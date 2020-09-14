Free Speech

Contrary to What Ted Cruz Thinks, Prepubescent Twerking Does Not Make Cuties Illegal

The federal definition of child pornography does not encompass risqué dancing by clothed 11-year-olds.

The French film Cuties, currently available on Netflix, has outraged American politicians who say it sexualizes prepubescent girls. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D–Hawaii), a former presidential contender, warns that Cuties, which depicts an 11-year-old's participation in a risqué dance troupe that flouts the values of her conservative Muslim family, "will certainly whet the appetite of pedophiles & help fuel the child sex trafficking trade." Sen. Ted Cruz (R–Texas) goes even further, suggesting that Cuties is illegal. Whatever your take on the film's merits, Cruz presents no evidence to substantiate that claim.

In a letter he sent Attorney General William Barr on Friday, Cruz urges the Justice Department to "investigate the production of 'Cuties' and Netflix's distribution of the film in order to determine whether Netflix, any of its executives, or anyone involved with the making of 'Cuties' violated any federal laws against the production and distribution of child pornography." But he conspicuously fails to explain how the film runs afoul of those statutes.

"The film routinely fetishizes and sexualizes these pre-adolescent girls as they perform dances simulating sexual conduct in revealing clothing, including at least one scene with partial child nudity," Cruz writes. "These scenes in and of themselves are harmful. And it is likely that the filming of this movie created even more explicit and abusive scenes, and that pedophiles across the world in the future will manipulate and imitate this film in abusive ways."

Except for Cruz's fact-free speculation about scenes that did not make it into the final movie, none of this supports his claim that Cuties qualifies as child pornography, which federal law defines as a "visual depiction" of "sexually explicit conduct" involving people younger than 18. While the definition encompasses "simulated sexual intercourse," that phrase is not broad enough to cover the scenes described by Cruz.

As the Supreme Court explained in a 2008 opinion by Justice Antonin Scalia, "'simulated' sexual intercourse is not sexual intercourse that is merely suggested, but rather sexual intercourse that is explicitly portrayed, even though (through camera tricks or otherwise) it may not actually have occurred." Scalia added that "the portrayal must cause a reasonable viewer to believe that the actors actually engaged in that conduct on camera." Similarly, a 2008 rule issued by the Justice Department says "simulated sexually explicit conduct means conduct engaged in by performers in a visual depiction that is intended to appear as if the performers are engaged in actual sexually explicit conduct, and does so appear to a reasonable viewer."

Twerking by clothed 11-year-old dancers, however much it may trouble politicians and parents, plainly does not fit that description. Nor does the film's potential appeal to pedophiles transform it into contraband.

As The New York Times notes, Cuties director Maïmouna Doucouré, who based the protagonist on her own experiences as a child of Senegalese immigrants growing up in Paris, says she is disturbed by some of the same cultural tendencies that bother Cruz and Gabbard:

"I recreated the little girl who I was at that age," she said. "Growing up in two cultures is what gave me the strength and the values I have today."

"As a child, that question of how to become a woman was my obsession," she added.

Ms. Doucouré has said the idea for the film came to her after she attended a neighborhood gathering in Paris where she saw a group of 11-year-olds performing a "very sexual, very sensual" dance. She said she spent a year and a half doing research and meeting with hundreds of preteens to prepare for the film.

"I needed to know how they felt about their own femininity in today's society and how they dealt with their self-image at a time when social media is so important," she told Netflix.

The more sexualized a woman appears on social media, the more girls will perceive her as successful, Ms. Doucouré said.

"Children just imitate what they see to achieve the same result without understanding the meaning," she said. "And yeah, it's dangerous."

According to Netflix, Cuties is "a social commentary against the sexualization of young children." Whether or not you buy that, the legality of Cuties does not hinge on the director's motivation or the film's anticipated social effects.

  1. OneSimpleLesson
    September.14.2020 at 5:23 pm

    Oof. Big yikes.
    What Roy Moore did was technically legal. Did that change the rhetoric around it?

    1. OneSimpleLesson
      September.14.2020 at 5:26 pm

      Robby may be right about the legality. I just don’t think this is the right headline.
      There’s a serious possibility that although the final cut doesn’t meet the definition, that doesn’t mean nothing happened during the production that amounts to sexual abuse of child pornography. I can’t say looking into it would be the worst use of time.
      There’s been a lot of CPS reports based on much less.

      1. John
        September.14.2020 at 5:31 pm

        I think Cruz is right. The definition includes actual or simulated sexual activity. How is a girl grabbing her crotch pretending to masturbate not simulated sexual activity?

      2. Vernon Depner
        September.14.2020 at 6:19 pm

        There are men in prison based on less.

  2. Nardz
    September.14.2020 at 5:27 pm

    Reason goes full leftist.
    At least they’re not even pretending anymore.

    But I am glad that the left has picked the “child sexuality” hill to die on.
    And it amuses me that they’re dragging down libertarianism with it – as if you guys didn’t have enough trouble trying to deny approval of pedophilia before…

    1. John
      September.14.2020 at 5:28 pm

      They are going to die on sex with ten year old girls and ten year old boys dressing like drag queens so old perverts can dream about sodomizing them. That is the reason position today. It is amazing that people can become that morally depraved. But they can and sadly have.

      1. soldiermedic76
        September.14.2020 at 5:32 pm

        People mocked conservatives during the late 20th century and early 21sr century who warned that normalizing homosexuality would lead to normalizing pedophilia. I am all for normalizing homosexuality, and all for letting adults do whatever they want with other consenting adults, but it is increasingly looking like maybe those stick in the mud conservatives might have had a point. ???

        1. John
          September.14.2020 at 5:34 pm

          They were right. That is where it ended up. I don’t think it had to end up here. But the fact remains it did and the conservatives who said it would were proven correct.

          1. soldiermedic76
            September.14.2020 at 5:36 pm

            Unfortunately I lean towards agreeing with you. The more letters we added to the alphabet soup the more inevitable this became. And just for the record I consider myself either heteroflexible or bisexual.

            1. Rev. Arthur L. Kuckland
              September.14.2020 at 6:06 pm

              Like Dr venture of the venture Brothers I have tripolar disorder

        2. Nardz
          September.14.2020 at 6:19 pm

          I don’t think it was the “normalization” that led down this road, but rather the outright promotion.

          1. soldiermedic76
            September.14.2020 at 6:28 pm

            Probably more correct. I mean how normal are most pride parades? I am generally not a prude, but come on.

        3. Moonrocks
          September.14.2020 at 6:29 pm

          Shouldn’t polygamy have been somewhere between gays and full-on NAMBLA?

    2. Moonrocks
      September.14.2020 at 5:59 pm

      It could be that they’re going full libertarian and dying on the freedom of expression hill. It’s just curious that lately Reason has only gone full libertarian when libertarian overlaps with leftist.

  3. John
    September.14.2020 at 5:27 pm

    So you see ten year old girls twerking with each other and grabbing their crotches in a movie and your problem with that is that Ted Cruz thinks it is illegal and has a more expansive view of the definition of child porn under federal law than you think is proper.

    Is that your final answer Sullumn? You really think that is the story here?

    Yeah, the issue here is whether it is technically illegal not that 10 year old girls are putting on a sex show on one of the mainline streaming services. Ted Cruz is what to be offended about.

    Fuck you Sullumn. WTF is wrong with you? Really, what is wrong with you?

  4. soldiermedic76
    September.14.2020 at 5:30 pm

    I’ve seen some very astute people who have given reasons why this film could be considered child pornography. And just because Cruz didn’t mention it in his tweet doesn’t mean his conclusion if not fact based. And referring it to the DoJ to investigate if it is and if children were sexually exploited doesn’t seem like the end of the world or liberty.

    1. John
      September.14.2020 at 5:32 pm

      It isn’t if you think making child porn is wrong. But Sullumn seems to not see it as a problem.

  5. Matthew Chalice
    September.14.2020 at 5:31 pm

    Let’s put aside the question of whether it’s child pornography. If we believe that pornography involves actual sex acts, then no, it obviously isn’t.

    The big question here is: is it okay to sexualize children in order to tell a story about how sexualizing children is wrong? Putting aside the fact that few of the early reviews mention that this is the moral of the story, the answer is no. Children cannot consent to being used for sexual choreography for the same reason they cannot consent to sexual intercourse. It’s wrong to sexualize children for any reason, even if the aim is to make the point that sexualizing children is wrong.

    There are plenty of examples of movies that use excess to make the audience feel complicit in the sleaziness of hedonism: The Wolf of Wall Street, Spring Breakers, The Great Beauty, and even Project X all manage to do this. None of those movies involve underage actors.

    1. John
      September.14.2020 at 5:33 pm

      Saying this is to show how bad it is to sexually exploit children is like making a movie about the horrors of torturing puppies and actually torturing puppies to make it. That justification makes no sense. They exploited these girls to make the movie.

      1. Matthew Chalice
        September.14.2020 at 5:35 pm

        I don’t like that analogy, since they could argue that the girls didn’t actually engage in any sex acts (just, uh, suggestive dancing). A more apt comparison would be to a film production that was meant to warn kids against drug use while featuring actual drugs on set.

        1. Ra's al Gore
          September.14.2020 at 5:37 pm

          New Netflix Movie Actually Murders Puppies To Teach That Murdering Puppies Is Bad
          https://twitter.com/TheBabylonBee/status/1305589690951782400

        2. John
          September.14.2020 at 5:38 pm

          If Sulumn and the rest of these people are so sure this is legal, why don’t they get some girls and make a similar film themselves and start shopping it around the dark web. If it is not child porn, they have nothing to worry about right?

        3. Nardz
          September.14.2020 at 6:30 pm

          I dunno.
          The one clip I saw they were humping the stage…

    2. soldiermedic76
      September.14.2020 at 5:34 pm

      It isn’t like these types of movies haven’t been made in the past, but they generally used of age girls who appeared under age to make them. I wonder why the producer and director didn’t consider that route?

      1. John
        September.14.2020 at 5:36 pm

        And it isn’t like everyone doesn’t agree that exploiting ten year old girls is bad. Or at least I thought they did. So, why is there a need to make a movie that says that.

        1. Brett Bellmore
          September.14.2020 at 6:16 pm

          Less a matter of a “need” than of an “excuse”, I suspect.

      2. Matthew Chalice
        September.14.2020 at 5:36 pm

        Because somebody already made Spring Breakers, which is a masterpiece.

        1. soldiermedic76
          September.14.2020 at 5:39 pm

          Or Lolita.

          1. OneSimpleLesson
            September.14.2020 at 6:12 pm

            Which went to massive lengths to show it wasn’t the underage actress engaging in the questionable “not quite child porn” activity.

            1. soldiermedic76
              September.14.2020 at 6:27 pm

              Yes. They recognized the line.

    3. Matthew Chalice
      September.14.2020 at 5:41 pm

      Sonny Bunch, the token conservative of American film criticism, was defending this movie on Twitter recently. Dude’s a spineless imbecile who’s taste in movies sucks. What’s the point of having a right-wing film critic if he won’t express unpopular opinions at times like these? (His whole argument was that you can’t judge a movie you haven’t seen, which only works if the film in question isn’t of dubious morality.)

    4. Rev. Arthur L. Kuckland
      September.14.2020 at 6:08 pm

      Milo and Otis was a great animal rights movie

  6. Matthew Chalice
    September.14.2020 at 5:33 pm

    BTW, I lost big time.

    Here were my predictions re: who would write Reason’s Cuties article:

    1. ENB
    2. Robby
    3. Suderman
    4. Gillespie
    5. KMW

    Sullum didn’t even crack the top five!

    1. John
      September.14.2020 at 5:35 pm

      ENB was the clear favorite. But Sullum was my second choice. Sollumn absolutely has the kind of dishonesty and sheer immorality to do it.

      1. Matthew Chalice
        September.14.2020 at 5:36 pm

        Don’t know much about Sullum. Thought he was one of the cool ones, along with Doherty and Walker.

        1. soldiermedic76
          September.14.2020 at 6:03 pm

          Sollum has decided since 2016 that if it a Republican not named Amash (and sometimes Paul) that everything the Republicans do is authoritarian and unconstitutional.

  7. Sometimes Bad Is Bad
    September.14.2020 at 5:35 pm

    Reason defenders of pimps, hos, strippers, druggies, rioters, looters, and now pedophiles.

    1. soldiermedic76
      September.14.2020 at 5:38 pm

      I have no problem with legalizing sex work for consenting adults. And even relooking at age of consent laws for older post pubescent teens (i.e. so called Romeo and Juliet laws, despite the fact that Romeo and Juliet were actually both in their mid teens in the play). But pedophilia is just wrong, period.

  8. Ra's al Gore
    September.14.2020 at 5:36 pm

    The Film Hollywood Doesn’t Want You To See. Hollywood pedophiles & convicted sex offenders
    https://twitter.com/AnOpenSecret

    1. Matthew Chalice
      September.14.2020 at 5:39 pm

      That’s an interesting account. It’s managed by one of the film’s producers, who is also a conspiracy theorist and MAGA person. He had a falling out with the film’s director and ended up putting together the final cut of the movie. Apparently, he’s a total sleaze.

      1. Matthew Chalice
        September.14.2020 at 5:39 pm

        *falling-out

  9. mad.casual
    September.14.2020 at 5:38 pm

    Prepubescent Twerking Does Not Make Cuties Illegal

    Uh… actually Jacob, you’re wrong. See actual depictions of adults or near adults as minors or artistic representations of minors must be obscene in order to be considered child pornography. However, for actual children under 12, the depictions need not be obscene (NYC v. Ferber ’82).

    Minors below the age of 12 don’t have to actually be nude or engage in sexual activity in order for something to be engaged in child pornography and, honestly, you’re being selectively retarded in favor of child porn. If a director has two 12 yr. olds in thongs make out topless (without showing their chest) on camera are you going to jump in and say it’s not child pornography because no actual depictions of sex occurred? What a dumbass.

    1. John
      September.14.2020 at 5:42 pm

      This article is proof that Sulumn at least will literally defend anything if doing so is required by the current media talking points. They exploited the shit out of little girls and Sulumn will go to bat for him because that is what he is told to do. Pathetic.

    2. Brett Bellmore
      September.14.2020 at 6:06 pm

      Technically, it’s probably coaching the prepubescent twerking that made it illegal. If they’d been caught on film doing it spontaneously they’d have been on safer legal ground.

      1. mad.casual
        September.14.2020 at 6:19 pm

        I would surmise that a competent lawyer or judge could also come up with a ‘totality of circs’ type of argument.

        I’ve heard that there’s a scene where a girl takes a picture of her genitals and posts it online and then one or more girls encourages a boy to do the same. I fail to see how that doesn’t constitute sexual activity in the large. Especially with all the legal ‘affirmative consent’ and ‘sexting’ bullshit. Moreover, and to your point, I don’t see how you coach pre-teens to act out that behavior without explicitly making one pre-teen tell another to take a picture of their genitals.

      2. mad.casual
        September.14.2020 at 6:21 pm

        I’ve heard that there’s a scene where a girl takes a picture of her genitals and posts it online and then one or more girls encourages a boy to do the same.

        Of course, if this goes in front of Roberts, we couldn’t count on him to invent a reverse equality penaltax interpretation of the Constitution because he’s an originalist with principles.

        Could you imagine if the sex/gender roles had been reversed on this part of the movie? They’d probably murder someone.

    3. Red Rocks White Privilege
      September.14.2020 at 6:35 pm

      Uh… actually Jacob, you’re wrong. See actual depictions of adults or near adults as minors or artistic representations of minors must be obscene in order to be considered child pornography. However, for actual children under 12, the depictions need not be obscene (NYC v. Ferber ’82).

      I guess this was how Luc Besson got around the really creepy Lolita vibe that permeates The Professional. Natalie Portman was 13 when the movie was made.

  10. Ra's al Gore
    September.14.2020 at 5:39 pm

    https://twitter.com/robbystarbuck/status/1304234071065845760

    The whole team behind Cuties needs to be investigated. Look what I found. As a director I call tell you it’s not normal to audition 700 little girls with no acting experience. What were they told to do during auditions? They preyed on inexperienced people starstruck by Hollywood.

    1. Matthew Chalice
      September.14.2020 at 5:42 pm

      What have you directed?

      Are you Terrence Malick? I LOVE EVERYTHING YOU’VE MADE.

  11. Dillinger
    September.14.2020 at 5:40 pm

    ick, dude no.

  12. Matthew Chalice
    September.14.2020 at 5:44 pm

    Sonny Bunch, the token conservative of American film criticism, was defending this movie on Twitter recently. Dude’s a spineless imbecile who’s taste in movies sucks. What’s the point of having a right-wing film critic if he won’t express unpopular opinions at times like these? (His whole argument was that you can’t judge a movie you haven’t seen, which only works if the film in question isn’t of dubious morality.)

    1. mad.casual
      September.14.2020 at 6:06 pm

      which only works if the film in question isn’t of dubious morality

      Disagree. Regardless of morality, there’s still a whole host of reasons why it doesn’t work. As evidence, I submit the sentence “Adam Sandler plays his own twin sister.”

  13. Formerly Cynical Asshole
    September.14.2020 at 5:59 pm

    Contrary to What Ted Cruz Thinks, Prepubescent Twerking Does Not Make Cuties Illegal

    But it does make anyone who watched it a pervert.

    1. Dillinger
      September.14.2020 at 6:20 pm

      this this this. and please, feel free to be a pervert … but own it. ick.

  14. Wearenotperfect
    September.14.2020 at 6:00 pm

    And this is why the Left and the Right are killing free speech and liberty in America! Was there any actual sexual intercourse? No! Move on people!

    1. soldiermedic76
      September.14.2020 at 6:04 pm

      Yes sexually exploiting minors is fine as long as we don’t have sex with them. Good call wearenotperfect.

    2. JesseAz
      September.14.2020 at 6:10 pm

      So molestation that doesn’t include actual interclourse would be fine with you?

  15. Moonrocks
    September.14.2020 at 6:02 pm

    Am I the only one that finds it strange that this film was released in January but the outrage is happening in September?

    1. soldiermedic76
      September.14.2020 at 6:07 pm

      The outrage has been there for awhile, but the media has decided to focus on the outrage and also Netflix decided to stream it. Also it wasn’t officially released until August in France and September internationally. If was only a private screening in January.

      1. Moonrocks
        September.14.2020 at 6:18 pm

        Okay, that makes more sense. This year has been full of media-manufactured crises and outrage (more than ever before), and this whole story just gives me that sort of vibe.

        1. soldiermedic76
          September.14.2020 at 6:22 pm

          The media has turned this into another right wing overreaction narrative, whereas even a number of Libertarians and leftist have also voiced discomfort with the film and even questioned it’s legality.

    2. Brett Bellmore
      September.14.2020 at 6:09 pm

      The outrage is happening now because it just moved from being an obscure film in France, where everybody assumes skeevy things are going on, to being promoted on Netflix.

    3. mad.casual
      September.14.2020 at 6:09 pm

      It was released to a limited/selected audience at Sundance in Jan. It was released to the general public in Europe in late Aug. and in the US less than a week ago. Dumbass.

  16. juffa_ema
    September.14.2020 at 6:04 pm

  17. Brett Bellmore
    September.14.2020 at 6:04 pm

    Hollywood Elites Rush To Normalize Pedophilia Before They’re All Outed By Ghislaine Maxwell

    And Reason, too.

  18. Actual Doc
    September.14.2020 at 6:05 pm

    Seems like one of those things where even if he ends up being *technically* correct (the best kind of correct) in his argument that it’s not illegal…does that feel good to win on that one? Is this a hill worth dying on for “freedom”. Is this an actual freedom worth having?

    Kind of feels like arguing that it’s fine if he were to jerk off on a sheep while it licks peanut butter off his balls, because hey, its not illegal!

    1. soldiermedic76
      September.14.2020 at 6:13 pm

      And it is highly dubious he is even technically correct. The courts have a different definition of simulated sex when it applies to minors as opposed to of age actors and actresses.

      1. soldiermedic76
        September.14.2020 at 6:18 pm

        Reading his citations, the cases don’t exactly support his (Sollums) argument.

        1. soldiermedic76
          September.14.2020 at 6:24 pm

          In fact one of the citations specifically mentions focusing on the public region can be considered to be a violation of rules on allowable simulated sexual intercourse when it applies to minors.

          1. Actual Doc
            September.14.2020 at 6:33 pm

            I saw the preview for the thing and my gut feeling is it wouldn’t get shot down as straight up illegal, but as someone with young kids, it’s just in pretty bad taste. I’m not “offended” or falling on the fainting couch, or writing a letter to the editor…but just kinda…blegch, gross.

            Just seems like such an odd thing to champion.

  19. Brandybuck
    September.14.2020 at 6:11 pm

    The film is not illegal. That doesn’t mean it ain’t tasteless.

    Nothing you can do about the perpetually tasteless French, but Netflix should be shamed for airing this.

  20. Rev. Arthur L. Kuckland
    September.14.2020 at 6:12 pm

    On the bright side it looks like metoo is over

  21. Jerryskids
    September.14.2020 at 6:17 pm

    This is nuts. Ted Cruz hasn’t shown how this is illegal child pornography and therefore he’s barred from asking it to be investigated? And whether or not it’s illegal, it’s certainly distasteful and defending it certainly feeds into the idea that libertarians are libertines. We’re still allowed to have standards, you know.

    1. soldiermedic76
      September.14.2020 at 6:25 pm

      He didn’t reference it in his tweet, Sollum doesn’t say if he references it in his request to the DoJ.

  22.  Tulpa
    September.14.2020 at 6:23 pm

    Sullum is buttplug?

