am

        Here Are Hunter Biden’s Alleged Text Messages Giuliani Just Turned Over to the Delaware State Police
        https://townhall.com/tipsheet/bethbaumann/2020/10/20/here-are-hunter-bidens-alleged-text-messages-giuliani-just-turned-over-to-the-de-n2578470

        1. Ra's al Gore
          October.21.2020 at 9:47 am

          FBI Has Hunter Biden’s Hard Drive, Which May Contain Images of Underage Girls [Updated]
          https://pjmedia.com/election/bryan-preston/2020/10/20/breaking-fbi-has-hunter-bidens-hard-drive-which-may-contain-images-of-underage-girls-n1073221

          1. Ra's al Gore
            October.21.2020 at 9:47 am

            Photo shows Joe Biden meeting Hunter’s alleged business partner from Kazakhstan

            https://nypost.com/2020/10/20/photo-biden-meets-hunters-alleged-partner-from-kazakhstan/

            A new photograph has emerged of Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden posing with Hunter Biden and Kenes Rakishev, a Kazakh oligarch who reportedly worked with the former veep’s scandal-scarred son.

            The snap, first published by a Kazakhstani anti-corruption website in 2019, follows last week’s bombshell Post exposés detailing Hunter Biden’s overseas business dealings and a report claiming Rakishev paid the Biden scion as a go-between to broker US investments.

            In the undated photo, shared by the Kazhakhstani Initiative on Asset Recovery, the former vice president can be seen smiling with Kazakhstan’s former prime minister Karim Massimov and his son, who is flanked by Rakishev.

            A Daily Mail report published Friday detailed Hunter Biden’s alleged work with Rakishev, claiming he dined regularly with the Kazakh businessman and attempted to facilitate investment for his cash in New York, Washington, DC, and a Nevada mining company.

            1. Ra's al Gore
              October.21.2020 at 9:48 am

              Biden Inc.
              Over his decades in office, ‘Middle-Class Joe’s’ family fortunes have closely tracked his political career.
              https://www.politico.com/magazine/story/2019/08/02/joe-biden-investigation-hunter-brother-hedge-fund-money-2020-campaign-227407

              The day the Bidens took over Paradigm Global Advisors was a memorable one.

              In the late summer of 2006 Joe Biden’s son Hunter and Joe’s younger brother, James, purchased the firm. On their first day on the job, they showed up with Joe’s other son, Beau, and two large men and ordered the hedge fund’s chief of compliance to fire its president, according to a Paradigm executive who was present.

              After the firing, the two large men escorted the fund’s president out of the firm’s midtown Manhattan office, and James Biden laid out his vision for the fund’s future. “Don’t worry about investors,” he said, according to the executive, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, citing fear of retaliation. “We’ve got people all around the world who want to invest in Joe Biden.”

      2. The White Knight
        October.21.2020 at 11:01 am

        Wasn’t the laptop subpoenaed by the FBI and turned over by the shop owner?

        1. Francis Scott Key
          October.21.2020 at 11:02 am

          Yes. Did you have any other questions that could be answered in less than 10 seconds with a search engine query?

    2. JesseAz
      October.21.2020 at 10:04 am

      Also the fbi has now confirmed they have the hard drive abd there is no evidence of collusion with Russia in its distribution. White knight and his letter from 50 partisans hardest hit.

      They also had to move Cooney out of gen pop (the guy who released his emails regarding archer and hunter to Schweizer) due to threats.

    3. The White Knight
      October.21.2020 at 10:59 am

      “So you’ve already moved on from Hunter and Traitor Joe Biden’s numerous scandals?”

      Who is the “you” whom you are addressing?

      1. Francis Scott Key
        October.21.2020 at 11:03 am

        It’s a quote from the linked tweet you fucking retard. If you ever bothered clicking the links to the sources you repeatedly ask for and then pretend don’t exist you could avoid such confusion.

  3. Fist of Etiquette
    October.21.2020 at 9:46 am

    Hundreds of thousands of people tuned in last night to watch Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D–N.Y.) and Ilhan Omar (D–Minn.) over Twitch as they played a game called Among Us.

    More like PukeyPie. Am I right, people?

    1. JesseAz
      October.21.2020 at 10:05 am

      Among us is a political game where you funnel campaign dollars to your fiance or husband. They have all the elite badges already.

    2. Overt
      October.21.2020 at 10:22 am

      The funny thing is that Among Us is all about discovering who the traitor is that is trying to surreptitiously murder everyone on the ship, or sabotage it.

      Perfect for these socialists.

    3. Mickey Rat
      October.21.2020 at 11:00 am

      That is quite sad.

      At least they can practice assassination and purging undesirables.

  4. Ra's al Gore
    October.21.2020 at 9:49 am

    Democracy muzzled
    Covid masks are a potent symbol of the West’s headlong flight from Enlightenment values
    https://thecritic.co.uk/issues/october-2020/democracy-muzzled/

    The long retreat of law, reason and freedom has now turned into a rout. It was caused by many things: the mob hysteria which flowered after the death of Princess Diana; the evisceration of education; the spread of intolerant speech codes designed to impose a single opinion on the academy and journalism; the incessant state-sponsored panics over terror; the collapse and decay of institutions and traditions.

    These have all at last flowed together into a single force, and we seem powerless against it. Absurdly, the moment at which they have achieved maximum power is accidental, a wild, out of-proportion panic response to a real but limited epidemic.

    Outside total war and its obscenities, we have not seen what we are living through now. To list the constitutional events of the last few months is to ask the complacent chattering classes of Britain what it reminds them of: the neutering of parliament into a rubber stamp controlled by the executive; the death of political pluralism; the introduction of government by decree; the disappearance of the last traces of an independent civil service; the silence in the face of these events of media and courts; the subjection of the police to state edicts rather than to law.

    Then those who have for years objected to campus censorship but are oddly silent now should surely list certain consequences for individual citizens: the cancellation of their unconditional freedom of movement; effective house arrest; arbitrary punishment; forced unemployment; restrictions in internal travel; disruption of family life including compelled separation of living spouses at the ends of their lives, and bans on attending funerals; the abolition of the freedom of assembly.

  5. Ra's al Gore
    October.21.2020 at 9:50 am

    A new game! Thread of The New Yorker cartoons altered to mock Jeffrey Toobin’s ‘incident’ actually makes them FUNNY AF
    https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2020/10/20/a-new-game-thread-of-the-new-yorker-cartoons-altered-to-mock-jeffrey-toobins-incident-actually-makes-them-funny-af/

    1. Ra's al Gore
      October.21.2020 at 9:51 am

      NEW: CNN insiders suggest that Jeffrey Toobin will ‘probably’ return to the network after his masturbation scandal dies down, saying he’s ‘too valuable of a commodity’ for CNN to let go.
      https://twitter.com/JosephWulfsohn/status/1318645416506892289

      1. Moonrocks
        October.21.2020 at 10:30 am

        NEW: CNN insiders suggest that Jeffrey Toobin will ‘probably’ come on CNN after his masturbation scandal dies down, saying that he’s ‘too valuable of a commodity’ for CNN to let go

  6. loveconstitution1789
    October.21.2020 at 9:50 am

    545 Migrant Kids Snatched by the U.S. Government Are Still Missing Parents

    Because they never came with parents?

    Poor ENB and her delusion that America is bad.

    1. loveconstitution1789
      October.21.2020 at 9:51 am

      Illegals sent their kids unaccompanied to the USA.

      We cloth them, feed them, and provide shelter while they get processed via constitutional immigration policy.

      WHERE ARE THE PARENTS?

    2. Mother's Lament
      October.21.2020 at 9:58 am

      The ACLU, now reduced to a Democratic Super-PAC masquerading as a human rights organization, is pulling an election stunt.

      Look at how they (and ENB) are calling this a Trump policy everywhere, even though they all know that this policy was created and enforced under Obama (PBUH) and Biden.

    3. Moonrocks
      October.21.2020 at 10:00 am

      545 Migrant Kids Snatched by the U.S. Government Are Still Missing Parents
      Well we didn’t snatch their parents, did we. How is this news, but the Biden scandal isn’t?

      1. loveconstitution1789
        October.21.2020 at 10:05 am

        Plus, “snatching” implies Kidnapping. Its a common tactic of hacks like ENB.

        All these illegals and/or their court appointed Guardian at litems (Lawyers for minors) can agree to immediate deportation back to their home country. Kidnapping victims dont get this option.

        1. loveconstitution1789
          October.21.2020 at 10:06 am

          Additionally, remember in history when Democrats “snatched” up Japanese-Americans under FDR and put them in internment camps?

        2. Moonrocks
          October.21.2020 at 10:08 am

          I’m surprised it was the US Government and not unidentified secret police that are so unidentified and secret that we know they belong to Trump.

      2. 6cc2d28
        October.21.2020 at 10:20 am

        Because the NY Times said so

    4. JesseAz
      October.21.2020 at 10:07 am

      We need to go back to the policy under Obama where the government shipped unaccompanied minors to sponsors who used them as forced labor.

      https://m.washingtontimes.com/news/2016/jan/28/obama-administration-delivered-illegal-immigrant-c/

  7. Fist of Etiquette
    October.21.2020 at 9:50 am

    And if lawsuits are filed, Toobin, rather than Zoom, should be liable.

    Zoom meetings involving journalists who profess a little too much on SCOTUS nominees sexual accusations should come with a trigger warning. That’s on Zoom.

    1. Ra's al Gore
      October.21.2020 at 9:53 am

      Zoom doesn’t cancel your account or lock you out if you say the wrong things about masks or the Bidens.

    2. JesseAz
      October.21.2020 at 10:08 am

      This could be ENBs dumbest take on protecting 230 yet.

      1. mad.casual
        October.21.2020 at 10:38 am

        Is anyone actually suing Zoom for this? Otherwise she’s straight up saying that we need to protect Zoom so that Toobin is free to masturbate on it.

  8. Ra's al Gore
    October.21.2020 at 9:50 am

    Four Newborns in Adelaide have died after being denied lifesaving heart surgery because it wasn’t available in Adelaide, and they couldn’t be transferred interstate because of travel restrictions.
    https://twitter.com/9NewsAUS/status/1318632532716457986

    1. Ron
      October.21.2020 at 10:43 am

      terrible but athletes and actors get to go where ever but babies NO

  9. H. Farnham
    October.21.2020 at 9:50 am

    “The Caution Against Racial and Exploitative Non-Emergencies (or CAREN) Act”

    Fine! Call it the ‘Cannot Use Non-emergency Tattling’ Act.

    1. H. Farnham
      October.21.2020 at 9:52 am

      Ah, I left this part out of the quote:

      “despite criticism by some that the proposal’s acronym is sexist and unnecessarily divisive.”

      Well shit, I almost made a joke.

  10. Ra's al Gore
    October.21.2020 at 9:51 am

    You can see clearly here that Trump won’t even come close to Obama when it comes to first term deportation numbers.
    https://twitter.com/jacobsoboroff/status/1318543472001863681

    1. JesseAz
      October.21.2020 at 10:12 am

      Didn’t trump stop counting turn backs?

    2. Mother's Lament
      October.21.2020 at 10:16 am

      So Obama deported 1.6 million and Trump almost half that at 900k, but this only became a rights issue under Trump because shut up bot.

      1. Leo Kovalensky II
        October.21.2020 at 10:26 am

        So you agree it’s a civil rights issue?

        1. Urungus
          October.21.2020 at 10:34 am

          You are shockingly bad at reading.

        2. JesseAz
          October.21.2020 at 10:37 am

          Nobody does. They were in a criminal act. Just like we separate parents from their children who are citizens when parents go to jail.

          Stop denying reality of the situation.
          Likewise many of these children are unaccompanied or paired up with non parents in order to try to get a quick release. This is one of the add on coyotes now use. You’d know this if you’d do even basic research instead of spouting idealistic and naive nonsense.

          1. Leo Kovalensky II
            October.21.2020 at 10:40 am

            They were in a criminal act. Just like we separate parents from their children who are citizens when parents go to jail.

            For misdemeanors, and prior to a conviction?

            1. Sevo
              October.21.2020 at 10:43 am

              “…when parents go to jail.”
              Is that hard?

            2. Ron
              October.21.2020 at 10:45 am

              especially if we can’t confirm who the parents are yes all the time

        3. mad.casual
          October.21.2020 at 10:41 am

          If they have an unfettered right to come here. I have an unfettered right to take my guns to Mexico. Whether the respective governments nullify it or not, it’s a fundamental right in both Constitutions, unlike unfettered immigration.

      2. Overt
        October.21.2020 at 10:41 am

        If I am reading that tweet thread* correctly, it appears that the big reason Trump isn’t deporting many people is that the various locations are not cooperating with ICE requests for these illegals to be turned over. That’s old news, but the real scandal is that it means “sanctuary cities” like Los Angeles were happy to hand these illegals over to Obama. It is amazing how the left gets a pass when they do exactly the things they accuse the right of doing. (Russia collusion, spying on citizens, drone baby drone, deport them mex’cans)

        * Jesus Christ, trying to follow a long thread in Twitter is like trying to follow a fight scene during the crack-addled-monkey-cam era of the 2000’s. Get a fucking blog and just link to it, assholes.

  11. OpenBordersLiberal-tarian
    October.21.2020 at 9:51 am

    Economic disaster!!!!!

    Reason.com’s benefactor Charles Koch has fallen out of the top 20 richest people on the planet!

    Mr. Koch’s $56.1 billion fortune currently puts him at #21. Completely unacceptable.

    #VoteBidenToHelpCharlesKoch
    #50BillionIsntEnough

    1. Jerryskids
      October.21.2020 at 10:12 am

      Oh shit! I can’t even right now, how is this stuff allowed to happen?

      1. Mother's Lament
        October.21.2020 at 10:26 am

        No more Mojito Mondays and Mai Tai Tuesdays for Suderman and the rest of the crew. It’ll be a long, dry haul from Sunday until Wednesday.

    2. Leo Kovalensky II
      October.21.2020 at 10:27 am

      I’ll give you one thing OBL; you sure are consistent. Keep up the… work.

  13. Fist of Etiquette
    October.21.2020 at 9:52 am

    The math on Wisconsin’s huge Foxconn subsidies never added up.

    This was 20 years ago. Why are we bringing this up now?

    1. MollyGodiva
      October.21.2020 at 9:59 am

      Deal was made about 3 years ago. Trump made a big deal of it, and it has been falling apart ever since. Current event.

      1. loveconstitution1789
        October.21.2020 at 10:10 am

        Wisconsin=swing state

        This illustrates how big the hacks are that work at unreason and MSM. Most of their “news” are stories that they can use politically to help Biden.

      2. R Mac
        October.21.2020 at 10:15 am

        I appreciate you removing all doubt that you’re too stupid to have a sense of humor.

  14. Ra's al Gore
    October.21.2020 at 9:52 am

    Tucker Carlson: “At least half a dozen members of the in-house team are in fact Chinese Nationals in this country on H-1B visas. They’re in charge of developing algorithms to censor what you’re able to post on Facebook.”
    https://twitter.com/stillgray/status/1318806443764576256

    1. Leo Kovalensky II
      October.21.2020 at 10:31 am

      What does Tucker think we should do about it?

      1. JesseAz
        October.21.2020 at 10:38 am

        Like a real libertarian would stay, stop censoring people.

        1. mad.casual
          October.21.2020 at 10:48 am

          It’s awesome how stupid they think people are about the Overton Window. Like nobody noticed how we went from illegal immigrants to all immigrants so, now, they won’t notice if it opens a little wider to include foreign nationals. One can only assume that the next step is to defend (some) known foreign agents as having a fundamental human right to overthrow foreign governments.

      2. mad.casual
        October.21.2020 at 10:44 am

        If they were Russian Nationals, would you be asking the same question?

  15. Fist of Etiquette
    October.21.2020 at 9:53 am

    The data—covering almost 200,000 kids across 47 states from the last two weeks of September—showed a Covid-19 case rate of 0.13% among students.

    And each of them killed their grandmother and homeroom teacher.

    1. Knutsack
      October.21.2020 at 10:11 am

      Exactly. Teacher’s unions can continue to use kids as bargaining chips and treat them like viruses until there are no more Covid cases.

    2. mad.casual
      October.21.2020 at 10:52 am

      I’d like to laugh, but after exactly 2 days of having 50% of students back in class, distancing, masks, and all, the local health department declared that the case numbers were back up and that schools need to go back to remote learning. At this point, a magic 8-ball would be more rational and less overtly disruptive.

  17. loveconstitution1789
    October.21.2020 at 9:53 am

    Trump’s Greatest Accomplishments Are What He Hasn’t Done

    No new wars…check
    No hysterical kungflu mask mandates…check

    1. Leo Kovalensky II
      October.21.2020 at 10:32 am

      NOTA for the win!

  18. Ra's al Gore
    October.21.2020 at 9:54 am

    https://twitter.com/officialmcafee/status/1318617771702423553

    Because I am John Fucking McAfee.

    1. Mother's Lament
      October.21.2020 at 10:34 am

      There are now pictures released of Hunter Biden literally snorting coke off a hookers ass.

      McAfee may soon be out-McAfee’d.

      1. Fat Mike's Drug Habit
        October.21.2020 at 10:50 am

        Wake me up when Hunter starts fucking whales.

  19. loveconstitution1789
    October.21.2020 at 9:54 am

    How To Show Americans Lockdowns Are Killing More People Than The Virus

    1. Leo Kovalensky II
      October.21.2020 at 10:34 am

      Attempts have been made to pull these diverse causalities into one model. A group of South African actuaries advised their government that a lockdown would cost 29 lives for every one life saved from the virus. A U.K. government study estimated more conservatively that the ratio would be four-to-one — with lockdowns causing 200,000 fatalities while saving only 50,000 people from death by COVID-19.

  20. Geiger Goldstaedt
    October.21.2020 at 9:55 am

    Chances are the parents cannot be traced because ……::drum roll::….. they were not the child’s parents in the first place.

    1. loveconstitution1789
      October.21.2020 at 10:14 am

      Lefties would fly off the handle if ICE just gave the kids to any adult claiming them.

      Due diligence anyone?

      1. loveconstitution1789
        October.21.2020 at 10:14 am

        I hope Trump at the debate hits on the fact that Harris was an anchor baby too.

      2. Fat Mike's Drug Habit
        October.21.2020 at 10:51 am

        Now there’s an idea.

        ENB has just informed us of 545 potential employees for the monocle factory.

  21. Ra's al Gore
    October.21.2020 at 9:55 am

    White Progressive Privilege:

    https://twitter.com/AP/status/1318545268929941513

    They’ve been portrayed by the president as violent left-wing radicals and used to scare suburban voters. But an
    @AP
    review found most of those arrested in U.S. protests look like regular citizens caught up in the moment — many are young suburban adults.

    1. JesseAz
      October.21.2020 at 10:16 am

      So they are largely white kids playing dress up as victims.

    2. Red Rocks White Privilege
      October.21.2020 at 10:17 am

      “Antifa rioters–they’re just like us!”

  22. loveconstitution1789
    October.21.2020 at 9:55 am

    Secret Service Travel Records Confirm Hunter Biden Trips Detailed In Emails

    Uh oh Bidens. Black don’t CRACK.

  23. Ra's al Gore
    October.21.2020 at 9:55 am

    https://twitter.com/redsteeze/status/1318625298573717504

    Miley Cyrus is apparently making a Metallica covers album

    1. xohomib
    2. Mother's Lament
      October.21.2020 at 10:37 am

      She was so desperate to be seen as a badass the moment she turned 18.

  24. Illocust
    October.21.2020 at 9:56 am

    I’ve been wondering how long it would take to kick women out of the oppressed movement. They’re going to have difficulty doing so. White women make up so much of the internal workings of all these groups.

    1. Ra's al Gore
      October.21.2020 at 10:20 am

      Bill Burr: White women are all “we need to talk about your privilege”. What the Hell, you’re in the hot tub next to me.

  25. Nardz
    October.21.2020 at 9:56 am

    Yes, I’m sure private property rights will totes be respected though

    http://twitter.com/ConceptualJames/status/1318903987509338112?s=19

    This, from a children’s book, says so much more than it means to. Besides the political ramifications, it suggests that social constructs (and what can be called a social construct) shouldn’t be taken seriously.

  26. loveconstitution1789
    October.21.2020 at 9:57 am

    How Politics And Bureaucrats Killed A Campaign To Inform Americans About COVID

  27. Fist of Etiquette
    October.21.2020 at 9:58 am

    Singapore has effectively zero community transmissions daily and the EU is going to lift entry restrictions soon.

    But if I go back to New York now, I have to quarantine for 14 days until Gov. Cuomo’s order

    Welcome to Corpse Mountain.

  28. Ra's al Gore
    October.21.2020 at 9:58 am

    https://www.nationalreview.com/2020/10/new-twist-in-the-hunter-biden-saga-a-white-house-meeting-for-elite-chinese-group/amp/?__twitter_impression=true

    The younger Biden’s associates reportedly arranged a 2011 meeting with then-VP Joe Biden, and got the entourage “all taken care of in DC.”

    Just imagine if something like this happened during the Trump administration, and ask yourself what the media-Democrat complex would be saying.

    In November 2011, an elite group of Chinese Communist Party members and billionaire cronies of the repressive regime in Beijing secured a meeting in the White House, said to be with Vice President Biden and other Obama administration officials, through Hunter Biden’s associates.

  29. loveconstitution1789
    October.21.2020 at 9:58 am

    FBI, DOJ Debunk Claims The Hunter Biden Laptop Story Is ‘Russian Disinformation’

    You know you’ve lost…again… to Trump when even the corrupt FBI wont back up your lie that Russians are trying to frame Hunter Biden.

  30. Ra's al Gore
    October.21.2020 at 9:58 am

    “The Justice Department alleged that Google, a unit of Alphabet Inc., is maintaining its status as gatekeeper to the internet through an unlawful web of exclusionary and interlocking business agreements that shut out competitors.”

    https://twitter.com/wretchardthecat/status/1318668864759107584

    1. Ra's al Gore
      October.21.2020 at 10:02 am

      https://twitter.com/EmmaJoNYC/status/1318872466048098305

      7 days have passed since the Post published the first story in our Hunter Biden laptop exposé. We still cannot access
      @nypost
      Twitter account, despite
      @jack
      ‘s apology.

  31. loveconstitution1789
    October.21.2020 at 9:59 am

    Like Schools Everywhere, The Nation’s Report Card Is Dumbing Down To Hide Racial Disparities

    Its a Democrat strategy to dumb down the USA so Socialism is more easily acceptable.

  32. JesseAz
    October.21.2020 at 9:59 am

    How many of the 500 kids were unaccompanied minors? Your report seems to ignore that.

    1. 6cc2d28
      October.21.2020 at 10:11 am

      Report? It’s not a report, it’s globalist propoganda.

      Check out deportation numbers. There is never enough taxpayer money for these people and their plan to make the whole world the 3rd world.

      Enjoy the beheadings, France!

  33. Nardz
    October.21.2020 at 10:00 am

    http://twitter.com/RealJamesWoods/status/1318816744065040384?s=19

    This is being sent all over the country to American citizens who have dared put Trump campaign signs in their yards.

    1. loveconstitution1789
      October.21.2020 at 10:13 am

      I hope Lefties try something after Trump wins reelection and wont concede to Biden because Biden lost.

      We have A LOT OF GUNS in Georgia.

    2. Red Rocks White Privilege
      October.21.2020 at 10:22 am

      Gayop, most likely. Because I suspect if Antifa are really “the boy next door,” he and his tankie buddies are aware that if they actually fuck with their neighbors’ homes, that’s going to be the Rubicon.

    3. Fat Mike's Drug Habit
      October.21.2020 at 10:53 am

      Sigh.

      *Loads magazines*

  34. loveconstitution1789
    October.21.2020 at 10:01 am

    Twitter Is Nuking Retweets Until After The Election

    Poor Lefties are really going to be upset when all their stupid plans fail and Trump is reelected.

    1. Moonrocks
      October.21.2020 at 10:13 am

      Subtle admission by Twitter that despite all their efforts Trump still dominates on Twitter.

  35. Dr Dani
  36. Fist of Etiquette
    October.21.2020 at 10:02 am

    Now, the city of Cincinnati is appealing a court’s refusal to dismiss a lawsuit brought by Plush’s family against the city, 911 responders, and two Cincinnati police officers.

    Young Mr. Plush should have told 911 that he had a small amount on marijuana on him. The city would have mobilized every law enforcement tool in their possession.

  37. Nardz
    October.21.2020 at 10:02 am

    http://twitter.com/JackPosobiec/status/1318894982988705792?s=19

    When the cringe hits too hard

    1. Ron
      October.21.2020 at 10:59 am

      there all trying to out dance Trump now its gotten silly, Trump danced with joy and they all try to mimic that but without the heart, its forced and looks bad it like when the parents try to be cool around the kids

  38. Ra's al Gore
    October.21.2020 at 10:03 am

    Meet your (Chinese) Facebook censors
    https://nypost.com/2020/10/20/meet-your-chinese-facebook-censors/

    China is one of the most censorious societies on Earth. So what better place for ­Facebook to recruit social media censors?

    There are at least half a dozen “Chinese nationals who are working on censorship,” a former Facebook insider told me last week. “So at some point, they [Facebook bosses] thought, ‘Hey, we’re going to get them H-1B visas so they can do this work.’ ”

    The insider shared an internal directory of the team that does much of this work. It’s called Hate-Speech Engineering (George Orwell, call your office), and most of its members are based at Facebook’s offices in Seattle. Many have Ph.D.s, and their work is extremely complex, involving machine learning — teaching “computers how to learn and act without being explicitly programmed,” as the techy website DeepAI.org puts it.

    When it comes to censorship on social media, that means “teaching” the Facebook code so certain content ends up at the top of your newsfeed, a feat that earns the firm’s software wizards discretionary bonuses, per the ex-insider. It also means making sure other content “shows up dead-last.”

    Like, say, a New York Post report on the Biden dynasty’s dealings with Chinese companies.

    To illustrate the mechanics, the insider took me as his typical Facebook user: “They take what Sohrab sees, and then they throw the newsfeed list into a machine-learning algorithm and neural networks that determine the ranking of the items.”

    Facebook engineers test hundreds of different iterations of the rankings to shape an optimal outcome — and root out what bosses call “borderline content.”

    It all makes for perhaps the most chillingly sophisticated censorship mechanism in human history. “What they don’t do is ban a specific pro-Trump hashtag,” says the ex-insider. Instead, “content that is a little too conservative, they will down-rank. You can’t tell it’s censored.”

    1. Ra's al Gore
      October.21.2020 at 10:04 am

      Yeah, what happened to the supposed rigorous “fact-checking” process this Dem operative working for Facebook said was being applied to the NY Post emails? I’d love to see the conclusions. What did Facebook find about the authenticity of these emails? Speak up.

      https://twitter.com/ggreenwald/status/1318901315108589570

    2. Illocust
      October.21.2020 at 10:12 am

      Yeah, this is what infuriates me. They can’t even be honest that they are being censorious assholes. They do everything they can to cover up and hide what they are doing, because they know they are doing things that would lose them users but they desperately want to control people.

  39. Fist of Etiquette
    October.21.2020 at 10:04 am

    We just reported tonight to the court in #aclu case that we still cannot find parents of 545 kids separated by Trump admin…

    They may not want to be found.

  40. 6cc2d28
    October.21.2020 at 10:05 am

    What’s the point of this rag, beyond the webpage backlinking to the corporate press? The same garbage is spewed in both places, the entire purpose being to disparage anyone who doesn’t fully commit to globalism.

    This might as well be CNN

    1. Moonrocks
      October.21.2020 at 10:10 am

      The comments.

      I also prefer to just peruse the Reason Roundup instead of having to go to the CNN website to see what the day’s DNC talking points are. Today, the talking points are anything other than the Hunter Biden emails.

      1. 6cc2d28
        October.21.2020 at 10:14 am

        here to Hear, Hear!

  41. Nemo Aequalis
    October.21.2020 at 10:07 am

    545 Migrant Kids Snatched by the U.S. Government Are Still Missing Parents

    Ok. Now, what has to happen to make the kids disappear too?

  42. Ra's al Gore
    October.21.2020 at 10:08 am

    https://www.zerohedge.com/political/rudy-giuliani-turns-over-alleged-photos-underage-girls-hunters-hard-drive-delaware-police

    In one of the texts, Hunter Biden allegedly says to his sister-in-law (also his lover) that he face-timed a 14-year-old girl while naked and doing crack – “she told my therapist that I was sexually inappropriate.”

    Giuliani adds, “this would be with regard an unnamed 14 year old girl,” adding that “this is supported by numerous pictures of underage girls.”

  43. Nardz
    October.21.2020 at 10:08 am

    http://twitter.com/ggreenwald/status/1318900301475217408?s=19

    Has a single person claimed, let alone proven, that a single email published by the NY Post is forged or fraudulently altered?

    The only people who engaged in “disinformation” are the chirping parrots in the media & CIA who called this “Russian disinformation” with zero basis.

    The biggest scandal in this whole tawdry, shameful episode isn’t (yet) the misconduct or corruption exposed by the emails, but rather the way the intelligence community & journalists united to censor & just lie about these documents. And why is the @nypost account still locked?

    1. 6cc2d28
      October.21.2020 at 10:12 am

      This rag is complicit. Reason’s entire existence is to support the corporate press narrative on all things foreign policy

      1. JesseAz
        October.21.2020 at 10:22 am

        It isnt just the corporate press but all corporations. It is sad really.

    2. Red Rocks White Privilege
      October.21.2020 at 10:30 am

      The only people who engaged in “disinformation” are the chirping parrots in the media & CIA who called this “Russian disinformation” with zero basis.

      At this point, anyone claiming “Russian disinformation” on anything that hurts the Democrats (and funny how it always seems to hurt the Democrats) is either lying or a gullible stooge.

  44. Ra's al Gore
    October.21.2020 at 10:12 am

    Houston Police Sgt. Killed By Repeat Offender After Soros-Funded D.A. Refused to Press Charges
    https://amgreatness.com/2020/10/20/houston-police-sgt-killed-by-repeat-offender-after-soros-funded-d-a-refused-to-press-charges/

    A police sergeant in Houston, Texas was shot dead Tuesday morning by a suspect who was in police custody just two days earlier, but was allowed to go free when the Democrat district attorney refused to press charges.

    HPD Sergeant Harold Preston had been with the Houston Police Department for 41-years and was due to retire at the end of the year, according to the Montgomery County Police Reporter. The local pro-police paper is urging voters to oust the D.A., whose campaign for office was bankrolled by left-wing billionaire George Soros.

  45. Nardz
    October.21.2020 at 10:12 am

    http://twitter.com/MattWalshBlog/status/1318897767486545926?s=19

    So instead of being outside with lots of air circulation, they are in a tightly enclosed space with other people. And presumably other groups of diners will have to go into the same bubble after them. Great plan.

  46. xohomib
  47. Ra's al Gore
    October.21.2020 at 10:15 am

    Biden Hauls in $200K From Goldman Sachs Exec Who ‘Screwed America’s Economy’
    Donald Mullen was the architect of the ‘Big Short’ that allowed Goldman to profit off financial crisis

    https://freebeacon.com/2020-election/biden-hauls-in-200k-from-goldman-sachs-exec-who-screwed-americas-economy/

    The former Goldman Sachs executive who devised the “Big Short” and told colleagues they would make “serious money” off the housing market collapse has poured $200,000 into Joe Biden’s victory fund, filings show.

    Donald Mullen Jr., a mastermind behind the scheme that allowed Goldman Sachs to profit during the financial crisis, pushed the six-figure donation into the Biden Victory Fund this past quarter. Mullen has given generously to a number of other liberal committees and politicians this cycle, including the Democratic National Committee, Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, and Senate candidates Mark Kelly and Theresa Greenfield, among many others.

    Mullen’s donation to Biden’s joint fundraising committee came as the presidential contender saw a windfall from Wall Street executives in the third quarter. Biden has so far outpaced President Donald Trump in donations from the financial sector by nearly $40 million. But perhaps none of the donations could draw as much ire as Mullen’s, who has become known as the man who “screwed America’s economy.”

    As head of Goldman Sachs’s mortgage and credit business, Mullen was a leading player in the subprime mortgage trade that helped the financial giant profit off the housing market collapse. Mullen and other executives at Goldman bet big that the housing bubble would burst, even as they urged customers to invest in the market. The bet became known as the “Big Short” and was credited to Mullen, who told colleagues in a 2007 email that they “will make some serious money.”

  48. Lord of Strazele
    October.21.2020 at 10:19 am

    Donald Trump has a secret bank account in China that he left off his financial disclosure statements.

    After literally years of claims that Joe Biden has some hidden cash connection with China, the latest installment of The New York Times examination of Trump’s taxes, shows that Trump has an account at an unspecified bank, holding an unknown amount of money, somewhere in China. 

    The secret Chinese bank account is controlled through one of Trump’s business subsidiaries, Trump International Hotels Management, and did not appear on the public documents Trump filed with claims that they explain everything anyone wanted to know without revealing his taxes. But since Donald Trump owns 100% of the Trump Organization, all of these accounts should have been on his public financial disclosures. It’s not.

    The Times research suggests that Trump has three unreported accounts. 

    https://m.dailykos.com/stories/2020/10/21/1988248/-Donald-Trump-has-a-secret-bank-account-in-China-that-he-left-off-his-financial-disclosure-statements

    1. JesseAz
      October.21.2020 at 10:24 am

      Lol. Kos. The conspiracy theorists who proved 911 was an inside job because chicken wire doesn’t collapse under the heat if lighter fluid.

      1. JesseAz
        October.21.2020 at 10:26 am

        Holy shut. It gets better. Based on the article trump reported the “secret account” to the IRS. Not the best way to keep finances secret. Fucking hilarious.

        1. Moonrocks
          October.21.2020 at 10:32 am

          About as secret as Trump’s secret police.

          1. Sevo
            October.21.2020 at 10:47 am

            It was a secret to lefty shits like LoS.

    2. 6cc2d28
      October.21.2020 at 10:24 am

      It really is getting sad at this point.

      The straw grasping, has your arm fallen off yet?

    3. Moonrocks
      October.21.2020 at 10:24 am

      I wonder if this story needs to be fact checked for a month or two before it can be posted on social media…

    4. Sometimes Bad Is Bad
      October.21.2020 at 10:25 am

      Posting links from dailykos will only get you more abuse.

      Pro tip: they are lying sacks of socialist shit rivaled only by reason koch liberaltarians.

    5. Nail
      October.21.2020 at 10:29 am

      Very scandal !!! Much shock !!!

    6. Ken Shultz
      October.21.2020 at 10:39 am

      Accusing the accuser is standard scandal control.

      See the story I linked below about the Bidens’ influence peddling in China.

      When the Obama campaign said that Romney had ridden across the country with the family dog strapped the roof of his car, the Romney campaign came back and accused Obama of eating dog when he was in Indonesia.

      Seeing Daily Kos accuse Trump of whatever the latest scandal is about the Bidens’ influence peddling is about as predictable as the sunrise and about as persuasive as a tu quoque fallacy.

      1. Lord of Strazele
        October.21.2020 at 10:58 am

        There is no latest Biden scandal. It’s the Trump scandal. He’s now asked the FBI, the AG, the govts of Russia, Ukraine and China and god knows who else to investigate his political opponent. If you weren’t so far fucking gone the absurdity of a President demanding criminal prosecutions might register with you.

  49. Nardz
    October.21.2020 at 10:20 am

    http://twitter.com/laralogan/status/1318653978154917888?s=19

    Take a look – this Is a dynamic searchable database of everyone who has donated to the Trump campaign from 2016 to today – how much they gave, first/last names, addresses and pinpoints their location on a map.

    1. JesseAz
      October.21.2020 at 10:28 am

      But definitely not voter intimidation

  50. Ken Shultz
    October.21.2020 at 10:20 am

    “One email appears to identify Hunter Biden as “Chair/Vice Chair depending on agreement with CEFC.” It also refers to financial payments in terms of “20” for “H” and “10 held by H for the big guy?”

    Fox News says it has confirmed the veracity of the email with one of its recipients and that sources say the “big guy” is Joe Biden. An August 2017 email from “Robert Biden” (Hunter’s legal first name) crows that the original deal was for $10 million a year in fees, but that it had since become “much more interesting to me and my family” because it included a share of “the equity and profits.” The Biden campaign says the Veep’s tax returns don’t show any involvement with Chinese investments.”

    —-Wall Street Journal

    https://www.wsj.com/articles/the-bidens-and-china-business-11603236651?

    The initial Rodney King riots happened in the days before smartphones–when catching things on video required someone to have a camera and to be lucky enough to have something happen right in front of them. The people of South-Central Los Angeles thought that once there was actual video of brutality in action, the police would finally be held accountable. When it turned out that catching it all happen on video and broadcasting it on the news wasn’t enough evidence to get a conviction, it became clear that no amount of evidence would ever make the Daryl Gates’ LAPD accountable.

    That’s pretty much the way it is with Joe Biden right now. We have Joe Biden on video bragging about withholding foreign aid to squashing an investigation into his son. Now we have other recipients of Hunter Biden’s emails confirming their veracity–and the Biden campaign still hasn’t even bothered to deny that the emails are authentic. If we had Joe Biden on video strangling Eddie Van Halen on his deathbed with a guitar string, most of the news media wouldn’t bother to cover it. They don’t care about anything but getting rid of Trump now.

    1. Ken Shultz
      October.21.2020 at 10:23 am

      “The Biden campaign says the Veep’s tax returns don’t show any involvement with Chinese investments”

      Ben Bradlee would have called that a “non-denial denial”.

      https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Non-denial_denial#Origin_and_history_of_the_phrase

      1. 6cc2d28
        October.21.2020 at 10:30 am

        Ken, this is not something libertarians care about.

        Libertarianism is about ignoring slave camps in China so we can have cheap plastic crap, while also crying about 500 trafficked kids because the other news is that “the good candidate” has a son that used the system his father helped create to exploit our country.

        Libertarianism is about what the corporate press wants.

        1. Ken Shultz
          October.21.2020 at 10:47 am

          “Libertarianism is about ignoring slave camps in China so we can have cheap plastic crap, while also crying about 500 trafficked kids because the other news is that “the good candidate” has a son that used the system his father helped create to exploit our country.”

          As a libertarian capitalist, I care more about Americans, our standard of living, and the benefits of international trade than I do about how well the people of China are treated. Those Americans who wish to refuse to buy Chinese manufactured goods because they object to the way the Chinese government treats its people should be free to squander their money on more expensive products from elsewhere.

          The idea that I shouldn’t be allowed to do what’s in the best interests of me and my family because you care more about the Chinese people than you do about the standard of living of the American people certainly isn’t libertarian or capitalist. Incidentally, I care more about the American people and their standard of living than I do about the polar bears, too.

          In my opinion, any politician who cares more about the people of China or the polar bears than they do about the American people and our standard of living has no business representing Americans in our government. They should go agitate the Chinese government via a protest movement or go become environmental activists instead. That’s the essence of what I’m talking about when I talk about America first.

      2. Red Rocks White Privilege
        October.21.2020 at 10:34 am

        Why would Biden report the 50% vig he’s being handed under the table by his son?

        1. Ken Shultz
          October.21.2020 at 10:53 am

          He certainly wouldn’t label it as “Chinese investments” on his tax return–even if he did report the income.

          Furthermore, the email says that the money is being, “held by H for the Big Guy”. If it’s being held in an account for Joe Biden in an account controlled by Hunter, why would it show up on Joe Biden’s taxes?

      3. Sevo
        October.21.2020 at 10:53 am

        “The Biden campaign says the Veep’s tax returns don’t show any involvement with Chinese investments”

        So they admit he’s falsifying income data to the IRS?

        1. Ken Shultz
          October.21.2020 at 10:58 am

          I can think of a couple of ways to account for that statement.

          1) The money is under the name of a corporation controlled by Hunter Biden and hasn’t yet been transferred to Joe Biden and won’t be until he’s out of office.

          2) The income is accounted for on Joe Biden’s tax return but it isn’t listed as “Chinese investments”.

          The one interpretation I can’t find in that explanation is the one that denies that they received money or that it was from influence peddling.

          It’s a no-denial denial.

        2. Ken Shultz
          October.21.2020 at 11:00 am

          “So they admit he’s falsifying income data to the IRS?”

          Yes, that’s another valid interpretation!

    2. Idle Hands
      October.21.2020 at 10:55 am

      I can’t even anymore. I’m voting trump, he gets breathless end of the world reporting if he walks around with his shoe untied. We’ve had non stop reporting of russian quid pro quo and hotels deals for access that all never happened and no money was exchanged, in Biden’s case we’ve had payments by a multitude of foreign nationals directly to his son or brother and photos of those foreign nationals than meeting the president. We have democrat(and some republicans) politicians ruling the peasants with edicts about social distancing and being able to run their business’s while they allow the business’s to be burnt to the ground by a left wing mob. We have Gretchen Whitmore in michigan openly saying vote D or we’ll continue the lockdowns. We’ve got people who are out to get you fired for having what would have even been a moderate left wing opinion 10 years ago about LGBT issues or immigration. We have tech oligarchs openly sensoring sourced news about a candidate while allowing anything and everything to be written about the other. It’s over we had a good run. Regardless who wins it’s clear where we are headed everyone’s gone insane.

  51. Ra's al Gore
    October.21.2020 at 10:23 am

    https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1318675787973840896

    I am pleased to inform you that, for the sake of accuracy in reporting, I am considering posting my interview with Lesley Stahl of 60 Minutes, PRIOR TO AIRTIME! This will be done so that everybody can get a glimpse of what a FAKE and BIASED interview is all about…

    1. Ra's al Gore
      October.21.2020 at 10:23 am

      https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1318644698341408769

      Lesley Stahl of 60 Minutes not wearing a mask in the White House after her interview with me. Much more to come.

    2. Illocust
      October.21.2020 at 10:39 am

      That’s a pretty good ploy. Cuts a edited interview off at the knees if the non-edited version comes out first.

  52. Ra's al Gore
    October.21.2020 at 10:24 am

    https://twitter.com/McCormackJohn/status/1318886393251319813

    Before the hearings, independent voters backed Barrett’s confirmation by a 7-point margin.

    Now they back Barrett’s confirmation by a 20-point margin.

    1. Red Rocks White Privilege
      October.21.2020 at 10:36 am

      There’s a hilarious article that got put out talking about porn stars being worried about Barrett getting on the court.

      Don’t worry, sluts, you’ll still be able to single-handedly keep the Valtrex supply chain going after she gets the seat.

  53. Ra's al Gore
    October.21.2020 at 10:25 am

    https://twitter.com/Doc_0/status/1318905452734853120

    Also the FBI and DNI fact-checked it and found it was accurate, but apparently that isn’t good enough for Biden 2020… oops, I mean Facebook and Twitter.
    Quote Tweet

    Byron York
    @ByronYork
    · 2h
    It’s been a week since Facebook said it was ‘reducing [the] distribution’ of New York Post Hunter Biden laptop story ‘pending fact-checker review.’ But Facebook never said definitively that there actually *was* a fact-checker review going on. And nothing since. So what’s up?

  54. Agammamon
    October.21.2020 at 10:36 am

    I do not think anyone would disagree that Zoom should not he held liable – because Zoom did not insert itself into the situation by editing or censoring user-produced content.

    Which is not the case for Twitter, Facebook, Youtube, etc.

    1. Cyto
      October.21.2020 at 11:03 am

      Yeah, I do not understand that analogy at all.

  55. Ra's al Gore
    October.21.2020 at 10:36 am

    “We should cancel rent outright as this pandemic rages. And we should work toward a world where landlords no longer hold this sort of power over people’s lives.”
    https://twitter.com/TeenVogue/status/1318712370873683969

    1. Nail
      October.21.2020 at 10:51 am

      This week on “Little Red Book or Teen Vogue”

    2. Red Rocks White Privilege
      October.21.2020 at 10:57 am

      Teen Vogue: “Make student council platforms national policy!”

  56. Jormungand the Midgard Serpent
    October.21.2020 at 10:39 am

    Is there such a dearth of Lawyers that an iota of time need be devoted to rehabilitating Toobin? He is the very definition of replaceable, and what he did was legitimately worthy of banishment.

    1. Jormungand the Midgard Serpent
      October.21.2020 at 10:41 am

      Dear Spellcheck,

      I look forward to the day my personal attack AI can torture and then erase you for capitalizing lawyers without my consent.

      Sincerely,

      JTMS

  57. Brian
    October.21.2020 at 10:49 am

    You know that once Biden is the president, it won’t matter that immigration is still separating families. Just like no one cared that Obama didn’t shut down Guantanamo. It’s an issue that exists only for the propaganda at this point in time.

    It’s too much to ask for leaders that aren’t hypocrites, apparently.

  58. AlbertP
    October.21.2020 at 10:51 am

    “Protecting Americans from Dangerous Algorithms Act”

    “Assault Algorithms?”

  59. xohomib
  60. Cyto
    October.21.2020 at 11:01 am

    Here’s a question for the HnR crowd.

    I was listening to the 5th column podcast yesterday and they were covering the Biden laptop issue. They had what seems to be coalescing as the standard libertarian journalist take. “There is nothing to see here. This is just a kid trafficking on his father’s name to make some money.”. The secondary take is that it is “gross to go after someone’s kid.”

    So that is the framing. They are attacking his son. And there is nothing to it because there is no proof that Joe Biden was involved.

    So here’s my question. What am I missing? Biden publicly bragged that he got a prosecutor fired. Moynihan asked we know what the quid is, but where is the quo? Has there been any case in the last, say 25 years, where the US government ordered another country to fire a lower level official like this?

    It also seems to ignore the manner in which it was done. Instead of raising some sort of official protest and going through official channels, Biden brags that on the way out the door he told them that if they did not fire the guy before he got on the plane in a few hours, they were not getting their billions in loan guarantees.

    Does that sound like normal foreign policy? Aren’t these things normally negotiated at multiple levels with multiple contacts and agreements reached before high ranking political officials get involved?

    They seemed pretty sanguine about the idea that politicians who are making upper middle class wages become multi-millionaires while in office. They did not seem to think it was a big deal that tens of millions of dollars were flowing to people close to Biden. They turned it “trading off of his name”. It seems a very odd way for a bunch of libertarians to be thinking. I don’t understand it at all. We certainly don’t seem to be nearly as sanguine about anything else That has a whiff of corruption or even incompetence about it.

    This all seems very unusual to me. So maybe you guys can explain it to me. Why is the libertarian take that it might be gross for family members to be receiving payoffs like this, but there is really no corruption that touches the actual official?

    In fact, moynihan’s take was that this is nowhere close to Trump’s level of corruption. Which I flat could not figure out. There has not even been an allegation that he has been funneling payoffs to his family members.

    Others have said that he engages in nepotism because he keeps his close family members involved in all of his dealings, including the government. This is certainly a legitimate charge. but they certainly are not enriching themselves by that, as these jobs pay much less than the jobs they have before. But they have been digging for any dirt they can find on the guy, and they are so desperate that they have claimed that people staying in Trump hotels amounts to illegal payoffs.

    This is how vicious and desperate they have been to find some dirt on Trump. And they have not found anything.

    Meanwhile we have Biden bragging about taking actions that I have never heard of the US government taking before, and his son clearly getting paid off to the tune of millions by people who wanted those actions taken. What are these people thinking? What am I missing?

  61. Idle Hands
    October.21.2020 at 11:03 am

    No wonder why Journalists are covering Hunter Biden.

    https://twitter.com/TorontoStar/status/1318642176092418058

    They don’t see anything wrong with cranking it at work than who knows what depraved shit they do at home.

    1. Idle Hands
      October.21.2020 at 11:03 am

      *aren’t

Please to post comments