Qualified Immunity

Cops Who Allegedly Assaulted and Arrested a Man for Standing Outside His Own House Are Protected by Qualified Immunity

The 6th Circuit Court of Appeals' decision is "a precedent-setting error of exceptional public importance," writes dissenting judge.

|

dreamstime_xxl_162180142
(Decaale | Dreamstime.com)

Two police officers who allegedly assaulted a man outside of his own house and arrested him on bogus charges after failing to identify themselves as law enforcement are protected by qualified immunity and cannot be sued, a federal court confirmed Monday.

Shase Howse, the appellant, alleges that on July 28, 2016, a group of men pulled up to his home in an unmarked vehicle without uniforms on and asked him if he lived at the residence. After Howse answered in the affirmative, Officer Brian Middaugh of the Cleveland Police Department (CPD) pressed Howse on if he was sure he lived there. "Yes, what the fuck?" Howse allegedly responded, still unaware Middaugh was a cop. Middaugh, commenting on Howse's bad attitude, then exited the unmarked vehicle and approached him on the porch, asking him once again if he lived there. Howse said he did.

Following that exchange, Howse alleges that Middaugh commanded him to put his hands behind his back because he was going to jail. Howse did not oblige, telling Middaugh that he lived at the residence and that he'd done nothing wrong. Middaugh then threw him to the ground, and with the help of CPD Officer Thomas Hodous, handcuffed him while Howse resisted. It was after he was tackled that Howse realized the men were police officers.

As he lay on the porch, Howse's mother, who heard the noise from inside, exited the residence, where she says she saw one man straddling her son while another punched his head with a closed fist, causing Howse's head to hit the porch. She, too, did not initially realize they were officers.

Howse was eventually jailed for several days before posting bond, and charged with two counts of assault and one count of obstructing official business. The Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office eventually dismissed those charges.

Howse then brought three claims against Middaugh and Hodous: one for excessive force in violation of the Fourth Amendment, another for malicious prosecution in violation of the Fourth Amendment, and the last for assault and battery in violation of Ohio law. He also brought one claim against the City of Cleveland, arguing that the municipality shares liability for the officers' constitutional violations. He first filed his suit the United States District Court for the Northern District of Ohio at Cleveland, where a panel granted the officers qualified immunity and dismissed the case against the city. Howse then appealed.

In rejecting Howse's suit, Circuit Judge Amul Thapar of the Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals illustrated what makes qualified immunity so confounding: public officials can violate your civil rights without consequence if those rights have not been "clearly established" by existing case law.

"'Clearly established' means that the law is so clear at the time of the incident that every reasonable officer would understand the unlawfulness of his conduct," Thapar writes in his majority opinion. "To avoid 'paralysis by analysis,' qualified immunity protects all but plainly incompetent officers or those who knowingly violate the law."

Reasonable officers should know basic right from wrong, Thapar implies, yet according to qualified immunity, they also need the judiciary to spell out those fundamentals with myopic detail.

What's more, the doctrine has indeed been used to protect "plainly incompetent officers" and "those who knowingly violate the law." Consider the two cops in Fresno, California, who allegedly stole $225,000 while executing a search warrant. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the 9th Circuit ruled that "the City Officers ought to have recognized that the alleged theft was morally wrong," but that they "did not have clear notice that it violated the Fourth Amendment." Both officers were granted qualified immunity.

Then there was the sheriff's deputy in Coffee County, Georgia, who shot a 10-year-old boy while aiming at the family's non-threatening dog while in pursuit of a suspect who had no connection to the little boy or his dog. Because there was no case law saying that shooting someone while aiming at something else infringes on someone's rights, the deputy received qualified immunity. Or the police officer in Los Angeles who shot a 15-year-old boy one morning because he saw the boy's friend holding a plastic airsoft gun replica. In that case, there was no legal precedent that said accidentally shooting a bystander infringes on the bystander's rights, though the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 9th Circuit acknowledged that "a rational finder of fact" would conclude that the officer's conduct "shocked the conscience and was unconstitutional under the Fourteenth Amendment." The officer got qualified immunity anyway.

But Thapar's decision is in a league of its own, says Clark Neily, vice president for criminal justice at the Cato Institute. "It requires a certain amount of effort to write an exceptionally bad qualified immunity opinion, but this is, by any standard, an exceptionally bad one," Neily says. "Simply refusing to interact with police, and even being rude to them, does not provide probable cause for them to make an arrest, which is really what this case boils down to."

Thapar disagrees. "Howse argues that the officers violated his clearly established right to be free from 'unreasonable government intrusions,'" he writes, calling that basic constitutional standard "much too vague." The officers needed to be specifically told by the courts that assaulting someone who disobeys an order and using "additional force" when that person resists arrest violates the Fourth Amendment.

The primary problem with that framing, Neily notes, is that it assumes Howse should have been arrested in the first place. Yet when determining whether to grant qualified immunity, the courts are legally required to accept the plaintiff's version of events. After all, the decision to withhold qualified immunity only gives someone the right to sue a public official.

For their part, the officers allege Howse was "lingering suspiciously" (in front of his own house) and that the area is "known for violence, drugs, and gang activity." They admit that Howse confirmed he lived at the home, but their doubts about his honesty led them to "investigate more," leading to the violent confrontation. In his decision, Thapar pays lip service to Howse's account but proceeds to rule under the assumption that his arrest was warranted.

It's for that reason the Sixth Circuit erred in denying the petition for a rehearing en banc, said Circuit Judge Julia Smith Gibbons in a dissent published Monday. "In qualified immunity cases, we have long held that a plaintiff's right must be defined with careful attention to the 'specific factual circumstances' of the case," she writes. "And yet, in framing Shase Howse's right in this case, the panel fails to account for his suspected criminality (none), location (home), or conduct (truthfully answering questions)."

Gibbons also takes issue with the majority's dismissal of the malicious prosecution claim—a decision she calls "a precedent-setting error of exceptional public importance." Thapar asserts that, in resisting arrest "by stiffening up his body and screaming at the top of his lungs," Howse provides probable cause for the charge of obstructing official business. "And because there was probable cause for that charge," Thapar writes, "Howse cannot move forward with any of his malicious-prosecution claims," notwithstanding the fact that Howse's original crime was sitting outside of his own house.

On the assault and battery claim, the officers invoked "an Ohio statutory provision which provides a general grant of immunity to government employees." Thapar, a former federal prosecutor, granted that as well.

The Sixth Circuit's dismissal joins a mounting pile of decisions that protect public officials at the expense of the very people they've sworn to serve. But qualified immunity has come under new scrutiny amid protests surrounding George Floyd, the unarmed black man killed by former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin. Rep. Justin Amash (L–Mich.) recently introduced a bill to kill the doctrine.

"We have an astonishing double standard in this country where members of law enforcement hold we the citizens to a very high standard of accountability," says Neily. "It is not a defense that you didn't know that your conduct was illegal. But when the shoe is on the other foot, and the question is what standard of accountability members of law enforcement should be held to, they insist that it be so low that it is practically zero."

  1. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
    June.10.2020 at 11:48 am

    The laws are very fucking clear. The judges are just making this shit up.

    Copsuckers the lot.

  2. sarcasmic
    June.10.2020 at 11:50 am

    Trump likes Qualified Immunity, so if you don’t like it you’ve got TDS.

    1. JesseAz
      June.10.2020 at 12:23 pm

      Citation? Or is this like yesterday when you claimed Trump was against all police reforms?

      1. De Oppresso Liber
        June.10.2020 at 12:27 pm

        You think the guy who accuses elderly men of being antifa super soldiers wants to get rid of qualified immunity?

      2. sarcasmic
        June.10.2020 at 12:28 pm

        I can’t cite what I hear on the radio.

      3. sarcasmic
        June.10.2020 at 12:29 pm

        He uses “law and order” in his tweets several times a week, and constantly praises cops. It doesn’t take a genius to infer that he will oppose whatever the cops oppose.

      4. De Oppresso Liber
        June.10.2020 at 12:30 pm

        “White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said the president had not reviewed legislation put forward by Democrats but drew the line at provisions that would end qualified immunity, which protects police officers from civil lawsuits. McEnany said it was a ‘nonstarter’ because it could result in ‘police pulling back.'”

      5. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
        June.10.2020 at 12:30 pm

        No cite from me either, but it was reported that he said he would veto any bill which eliminated QI.

  3. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
    June.10.2020 at 11:58 am

    Two police officers who allegedly assaulted a man outside of his own house and arrested him on bogus charges after failing to identify themselves as law enforcement are protected by qualified immunity and cannot be sued, a federal court confirmed Monday.

    See, this is an example of what I’m talking about. I’m going to assume that this account is 100% accurate. I’m not sure if qualified immunity is the primary impediment. I don’t like the idea that the officers can’t be personally sued. I’m not sure why the victim didn’t sue the city or the department at large– which we know is the way most victims go.

    As much as I would like to see these officers directly punished, I want to know what happened to the officers from a disciplinary standpoint within their department. I’d also wager that the answer to that question is probably ‘not much’ because of the phalanx of union protections the officers get. I also suspect the DA isn’t interested in prosecuting because again, officers are notoriously difficult to prosecute and DAs don’t like to burn their good-will with the department at large.

    I don’t claim to know what the ultimate answer is on qualified immunity, but the more I learn about it, it’s not quite the silver bullet we’re leading ourselves to believe it might be.

    1. sarcasmic
      June.10.2020 at 12:18 pm

      I don’t know anyone who says ending QI will fix everything.

      However with all the stories of how it is abused to allow cops get away with behavior that is unquestioningly disgusting, ending it would certainly be a step in the right correct direction.

      *Can’t say “right” direction because the political right wholeheartedly supports it.

      1. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
        June.10.2020 at 12:27 pm

        *Can’t say “right” direction because the political right wholeheartedly supports it.

        I’m not sure about that. I’d agree that people on the right are more likely to support it, but I know some people on the right who have no love for the cops…

        Either way, qualified immunity is not a blanket protection against wrongdoing, it’s fairly limited in scope and while I don’t want to mischaracterize people’s opinion of it, I’m not sure it would fix much in the realm of accountability, let alone “all of it”.

        I just think it’s more productive to find out why the institutions that oversee the police are unable to make their employees accountable for their actions. I think the union representation (and the legal binding to recognize that union and its processes) have a much bigger role to play.

        1. JesseAz
          June.10.2020 at 12:31 pm

          He isn’t right about it since the Republicans are working on a reform bill as we speak. I even linked him that fact yesterday but he decided to keep pushing the narrative today.

          https://www.cbsnews.com/news/republicans-begin-to-wade-into-police-reform-proposals/

          At this point sarcasmoc and his many socks are utterly dishonest or ignorant.

          1. sarcasmic
            June.10.2020 at 12:33 pm

            Um, no. I’m working with the current information. When that information changes, what I’m saying will change with it.

            Does it hurt to reach that hard?

      2. JesseAz
        June.10.2020 at 12:28 pm

        In this case law changes on what is considered suspicious activities and what qualifies as a valid assumption would be more applicable. For example ending the pulling over of cars for slight swerves in order to search a vehicle. This has been done somewhat through the courts, but the “reasonable” cop doctrine is not well defined.

        Of course this isnt the buzzword of the day which seems to be you’re sole focus.

        1. sarcasmic
          June.10.2020 at 12:31 pm

          You mean I comment on what is in the current news?

    2. De Oppresso Liber
      June.10.2020 at 12:33 pm

      Personal liability/accountability matters. All it takes is for a few cops to be ruined financially before every cop has it in the back of their mind next time they feel like someone deserve a couple extra kicks for making them run.

  4. creech
    June.10.2020 at 12:02 pm

    Us peasants are told “ignorance of the law is no excuse.” But cops?
    Judges: “No one on this particular street at this particular address has ever been put in this situation before, therefore it isn’t expected that cops need to identify themselves or avoid provoking resistance from peaceful persons.”
    Also note that this incident took place in 2016 (nothing like swift justice?) when Cleveland had a Democrat mayor and the Federal Dept. of Justice was under a Democrat president.

  5. Unicorn Abattoir
    June.10.2020 at 12:05 pm

    Unmarked car, no uniforms, didn’t identify themselves as cops – these are assailants, not cops. Judge U. Abattoir would not have upheld their qualified immunity.

  6. Fist of Etiquette
    June.10.2020 at 12:07 pm

    “To avoid ‘paralysis by analysis,’ qualified immunity protects all but plainly incompetent officers or those who knowingly violate the law.”

    Heaven fucking forbid we have any chilling effect on state agents acting like lawless fucktwats.

    1. MollyGodiva
      June.10.2020 at 12:22 pm

      “To avoid ‘paralysis by analysis,’ qualified immunity protects all but plainly incompetent officers or those who knowingly violate the law.”

      It protects those cops as well.

  7. MollyGodiva
    June.10.2020 at 12:27 pm

    It is worse. The judges did not rule that there was any constitutional violation at all, and parts of the ruling can be used to defend cops in the future. This ruling is a disaster.

  8. Mickey Rat
    June.10.2020 at 12:31 pm

    Is this a problem with how qualified immunity law is actually written or is it a problem with judges being tools? Because getting rid of qualified immunity will not change the judges being tools and they will find other excuses for being one.

    I mean, why the resort to claiming confusion about established law under the fourth amendment? Castle doctrine under common law should suggest that the officers arrest was illegal, I would think as a layman.

Please to post comments