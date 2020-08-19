Democratic Convention 2020

Democratic Party Platform Calls for End to Drug War, But Not Really

Substituting drug courts for prosecution unfortunately still often leads to incarceration.

|

drugwararrest_1161x653
Tinnakorn Jorruang / Dreamstime.com

The Democratic Party Platform for 2020 is blunt about how it feels about the war on drugs:

It is past time to end the failed "War on Drugs," which has imprisoned millions of Americans—disproportionately Black people and Latinos—and hasn't been effective in reducing drug use.

That's slightly stronger wording than the 2016 party platform, which also acknowledged that the war on drugs disproportionately impacts minorities and doesn't stop drug use, but that's really the only difference. Four years later, the Democrats are once again promising to chart a new federal course on cannabis policy and extolling the virtues of "prioritiz[ing] prevention and treatment over incarceration."

While the platform says that "Democrats believe no one should be in prison solely because they use drugs," it doesn't call for the legalization of any drugs. As in 2016, the platform's position on cannabis takes a cue from federalism: respect state laws, reschedule cannabis out of Schedule I (the category for drugs deemed dangerous, addictive, and non-medical). This is apparently the boldest position Democrats are willing to take, perhaps because Joe Biden does not support recreational marijuana legalization. Regardless of why, the official party platform remains behind the curve of the majority of Americans.

Instead of actually ending the drug war, the 2020 platform's emphasis takes the same approach as the 2016 platform in calling for the expanded use of drug courts and diversion programs "for those struggling with substance use disorders."

The problem: Drug courts, in practice, have been shown that they do not reduce policing encounters; some evidence supports the idea that they reduce incarceration rates or recidivism. A 2018 report from the Social Science Research Council (SSRC) analyzed drug court systems in the United States, the Caribbean, and Latin America, and found many cases where drug courts actually increased, rather than reduced, a drug users' interactions with police and the criminal justice system. The SSRC analysis of five years of New York City drug courts determined that sentences for those who "failed" drug court were two-to-five times longer than those who just accepted a conventional sentence for drug possession. In other words, they would have been better off just pleading guilty.

The report found that the existence of drug courts in a community perversely causes police to focus on finding people to arrest for minor drug possession crimes, even absent evidence that these people actually had a drug addiction problem:

Evidence also suggests drug courts have led law enforcement to intensify its focus on people who use drugs but have either no or minor substance use disorders, which in turn has increased arrest and punishment for systematic drug use. A 2016 study of more than eight thousand cities and counties nationwide found evidence that local police increased attention to minor drug offenses in jurisdictions where drug courts were implemented.

Accordingly, research indicates many drug court participants do not have diagnosable or clinically significant substance use disorders and therefore are not in need of treatment.

And that's a big, fundamental problem with how the Democratic Party platform is approaching drug use. It is assuming that every single person who is using an illegal drug is addicted and needs intervention. In order the get access to drug court, users are often required to plead guilty, surrender their rights, and "confess" to having an addiction, even if they are in fact just casual users.

The Democratic Party, as an institution, remains unwilling to accept and tolerate the existence of non-problematic recreational drug use. If it can't even do this with cannabis, it's certainly not going to accept the same is true of other Schedule I drugs, which means it's not actually ready to end the war on drugs.

The Democrats say they don't want to see people incarcerated "solely for using drugs," but that's what happens if you test positive for drugs while enrolled in drug court: you get incarcerated. Drug courts and compulsory drug treatment programs are enforced by men with guns, and you can't end a war if you're not willing to stop pointing guns at people.

 

Advertisement

NEXT: The Case for Paying People to Take a Coronavirus Vaccine

Scott Shackford is an associate editor at Reason.

Editor's Note: We invite comments and request that they be civil and on-topic. We do not moderate or assume any responsibility for comments, which are owned by the readers who post them. Comments do not represent the views of Reason.com or Reason Foundation. We reserve the right to delete any comment for any reason at any time. Report abuses.

  1. loveconstitution1789
    August.19.2020 at 2:07 pm

    The Controlled Substances Act is unconstitutional.

    Until a politician tries to repeal the CSA, these politicians are talking about drug deregulation and they are talking 99% bullshit.

    Even the Prohibitionist knew that they needed a Constitutional Amendment to ban a product or service (alcohol).

  2. Longtobefree
    August.19.2020 at 2:17 pm

    “If it can’t even do this with cannabis, it’s certainly not going to accept the same is true of other Schedule I drugs, which means it’s not actually ready to end the war on drugs.”

    Since cannabis has proven medical uses, it cannot legally be a schedule one drug.
    Why hasn’t the proverbial ‘someone’ filed suit in federal court to demand it’s removal? I’m looking at you, rich and powerful democrat politicians, rich and powerful Hollywood types, rich and powerful high tech tyrants.

    1. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
      August.19.2020 at 2:44 pm

      Heck, even that would be a better reason for impeachment than the weak tea they tried.

  3. Chipper Morning Wood---------------------
    August.19.2020 at 2:25 pm

    The platform means jackshit. The GOP platform talks about reducing spending, for example. Let’s see what they actually do once elected. Will Biden move toward ending the drug war? I highly doubt it.

  4. Mickey Rat
    August.19.2020 at 2:27 pm

    They cannot even do that with vaping, carbonated beverages, or fatty food either. The Democrats are never going to give up micromanaging personal choices they disapprove of on principle.

  5. Dillinger
    August.19.2020 at 2:35 pm

    next piece will finally be “(D) Will Never End the Drug War” or are you on the perpetually-duped team too?

  6. SIV
    August.19.2020 at 2:41 pm

    The 2016 Libertarian Party candidate opposed legalizing any drug other than weed. Not so different from the Dem platform on that issue.

    I think the 2020 LP candidate is back to hewing the traditional party line on drug legalization but she’s down with the identity politics and all that diversity, equity, inclusion affirmative action stuff.

  7. Jerryskids
    August.19.2020 at 2:43 pm

    It’s the same as every other plan to cut the government out of the loop – you need a government bureaucracy to oversee the process of cutting the government out of the loop. It’s why plans to cut the cost of government necessitate increasing the cost of government.

  8. n00bdragon
    August.19.2020 at 2:50 pm

    The government is very against letting you ruin your own life. You need the government to help you with that.

Please to post comments