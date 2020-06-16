Police Abuse

Treating All Neck Restraints As Deadly Force Would Help Curtail Police Brutality

That uniform rule is different from the policies favored by Donald Trump and House Democrats.

|

George Floyd, Minneapolis Police Department
(Screenshot via Darnella Frazier/Facebook)

George Floyd's suffocation by Minneapolis police has focused renewed attention on potentially lethal neck restraint techniques, an issue addressed both by the executive order on "safe policing" that President Donald Trump issued today and the package of reforms that House Democrats introduced last week. Those two measures differ in scope, and both depart from what is probably the best approach: treating all neck restraints as a use of deadly force that can be justified only in special circumstances.

Neck restraints, which aim to subdue a suspect and/or render him unconscious, fall into two categories: respiratory neck restraints, which cut off air flow by applying pressure to the larynx and trachea, and vascular neck restraints, which cut off blood flow to the brain by applying pressure to the carotid arteries. Although both kinds of restraints are commonly known as "chokeholds," that term, strictly speaking, applies only to the first kind, which is more dangerous even when performed properly.

In practice, however, the distinction between the two kinds of techniques can be fuzzy. A vascular restraint can easily become a chokehold if the officer's technique is sloppy or if his arm slips as he struggles with a suspect who is actively resisting or reacting involuntarily to the maneuver.

Trump's order instructs the attorney general to "allocate Department of Justice discretionary grant funding" only to state and local law enforcement agencies that seek certification from "independent credentialing bodies." One criterion for certification is that the agencies "prohibit the use of chokeholds—a physical maneuver that restricts an individual's ability to breathe for the purposes of incapacitation—except in those situations where the use of deadly force is allowed by law." In the 1985 case Tennessee v. Garner, the Supreme Court said the Fourth Amendment, which prohibits "unreasonable" seizures, allows police to use deadly force only when they have "probable cause to believe that the suspect poses a significant threat of death or serious physical injury to the officer or others."

On the face of it, Trump's definition of chokehold is limited to techniques that deliberately restrict air flow "for the purposes of incapacitation," meaning it would not include vascular neck restraints that can unintentionally obstruct breathing when used improperly. It might not even apply to the idiosyncratic technique that now-former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin used when he kneeled on Floyd's neck for nearly nine minutes. While it's not clear what Chauvin's intent was, that maneuver, notwithstanding its deadly effect, presumably would not qualify as a chokehold under Trump's order if Chauvin was trying, however ineptly, to compress Floyd's carotid arteries rather than prevent him from breathing.

The House Democrats' Justice in Policing Act, by contrast, would prevent a state or local government from receiving two kinds of law enforcement grants unless it has a law that bars police from using "a chokehold or carotid hold." That phrase is defined as "the application of any pressure to the throat or windpipe, the use of maneuvers that restrict blood or oxygen flow to the brain, or carotid artery restraints that prevent or hinder breathing or reduce intake of air of an individual."

Anna Swanson, an attorney and Houston police officer, recommends a mixture of those two approaches in a 2016 South Texas Law Review article. "All types of neck restraints have the potential to cause death, and have caused death in various incidents," she writes. "In light of the risk and reality of death, chokeholds and neck restraints of any type should be classified as deadly force….Neck restraints should be viewed in the same light as firearms because both have the potential for fatal outcomes each time they are used."

The Supreme Court passed up an opportunity to clarify the constitutionality of neck restraints in 1983, when it ruled that a chokehold victim did not have standing to seek an injunction against the Los Angeles Police Department's use of the technique. Swanson's description of the case, Los Angeles v. Lyons, vividly communicates the trauma inflicted by neck restraints even when they are not fatal:

Adolph Lyons was placed in a chokehold by Los Angeles police during a traffic stop on October 6, 1976, which rendered him unconscious and caused damage to his larynx. Mr. Lyons was pulled over due to a burned out tail light, told to exit his vehicle, slammed on the hood of the police car and when Mr. Lyons complained of pain, the officer put his forearm around his throat and began to choke him. The chokehold was applied to Mr. Lyons until he blacked out. When Mr. Lyons regained consciousness he was on the ground, gasping for air, spitting up blood and dirt, and had urinated and defecated on himself. After Mr. Lyons regained consciousness, police issued him a traffic citation and he was released.

While conceding that "Lyons may have been illegally choked by the police," the Supreme Court declined to determine whether that use of force was constitutional, saying only that the injunctive remedy Lyons sought was not available to him. Since then, federal appeals have ruled that chokeholds are reasonable under the Fourth Amendment in some situations, primarily when the suspect is violently resisting and/or has a history of doing so, and unreasonable in others, primarily when those circumstances are lacking.

Because of Lyons, the remedies in the latter cases have been limited to damages, leaving police departments free to continue their preexisting neck-restraint practices as long as they are willing to pay the occasional victim. And "even though some circuit courts have found the use of neck restraints to be an unreasonabl[y] severe use of force," Swanson notes, "neck restraints and chokeholds are still used to detain suspects who give minimal or no resistance to law enforcement."

Most state legislatures have not imposed limits on neck restraints. And while some police departments have, those policies—the solution favored by Trump's order—are not necessarily effective. "Even when the use of chokeholds is prohibited by police department policy," Swanson writes, "chokeholds are still used in situations where officers are not threatened with serious bodily injury or death, as demonstrated by the Eric Garner incident in 2014."

Neither court rulings, local and state laws, nor department policies have established the uniform rule that Swanson favors, which would treat neck restraints the same as firearms in use-of-force cases. "A total ban is an extreme response that is not practical in the context of policing where the use of lethal force is constitutionally reasonable under circumstances where officers are faced with imminent serious bodily injury or death," she argues. "Thus, legislation that limits the use of chokeholds to situations where deadly force is required are the more practical, and constitutionally sound, legislative attempts at addressing law enforcement use of neck restraints."

Through court rulings and/or legislation, Swanson recommends, "all types of neck restraints should be categorically deemed a use of deadly force and only found reasonable in situations that merit the use of deadly force." She adds that if Lyons were overturned, courts would have more power to address the issue. "When an ongoing, unconstitutional practice of police use of force results in death," Swanson says, "the federal courts should have the power to stop it through the ability to enjoin and scrutinize the potentially unconstitutional practice." She also suggests that the Justice Department encourage tighter restrictions on neck restraints through "pattern or practice" litigation under 42 USC 14141.

"People have been harmed and killed by neck restraints for decades," Swanson writes. "History reflects the need for neck restraint use by law enforcement to be addressed on a national level."

Jacob Sullum is a senior editor at Reason.

  1. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
    June.16.2020 at 6:24 pm

    “All types of neck restraints have the potential to cause death, and have caused death in various incidents,” she writes. “In light of the risk and reality of death, chokeholds and neck restraints of any type should be classified as deadly force….Neck restraints should be viewed in the same light as firearms because both have the potential for fatal outcomes each time they are used.”

    We need to be real careful with where we allow academics to define what kind of holds you can put on someone when trying to restrain them.

    Here’s a talk between Joe Rogan and Jocko Willink discussion choke holds– both trained MMA fighters are very adamant that if you “ban the chokehold” the only way to restrain someone is to inflict “blows to the head”.

    Willink then goes into a long explanation on how officers are minimally trained in martial arts and de-escalation. The problem isn’t the chokehold, it’s the chokehold for 9 minutes that’s the problem. Something that’s not deadly if used briefly and sparingly can become deadly if overused or misused.

    1. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
      June.16.2020 at 6:30 pm

      And this last part should be in bold: Neck restraints should be viewed in the same light as firearms because both have the potential for fatal outcomes each time they are used.”

      This is a classic case of context-loss. A chokehold should never be placed in the same light as a firearm. A firearm does one thing, and one thing only: ejects a lead projectile at near, or supersonic speed with a significant amount of penetrating force. If firearms and chokeholds were “in the same light” then we’d be watching firearm cage matches on pay-per-view.

      1. snasercool99
        June.16.2020 at 7:26 pm

    2. RabbiHarveyWeinstein
      June.16.2020 at 6:32 pm

      I trust Joe “Smoke DMT” Rogan. Cops should use their batons on suspects until they submit to authority. Remember kids, respect is earned.

      1. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
        June.16.2020 at 6:42 pm

        In CHAZ, they’ve banned the chokehold with great success. The way the authorities in CHAZ subdue someone is blows to the head. Many much progressive and social justice is performed in CHAZ every of the day.

        1. Colossal Douchebag
          June.16.2020 at 6:55 pm

          So the beatings have improved morale?

        2. Formerly Cynical Asshole
          June.16.2020 at 6:58 pm

          Many much progressive and social justice is performed in CHAZ every of the day.

          Did someone hit you in the head as you were attempting to type… whatever it was you were trying to say there?

          Or did you do that on purpose as a joke? If so, well played.

    3. Formerly Cynical Asshole
      June.16.2020 at 6:55 pm

      Here’s a talk between Joe Rogan and Jocko Willink discussion choke holds– both trained MMA fighters are very adamant that if you “ban the chokehold” the only way to restrain someone is to inflict “blows to the head”.

      They’re not wrong. I think I mentioned in an earlier thread that if you ban the use of chokeholds outright (by which I mean both “air” and “blood” chokes) then you’re probably going to have a lot more cops beating people to death or close to it. The truth is that if you’re trying to subdue someone who’s violent there’s not a lot of good ways to do it without hurting them, but a properly executed “vascular restraint” such as the rear naked choke that’s taught in MMA or BJJ is probably one of the safer ways to do it.

      But the key phrase there is “properly executed.” And Willink is correct that most cops really don’t have that much hand to hand or martial arts training or anything like that. They’re not the highly skilled combatants that many people assume they are. They might get a few days of training while at the police academy and maybe a week or so of refresher training a year, if that. I probably have about as much training on how to do a rear naked choke as the average cop and I wouldn’t feel comfortable attempting it in an actual fight.

      1. Gray_Jay
        June.16.2020 at 7:28 pm

        All of this. They don’t get anywhere near the grappling time or training that people think. And with their sticks getting, if not taken away, then restricted, it starts to really cut down their options in taking into custody someone who really, really doesn’t want to go to jail.

        AIUI, for physical compliance methods nowadays, they get taught OC spray –> Taser –> Gun. Pepper spray/OC spray, doesn’t work a lot of the time, and has a bunch of side effects (like most chemical weapons). So that leaves the Taser, and is why there’s a bunch of ‘used the taser 15 times’ and more in news cases.

        Yeah, they should probably all practice BJJ or the like in their free time. They should also meet height/weight requirements, LOL.

        No idea if using techniques from that discipline or other martial arts, that weren’t officially trained to that officer, ends up harming them during the seemingly inevitable civilian complaint process and/or civil suit alleging excessive force.

  2. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
    June.16.2020 at 6:59 pm

    I put a lot of the blame on science fiction whose cops have fictional foam guns, net guns, ray guns, etc, which magically and harmlessly render people quiescent in seconds. I’m guessing lots of people thought of tasers and other stun guns, even pepper spray, as in that category.

    The problem of course is that anything which removes self-control from someone leaves them under either no control (they fall face-down onto pavement, hit their head on a curb, fall into water) or under the imperfect control of cops who don’t give a shit and do stupid things like maintain the restraint far too long and the guy dies because no one is breathing for him.

    The only real solution is deadly force ONLY when vital, such as the guy is waving a gun around, and otherwise back off, surround him talk him down, de-escalate, and treat him as an angry confused person who needs help Cops are only good at the first choice, and as long as they are not held accountable for choosing badly, they will continue to prefer choosing badly.

    1. Nardz
      June.16.2020 at 7:18 pm

      “otherwise back off, surround him talk him down, de-escalate, and treat him as an angry confused person who needs help”

      I’m curious as to the reality of this situation.
      How should the Reyshard Brooks situation have played out in your ideal world (stipulating that Brooks behavior is the same as it was)?

  3. SueM
    June.16.2020 at 7:04 pm

    Putting vascular restraints into the same category as firearms is ridiculous. The vast number never result in any injury, something you cannot say for gunshot wounds. Vascular restraints cut blood flow and CAN be deadly if the suspect is resisting and the hold cannot be put on correctly. But the suspect usually dies because he is on drugs and is working at 120% of capacity until he collapses. A cop cannot shoot someone and then explain that he did so only because the vascular restraint which, based on his own experience, is less than lethal was banned by his department. The only safe option for the cop is to simply let the suspect get away.

    1. Nardz
      June.16.2020 at 7:21 pm

      “A cop cannot shoot someone and then explain that he did so only because the vascular restraint which, based on his own experience, is less than lethal was banned by his department. The only safe option for the cop is to simply let the suspect get away.”

      Right?
      At which point, the right move becomes to ALWAYS resist arrest.
      Doesn’t seem like a tenable position

  4. Colossal Douchebag
    June.16.2020 at 7:09 pm

    Treating All Neck Restraints As Deadly Force Would Help Curtail Police Brutality

    This is an argument about police procedure, and while it may have merit, it misses the forest for the trees.

    The fundamental problem is identifying and rooting out bad actors among the police. Under the guise of protecting good faith police action, bad actors have accumulated far too much cover in the form of QI, the police unions, and employment record secrecy.

    Way too many politicians will seize on choke holds as a way out, pass laws banning choke holds, and then wipe their hands and declare “problem solved”.

    1. Formerly Cynical Asshole
      June.16.2020 at 7:17 pm

      Way too many politicians will seize on choke holds as a way out, pass laws banning choke holds, and then wipe their hands and declare “problem solved”.

      Yep, they’re looking for a nice, quick, easy panacea instead of addressing the real problems. IOW, what they always do.

  5. Mickey Rat
    June.16.2020 at 7:23 pm

    What do you think the chances are that the result of this will be increased police shootings and other violent acts which are still not “outlawed”. The unintended consequences of this kind emotionally induced blanket ban are great.

  6. Nardz
    June.16.2020 at 7:25 pm

    Considering Reason hasn’t posted a single article about Reyshard Brooks today, instead of the 5 or so we might expect, i get the feeling that the MSM doesn’t want too much focus on this case.
    They want the story to be “killed for falling asleep while black” but that doesn’t really hold up to any scrutiny beyond the soundbite

