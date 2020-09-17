Congress

Democrats Scuttle Marijuana Decriminalization Vote Over Fears of Not Being Deferential Enough to Cop Lobbyists

If Congress is too afraid to vote on marijuana reform, how the hell are they ever going to pass policing reform?

(Caroline Brehman/CQ Roll Call/Newscom)

A planned House vote on a bill to decriminalize the possession of marijuana was canceled on Thursday under pressure from law enforcement lobbyists and other pro-prohibition special interests.

The expected floor vote on the Marijuana Opportunity Reinvestment and Expungement (MORE) Act would have been the biggest accomplishment yet for cannabis reformers, but the effort has been postponed until after Election Day, Politico reports. Democrats have gotten weak-kneed about a bill that they once saw as a major criminal justice reform.

Indeed, it would have been. The MORE Act, sponsored by Rep. Jerry Nadler (D–N.Y.), would remove cannabis from the schedules of the Controlled Substances Act and make that change retroactive, effectively expunging any federal marijuana offenses and convictions. The bill also orders federal courts to lift all sentences for people currently locked up due to a marijuana conviction.

As Reason's Jacob Sullum explained when the bill was introduced last year, the MORE Act was in many ways superior to other marijuana legislation, because it "completely deschedules marijuana rather than moving it to a lower schedule or making exceptions to the ban for state-legal conduct, and it seeks to lift the burdens that prohibition has imposed on people caught growing, distributing, or possessing cannabis, a vital project that too often has been treated as an afterthought."

This year, the bill had collected more than 100 co-sponsorships in the House—it even had support from three Republicans—and appeared on track to pass the lower chamber. Even though the bill was expected to die in the Senate, that House vote would have been historic.

Unfortunately, cop lobbyists seem to have convinced House Democratic leaders that it would also be a liability. A coalition of law enforcement special interests and other proponents of the drug war sent a letter to congressional leaders last week warning about the potential dangers associated with legalizing and "commercializing" marijuana.

That, combined with vague fears about how Republicans might weaponize the legalization vote for negative ads in swing districts, was apparently enough to convince Democrats to scuttle the vote.

That isn't just disappointing: It's pretty pathetic. Democrats were right to position the MORE Act as a vehicle for racial justice and a key step toward addressing the problems of America's criminal justice system. The war on drugs is deliberately racist, and it always has been. Decriminalizing marijuana would a pretty good first step towards righting those wrongs.

But even after everything that happened this summer to put criminal justice in the foreground of the national conversation, and even with polls showing that most Americans (and a larger share of Democrats) support the legalization of marijuana, Democratic leaders were still too spooked to take an important and historic vote. That's just sad.

If police interests find it this easy to shut down marijuana reform—which doesn't even really affect the way cops do their jobs, aside from removing one of the excuses they might use to stop, search, and seize an innocent person's stuff—how can House Democrats talk about passing policing reforms with a straight face?

NEXT: Surveying the Federal Government's Kafkaesque System of Legalized Larceny, the 5th Circuit Sees No Due Process Problem

Eric Boehm is a reporter at Reason.

  1. Rich
    September.17.2020 at 4:45 pm

    If police interests find it this easy to shut down marijuana reform—which doesn’t even really affect the way cops do their jobs, aside from removing one of the excuses they might use to stop, search, and seize an innocent person’s stuff—how can House Democrats talk about passing policing reforms with a straight face?

    Oh, that’s easy, Eric. They lie.

  2. Moonrocks
    September.17.2020 at 4:51 pm

    This makes a perfect setup for Trump to legalize marijuana by executive order in a month.

    1. ElvisIsReal
      September.17.2020 at 5:07 pm

      Yep. A big speech about how schedule I is for no medicinal purpose, and we know now that’s wrong. Therefore we’re going to leave it up to the states, because that’s how we do things in America. Simply frame it as removing the FEDERAL guidelines, and it plays well with conservatives too.

      1. mad.casual
        September.17.2020 at 5:11 pm

        we know now that’s wrong.

        Or, more to your point, not consistent with state-level medical marijuana laws, medicinal purpose or not.

  3. StackOfCoins
    September.17.2020 at 4:52 pm

    The mask slips. Democrats don’t care about freedom or black lives. They’re just central authority pricks, same as the GOP.

    1. Sometimes Bad Is Bad
      September.17.2020 at 4:54 pm

      You’re just now realizing that democrats are authoritarians?

      1. StackOfCoins
        September.17.2020 at 5:05 pm

        Anyone who seeks office is almost certainly authoritarian. What’s remarkable is Democrats had nothing to lose since the bill was doomed anyway.

  4. Dillinger
    September.17.2020 at 5:03 pm

    (D) will never move to legal weed or illegal acts of police. (R) either.

    1. Mother's lament
      September.17.2020 at 5:28 pm

      I don’t know.
      The Democrats will do it if there’s power to be obtained in doing it.
      The Republicans will do it if there’s money in it.

      1. Mother's lament
        September.17.2020 at 5:36 pm

        (R) either”

        Enjoy this video of Cocaine Mitch diversifying his portfolio:
        https://youtu.be/-FsDy9lKxlY?t=105

        If Mitch McConnell will frolic in a field of weed for a campaign video, what’s to stop the rest of the GOP?

        1. Dillinger
          September.17.2020 at 5:47 pm

          I’m of the “there’s still more money and power in it being illegal than otherwise” belief

  5. CE
    September.17.2020 at 5:05 pm

    It’s a vehicle for justice, not racial justice.

  6. Lord of Strazele
    September.17.2020 at 5:17 pm

    I bet the move to delay the vote was done as a nod to the few more reluctant among the Democrats with the understanding that they would vote for the historic reform after the election.

  7. Cal Cetín
    September.17.2020 at 5:20 pm

    “pressure from law enforcement lobbyists”

    I thought their interest was in enforcing the law?

    No law = no enforcement problems. So why don’t they sit this one out?

    After all, the cops love saying “if you don’t like it, change the law,” but they’re also saying “don’t change the law.”

    1. Dillinger
      September.17.2020 at 5:26 pm

      law required so odor can help them fake reasonable suspicion

  8. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
    September.17.2020 at 5:38 pm

    Because this is important, here’s the list of signatories to the letter:

    Smart Approaches to Marijuana
    Community Anti-Drug Coalitions of America (CADCA)
    National Association of Assistant United States Attorneys
    National Narcotic Officers’ Associations’ Coalition
    NAADAC, the Association for Addiction Professionals
    National Association for Children of Addiction (NACoA)
    Family Policy Alliance
    Concerned Women for America Legislative Action Committee
    Family Research Council
    Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation
    National Drug Free Workplace Alliance
    National Families in Action
    Caron Treatment Centers
    Drug Free Schools Coalition
    Coalition of Public Safety Officer Support Services
    Congress of Racial Equality (CORE)
    International Faith Based Coalition
    Institute for Behavior and Health, Inc.
    Rosenthal Center for Addiction Studies
    Drug Free America Foundations, Inc.
    Save Our Society from Drugs
    Resilient Futures Network, LLC
    California Narcotic Officers Association
    Florida Coalition Alliance
    Greater New Orleans Drug Demand Reduction Coalition
    Cannabis Industry Victims Educating Litigators
    Marijuana Victims Alliance
    Moms Strong
    Parents Opposed to Pot
    Every Brain Matters

    Some are… interesting…

    I’m not convinced all are ‘cop lobbyists’. For instance, Congress for Racial Equality doesn’t read like a cop lobbying group:

    Founded in 1942 by an interracial group of students in Chicago, the Congress of Racial Equality (CORE) pioneered the use of nonviolent direct action in America’s civil rights struggle. Along with its parent organization, the Fellowship of Reconciliation (FOR), CORE members provided advice and support to Martin Luther King during the Montgomery bus boycott. King worked with CORE throughout the late 1950s and into the mid-1960s, when CORE abandoned its dedication to nonviolence and adopted black separatist policies.

    Early CORE activists James Farmer, Bayard Rustin, Homer Jack, and George Houser had all been affiliated with FOR, an international peace and justice organization. Influenced by Gandhi, in the 1940s CORE used sit-ins and other nonviolent direct actions to integrate Chicago restaurants and businesses. In 1947 CORE organized the Journey of Reconciliation, a multi-state integrated bus ride through the upper South in order to test the previous year’s Supreme Court ruling against segregation in interstate travel. This precursor to the 1961 Freedom Rides was met with minimal violence, although several of the riders were arrested, and two were sentenced to work on a chain gang in North Carolina.

  9. AddictionMyth
    September.17.2020 at 5:38 pm

    I’ve been predicting this all along. The push to deschedule is a recipe for stalemate. The solution is to reschedule from class I -> IV. When I say this I am met with vitriolic fury: people demand decriminalization or nothing. Why? Because they are police state shills and they know it will result in continued paralysis.

  10. repeal1968guncontrolact
    September.17.2020 at 6:01 pm

    The deep state got this cancelled.

Please to post comments