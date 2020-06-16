Police

'Without Police, There Is Chaos': Trump Signs Police Reform Executive Order

It does not touch qualified immunity or police unions.

(Polaris/Newscom)

President Donald Trump on Tuesday signed an executive order on police reform in the wake of protests surrounding the death of George Floyd, the unarmed man killed by former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin.

"Americans know the truth," the president said in a speech early Tuesday afternoon. "Without police there is chaos, without law there is anarchy, and without safety there is catastrophe."

Trump's executive order has three components: using financial incentives to encourage that officers are trained and credentialed in the proper use of force, compiling a national database of police officers with multiple misconduct claims, and forming co-responder programs between police departments, social workers, and medical professionals to better address issues like addiction and homelessness. It would also ban chokeholds unless the officer's life is at risk.

"This reform is very impactful because it's all focused on community policing," a senior Trump administration official said on a Monday call with members of the press, noting that the administration also hopes to encourage states and localities to recruit more police officers from the communities in which they serve. "We know that, in certain areas, the police have been dis-incentivized to stay in the car and not walk the beat, and that's made communities less safe. And so what we want to do is thread the needle on having more cops, community police, but at the same time, build trust with the community."

The executive order does not address issues like qualified immunity and police unions, which largely shield police officers from accountability.

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany called ending qualified immunity a "non-starter" after Attorney General Bill Barr expressed his disdain for the idea. The legal doctrine protects government officials from being sued over rights violations if the scenario in which the officials violated a person's rights was not outlined with razor-like precision by a preexisting court precedent. Theoretically, it safeguards civil servants from silly lawsuits. As a practical matter, however, it has protected a host of abusive conduct from civil litigation, such as stealing $225,000, shooting a child, siccing a dog on a surrendered suspect, and assaulting and arresting a man for standing outside of his own house.

Police unions have similarly come under fire as institutions that protect cops at the expense of the people that they swear to protect and serve. Consider the case of Eric Garner, who died after being placed in a chokehold by former New York City police officer Daniel Pantaleo. Garner's last words, captured on video, were, "I can't breathe." 

The city's police union chose not to condemn Pantaleo's actions, which were ruled to be a violation of protocol by a police administrative judge, but instead defended him, calling the ruling against him and his subsequent termination a sad result of "anti-police extremists." 

A senior Trump administration official said on yesterday's press call that issues of accountability will be solved with the credentialing aspect of the president's executive order. "I mean, there's so many different police departments around the country that could've done a better job if they just took the time on the front end with doing the credentialing," the official said. "We're, of course, going to put some incentive in place by rewarding police officers and police departments that do the right thing.  But we think there is certainly some accountability from local leaders to help us do this."

The White House's reform package comes as several police reform bills float around Congress. Rep. Justin Amash (L–Mich.) introduced the Ending Qualified Immunity Act with Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D–Mass.), a bill which has gained tripartisan support in the House of Representatives. House Democrats unveiled their own bill that would end qualified immunity, ban police chokeholds, prohibit no-knock raids in drug cases, curtail the transfer of military equipment to state and local police departments, and require bias training for departments that want to receive federal funds. And Senate Republicans have their own legislation in the works. That bill looks much like Trump's executive order, as it emphasizes training police officers in de-escalation tactics, reporting incidents of police violence to the Department of Justice, and restricting the use of chokeholds.

Billy Binion is an assistant editor at Reason.

  1. RabbiHarveyWeinstein
    June.16.2020 at 2:24 pm

    >Justin Amash
    >Ayanna Pressley
    Hard pass

  2. Dillinger
    June.16.2020 at 2:29 pm

    >>… unless the officer’s life is at risk.

    qualifiers are how guys get shot in the back at Wendy’s

  3. Ra's al Gore
    June.16.2020 at 2:30 pm

    It does not touch qualified immunity or police unions.

    He’d probably veto anything that does, but where exactly is his authority to touch either?

    1. Gray_Jay
      June.16.2020 at 2:39 pm

      Really sounds like something Congress, and ideally state legislatures, should be addressing. Or Governors if a statement from the relevant Executive Branch leader is required.

      Better than nothing, I guess, even if it’s outside a President’s Constitutional authority.

    2. Compelled Speechless
      June.16.2020 at 2:41 pm

      Where exactly is his authority to force local and state government to create co-responder programs for social workers? Can all the federal politicians please stop jumping in front of the camera and pretending like they have standing to handle any of these issues that are almost exclusively at the state and local level just to pander during an election year? Watching our “leaders” run around like 8 year-olds playing superheros who just get to declare they have every superpower they can think of is quite frankly embarrassing.

      1. soldiermedic76
        June.16.2020 at 2:55 pm

        He isn’t forcing them to, he is giving them incentives to do it.

    3. Ioveconstitution1789
      June.16.2020 at 2:49 pm

      With qualified immunity, it’s just the veto power that Trump wields, nothing more. Congress (or individual states) has to drive a fix for the problem.

      The Supreme Court just ducked several qualified immunity cases, so they clearly aren’t going to do anything.

  4. Ra's al Gore
    June.16.2020 at 2:31 pm

  5. Qsl
    June.16.2020 at 2:40 pm

    From a civil libertarian point of view, this is weak sauce, but I’m curious if there is enough concern from within his base for real reform, or is this just a conciliatory measure?

    Certainly not enough to discourage even a sizable chunk of protestors, so what was the point?

    1. Longtobefree
      June.16.2020 at 2:49 pm

      He has acted within the limits of his authority; congress still has their collective thumb up it.

      1. Qsl
        June.16.2020 at 2:57 pm

        He is the leader of the GOP and will very likely be directing a large share of their efforts, to which this shows which way the wind is blowing.

        Signing statements are essentially worthless, but if this is what the GOP has in mind, again, what is the point?

  6. Mickey Rat
    June.16.2020 at 2:40 pm

    Is there any theory of how a president could address qualified immunity by executive orde even if Trump were inclined to do so?

    In fact, I am not sure if the president is empowered to do much about local police forces by executive order at all.

    1. Ioveconstitution1789
      June.16.2020 at 2:51 pm

      It’s not really his problem to solve, other than refraining from veto’ing whatever Congress manages to pass.

  7. Fist of Etiquette
    June.16.2020 at 2:42 pm

    It would also ban chokeholds unless the officer’s life is at risk.

    Then it doesn’t ban chokeholds.

    1. Longtobefree
      June.16.2020 at 2:50 pm

      Too true; the officer’s life is at risk every time he steps outside.

  8. JFree
    June.16.2020 at 2:42 pm

    On what constitutional interpretation is ‘police reform’ even remotely the object of an executive order? And why the fuck are the links here just yet more references to previous Reason articles? Rather than to – you know – the executive order? Is this just some SEO strategy?

  9. Ioveconstitution1789
    June.16.2020 at 2:43 pm

    Made me curious about what has happened with Trump’s executive order on social media. You know the one he had his team throw together after he had a tantrum about Twitter. Pretty much nothin’:

    https://arstechnica.com/tech-policy/2020/06/trumps-social-media-crackdown-may-face-republican-opposition-at-fcc/

  10. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
    June.16.2020 at 2:44 pm

    Trump’s executive order has three components: using financial incentives to encourage that officers are trained and credentialed in the proper use of force, compiling a national database of police officers with multiple misconduct claims, and forming co-responder programs between police departments, social workers, and medical professionals to better address issues like addiction and homelessness. It would also ban chokeholds unless the officer’s life is at risk.

    How does the President have any authority to change any of this?

    Money — appropriated by the House, surely, just sitting around in a slash pile for him to dole out as he sees fit.

    National database — that also requires money to set up and maintain, and requires information supplied by local and state employees — but the Supreme Court has made it clear that the Feds cannot tell state and local governments what to do. The feds can make funds contingent on behavior, up to a point, but where are those funds coming from? If existing funds, how much leeway did Congress give the President in deciding on the contingencies?

    Creating co-responder programs — again, where are the funds coming from? Again, the feds cannot commandeer states to do their bidding. In addition, where is the authority under Federalism to butt in like this?

    Banning chokeholds — by executive order? Again with commandeering state and local agencies. Again with federalism. Or is there some claim that chokeholds affect interstate commerce?

  11. soldiermedic76
    June.16.2020 at 2:58 pm

    Typical libertarian (sic) take, it isn’t everything I want so I’ll condemn it. You are just as bad as the Republicans and Democrats for this shit.

  12. BigGiveNotBigGov
    June.16.2020 at 3:01 pm

    “Without police there is chaos, without law there is anarchy, and without safety there is catastrophe.”

    Trump is corroding our once defining American individualism, self-reliance, liberty, and courage with his own cowardly Bunker Boy worldview.

    Trump’s passion for tyranny and false bravado grow from the same seed, cowardice.

    “Peace is not the absence of conflict, it is the ability to handle conflict by peaceful means.” ~ Ronald Reagan

  13. Austen Heller
    June.16.2020 at 3:01 pm

    Armed social workers will be the outcome of all this virtue signalling and alleged arms waiving.

  14. John
    June.16.2020 at 3:02 pm

    Trump can’t repeal qualified immunity by EO. If he tried, you clowns would be calling him a tyrant.

Please to post comments