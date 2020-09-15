Movies

Cuties and Its Critics Both Decry the Sexualization of Children

That point seems to have escaped many people who have not actually watched the controversial film, some of whom think it should banned.

Cuties-still-Netflix
(Netflix)

The last time I commented on Cuties, the controversial French film on Netflix that portrays 11-year-old girls who practice and perform raunchy routines for a dance competition, I was condemned as a "pedo," a "perv," a "sick individual," a "demon," and "an enemy of the people." And that was just for pointing out that Sen. Ted Cruz (R–Texas) was misinterpreting the federal ban on child pornography by suggesting that it applied to the film. At the risk of inviting further abuse from people who have not actually watched the movie, I think it's worth noting that some complaints about it, even from less rabid critics, are seriously misplaced.

Cuties not only does not fit the legal definition of child pornography; it is not the least bit salacious. To the contrary (spoiler alert), its clear message is that the protagonist and her friends are confused and engaging in age-inappropriate behavior. The audience at the dance competition is visibly and audibly appalled by their twerking, and the central character, Amy, tearfully realizes in the midst of the performance that she is trying to grow up too fast and has been too quick to reject the culture and values of her family, Muslim immigrants from Senegal. She runs home, hugs her mother, and changes out of her skimpy outfit. The last image in the film is Amy joyfully jumping rope with kids in her neighborhood, an unmistakable clue that she has decided to remain a child rather than aping the risqué behavior of the adult performers she sees on social media.

In short, Cuties does not promote dirty dancing by 11-year-olds or present it as liberating for Amy once the initial thrill of defying her family's authority is gone. Her involvement with the dance troupe causes serious problems and anguish, which ultimately lead her to change course. All of this is consistent with director Maïmouna Doucouré's avowed intent and with Netflix's description of Cuties as "a social commentary against the sexualization of young children." After watching the movie, my wife, a rabbi, said she could see using it with parents and older teenagers as part of a lesson in the challenges of growing up in a hypersexualized society without clear and consistent adult guidance.

As the father of three daughters, I have long been disturbed by the cultural tendencies that both Cuties and its critics decry, which extend to creepy beauty pageants featuring prepubescent children as well as the more explicitly sexual dance moves portrayed in the film. I don't want my kids to dance that way, and I would not let them watch a movie like this until they were mature enough to understand the issues it deals with. At the same time, it is hard to imagine a serious cinematic treatment of the subject that does not at some point show what that sort of behavior entails.

I understand and sympathize with the concerns of people who think it is always wrong to have children perform dance routines like these, even in the context of a film that portrays such behavior as deeply troubling. I am less impressed by the argument that people who are sexually attracted to children will like the film, a sort of pedophile's veto that would put the kibosh to many worthwhile movies. Whatever your take on Cuties, the idea that no one should be allowed to see it, which is the implication of Cruz's argument, is plainly inconsistent with the First Amendment, which requires tolerating all manner of controversial speech, no matter how much vituperation it provokes on Twitter.

Jacob Sullum is a senior editor at Reason.

  1. Nardz
    September.15.2020 at 3:24 pm

    Sullum is a pedophile.

    1. John
      September.15.2020 at 3:30 pm

      He is just doing research. He needs to see little girls exploited to know how bad that is.

      That is literally what he is arguing here.

  2. John
    September.15.2020 at 3:27 pm

    It decries the sexualization of children about as much as someone making a snuff film decries murder. Get the fuck out of here with that bullshit excuse.

    First, you don’t criticize the sexualization and exploitation of children by making a movie that does that to child actors. The exploitation and sexualization of the actors defeats any message you are trying to send.

    Second, this film was made last year, screened in January, and sent to film festivals this summer. Not once in that entire time did the filmmakers ever say the movie was made to “decry the sexualization of children”. The movie was marketed and described as a coming of age film about a young girl who defies her conservative Muslim parents by joining a dance troupe. It is the girl who is the hero of the story and the conservative Muslim parents who are if not the villains the foils.

    To say that this movie decries the sexualization of children is to turn that on it’s head and make the conservative Muslim parents the heroes and the dance troupe the villain who exploited and sexualized their daughter. Oddly the filmmakers never mentioned this and marketed their movie as just the opposite. That is until the public called it the garbage that it is. And now hacks like Sullumn are claiming it was really about criticizing the exploitation of kids. Yeah sure it was Jacob. They needed to have those ten year old girls rub themselves and get all funky to show the world just how bad that is. Fuck off.

    1. Rev. Arthur L. Kuckland
      September.15.2020 at 3:39 pm

      In the film makers and the main characters defence, Mohamad was a pedifile, so she is keeping up with her religious traditions

    2. Ra's al Gore
      September.15.2020 at 3:43 pm

      We have the screenshots to prove John right here.

  3. MikeT1986
    September.15.2020 at 3:30 pm

    To make the film they had the children do sexually exploitative things, and filmed it in a leering gross manner. It may have been shocking but sexually exploiting children to protest the sexual exploitation and sexualization of children is still sexually exploiting children.

    The intent is less important than the effect. You had adults paying adults to get their children to dress like that and twerk on camera, for adults.

    If this same movie had been made with adult actresses I’d have no complaints, probably not watch it since not my thing, but I wouldn’t feel grossed out by its existence.

    You should also be leery of making something that pedophiles are going to LOVE.

    1. John
      September.15.2020 at 3:36 pm

      And as I explained above, there is no evidence they even intended that. The movie was marketed as a coming of age flick right up until the moment people started complaining about the exploitation of the actors. Then suddenly, the filmmakers claimed the movie was all about showing how bad it is to sexualize and exploit children. They just hadn’t mentioned that before because reasons or something.

      1. MikeT1986
        September.15.2020 at 3:45 pm

        If you read some of the interviews with the director, and what inspired her/her research… well I hope it’s translation issues.

  4. Ron
    September.15.2020 at 3:33 pm

    its okay to abuse children as long as there is a moral point to the abuse. lots of Catholic priest used that excuse when abusing children as well. its the for your own good excuse. Now lets do a documentary on Rape, as long as there is a moral point to it feel free to rape.

  5. Chuck P. (The Artist formerly known as CTSP)
    September.15.2020 at 3:33 pm

    The last time I commented on Cuties… I was condemned as a “pedo,” a “perv,” a “sick individual,” a “demon,” and “an enemy of the people”

    Now, now, Sullum. You should know from your Science!-type articles that correlation does not prove causation.

    1. Nardz
      September.15.2020 at 3:49 pm

      I don’t know if he’s a demon, but he’s certainly everything else listed

  6. The White Knight (D)
    September.15.2020 at 3:33 pm

    Stop digging.

  7. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
    September.15.2020 at 3:35 pm

    In short, Cuties does not promote dirty dancing by 11-year-olds or present it as liberating for Amy once the initial thrill of defying her family’s authority is gone.

    I haven’t seen the film (and won’t), but from the most sober critics, the argument was that while attempting to ‘criticize’ the sexualization of young girls, it shows them being sexualized and will be found titillating by pedophiles. Sort of a, “Hey, look at all this horrible child pornography! LOOK! LOOOOK!”

    1. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
      September.15.2020 at 3:38 pm

      as well as the more explicitly sexual dance moves portrayed in the film.

      Case in point.

  8. Fat Mike's Drug Habit
    September.15.2020 at 3:35 pm

    Exploiting children to prove how bad exploiting children is is like fucking for the sake of virginity.

    1. Chuck P. (The Artist formerly known as CTSP)
      September.15.2020 at 3:43 pm

      Sometimes you have to suffer for your cause.

  9. chemjeff radical individualist
    September.15.2020 at 3:35 pm

    Now now Mr. Sullum. Your thoughtful criticism has no place in these modern times. You must accept the right-wing narrative of things:

    – Teaching girls to dance in a “sexualized” way is always wrong and is no different than child porn and thus should be banned by the state (the definition of “sexualized” is left as an exercise to the imagination of the reader)
    – The directors purposefully set out to make child porn and are lying about their stated motivations, I know this because QAnon Twitter told me so and they can be totally trusted
    – “We All Know” Hollywood is full of peodphiles anyway, so Occam’s Razor clearly dictates that the movie really is child porn and not legitimate social commentary
    – Netflix is run by a bunch of raging amoral leftist progressives, we know this because of their close association with Obama, who is a radical Kenyan Marxist, and since progressives are evil people by definition, it is not much of a stretch to think that Netflix is knowingly and purposefully pushing child porn onto the American public
    – Ted Cruz is heroically standing up for the decent people of America, and it’s just an outrage to think that a good upstanding person like Ted Cruz might be milking some controversy to engage in some moral grandstanding of his own
    – Anyone who disagrees with this analysis is a pedophile and should be canceled

    1. Official Judge of Performative Outrage
      September.15.2020 at 3:37 pm

      0000000014/10

      1. Official Judge of Performative Outrage
        September.15.2020 at 3:39 pm

        .

    2. The White Knight (D)
      September.15.2020 at 3:38 pm

      don’t feed Jeff

      1. chemjeff radical individualist
        September.15.2020 at 3:45 pm

        Oh I’m not the troll around here, buddy.

        1. The White Knight (D)
          September.15.2020 at 3:48 pm

          don’t feed Jeff

          1. JesseAz
            September.15.2020 at 3:49 pm

            jeff is never full. Why he is so scared of covid.

        2. JesseAz
          September.15.2020 at 3:48 pm

          Village Idiot?

    3. John
      September.15.2020 at 3:42 pm

      Teaching girls to dance in a “sexualized” way is always wrong and is no different than child porn and thus should be banned by the state (the definition of “sexualized” is left as an exercise to the imagination of the reader)

      Girls rubbed their asses on the other’s crotch and rub their crotch like they are masturbating. I don’t know what kind of dancing you do or would have 10 year old children do, in my experience dancing doesn’t involve that. And you can certainly teach girls to dance without doing that. So why don’t you stop fucking lying and pretending we are talking about something we clearly are not?

      he directors purposefully set out to make child porn and are lying about their stated motivations, I know this because QAnon Twitter told me so and they can be totally trusted

      The fimmakers had 300 10 year old and under actors audition in front of them having each of them twerk and rub their crotches for the film makers. They made a movie that was marketed as a coming of age story about a young girl who joins a dance troupe to defy her conservative Muslim parents and as part of that coming of age learns to rub her crotch, watch porn, and masturbate. And the 10 year old actor does all of that and apparently more on film. Do you think that is okay? Do you go around paying 10 year old girls to rub their crotches for you? That is what the filmmakers did. Why are you defending them if you don’t think that is acceptable? And worse, why are you attacking those who think it isn’t acceptable if you don’t think it is?

      You are a lying piece of shit Jeff. It is one thing to lie about politics. But, I would think lying in the defense of child pornography would be harder and something even a hack like you would not want to do. But alas, being a lying piece of shit is what you do.

    4. Rev. Arthur L. Kuckland
      September.15.2020 at 3:44 pm

      Would you want your daughter to star in this movie, or would you want your daughter to imitate the movie?

      1. John
        September.15.2020 at 3:48 pm

        It is not “technically illegal” (though it likely is), so that means it is okay and anyone who criticizes it is just a narrow minded conservative. That is because there is no just thing as morality other than whatever standard the government sets. If it is legal, it can’t be condemned.

    5. JesseAz
      September.15.2020 at 3:47 pm

      Jeff is a pedophile. Or at least condones it.

      1. John
        September.15.2020 at 3:50 pm

        It is one thing to say that possession of child porn should not be criminalized because the harm has already been done and owning a picture no matter how awful should never be a crime. I actually am sympathetic to that argument. It is quite another thing to say that child porn is okay or that something like this really isn’t child porn. That to me is just unbelievable. What the fuck has to be broken inside your head to think having ten year old girls run around on screen grabbing themselves is okay and something not to be condemned?

  10. JesseAz
    September.15.2020 at 3:43 pm

    Birth of a nation and its critics both decry racism.

    Weird how not one movie profile prior to criticism mentioned the films anti child sexploitation angle

    1. John
      September.15.2020 at 3:44 pm

      Snuff films are okay because they decry the evils of murder.

  11. Sometimes Bad Is Bad
    September.15.2020 at 3:50 pm

    Yeah yeah The Triumph of the Will was studied in film schools for years. Nobody said it was a good thing to glorify eurotrash fascism either. But they had no problem copying its style.

    You make all the excuses you want, but while it may be art its still eurotrash.

