Quarantine Fatigue and the Social End to the Coronavirus Pandemic

What might learning to live with COVID-19 look like?

"If 18 months of extreme social distancing is what it takes to stop coronavirus, we're doomed," declared my Reason colleague Robby Soave way back on March 18. The 18-month timeline was based on speculations about how long it would take to develop and deploy an effective vaccine. On March 18, only some 7,000 cases and 141 deaths in the U.S. had been attributed to COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. As of today, the toll stands at about 1.4 million cases and over 82,000 deaths.

The Trump administration had released its social distancing guidelines two days earlier on March 16 partially in response to dire worst-case projections that as many as 2.2 million Americans could die of the disease made by Neil Ferguson's modeling group at the Imperial College in London. In mid-March I asked, "Are we battling an unprecedented pandemic or panicking at a computer-generated mirage?" It turns out that significant flaws were identified by other researchers once Ferguson's group finally got around to releasing their model's computer code.

Over at The New York Times, science reporter Gina Kolata asks, "When will the Covid-19 pandemic end? And how?" She observes that epidemics medically end when disease incidence and death rates plummet as herd immunity is achieved through either mass infection or mass vaccination. On the other hand, epidemics socially end when people grow tired of panic mode and learn to live with a disease.

"People may grow so tired of the restrictions that they declare the pandemic over, even as the virus continues to smolder in the population and before a vaccine or effective treatment is found," suggests Kolata.

And smolder it might. The lockdowns aimed to flatten the curve of the epidemic—that is, slow down the rate of infection. And it worked. Nationally, the daily number of new confirmed cases peaked at over 36,000 on April 24 and has dropped to under 20,000 as of yesterday. The goal is to spread out the infections over time in order to avoid overtaxing the health care system with a flood of cases; however, the number of people who become eventually infected will not necessarily be lower.

As their fears about exponential increases in infections and deaths abate, more and more Americans are easing themselves out of lockdown. For example, a Monmouth University poll reported earlier this week that 30 percent of respondents are not too concerned or not at all concerned that someone in their family might become seriously ill from the coronavirus outbreak, up from 16 percent a month ago.

"Lockdown is ending, whether governments approve or not," declared my Reason colleague Eric Boehm. Rising quarantine fatigue and the greater acceptance of disease risk by the public is behind the moves by a majority of U.S. states to at least partially reopen their economies by loosening social distancing guidelines. Anonymized cell phone data already reveals that many residents in 20 states have increased their mobility by 15 to 20 percent in the last few weeks.

So what might learning to live with COVID-19 look like? Keeping firmly in mind that all models are imperfect, the University of Washington's Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation's (IHME) model recently raised its projection of U.S. COVID-19 deaths to 137,000 by the beginning of August. In comparison, the model developed by Youyang Gu and his colleagues projects a central estimate of 188,000 deaths by then.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported in 2017 that deaths from all causes in the U.S. averaged around 7,700 per day. The summer trajectories of the two models suggest that the COVID-19 pandemic in the U.S. would add something like 666 and 1,273 deaths respectively to the daily toll. If the Gu model turns out to be more prescient, the daily death rate of 8,973 that it projects would be a bit above the average of 8,478 deaths per day in January 2017. This level of increased mortality is unlikely to overwhelm our health care system.

Another factor to keep in mind is who is at greatest risk of dying of the disease. About 75 percent of deaths from all causes—that is, about 5,750 per day—already occur in Americans over the age of 65. Since around 80 percent of Americans who die of COVID-19 are over the age of 65, that would boost the over-65 average by between 500 to 1,000 deaths per day respectively in these models' projections. If these estimates are anywhere near ballpark accurate, the steady tragic toll of COVID-19 deaths will no longer inspire panic and most Americans will resignedly learn to live with the disease.

As Americans exit lockdown and quarantine in their hopeful search for normalcy, some public health officials fear that the rates of coronavirus infection and death could begin to rise again. According to The New York Times, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and Trump administration pandemic adviser, is expected later today at a Senate hearing to warn against "the danger of trying to open the country prematurely." In his response to the Times, Fauci adds, "If we skip over the checkpoints in the guidelines to 'Open America Again,' then we risk the danger of multiple outbreaks throughout the country. This will not only result in needless suffering and death, but would actually set us back on our quest to return to normal."

How far back? Perhaps Sweden's relatively lax public health response to the pandemic may provide some hints as to how loosening restrictions might play out here. It is worth noting that Sweden's coronavirus death rate currently stands at 328 per million residents compared to 248 per million in the U.S. Sweden's death rate scaled up to match the U.S. population would suggest that 108,000 Americans would be dead by now instead of 82,000. On the other hand, if the IHME and Gu models are correct, that number of Americans will likely die of coronavirus infections before the end of this month. In any case, it is not at all clear that Sweden's economy will fare substantially better than those of other countries that implemented more comprehensive lockdowns.

All the signs indicate that the social end of the coronavirus pandemic in the U.S. is nigh.

A couple of caveats beyond due skepticism with respect to models should be noted. First, these projections presume that at least some moderate social distancing practices will be maintained through the summer. If not, the number of cases and deaths will concomitantly rise beyond these projections. Second, the projections also assume that test, track, and voluntary self-isolation programs that aim to contain the epidemic will remain somewhat hit-or-miss. And thirdly, they presuppose that no widely effective treatments will emerge in the next few months.

Ronald Bailey is science correspondent at Reason.

  1. Longtobefree
    May.12.2020 at 12:29 pm

    “What might learning to live with COVID-19 look like?”

    Like 2019? That’s what it ought to look like.
    Just another damn bug.

  2. John
    May.12.2020 at 12:32 pm

    Until the 1940s there were no treatments for things like strep throat or really any sicknesses. The best there was was vaccines that kept you from getting sick. But once you were sick, your body either fought it off and cleared it out of your system or you died.

    We somehow managed to build all of civilization under those conditions. I think we can adjust to a virus that kills maybe one percent of the people it infects. I think I hate the “things will never be the same after this” people even more than I hate the “lockdown until there is a vaccine” people. I am not giving up living a normal life and going to movies and ball games and running around with a fucking mask on like its some kind of science fiction dystopia over a virus. I would rather get the crap and die than live like that. That is not living. And people need to come to terms with their own mortality and stop expecting the world to be risk free. Grow up and understand you are going to die at some point.

    1. Tony
      May.12.2020 at 1:45 pm

      So why bitch about anything? Taxes are hardly as burdensome as death (equally inevitable as both may be), yet you’re here, bitching about it day in and day out. Just don’t worry or complain about anything. And make sure to cough on some kid while you’re out being manly.

  3. Magnitogorsk
    May.12.2020 at 12:36 pm

    That we locked down the world over a known fraud’s hobbyist programming project should be the biggest scandal of the past 10 years

    1. John
      May.12.2020 at 12:38 pm

      It should be but it won’t be. The media will never report that or admit it is true. And God knows the dumb asses in government who fell for the con will never admit it. So most people won’t ever know that is what happened.

    2. Ron
      May.12.2020 at 1:24 pm

      not just that single fraud but the other fraud that axiomatic people can spread the virus which was a study of (1) ONE person out of 7 billion and that one study turned out to be flawed but we are still basing life around that one as well.

      Since when do scientist and politicians make decision based on single reports. single report from Ferguson, single report of axiomatic spread, single report of climate change.

  4. Overt
    May.12.2020 at 12:37 pm

    The problem is that Americans (and the public in general) has no understanding of the scope and scale of these numbers. As Mr Bailey notes, models are now suggesting about 8900 deaths per day, which isn’t significantly different from a flu season (though it will go much longer).

    Another example: I saw an article on Yahoo News yesterday stating that there is a GRIM NEW STUDY out saying that the Years of Potential Life Lost (YLL or YPLL) for a WuFlu death was 12. This was supposed to be sobering, as most people think that people dying of Covid would have died of something else really soon.

    Of course YLL isn’t a literal number- it is a statistical abstract, and the idea that the guy who had heart disease and diabetes was going to live 12 more years is just a probability. Nevertheless people see that 12 as a totally unacceptable loss.

    But If you put it in context with the YLL of previous pandemics, you see that the current one isn’t too bad:

    YLL per 10,000 people
    1918 Spanish Flu: 2344
    1957 Flu: 96
    1968 Hong Kong Flu: 60
    2009 H1N1: 40
    2019 COVID: 12 YLL * 2.5 deaths per 10,000 = 30
    Typical Flu season: 19

    To be fair, more people per 10,000 will have died by the end of this. But that will put us at around 5 deaths per 10,000 and 60 YLL- which is right about where we were in 1968 when the Hong Kong Flu was ascendant we didn’t need to shut the economy down.

    1. John
      May.12.2020 at 12:40 pm

      Part of that is that modern life has become so safe that people seemed to have lost the ability to deal with risk or at least some people have. People seem to think they are entitled to live forever and that every possible sacrifice should be made to eliminate even the smallest risk.

    2. Ron
      May.12.2020 at 1:29 pm

      the other point is what is the life of a person like in those YLL since most of the cases are people living in nursing homes where there life is not of much signifigence anymore to society, hard to say but true . who wants to spend their last ten years in a home, i don’t

  5. Compelled Speechless
    May.12.2020 at 12:37 pm

    I haven’t heard anyone discuss the unintended consequences of wrapping ourselves in bubble wrap. The human immune system only works when it constantly comes in contact with all manner of tiny microbes and viruses that are trying to kill us. If we deprive ourselves of that contact, we’re putting ourselves at in infinite more risk long term. I think Bill Maher of all people is the only person in the mainstream I have heard mention this.

    1. John
      May.12.2020 at 12:43 pm

      I am not sure that helps us much with a new virus like this. But along those lines, the only way this stops is we either develop a vaccine, which is hardly certain and likely at least a year away, or it works through the population to such a degree that the virus no longer can find hosts that are not immune and just dies out. All the lockdowns have done is push that off. And the quicker that happens the better off we are.

      1. Overt
        May.12.2020 at 12:49 pm

        To be fair, the longer this goes on, the more likely we are to come up with non-vaccine treatments that could help. For example, if I were an older person, I’d much rather come down with the disease today than 2 months ago when every doctor just stuffed a ventilator tube down your throat when you tested positive.

        Flattening the curve does give us more time to figure out what is going on with this disease and what is effective in treating it. (Note I still want to end the lockdown, but I don’t want to ignore the benefits of lowering the rate of spread.)

      2. Compelled Speechless
        May.12.2020 at 12:49 pm

        Exactly. I’m not saying that it’s not real and hasn’t spread organically. But I’m thinking far beyond this particular virus. We can’t do this every time a new virus appears. It will happen every two years. Changing the entire culture to prevent exposure to harmful viruses and bacteria is contrary to millions of years of evolution that has served us incredibly well to this point. Keeping us away from these things at all cost is only a solution if you want to cause human extinction in the long term.

  6. Dillinger
    May.12.2020 at 12:48 pm

    like living in all the years before coronavirus?

  7. American Socialist
    May.12.2020 at 12:50 pm

    I wonder how many infections there are in China? {checks worldometers} 1. How’d they do that and how do they organize a society so that a bunch of gun nuts don’t show up in Tiananmen Square complaining about their freedom. We might want to take note at a society and a government that is willing to do more than shrug and say “That’s life!” In the face of a deadly pandemic that has no treatment and is killing thousands per day.

    1. Geraje Guzba
      May.12.2020 at 1:02 pm

      Feel free to go to China. I’ll even pay for your ticket, and a swift kick in your fucking ass as you’re boarding the plane, which I hope gets shot down.

      1. American Socialist
        May.12.2020 at 1:05 pm

        Is this ticket first class? I have an account at CEX.IO. Do you want the number?

        1. Geraje Guzba
          May.12.2020 at 1:09 pm

          Sure.

          Also, your address and social security number.

    2. Compelled Speechless
      May.12.2020 at 1:12 pm

      We’re never going to know how many infections there are in China. Beyond the fact that they have no incentive to report it accurately, they’re never going to test every single person in China or anywhere else in the world. No one is saying shrug it off. It’s not going to go away by cowering in our homes. Maybe the selfless thing to do is go out there and get it to help with herd immunity if you’re in one of the age groups for whom the death rate is a rounding error.
      It is unbelievable how willing you people are to shrug off the unintended consequences of your “do anything!” attitudes. The UN’s WFP is estimating that 135 million are at risk of starvation because of the lack of food supply caused by a complete global economic collapse. I fully acknowledge that number is also generated by a model that is almost certainly fundamentally flawed, but if it’s even 1% of that who die from starvation, you just completely negated any lives you saved from lockdowns and then some. To say nothing from increased suicides and drug and alcohol related death increases.
      Somehow this got twisted into people that want to go out and work and produce the goods and services that we need to keep society’s train on the tracks are the selfish people and the ones who are pissing themselves in their basements begging the state to take guns to anyone daring to take a walk outside are the paragons of altruism. That’s some world class gaslighting right there.

      1. Geraje Guzba
        May.12.2020 at 1:14 pm

        He is a socialist troll.

        There is no such thing as “unintended consequences” with socialists. Everything is intended, as the ultimate goal remains a totalitarian socialist state.

    3. Unicorn Abattoir
      May.12.2020 at 1:17 pm

      how do they organize a society so that a bunch of gun nuts don’t show up in Tiananmen Square complaining about their freedom.

      By organizing a society where unarmed protesters that showed up in Tiananmen Square were mowed down by guns.

      1. Set Us Up The Chipper
        May.12.2020 at 1:42 pm

        …and the accumulated goo of 1000’s of dead protesters were just hosed away by the CCP thugs.

  8. Geraje Guzba
    May.12.2020 at 12:52 pm

    The lockdowns *should* be coming to an end, which is precisely why they will not be coming to an end. Too many governors have already gotten away with far too much to call an end to the project abruptly. Will they slowly ease restrictions? Certainly. But, the moment there is any “spike” in the number of infections, regardless of how shoddy the reporting is, you can be sure that the lockdowns will snap right back into place across the board. There are tens of millions of people, especially in blue states, eager to comply.

    The lockdown paradigm is here to stay.

    1. Compelled Speechless
      May.12.2020 at 1:13 pm

      I remember in 2005 when the Iraq war “should be” coming to an end.

  9. Ra's al Gore
    May.12.2020 at 1:11 pm

    It turns out that significant flaws were identified by other researchers once Ferguson’s group finally got around to releasing their model’s computer code.

    I eagerly await my hat tip.

  10. Ve-Ra
    May.12.2020 at 1:13 pm

    Starting this Friday NY is easying the restrictions. Cuomo also announced that certain “low-risk” businesses can reopen this Friday. These include landscaping and gardening, low-risk outdoor recreational activities like tennis and drive-in movie theaters.

    1. Geraje Guzba
      May.12.2020 at 1:17 pm

      This only applies to certain limited counties upstate. In other words, farm country.

      NYC is going to be on lockdown for many more months. I don’t think the lockdowns will ever really ease up. There are still morons banging pots and pans, and hollering like fanatics, from their windows and balconies every single day at 7:00 P.M. on the dot in honor of Fuhrer Cuomo and his army of “essential” workers. These people love the lockdowns; it’s like a little club for them, where everyone gets a virtue participation award.

  11. Ve-Ra
    May.12.2020 at 1:13 pm

  12. Gregdn
    May.12.2020 at 1:41 pm

    “Citing the advice of medical proffessionals, Democrats estimated that the shutdown should be lifted on November 4th.”

