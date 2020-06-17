Police

Senate Republicans Have Introduced Their Own Police Reform Bill

The bill would incentivize police to ban chokeholds and create a national use-of-force database.

(Caroline Brehman/CQ Roll Call/Newscom)

Senate Republicans unveiled their legislation today to address nationwide calls for police reform. The bill would incentivize police to ban chokeholds and create a national database on incidents where police seriously injure or kill someone.

Sen. Tim Scott (R–S.C.) introduced the bill, the Just and Unifying Solutions to Invigorate Communities Everywhere (JUSTICE) Act. The JUSTICE Act would, among other things, increase the penalties for filing a false police report and incentivize departments to create systems to share disciplinary records with each other to stop problem officers from being rehired. Another section, the Breonna Taylor Notification Act—named after a Louisville woman who was killed in a botched no-knock raid in March—would require states to collect and report data on the use of no-knock raids.

Most of the provisions rely on either extending or withholding federal grants to incentivize local and state police departments to participate. The bill goes neither as far as civil liberties groups and activists demand, nor as far as the Democrats' modest policing reform bill, but it contains several provisions that have bipartisan support.

For example, the legislation would make lynching a federal crime. It would also make it illegal for a federal law enforcement officer to have sex with people in custody. The so-called "law enforcement consent loophole" came to public attention after a 2018 BuzzFeed investigation about an 18-year-old New York City woman who said she was raped by two NYPD officers while handcuffed. The officers claimed it was consensual.

At a press conference on Capitol Hill this morning, Scott said the bill reflects both an acknowledgment of minority communities' anger, which erupted into nationwide protests following the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis, and a rejection of the idea that police departments are systemically racist. 

"Too often we're having a discussion in this nation about, are you supporting the law enforcement community or communities of color?" Scott said. "This is a false binary choice."

"If you support America, you support restoring the confidence that communities of color have in institutions of authority," Scott continued. "If you support America, you know that the overwhelming number of officers in this nation want to do their job and go home to their families. This legislation encompasses that spirit."

Scott, the only black Republican senator, has often shared his own experiences of being pulled over by police or being asked to show his ID by Capitol Police.

Notably, the bill does not contain any provisions on qualified immunity, a legal doctrine that often shields police from liability in civil rights lawsuits. Groups across the ideological spectrum have been calling for qualified immunity to be repealed, but the White House, where Donald Trump is fighting for reelection as a "law and order" president, has indicated that it has no interest in reducing legal protections for police officers.

In the House, Rep. Justin Amash (L–Mich.) has introduced a standalone bill to repeal qualified immunity, which has attracted numerous Democrat co-sponsors but only one Republican.

Vanita Gupta, the president of the Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights and the former head of the Department of Justice's Civil Rights Division, said in a press release that Senate Republicans' legislation "falls painfully short in addressing longstanding issues of police misconduct and state-sanctioned violence." 

"The legislation fails to pay down the immeasurable debt to justice created by our legacy of systemic racism," she said. "While we appreciate Senator Scott's efforts, the proposal does not go nearly far enough to offer the bold, comprehensive changes necessary to achieve the transformation and increased police accountability that this moment demands."

Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell (R–Ky.) said this morning that he will bring up Scott's bill for an initial procedural vote on the Senate floor next week, after voting on the confirmation of two appointees to federal circuit courts.

The bill will need 60 votes, including at least seven from Democrats, to proceed, but Senate Democrats have already signaled their displeasure with the legislation. 

"We've only had the bill for a few hours and are reviewing it," Senate minority leader Chuck Schumer (D–N.Y.) said on the Senate floor. "But what's clear is that the Senate Republican proposal on policing does not rise to the moment."

C.J. Ciaramella is a reporter at Reason.

  1. Overt
    June.17.2020 at 12:47 pm

    Hate to say it, but I like the Democrat one more. Removing QI, barring the transfer of military gear to police, and restricting no-knock raids are all really good reforms. Also, requiring all Federal Law Enforcement to have cameras. I haven’t looked closely at both bills, but so far I haven’t seen anything in the Dem bill to object to.

    I’m glad the GOP is doing something, but wish they were doing more like the Democrats in this case.

    1. Chipper Morning Wood
      June.17.2020 at 1:16 pm

      Did you mean the Libertarian one?

    2. Colossal Douchebag
      June.17.2020 at 1:34 pm

      At this point it’s clear that neither party is going to do anything. The D bill is a start but weak sauce; the R bill is an outright embarrassment.

      No one addresses the union problem; no one addresses records transparency. Nothing substantive will pass. If I were a protester I’d be right back out in the street over this.

      Every time I think I can’t be any more disappointed in my government than I already am, they outdo themselves.

    3. IceTrey
      June.17.2020 at 1:35 pm

      Slave owners were Democrats. You’re a racist.

    4. Rossami
      June.17.2020 at 1:45 pm

      The Democrats’ bill is broader but it contains a number of provisions that have little or nothing to do with police reform and that act as poison pills. I believe that bill was put forward with the firm knowledge that it will never be passed. That lets the Democrats look like they’re doing something without actually being accountable for it. The Republican bill is weaker but it actually has a chance of being passed.

      Best, in my opinion, is Amash’s approach of breaking the reforms into discrete bills that can be debated and passed on the merits of the individual proposals, not through opaque grab-bags of some good and some really bad ideas.

  2. Dillinger
    June.17.2020 at 12:51 pm

    >>would require states to collect and report data on the use of no-knock raids

    ooh take that, no-knock raiders!

  3. Rich
    June.17.2020 at 1:18 pm

    the Just and Unifying Solutions to Invigorate Communities Everywhere (JUSTICE) Act.

    *** facepalm ***

    The JUSTICE Act would, among other things, increase the penalties for filing a false police report

    You mean, if the *police* file a false report? Surely in these days of modern time no civilian who does that should face charges, right?

  4. Moderation4ever
    June.17.2020 at 1:33 pm

    About the only cases where I could see the use of a no-knock warrant is a hostage or kidnap situation in which it is necessary to secure an individuals safety. Short of this situation they make no sense, particularly in light of the fact that the police don’t really seem to know how to find the right house.
    Senator Scott seems to have been assigned to find a fig leaf for the Republicans. He appears to have come up short.

    1. IceTrey
      June.17.2020 at 1:39 pm

      You don’t need a warrant in such cases.

  5. IceTrey
    June.17.2020 at 1:38 pm

    End drug prohibition which is what causes the problem.

Please to post comments