Democratic Party Platform Calls for 'Reining In' Qualified Immunity. Why Not Eliminate It?

(David Cliff/ZUMA Press/Newscom)

Despite all the summer protests calling for policing and criminal justice reforms, discussion of actual policy has been largely absent from the Democratic National Convention this week (misguided appearance by Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo notwithstanding).

The official 2020 Democratic Party platform spends several pages on criminal justice reform, and the discussion isn't bad. Among other things, it talks about holding police and reckless prosecutors responsible for misconduct:

We cannot create trust without holding those in power accountable for their actions. Democrats will reinvigorate pattern-or-practice investigations into police misconduct at the Department of Justice, and strengthen them through new subpoena powers and expanded oversight to address systemic misconduct by prosecutors. Far too often, the law has shielded police officers who stand accused of heinous violations of civil and human rights. Democrats support lowering the intent standard for federally prosecuting law enforcement officials for civil rights violations. We will also act to ensure that victims of federal, state, or local law enforcement abuses of power can seek justice through civil litigation by reining in the doctrine of qualified immunity.

The American people deserve access to timely and accurate data on activities supported by their tax dollars, including policing. We will collect and publish data on the use of force in police departments across the country to promote transparency and accountability. To increase transparency and improve federal, state, and local law enforcement hiring practices, Democrats will also establish a national registry of officers who have been found to have abused their power.

Only the promise to publish data on the use of force was in the party's 2016 platform. The rest of this is new.

Unfortunately, the reference to "reining in" qualified immunity is much too vague. Qualified immunity protects public officials from federal civil rights suits when they violate citizens' rights in their line of work, except when there are court precedents that show that the officials' violated "clearly established" law. Time and again, this has been used to shield abusive police officers, including a ruling this week that protected an officer who kneed a subdued suspect in the eye between 20 to 30 times.

Qualified immunity doesn't need to be "reined in." It needs to be eliminated. The weaker language appears to be something that presidential nominee Joe Biden insisted on over the objection of Bernie Sanders' crew, which sounds similar to the reason why full marijuana legalization is not part of the party platform.

Qualified immunity's defenders insist that it allows the police to do their jobs without having to worry that they'll be taken to court simply for having to use force against a suspect. But that just isn't what the doctrine does. It protects officers who have clearly acted illegally, giving an escape clause to people who can claim ignorance of the law. It's one set of rules for public officials and a different set of rules for the rest of us.

A majority of Americans oppose qualified immunity. And police unions are already starting to rally behind President Donald Trump and his support of unbridled police power (as long as it isn't directed toward him). There's no need to be deferential to Biden here. What would the Democrats actually lose by telling Americans they intend to hold police officers and other government officials to the same legal standards as the rest of us?

Scott Shackford is an associate editor at Reason.

  1. JesseAz
    August.20.2020 at 2:10 pm

    Eliminating QI in its entirety would be a boon to lawyers acting in even bad faith. A government actor behaving as trained and according to long held interpretations and procedures should not be held liable based on a new interpretation of a right, especially given the growth of believed rights being pushed.

    1. Warner
      August.20.2020 at 2:20 pm

    2. Fat Mike's Drug Habit
      August.20.2020 at 2:27 pm

      Far better to just let them force people to sit in their own shit for days on end. Lawsuits are just such a hassle.

    3. GroundTruth
      August.20.2020 at 2:29 pm

      Exactly!

      “Reining in” is the correct nuance. Not liking the fact that the building inspector applies the building code as written shouldn’t be grounds for filing a suit against him. Much as it pains me to say, a peon operating within the scope of his commission should not have to take personal abuse, but that is what a total elimination of QI could engender.

      1. Illocust
        August.20.2020 at 2:40 pm

        So upon people pointing out what QI is meant to do (uphold our basic sense of fairness that the little guy shouldn’t go to jail for something his boss tells him to do or get fired). It seems like the reform that would be the best way to fix the issue, is enshrining in law that QI only applies when you are following a established written procedure or a direct order, and that whoever gave the order or wrote the procedure is now liable for any actions taken under their command.

        That gets rid of the issue that no one told you not to beat the suspect with a baseball bat, because no one told you to do that either and if someone did then that person is going to jail for having done so. While still protecting someone from being put in a lose-lose position by the local politicians (lose your job for not doing what I told you to or go to jail for doing what I told you to).

      2. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
        August.20.2020 at 2:41 pm

        Exactly not.

        However did we survive before QI was invented by the Supreme Court out of whole cloth in the 1980s? No statute. No Constitutional amendment. Just made up.

        Dump it entirely. It is as bogus as anything less than strict scrutiny, another Supreme Court thin air invention.

  2. Art Kumquat
    August.20.2020 at 2:15 pm

    I’m laughing that reason thinks they are going to move the ball when one party rule is established. It’s obvious that democrats have no intention of changing laws that benefit the powerful. All this blm street terror will end except that it will be sharpened and focused against political enemies. QI will remain as the one party uses the police and courts to prosecute republicans and libertarians.

  3. Juice
    August.20.2020 at 2:20 pm

    The American people deserve access to timely and accurate data on activities supported by their tax dollars, including policing.

    Scott Adams wants a camera in every classroom that parents could watch at any time. There are security concerns, but it’s an idea worth pursuing.

  4. BYODB
    August.20.2020 at 2:20 pm

    Because Democrats don’t give any more fucks about it than anyone else in government, they just know that paying lip service to the concern of the moment plays well to retards that are honestly too stupid to know what it is they’re even asking for.

    With Harris as VP, does anyone believe a single word about their desire to do anything about QI? You’d have to have a lobotomy to think a prosecutor is going to do fuck all about it.

    At best, they’ll put forward some insane bullshit legislation no one in their own party will vote for and then blame the failure of the ‘movement’ on Republican intransigence.

  5. Warner
    August.20.2020 at 2:21 pm

  6. AlbertP
    August.20.2020 at 2:23 pm

    “Qualified immunity doesn’t need to be “reined in.” It needs to be eliminated.”

    Yep.

    Will unethical lawyers have a “field day?” When, exactly, do they NOT have such a day.

    1. mad.casual
      August.20.2020 at 2:47 pm

      Between this and things like Section 230 it seems like there would/should be a better way of handling unethical lawyering/litigation.

  7. Union of Concerned Socks
    August.20.2020 at 2:38 pm

    Because “reining in” is open code for “looking all stern about it until the hubbub dies down”?

    Which is all they want to do?

  8. Fist of Etiquette
    August.20.2020 at 3:01 pm

    Qualified immunity doesn’t need to be “reined in.” It needs to be eliminated.

    They’re not serious about either so what’s the difference.

