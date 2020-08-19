Cop Who Allegedly Kneed a Subdued Suspect in the Eye '20 to 30 Times' Gets Qualified Immunity

Qualified Immunity

A police officer who allegedly kneed a suspect 20 to 30 times in the eye after the man had been restrained is entitled to qualified immunity and thus cannot be sued over the incident, a federal court confirmed Monday.

Charles McManemy, who law enforcement suspected was making a drug delivery, claims that Deputy Bruce Tierney of Iowa's Butler County Sheriff's Office violated his Fourth Amendment rights by using excessive force after McManemy had surrendered with at least four cops already on top of him. Following the incident, McManemy says he suffered lasting damage in his eye with increased light sensitivity and "floaters." But while a majority of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eighth Circuit held that Tierney did indeed violate McManemy's rights, his suit "fails for a different reason: the absence of a clearly established right."

"McManemy must point to a case that 'squarely governs the specific facts at issue'" to prevail in withholding qualified immunity from Tierney, writes Circuit Judge David R. Stras. Such is the standard required by the legal doctrine, which shields public officials from civil liability: if a plaintiff cannot point to a near-identical scenario of police misconduct that has already been litigated and condemned in pre-existing case law, they may not sue the officer or officers who harmed them—even when the court finds the conduct in question violated their rights. 

Stras cites two 8th Circuit excessive force precedents—Gill v. Maciejewski (2008) and Krout v. Goemmer (2009)—that he says are different enough from what McManemy endured that Deputy Tierney could not have known his conduct was unconstitutional. Stras also ruled in favor of other deputies, who McManemy sued for not intervening. Of particular interest: Stras emphasizes that McManemy began resisting after voluntarily surrendering and laying face down on the ground; McManemy countered that he has a shoulder injury and was reacting in pain as he was handcuffed and tased. 

The Supreme Court created the "clearly established" standard in Harlow v. Fitzgerald (1982), cutting against Section 1983 of the Civil Rights Act, which previously allowed the American public to sue public officials when their rights were violated. While they still technically have that right, qualified immunity has made it considerably more difficult. Many plaintiffs, such as McManemy, are denied the right to bring a lawsuit if the "clearly established" threshold is not met. (Qualified immunity has no impact on criminal prosecution.)

Though it was theoretically constructed to protect civil servants from vacuous lawsuits, it has instead emboldened bad behavior. As I wrote earlier this month:

The legal doctrine has protected two cops who allegedly stole $225,000 while executing a search warrant; a sheriff's deputy who shot a 10-year-old boy while aiming at the child's non-threatening dog; prison guards who forced a naked inmate to sleep in cells filled with raw sewage and "massive amounts" of human feces; two cops who assaulted and arrested a man for the crime of standing outside of his own house; two officers who sicced a police dog on a surrendered suspect. That list is not exhaustive.

Writing in dissent, Circuit Judge L. Steven Grasz notes that it is, in fact, clearly established by current precedent that a needless show of force after someone has been overpowered is unconstitutional. "Viewed in a light most favorable to McManemy, the facts establish Deputy Tierney repeatedly—twenty to thirty times—kneed McManemy in the eye area after he was subdued and restrained," he writes. A jury, he says, could reasonably believe that the force occurred after the situation necessitated it. But McMenemy won't have a chance to present his case to any such jury, even though, as Grasz concludes, it has been "clearly established that gratuitous force" toward a subdued suspect "violates the Fourth Amendment."

  1. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
    August.19.2020 at 4:54 pm

    What’s the hopeful remedy for this? Are we hoping to eliminate the doctrine of qualified immunity writ large, or just qualified immunity for the cops?

    1. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
      August.19.2020 at 4:58 pm

      For anyone wondering why I ask, or what I’m getting at… this is what I’m getting at:

      The national dialogue about racial injustice in the aftermath of the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody has brought renewed attention to “qualified immunity,” a legal doctrine that some advocates believe has helped insulate police officers from accountability for misconduct.

      But any major changes to that doctrine would also likely affect another group of government workers: public school educators.

      Qualified immunity protects certain classifications of government officials from personal liability, including money damages, in civil lawsuits in federal courts, as long as the conduct in question does not violate clearly established statutory or constitutional rights of which a reasonable person would have known.

      The doctrine is available not just to police officers—including school police officers—but to any government official exercising discretionary functions, and that includes teachers, principals, superintendents, and school board members.

      […]

      “This double standard has been a contributing factor in the anger and frustration spilling out into the streets,” Neily said.

      For education groups, the debate is a bit delicate. Most have issued statements recommitting their support for racial equality after the death of Floyd, but likely would be reluctant to have the protections of qualified immunity stripped from their members.

    2. KDN
      August.19.2020 at 5:28 pm

      The best compromise in my mind would be a reversal of the protection: that QI can only be established based on case law instead it being assumed to apply except in exceptional circumstances. A couple of nuisance lawsuits which get turned away will lay the groundwork for the rest to be rejected.

      A decent portion of the examples in your article have to do with SROs (i.e. Cops) or administration acting like cops. I personally doubt teachers would be often impacted by QI’s removal. Plus the PubSec unions will finally have to spend their money on something besides politicking, which is an added bonus.

  2. Minadin
    August.19.2020 at 5:10 pm

    Maybe we could weaken the doctrine a bit instead of getting rid of it entirely. Maybe change the wording from ‘clearly established’ to something where the person is acting outside the norms for their position / outside of their authority / etc.

    I don’t know, I’m open to suggestions.

    1. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
      August.19.2020 at 5:19 pm

      See the link I posted above. Because other “good people that are in the right professions” are also protected by qualified immunity:

      Hutton, of the Education Law Association, said there is room for courts to improve the way they apply qualified immunity doctrine without eliminating it, such as by ruling on more underlying constitutional questions so that officials have a better sense of what has been “clearly established.”

      “I would have some caution here,” he said.

      1. Minadin
        August.19.2020 at 5:39 pm

        I saw that. I’m of the opinion that it would be less desirable to remove QI protection from cops while maintaining the current level of near total blanket immunity for all the other bad actors in every other level of government.

        It would be better to give them all a lower level of protection.

  3. Art Kumquat
    August.19.2020 at 5:14 pm

    Just wait until democrats take over for good. This multiplied by 1000000

  4. Sometimes a Great Notion
    August.19.2020 at 5:14 pm

    OT: RIP Todd Nance

  5. DajjaI
    August.19.2020 at 5:15 pm

    I’m the rare libertarian who supports qualified immunity for cops. Why? Because first of all, they face more threats in a day than most people do in a decade. It’s unfair to hold them to the same standard as the rest of us. Secondly, it forces us to hire good people who we think will be responsible and respect the rights of others. And without QI, many qualified people would avoid police careers for fear that they could easily be sued or prosecuted for doing their job. And finally, the solution to police abuse isn’t to punish it (who punishes the punishers? conundrum), but simply to decriminalize, and reduce police funding proportionately. After all, this was precipitated by a drug charge. Ultimately we must accept that the people are civilized and responsible (despite recent turmoil caused mostly by oppressive socialist policies) and we don’t need to be patrolled and controlled any more. Eventually government becomes small enough that you can strangle it in the bathtub. (And QI becomes moot.)

    Without QI we will have lower quality (and more) police protection, which puts all of us at greater risk.

    1. Leo Kovalensky II
      August.19.2020 at 5:39 pm

      The problem with qualified immunity is that it allows gross police abuse like this instance to happen without punishment or any retribution for the victims. I’m sure there are also cases where QI rightly protects a government agent acting in good faith that don’t get as much attention. That’s why I’m not necessarily for complete elimination of it without seeing more data.

      Can we at least agree that there is room for reform in cases like this? I would rather see this put to a jury in civil court than dismissed on what feels like a technicality that is completely in the government’s favor. I have more faith in a jury than a judge when it comes to holding government agents accountable.

    2. AlbertP
      August.19.2020 at 5:40 pm

      Ending, truly ENDING, the Drug War would considerably reduce the number of police needed in the community. Ending stupid laws re “loose cigarettes” and other regulations doomed to failure and destined to be abused, would also solve some problems. But neither of those things are likely to happen. I have known and worked with more than a few cops, and every one of them I personally worked with was a stand-up professional. And they would not hesitate to be cops again: it’s in their blood. And, they didn’t base their career choice on getting special protection from the law.

