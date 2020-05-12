Surveillance

Sen. Mitch McConnell Looks To Undermine Efforts to Protect Americans From Secret FBI Surveillance

An amendment to a FISA renewal bill would let the FBI snoop on your online browser history.

|

mcconnell_1161x653
(Ron Sachs / CNP / MEGA / Newscom)

If you needed a reminder that several Republican lawmakers only care about secret surveillance when their guy is the target, keep an eye on Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R–Ky.).

This week the Senate is expected to vote to renew some Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) authorities that expired in March. As part of the renewal, some privacy-minded senators from both sides of the aisle are attempting to attach some reforms to better protect Americans from warrantless surveillance.

On Monday, Spencer Ackerman at The Daily Beast reported that McConnell, who is urging senators to reject these reforms, is circulating an amendment that would actually expand the authority of the FBI to secretly snoop on citizens.

Two independent sources provided a copy of the amendment to Reason. As Ackerman reported, the amendment would give the FBI the authority under the PATRIOT Act to secretly collect the browsing records and search history of Americans without a warrant.

McConnell's amendment accomplishes this by adding the words "internet website browsing records, internet search history records" to the list of records described in FISA law that covers FBI searches that require businesses to provide customer records. In other words, this amendment would permit the FBI to turn to your internet provider and demand they fork over your browser history.

Needless to say, this is not going over well with the senators and privacy activists who are actually trying to reform FISA to better protect Americans' privacy. From The Daily Beast:

Sen. Ron Wyden (D–Ore.) said that Barr, who has been deeply involved in investigations of interest to Trump, could authorize an investigation into a political rival, which could then unlock the internet-spying powers McConnell wants to grant the FBI.

"Under the McConnell amendment, Barr gets to look through the web browsing history of any American—including journalists, politicians, and political rivals—without a warrant, just by saying it is relevant to an investigation," said Wyden, who has been trying to ban warrantless surveillance on such records.

McConnell's amendment is clearly intended to replace and subvert a rival amendment by Wyden and Sen. Steve Daines (R–Mont.). The amendment would forbid the FBI from warrantlessly demanding a person's website browsing or search history.

Another amendment by Sens. Mike Lee (R–Utah) and Patrick Leahy (D–Vt.) would bolster Americans' privacy protections by calling for amicus curiae—outside advisers—to work with the FISA court to advocate on behalf of the privacy rights of Americans who may be targeted in these secret investigations. McConnell has also introduced an amendment to subvert Lee and Leahy's amendment by limiting the review by these attorneys to cases involving a campaign for federal office or somebody who may have violated the Foreign Agents Registration Act. Essentially, McConnell is trying to adjust this law so that it would only apply to cases like the Russian probe into President Donald Trump and his former staff like Mike Flynn and Carter Page, but not the rest of us.

Sen. Rand Paul (R–Ky.) is trying to amend the FISA law to simply demand warrants from a conventional court when surveilling American citizens, period. McConnell is warning against Paul's bill. A fact sheet being sent around to the Senate (that was also provided to Reason) states that Paul's amendment would lead to "annihilating FISA and putting Americans in danger." The fact sheet lists all the terrorists that the feds wouldn't have been able to secretly snoop on under Paul's warrant demands, which includes the San Bernardino shooter Syed Rizwan Farook, the Tsarnaev brothers responsible for the bombing of the Boston Marathon, and one of the bombers responsible for the 1993 World Trade Center bombing—arguments that might have been more compelling if this warrantless surveillance had actually prevented any of these attacks.

A group of more than 35 civil rights and privacy groups, led by the American Civil Liberties Union, Demand Progress, and FreedomWorks, sent a letter Monday urging senators to pass the amendments by Daines, Wyden, Lee, Leahy, and Paul, and reject any others that undermine these enhanced privacy protections (like McConnell's). Read their letter here.

Advertisement

NEXT: Democratic Governors Threaten Business Owners Who Reopen Ahead of Schedule

Scott Shackford is an associate editor at Reason.

Editor's Note: We invite comments and request that they be civil and on-topic. We do not moderate or assume any responsibility for comments, which are owned by the readers who post them. Comments do not represent the views of Reason.com or Reason Foundation. We reserve the right to delete any comment for any reason at any time. Report abuses.

  1. Fist of Etiquette
    May.12.2020 at 11:23 am

    As part of the renewal, some privacy-minded senators from both sides of the aisle are attempting to attach some reforms to better protect Americans from warrantless surveillance.

    They could always vote to let it lapse. Also, how hard is it to get a FISA warrant in the first place? Seems like our deep state feds are able to get warrants from FISA judges pretty effortlessly.

  2. OpenBordersLiberal-tarian
    May.12.2020 at 11:27 am

    #MoscowMitch is almost as bad as Putin’s Puppet.

  3. mad.casual
    May.12.2020 at 11:34 am

    If you needed a reminder that several Republican lawmakers only care about secret surveillance when their guy is the target, keep an eye on Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R–Ky.).

    *Reads article*

    Republican lawmakers in favor:
    McConnell

    Republican lawmakers opposed:
    Daines, Lee, Paul

    *counts ‘several’ on fingers*

    Apparently, McConnell contains multitudes.

    1. Sometimes a Great Notion
      May.12.2020 at 11:58 am

      Seeing that Repubs already passed the section 702 extension and signed by Trump, I’d say that is a fair charge. We’ll see if the newest revelations changed any minds but I’d bet against any real reforms getting passed.

  4. Matthew Chalice
    May.12.2020 at 11:36 am

    It’s easy for McConnell to back surveillance when he can always hide in his shell.

  5. creech
    May.12.2020 at 11:41 am

    “A fact sheet being sent around to the Senate (that was also provided to Reason) states that Paul’s amendment would lead to “annihilating FISA and putting Americans in danger.”

    Sounds like the argument that the “Constitution is not a suicide pact.” Surely, the “Rule of Law” always puts some Americans in danger? Curiously, many of those who demand “rule of law” (as it applies to Gen. Flynn) also support warrantless FISA, snooping on hair salon parlors, and destroying evidence before it can be produced in an investigation.

  6. Geraje Guzba
    May.12.2020 at 11:42 am

    //Two independent sources provided a copy of the amendment to Reason. As Ackerman reported, the amendment would give the FBI the authority under the PATRIOT Act to secretly collect the browsing records and search history of Americans without a warrant.//

    With a warrant, without a warrant. What difference is there? FISA courts approve virtually every warrant application in front of them, reflexively. All of these reforms are completely pointless if the price for violating the law is a slap on the wrist and if, at the end of the day, we are willing to simply accept an apology for “mistakes that have been made.”

    It is all theater. Less reforms. More prosecutions.

    1. Fist of Etiquette
      May.12.2020 at 11:45 am

      If the only constitutional protections I can get these days are performative, I’ll take them. At least my tax dollars are paying for actual busywork instead of just feds too lazy to get off their ass while violating my privacy.

      1. mad.casual
        May.12.2020 at 11:54 am

        No reason not to accept the performance and ask for more substantive reform. We can do both.

      2. Geraje Guzba
        May.12.2020 at 11:55 am

        If the FBI is willing to lie on a warrant, and if FISA courts have no independent means of verifying any of the facts attested to in a warrant application, the warrant requirement is pointless. In fact, it is worse than pointless because it diffuses responsibility for bad behavior.

        So, I go back to prosecutions. Or, alternatively, all applications for a warrant have to be made in a regular district court, under seal, with mandatory reporting to congress every thirty days, and/or availability upon request. No more secret courts.

    2. mad.casual
      May.12.2020 at 11:52 am

      FISA courts approve virtually every warrant application in front of them, reflexively.

      Moreover, it wouldn’t surprise me at all to discover that Google doesn’t even waste time with rubber stamps on any request that comes in on FBI letterhead. The idea that the techs run everything by legal first to make sure there’s a warrant on file is pretty laughable.

    3. Ron
      May.12.2020 at 12:11 pm

      Came here to say similar. as John as stated if there is no punishment for the criminal abuse what good are any any of the laws except for the 2nd amendment but we are saving that for the last resort and we aren’t there yet i hope

  7. Case of the Mondays
    May.12.2020 at 11:59 am

    Internet browsing history is mostly meaningless anyway. You can clear it out or use private browsing. What you cannot do is erase sever logs. In that case use tor and vpn. But honestly most of that is a waste of time. They can find a crime on you if they want because that’s how the system now works. Flynn found that out but most Americans just roll over and take it because it’s cheaper.

    And watching my fellow citizens during this non crisis I am less convinced we can avoid the hegemony.

    1. Nail
      May.12.2020 at 12:14 pm

      +1

Please to post comments