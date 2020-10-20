Google

Justice Department Files Federal Antitrust Lawsuit Against Google

Government claims Google uses its power to force users and advertisers on board. Google says that its popularity is not anticompetitive.

|

(John Nacion / SOPA Images/Sipa U/Newscom)

Today the Department of Justice, joined by the governments of 11 states, filed an antitrust lawsuit against Google in which they accuse the internet search company of "unlawfully maintaining monopolies in the markets for general search services, search advertising, and general search advertising in the United States through anticompetitive and exclusionary practices … ."

The 64-page lawsuit contends that Google owns or controls roughly 80 percent of the market for search channels and accounts for 90 percent of all searches in the United States (and 95 percent of all mobile searches). The scale at which Google operates and its exclusionary agreements, the lawsuit argues, makes it a massive barrier to entry for rivals and innovators, which in turn makes it harder for newcomers to access its customer base, and essentially forces anybody who wants to do business online to use Google.

Mobile access via Apple phones seems to be a big deal in the lawsuit, as Google has an agreement with Apple that its search engine is the default iPhone web browser. The lawsuit acknowledges that while iPhone users are free to change the default search engine, few do. About half of the lawsuit seems to be focused entirely on Google's dominance over mobile phone search tools.

The lawsuit also notes that while Google once prided itself as the "turnstile" to the internet for "organic searches," its power to place advertising at the top of searches for those who are willing to pay money pushes those who aren't willing to pay down on the page of search results. As a result, these "organic links" (as in, links that appear without paid placement at the top of the page) are being demoted. This also crowds out third-party advertising providers from Google searches.

The plaintiffs are asking the United States District Court for the District of Columbia to declare that Google is operating in violation of Section 2 of the Sherman Act (the federal antitrust law), stop Google from engaging in the anticompetitive practices described in the lawsuit, and force Google to "restore competitive conditions in the markets affected by Google's unlawful conduct."

The Justice Department and attorneys general in several states have been investigating companies like Google, Apple, Amazon, Facebook, and others for potential antitrust lawsuits for years, and today's filing did not catch the company off guard. Kent Walker, a Google senior vice president and the company's chief legal officer, described the Justice Department's effort as "a deeply flawed lawsuit that would do nothing to help consumers." Walker writes, "People use Google because they choose to, not because they're forced to, or because they can't find alternatives."

About the accusations of a special deal with Apple, Walker explains:

Our agreements with Apple and other device makers and carriers are no different from the agreements that many other companies have traditionally used to distribute software. Other search engines, including Microsoft's Bing, compete with us for these agreements. And our agreements have passed repeated antitrust reviews.

Walker notes that in fact competitors Bing and Yahoo! Also pay to have their search tools featured on the iPhone's browser. (When I open my iPhone's Safari browser, the icons for both Bing and Yahoo! are right there next to Google. But if I just type words into the search bar above without clicking on an icon, it will automatically default to Google for searches, which the Justice Department complains about in the lawsuit.)

Walker also makes the case that customers use Google because they want to, not because they have to, by noting that people downloaded 204 billion apps in 2019. People are more than capable of figuring out how to access and use alternatives if that's what they want. As evidence, he notes the Mozilla Firefox users who quickly figured out how to switch their default browser to Google after Mozilla entered into an agreement to make Yahoo! the browser's default search engine.

In short, Google is arguing that its domination of the market is actually organic. It is giving people what they want and consumers' needs are being satisfied. Those claims will be important to the case because the Justice Department will need to prove that consumers and markets are being harmed by Google's domination.

Despite the length of the lawsuit, the focus is actually pretty narrow. The Justice Department seems really focused on opening up mobile browser access, advertising in searches, and fighting these exclusionary agreements. This doesn't actually appear to be a "break up Google" lawsuit, and it doesn't seem terribly interested in engaging in claims from conservatives that Google is censoring them by fiddling with search algorithms or otherwise hiding certain results.

But, as The New York Times notes, other attorneys general in other states may file lawsuits of their own. Some big states like Texas and Florida have signed onto the Justice Department lawsuit, but others, like California and New York, have not.

This shouldn't be taken to mean that leaders of these states aren't making plans of their own. As Andrea O'Sullivan recently observed, there's a push among Democrats to broaden antitrust law so that it can be used to enforce sociopolitical economic goals, not just to protect consumers from monopolies. It may well be that other states didn't sign on here precisely because the Justice Department isn't trying to dismantle Google.

Read the lawsuit here.

Scott Shackford is an associate editor at Reason.

  1. speedylee
    October.20.2020 at 1:40 pm

    It’s really really easy to use a different search engine.

    1. JesseAz
      October.20.2020 at 1:52 pm

      They do more than just search engines.

    2. Truthteller1
      October.20.2020 at 1:52 pm

      It really isn’t, and this about far more than search engines.

      1. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
        October.20.2020 at 2:25 pm

        It really is, and the lawsuit is about search engines. One more swing and a miss, and you’re out.

        1. JesseAz
          October.20.2020 at 2:28 pm

          It is actually more than just search engines as it will also investigate anti-competitive practices. The focus ois on their search and advertising both, but it will go into more than just that.

          So a pop u out for you?

          Google engaged in anticompetitive conduct to preserve monopolies in search and search advertising that form the cornerstones of its vast conglomerate.

          The government alleged that Google uses billions of dollars collected from advertisements on its platform to pay mobile-phone manufacturers, carriers and browsers, like Apple Inc.’s Safari, to maintain Google as their preset, default search engine

          Or just read the brief.

      2. Rossami
        October.20.2020 at 2:27 pm

        It really is. And while the anti-Google debate might be about more than search engines, this lawsuit really isn’t.

        1. JesseAz
          October.20.2020 at 2:29 pm

          It really isn’t as the brief talks about their business practices.

  2. Sometimes Bad Is Bad
    October.20.2020 at 1:41 pm

    I use Google and MySpace all the time because I want the kids to think I’m cool and hip. The blacks and trannies love me. – Joe Biden

    1. Unicorn Abattoir
      October.20.2020 at 2:02 pm

      Joe’s still got a CompuServe account.

      1. albo
        October.20.2020 at 2:12 pm

        That’s not what I read on Prodigy.

      2. Dillinger
        October.20.2020 at 2:34 pm

        I still have the box CompuServe came in

    2. Vernon Depner
      October.20.2020 at 2:39 pm

      Joe uses Google and MySpace on his WebTV.

  3. Illocust
    October.20.2020 at 1:42 pm

    Hmmmm, wonder if this initial charge is more about getting into the companies files to find more things to charge with, or if this is the plan all the way.

    1. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
      October.20.2020 at 1:55 pm

      I’m guessing this lawsuit has been in the planning probably since the Obama administration. This is an example of career DOJ officials who transcend a specific administration. This anti-trust lawsuit looks and feels a lot like the IE4.0 lawsuit against Microsoft in the 90s. Due to agreements and an outsized marketshare in a particular area, people default to the Google service without making specialized efforts to go around it. The options are there, but the consumer has to ‘work’ at it.

      I’m not really comfortable with these lawsuits– just as I wasn’t with the 90s efforts against Microsoft… because markets have a funny way of doing endruns around long-time dominant companies. And Microsoft was an excellent example of exactly that. We went from “every consumer is FORCED to use IE4.0 on their desktop computer sitting in the livingroom!” to “What desktop computer?” in just a few short years.

      Google will not be dominant forever, because some other company or idea will simply do an end-run around the search engine as we look at it today.

      “But… but… what IS that end run? What exactly will it look like”?

      If I knew that, I’d be the next tech billionaire. But it will happen, just like it happened to Microsoft- who was believed at the time to be poised to become the ONLY tech company, gobbling up everything around it, owning every piece of electronics you used, and everything forced to run through its services and OS.

      1. albo
        October.20.2020 at 2:15 pm

        because some other company or idea will simply do an end-run around the search engine as we look at it today.

        Not unless Google buys them early on and strangles them in the cradle. I’m sure they have some VP who has that as a shadow responsibility.

        1. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
          October.20.2020 at 2:27 pm

          If they do, someone else will do the same, and Google hasn’t got enough money to buy off everybody.

          1. JesseAz
            October.20.2020 at 2:32 pm

            So they can continue anti-competitive practices at will as long as one maybe escapes at some undefined time? Seems very libertarian of you.

            1. Brian
              October.20.2020 at 3:13 pm

              Market forces cause prices to skyrocket when google decides to buy all of a good no matter how much it costs.

      2. Overt
        October.20.2020 at 2:22 pm

        While I tend to agree with you, the fact is that these Anti Trust suits are a great way to entrench a company. Despite the damage done to Microsoft, they came out quite well- being “punished” by getting their OS donated to schools around the country. Microsoft went from a company that bragged about keeping its lawyers out of DC, to one of the larger lobbyists in the country- and this left its mark on legislation like DMCA.

        I agree that the market will likely take care of Google in the long run (and if it doesn’t, it is probably because they are doing quite a bit to bring consumers value). However, Sarbanes-Oxley (and other legislation) has made it harder and harder for small companies to raise the capital necessary to challenge entrenched companies. We are becoming more and more like Europe, where big companies stay big and small companies stay small.

  4. Turgut
  5. JesseAz
    October.20.2020 at 1:52 pm

    Google and FB utilize anti-free market behaviors such as buy and kills, collusion, and rate setting. They use their dominant position to harm competitors. This has been a long time coming. There are also dozens and dozens of claims of outright theft for both companies, ideas stolen from sales pitch meetings. One case had them string along someone seeking to sell an application for a year until they had created a competing app of their own.

    This as well as the walled gardens going up to keep competitors off of their market places is also an issue.

    1. Rossami
      October.20.2020 at 2:36 pm

      If your accusations are true, then why didn’t the DoJ charge them with that? What you allege would be actual harm. Instead, the DoJ charged on an unwinnable search engine allegation.

      Much as I want to believe that there is some magical app that Google is suppressing that an anti-trust suit would break free, I also wanted to believe in the 1970s that the big oil companies were sitting on a carburetor patent that would let existing cars get 100 miles per gallon. Conspiracy theories about ‘buy and kill’ are a dime a dozen. When you dig into them, they always turn into ‘buy and realize we got rooked so we stopped throwing good money after bad’.

    2. Ken Shultz
      October.20.2020 at 2:43 pm

      I don’t believe the real purpose of this consent decree is to address any of those issues.

    3. Brian
      October.20.2020 at 3:15 pm

      I don’t really feel damaged by google services.

      Which one hurt me the most?

  6. Juice
    October.20.2020 at 1:56 pm

    It’s creepy when it’s done by the right too. But…teach the controversy?

    https://twitter.com/rklein90/status/1318290368329371648

    An Ohio school has been assigning kids PragerU videos for class. The site has videos like ‘the left ruins everything’ & ‘playing the black card’

    Turns out, PragerU is amid a new push to get into K12 schools. They say ‘so many’ teachers have signed up

  7. Ken Shultz
    October.20.2020 at 1:58 pm

    “The focus is actually pretty narrow. The Justice Department seems really focused on opening up mobile browser access, advertising in searches, and fighting these exclusionary agreements. This doesn’t actually appear to be a “break up Google” lawsuit, and it doesn’t seem terribly interested in engaging in claims from conservatives that Google is censoring them by fiddling with search algorithms or otherwise hiding certain results.”

    The purpose of the action is to force a consent decree. The purpose of repealing Section 230 is to force a consent decree. The government wants to set the standards and monitor content, and in order to do that, they need a consent decree.

    In the tobacco settlement, they did the same thing. If you don’t want us to tear you apart and you want us to protect your from liability, you need to accept this consent decree–sign away protection for your First Amendment rights, and we’ll protect you from liability. Now the tobacco industry 1) can’t advertise and 2) is forced to fund advertisements that encourage people not to smoke.

    This is what they want for social media.

    They didn’t want to destroy tobacco either, especially not with all that sweet tax revenue they generate. The government doesn’t want to destroy social media either. They just want to control the content. For those of us who can’t see the difference government control of the content and destroying social media, they do even if you don’t.

    They want control, and Google (and Facebook) are probably only too happy to let them set the standards–so they can stop pretending they have standards of their own.

    Procedures were followed. That’s the world they both want. It’s just that if the Biden administration controls the White House when those procedures are put in place by way of the consent decree, we’ll get a very different set of procedures than we would if President Trump were in office. Now that the antitrust case is official, this is now a legitimate campaign issue. Who do you want to write the rules for social media, Biden or Trump?

    1. Ken Shultz
      October.20.2020 at 2:03 pm

      “The restrictions specified included bans on outdoor billboards, advertising on transit vehicles, as well as restrictions on sports marketing, event sponsorships and promotional products.”

      —-Tobacco Master Settlement Agreement

      https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Tobacco_Master_Settlement_Agreement#Restrictions_on_youth_targeting

      Consent decrees are the way you get around the First Amendment–and it works that way with other amendments, too.

      On Joe Biden’s campaign website, he’s promising to repeal a law that protects the gun manufacturers from liability for crimes committed with their guns. It’s the same thing. On the one hand, Biden and the Democrats might really want to bankrupt the gun manufacturers. On the other hand, he can force them to, say, stop manufacturing AR-15s and such with a consent decree.

      1. Ken Shultz
        October.20.2020 at 2:09 pm

        “Senator Biden voted against the Protection of Lawful Commerce in Arms Act, but gun manufacturers successfully lobbied Congress to secure its passage. This law protects these manufacturers from being held civilly liable for their products – a protection granted to no other industry. Biden will prioritize repealing this protection.”

        —-Joe Biden Campaign Website

        https://joebiden.com/gunsafety/

        He also wants to ban “assault weapons” and ban the sale of gun and ammunition online. All of those things can be accomplished with a consent decree–once the Democrats strip gun manufacturers of their liability protection.

        Using the coercive power of government to force people to make sacrifices for what they say is the great good is what it means to be a progressive. They’re working to force us to sacrifice our freedom to say what we want online, and they’re working to force us to sacrifice our right to bear arms. It’s all for the greater good, and if you don’t like it, well . . . elections have consequences.

        1. Ken Shultz
          October.20.2020 at 2:14 pm

          P.S. Biden’s campaign website seems to suggest in that quote that no other industry enjoys protection from civil liability for their products, but that isn’t true. The tobacco industry is one example, the vaccine industry is another example, and social media enjoys protection from civil liability for their industry, too. In fact, half the purpose of regulation everywhere is relieve industries of liability because “procedures were followed”, but in those three instances, liability protections were spelled out specifically.

    2. Illocust
      October.20.2020 at 2:14 pm

      Consent decrees seem the worst result that could happen. Dems want social media companies to behave the way they are. It’s there dream to be able to have every story that is unflattering to them blocked. Any decree signed would be easily altered or interpreted later to make mandatory the actions that Twitter and Facebook pulled in the last week.

      1. Ken Shultz
        October.20.2020 at 2:22 pm

        You call them “stories that are unflattering to them”. They call them “conspiracy theories”.

      2. Ken Shultz
        October.20.2020 at 2:23 pm

        If it’s any consolation, you’ll still be able to say what you want about your cat.

        1. Vernon Depner
          October.20.2020 at 2:47 pm

          I won’t be surprised if hate speech against cats is outlawed in my lifetime.

        2. Illocust
          October.20.2020 at 2:52 pm

          I’m actually already off Facebook. Very Democrat mother drove me off with her constant posting of political memes, and I’ll be off twitter as soon as the Fanexus is up and I can go elsewhere to connect with fandom types.

  8. Bamsi_Bey
  9. Dillinger
    October.20.2020 at 2:03 pm

    go get ’em government! lol

  10. albo
    October.20.2020 at 2:11 pm

    In short, Google is arguing that its domination of the market is actually organic. It is giving people what they want and consumers’ needs are being satisfied

    Agree.

    The lawsuit is just a warning shot to Google to tell them the feds can regulate them if they don’t back down on some other stuff that bothers them.

  11. Unicorn Abattoir
    October.20.2020 at 2:13 pm

    In other acts of stupidity, Facebook Demonetizes Babylon Bee over Monty Python spoof of Mazie Hirono.

    1. albo
      October.20.2020 at 2:17 pm

      Who are you, who are so wise in the ways of science.

    2. SQRLSY One
      October.20.2020 at 2:26 pm

      Thanks for the post! Tee-Hee!

      HOWEVER, MeThinks ye be as heavy as a duck, so your posts should be BANNED, ye WITCH, ye!

    3. Dillinger
      October.20.2020 at 2:36 pm

      oh wow you’re serious. that Hirono/Duck thing is hilarious.

  12. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
    October.20.2020 at 2:36 pm

    This and all the noise about Facebook, Twitter, and so many others, is just partisan government oppression. It’s no different from the history of light rail, which makes a pretty good example for the repeated innovations triggering repeated partisan corruption — horse-drawn buses were the devil until cities realized they could tax them, then horse-drawn rail was the devil because it threatened the horse-drawn bus revenue until they realized they could tax both, ditto for electric rail, electric trolleys, gas buses, gas rail, and so on.

    The government smells independent companies not paying taxes and wants some. Taxes show control and submission, and that’s the primary story.

    The news media haven’t helped themselves with their partisanship. It just gives the politicians glimpses of more influence they can control, and doesn’t matter which side the media take. There are as many Democrats as Republicans yelling to rein in section 230 and cleanse the media.

    This is just government as usual.

  13. Matthew Chalice
    October.20.2020 at 3:12 pm

    Taxpayer-subsidized corporations that police speech deserve to have their trusts busted.

    I wish Theodore Roosevelt were here. He’d be proud.

Please to post comments