Are We Battling an Unprecedented Pandemic or Panicking at a Computer-Generated Mirage?

(1) Voluntary isolation at home of sick individuals with uncomplicated illness is recommended during all influenza epidemics and pandemics, with the exception of the individuals who need to seek medical attention.

(2) Home quarantine of exposed individuals to reduce transmission is not recommended because there is no obvious rationale for this measure, and there would be considerable difficulties in implementing it. (This contradicts that I.C. study's recommendation.)

(3) Coordinated proactive school closures or class dismissals are suggested during a severe epidemic or pandemic. In such cases, the adverse effects on the community should be fully considered (e.g. family burden and economic considerations), and the timing and duration should be limited to a period that is judged to be optimal.

(4) Workplace measures (e.g. encouraging teleworking from home, staggering shifts, and loosening policies for sick leave and paid leave) are conditionally recommended, with gradation of interventions based on severity. Extreme measures such as workplace closures can be considered in extraordinarily severe pandemics in order to reduce transmission.

(5) Avoiding crowding during moderate and severe epidemics and pandemics is conditionally recommended, with the gradation of strategies linked with severity in order to increase the distance and reduce the density among populations.

One of the modeling studies cited by the WHO report finds, in a high flu transmission scenario, that a 100 percent "school closure causes a small reduction in cumulative attack rates, but a more substantial reduction in peak attack rates (of up to 40%). Such a reduction in peak incidence could mitigate stresses on healthcare systems and absenteeism in the critical workforce." That is, school closures slow down the epidemic although they do not reduce the overall number of folks who eventually become infected.

It is worth noting that the reproduction number for the pandemic 1918 Spanish flu is estimated to have been around 1.8, that is, each infected person passed the illness on to nearly two other people. The same number for seasonal flu viruses is about 1.3. It's still early in the coronavirus pandemic, but preliminary estimates suggest that 2.6 is the basic reproduction number for that disease. If that number holds up, the novel coronavirus is considerably more infectious than regular or even pandemic flu, making it that much more difficult to control.

The case for adopting the WHO report's more extreme social distancing measures strengthens with the projected severity of the pandemic disease. Are we just at the beginning of an extraordinarily severe pandemic or are we being panicked by a computer-generated mirage?

As spring arrives in the Northern Hemisphere, how lucky do you feel?