Masks Can Be a Symbol of Privacy and Personal Responsibility, Not Tyranny

Plus: Family Dollar guard murdered over mask enforcement, doctors see "multisystem inflammatory syndrome" in kids with COVID-19, and more...

(SplashNews/Newscom)

In defense of masks. Some libertarians and conservatives seem to believe in private business conscience and contract rights until opposing them will attract attention or place themselves on their preferred side of culture war politics.

For a few years, this was most common when it came to social media platforms suspending or banning accounts they liked (or the left didn't like) or companies firing employees following an internet outrage campaign. Those opposed would frequently invoke First Amendment rights, even though no government was involved while ignoring the (other times revered) right of private businesses to set terms of engagement for their services.

Now, with the COVID-19 pandemic, we're seeing this constitutional amnesia come to things like people's voluntary decisions to wear personal protective equipment or retail businesses requiring shoppers to wear masks inside. Some people are trying to paint putting rules in place out of concern for the health of others—like businesses requiring that people wear masks on their premises—as somehow tantamount to tyranny.

"The face mask will be rightly regarded as a symbol of obsequious obedience and grotesque compliance with arbitrary and ignorant authority," Jeffrey Tucker, editorial director at the American Institute for Economic Research, tweeted on May 2.

Fox News host Laura Ingraham called masks an attempt at "social control." She and conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh have told their audiences that liberals want people to wear masks as a visual reminder of disease, as Atlantic writer Conor Friedersdorf notes.

It shouldn't have to be said, but private businesses can and should be able to set rules for customers. They do it all the time—think "no shirt, no shoes, no service." In most cases—including controversial ones involving wedding cakes for same-sex couples or health insurance coverage of birth control—libertarians and limited-government conservatives respect this, whether they personally agree with the positions of the business owners or find them abhorrent. They also place a high premium on individuals taking whatever personal health and self-care measures (or lack thereof) suit them when they don't harm anyone else.

We may not necessarily believe in crystals, CrossFit, a particular pharmaceutical or diet, praying the rosary, probiotics, microdosing hallucinogens, or whatever other personal habits help people feel safe and healthy, but we defend their right to do these things. And, if we're critical, we tend to express our disapproval as gentle skepticism or mocking, not some horrible affront to liberty.

Which is to say, even if you have it in your head somehow that masks can't help stop the spread of disease: Who cares? Permit people to protect themselves and those around them as they see fit and let it go unless it's somehow infringing on the rights of others. Let private businesses and property owners take whatever precautions and set whatever reopening rules they want. Let consumers shop elsewhere if they stridently object to a store's policies.

My mom in Ohio told me recently that her and my dad's usual Kroger doesn't require masks, so they've been shopping at Menards, which does. I'm sure that's common and probably goes both ways. But if enough customers fall on one side of this divide, stores and services will adjust.

Laws requiring masks in certain types of stores or in public spaces are another matter. After initially telling people not to wear masks, some authorities are now making it mandatory.

As a step toward reasonable reopening standards, that may seem worth it. Unlike many other coronavirus containment tools that governments want the power to use, making people wear masks isn't one that could inconspicuously stick around or one that authorities would want to (unlike, say, cellphone tracking capabilities or a flurry of new street surveillance tools). But anything that invites new contact between cops and scared citizens—or gives authorities new reasons to spy on and cite business owners—is bad news. Even if it might catch some small portion of social-distancing scofflaws, the risks from police enforcement are too great.

Making businesses enforce these rules is dangerous for workers, too. In Holly, Michigan, "authorities are looking for a Dollar Tree customer who balked at the idea of wearing a face mask and instead wiped his face on an employee's sleeve," the Detroit Free Press said yesterday.

And at another Michigan dollar store, this one in Flint, a man shot a store security guard for disrespecting his family by telling them to wear masks. The guard was killed and the shooter and his family have been charged with murder.

In Stillwater, Oklahoma, authorities called off the rule after several people threatened staff who were attempting to enforce the new rule.

And "police arrested a man in Decatur, Ill., on Friday after he shoved a gas station clerk who insisted he wear a mask while paying for fuel on the first day of the state's newly imposed rules that require people to cover their faces inside businesses," reports The Washington Post.

A store owner in Blissfield, Michigan, said several customers not wanting to wear masks have complained about their constitutional rights. This is where reactionary masks-are-tyranny frenzy is getting us, with increased risk of spreading or catching disease whipped up into some sort of patriot cause. It's silly, sad, and so thoroughly wrong.

Enforcing mandatory mask laws might be dangerous, but masks themselves—and their voluntary adoption by consumers and business owners—are important for reducing the spread of both COVID-19 and bad new policies. If we want authorities to actually allow commerce and freedom of movement again, and to avoid top-down impositions of protective-gear rules, we should be encouraging people to voluntarily adopt mask-wearing.

In the long run, ending the taboo (sometimes turned official policy) against people wearing facial coverings may actually be a boon for privacy and protecting against state surveillance, too.

In any event, if protecting civil liberties and constitutional rights is really the aim, it's time to drop hysterical or pointlessly contrarian objections to wearing a mask. That's not anti-authoritarian praxis, it's just being a jerk.

QUICK HITS

  • Doctors in New York City are reporting a "multisystem inflammatory syndrome potentially associated with Covid-19" in children who have had the disease.

  1. Fist of Etiquette
    May.5.2020 at 10:17 am

    Doctors in New York City are reporting a “multisystem inflammatory syndrome potentially associated with Covid-19” in children who have had the disease.

    Count it.

    1. Tom Bombadil
      May.5.2020 at 10:28 am

      Common symptom: an aversion to brussels sprouts.

    2. Unicorn Abattoir
      May.5.2020 at 10:36 am

      And Mayors in New York City will decide that “potentially” means “with all certainty” and use it as an excuse to extend quarantines.

      1. JesseAz
        May.5.2020 at 10:46 am

        Second wave probable inflammation includes lungs spontaneously combusting…. maybe.

        1. Nardz
          May.5.2020 at 10:58 am

          That happened to me once.

          What?

          I got better

    3. Rufus The Monocled
      May.5.2020 at 11:02 am

      Hello.

  2. Fist of Etiquette
    May.5.2020 at 10:18 am

    The Senate is back…

    And you’re gonna be in trouble.

  3. Ra's al Gore
    May.5.2020 at 10:18 am

    Sorry for the dup:

    Whole Foods has 87K employees. They have had 260 C19 cases and 2 deaths as of the end of April. They aren’t sheltering; they are out dealing with 100s of people every day. The models say they should be dying like flies.

    For the same time period, the UFCW (grocery store, etc, employee union) with 1.3 million members has had 5322 cases and 72 deaths.

    This from a union, not Fox News. I don’t think they’d undercount.

    1. Ra's al Gore
      May.5.2020 at 10:25 am

      I don’t know the exact % of Whole Foods employees or UFCW members who are out with the public full time, so the % difference doesn’t bother me too much.

    2. Unicorn Abattoir
      May.5.2020 at 10:40 am

      Not all UFCW workers are on the job – they represent a lot of “unessential” retail workers too.

      The C in UFCW stands for Commercial, not Communist (I know, I’m as surprised as you!)

      1. Ra's al Gore
        May.5.2020 at 10:42 am

        I figured as much, and not all Whole Paycheck employees are out dealing with customers. Still 2 and 72 deaths….

  4. Fist of Etiquette
    May.5.2020 at 10:18 am

    Opening back up safely requires a huge amount of new effort from restaurants and other businesses.

    And the lazy fucks have just been lying around all this time.

    1. Don't look at me!
      May.5.2020 at 10:26 am

      It’s taking a long time to design a mask you so can eat while wearing it.

      1. Ajsloss
        May.5.2020 at 10:40 am

        I’ve seen some of the street ladies in my city wearing masks. If the mask stays on during the transaction, at least one third of their business has been destroyed.

  5. Ra's al Gore
    May.5.2020 at 10:18 am

    https://www.spectator.co.uk/article/sweden-tames-its-r-number-without-lockdown

    The UK government has used modelling from Imperial College London, which makes some clear assumptions about lockdown. Imperial’s graph, below, shows its argument: shielding, voluntary social distancing, even school closures are shown to make very little difference to the spread of the virus (ie, the R number). But lockdown, by contrast, is shown to be a game-changer with “the R” sinking immediately. This graph below, if taken at face value, makes an open-and-shut case for lockdown.

    But is it true? We don’t know because “the R” is notoriously difficult to pin down and not published in Britain. But Imperial also applied its UK assumptions to Sweden, warning that its rejection of lockdown was likely to leave the virus rampant with an R of between 3 and 4. That is to say: every person infected would give it to three or four others. Its modelling envisaged Sweden paying a heavy price for its rejection of lockdown, with 40,000 Covid deaths by 1 May and almost 100,000 by June.

    The latest figure for Sweden is 2,680 deaths, with daily deaths peaking a fortnight ago. So Imperial College’s modelling – the same modelling used to inform the UK response – was wrong, by an order of magnitude. Sweden has now published its own graph, saying its R was never near the 4 that Imperial imagined. More importantly, its all-important R level (all-important to the UK anyway – it has never much featured in the Swedish discussion) has in fact been below the safe level of 1 for the last few weeks.

  6. Ra's al Gore
    May.5.2020 at 10:20 am

    https://www.nytimes.com/2020/04/22/us/politics/social-distancing-coronavirus.html

    The Untold Story of the Birth of Social Distancing
    The idea has been around for centuries. But it took a high school science fair, George W. Bush, history lessons and some determined researchers to overcome skepticism and make it federal policy.

    Given the increased danger from new strains of influenza and the reality that existing antiviral drugs like Tamiflu did not work against all contagious diseases, Drs. Hatchett and Mecher and their team began exploring other ways to combat a large-scale contagion.

    It was about that time that Dr. Mecher heard from Robert J. Glass, a senior scientist at Sandia in New Mexico who specialized in building advanced models to explain how complex systems work — and what can cause catastrophic failures.

    Dr. Glass’s daughter Laura, then 14, had done a class project in which she built a model of social networks at her Albuquerque high school, and when Dr. Glass looked at it, he was intrigued.

    Students are so closely tied together — in social networks and on school buses and in classrooms — that they were a near-perfect vehicle for a contagious disease to spread.

    Dr. Glass piggybacked on his daughter’s work to explore with her what effect breaking up these networks would have on knocking down the disease.

  7. Ra's al Gore
    May.5.2020 at 10:20 am

    After Retesting Samples, French Hospital Discovers COVID-19 Case From December
    https://www.nytimes.com/reuters/2020/05/04/world/europe/04reuters-health-coronavirus-france.html

  8. Ra's al Gore
    May.5.2020 at 10:21 am

    https://twitter.com/AFP/status/1257474637467803648
    #BREAKING US #coronavirus deaths rise by 1,015 in 24 hours, lowest in a month: Johns Hopkins

    1. JesseAz
      May.5.2020 at 10:40 am

      How many were actually tested?

      1. Geraje Guzba
        May.5.2020 at 10:46 am

        Eh, they coughed. At some point after coughing, they died of something resembling pneumonia. Mark it down as COVID-19. These numbers aren’t going to inflate themselves.

  9. Ra's al Gore
    May.5.2020 at 10:21 am

    https://www.cbsnews.com/news/coronavirus-famines-united-nations-warning/

    Now, the coronavirus could push an additional 130 million people “to the brink of starvation” by the end of the year, said Beasley.

    “In a worst-case scenario, we could be looking at famine in about three dozen countries, and in fact, in 10 of these countries we already have more than one million people per country who are on the verge of starvation,” Beasley said.

    He said there’s “a real danger that more people could potentially die from the economic impact of COVID-19 than from the virus itself.”

    “Supply chains have to keep moving if we are going to overcome this pandemic and get food from where it is produced to where it is needed.”

    1. Sevo
      May.5.2020 at 10:52 am

      “…He said there’s “a real danger that more people could potentially die from the economic impact of COVID-19 than from the virus itself.”…”

      I’m sure not alone in banging THIS drum for more than a couple of weeks, here and elsewhere, while those cowardly pieces of lefty shit JFree, Hihn and others whined ‘but I might catch something…’.

      1. Ra's al Gore
        May.5.2020 at 10:55 am

        I’ve been bringing it up, too. Even in the US, if the St Louis Fed is right and we hit 30% unemployment, suicide and OD deaths go through the roof.

    2. Sometimes a Great Notion
      May.5.2020 at 10:57 am

      “In a worst-case scenario,

      What’s the most likely scenario since worst case scenario doesn’t seem to ever happen. Also the article says that war and other natural disasters are a factor (no shit). Seems like UN World Food Program is just looking to score some of that sweet Corona cash,

      1. Ra's al Gore
        May.5.2020 at 10:59 am

        Predictions of disaster must be obeyed. We can’t take the chance of the worst case scenario.

  10. Fist of Etiquette
    May.5.2020 at 10:21 am

    Some people are trying to paint putting rules in place out of concern for the health of others—like businesses requiring that people wear masks on their premises—as somehow tantamount to tyranny.

    Suddenly libertarians and conservatives aren’t allowed to manufacture their own outrage porn?

    1. Overt
      May.5.2020 at 10:42 am

      I love how ENB tries to have it both ways here.

      She spends half of her screed explaining how businesses should be allowed to do as they see fit. Which, ya know, very few people have argued against. Then she does a passing mention that governments should not force businesses to do this stuff. And she rounds out by saying that people are wrong to resist businesses that are ENFORCING GOVERNMENT MANDATES.

      I absolutely detest the people who are getting violent with employees forced to enforce some government order. However, those cases are far and few between.

      What ENB fails to recognize is that this Mask nonsense is yet another example of the government and its enablers using police, private businesses and twitter-brown-shirts to take capricious and arbitrary actions.

      I have had conversations with people over the past month that are stunning in their hypocrisy. Literally 4 weeks ago, a person tried shaming me for “hoarding” because I had a box of 50 N95 masks in our disaster prep gear. And just last week, that person was bitching and moaning about people going out without masks.

      It is HILARIOUS that ENB is so interested in framing this as “Partisans picking sides”. Because deep down, she knows that is exactly what she is doing. The first thing she does is try to frame this as the brainchild of Rush Limbaugh. She isn’t trying to deal with the facts or science- her first argument is a non sequitor. Followed by another non sequitor about business freedom when the vast majority of incidents are happening in states with mandates. ENB, pot, kettle, etc.

  11. Ra's al Gore
    May.5.2020 at 10:22 am

    https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2020/05/03/scaring-people-into-obeying-brit-hume-shares-covid-19-findings-from-nobel-prize-winning-scientist-contradicting-lockdowns/

    His observation is a simple one: that in outbreak after outbreak of this disease, a similar mathematical pattern is observable regardless of government interventions. After around a two-week exponential growth of cases (and, subsequently, deaths) some kind of break kicks in, and growth starts slowing down. The curve quickly becomes “sub-exponential”.

    This may seem like a technical distinction, but its implications are profound. The ‘unmitigated’ scenarios modeled by (among others) Imperial College, and which tilted governments across the world into drastic action, relied on a presumption of continued exponential growth — that with a consistent R number of significantly above 1 and a consistent death rate, very quickly the majority of the population would be infected and huge numbers of deaths would be recorded. But Professor Levitt’s point is that that hasn’t actually happened anywhere, even in countries that have been relatively lax in their responses.

    More generally, he complains that epidemiologists only seem to be called wrong if they underestimate deaths, and so there is an intrinsic bias towards caution. “They see their role as scaring people into doing something, and I understand that… but in my work, if I say a number is too small and I’m wrong, or too big and I’m wrong, both of those errors are the same.”

    1. Don't look at me!
      May.5.2020 at 10:33 am

      At some point, you run out of old sick people.

      1. Ra's al Gore
        May.5.2020 at 10:38 am

        If the main hit is a densely packed city and retirements homes, a virus will probably burn through that fairly quickly, even if Cuomo screws up and doesn’t do his job.

        1. Ra's al Gore
          May.5.2020 at 10:47 am

          https://twitter.com/AlexBerenson/status/1257496834043531267

          Let’s be clear: the fact the nursing home deaths are not front and center every day in elite media coverage of #COVID tells you everything you need to know about the media’s priority – which is instilling panic (and punishing
          @realDonaldTrump
          ), not driving good health policy.

          1. Ra's al Gore
            May.5.2020 at 10:49 am

            Not someone I normally have much use for, but….

            https://twitter.com/benshapiro/status/1257663362923589633

            Imagine if we could implement one policy that would lower the fatality rate by 40%. That would be considered, in any other context, a miracle. The virus is the John Dillinger of death: it targets eldercare facilities because that’s where the vulnerable are. We must guard them.

  12. Tom Bombadil
    May.5.2020 at 10:23 am

    “Masks Can Be a Symbol of Privacy and Personal Responsibility, Not Tyranny”

    The virus, like every problem, will be defeated by virtue signaling.

    1. Ra's al Gore
      May.5.2020 at 10:32 am

      I’ll buy some Trump 2020 masks off Amazon.

      1. Tom Bombadil
        May.5.2020 at 10:41 am

        2024 or you’re not trolling correctly.

        1. Ra's al Gore
          May.5.2020 at 10:43 am

          2024 is Don, Jr’s turn.

          1. Nardz
            May.5.2020 at 11:03 am

            Everyone knows Don Jr is the Fredo of the Trumps.

            2024-2032: Ivanka
            2032-2040: Eric
            How old is Barron?
            We may need a bridge candidate

            1. Nardz
              May.5.2020 at 11:05 am

              I was listening on the radio to one of the briefings, and a reporter talked about Tiger King and said a Trump had mentioned the possibility of a pardon.
              “Who was it? Was it Don? Yea, it was Don – I knew it.”

  13. Fist of Etiquette
    May.5.2020 at 10:23 am

    The face mask will be rightly regarded as a symbol of obsequious obedience and grotesque compliance with arbitrary and ignorant authority…

    He says, as he breezes by facial recognition cameras untagged.

  14. Fist of Etiquette
    May.5.2020 at 10:25 am

    …if protecting civil liberties and constitutional rights is really the aim, it’s time to drop hysterical or pointlessly contrarian objections to wearing a mask.

    We are all antifa now.

    1. JesseAz
      May.5.2020 at 10:39 am

      antifa is pro masks… have been for a decade at least.

  15. Ra's al Gore
    May.5.2020 at 10:28 am

    A Rundown Of Major U.S. Corporate Media’s Business Ties To China
    https://thefederalist.com/2020/05/04/has-china-compromised-every-major-mainstream-media-entity/

  16. Idle Hands
    May.5.2020 at 10:29 am

    Maybe Biden should wear a mask so they can have a better weekend at bernies bot deliver the messages.

    1. Sometimes a Great Notion
      May.5.2020 at 10:45 am

      Who’s voice should they get? I think Samuel L Jackson would be the obvious choice among lefty Hollywood types,.

      1. Idle Hands
        May.5.2020 at 10:50 am

        Obviously we need the most erudite concise speaker who sounds nothing like Biden so we can have the media clearly gas light everyone as conspiracy theorists who question the narrative. That would be the most fun.

        1. Ra's al Gore
          May.5.2020 at 10:52 am

          Gilbert Godfried.

  17. Troglodyte Rex
    May.5.2020 at 10:31 am

    Even if it might catch some small portion of social-distancing scofflaws

    Now wearing a mask is a law for people to flaunt?

    Get a dictionary, hack.

    1. Jerry B.
      May.5.2020 at 10:37 am

      “And at another Michigan dollar store, this one in Flint, a man shot a store security guard for disrespecting his family by telling them to wear masks.”

      Which, as the Progressives commenting on the story in the Washington Post will tell you, was entirely Trump’s fault.

      1. Sometimes a Great Notion
        May.5.2020 at 10:47 am

        I am surprised Gov. Whitmer didn’t jump the gun and blame the white nationalists.

  18. JesseAz
    May.5.2020 at 10:34 am

    Did ENB just gloss over the fact that government is pressuring businesses with the mask policy??

    And she completely ignored, again in Reason, that the social media sites want their extra legal protections while arbitrarily deciding what covid facts are facts (an act as a publisher).

    Is there any critical thinking from reason authors beyond simple bumper sticker activism?

    1. John
      May.5.2020 at 10:43 am

      If social media companies are going to start deciding what is true and what isn’t, then they are publishers and should be treated as such.

      1. Ra's al Gore
        May.5.2020 at 10:44 am

        That would be intellectually consistent and thus evil. Orange Man Bad.

    2. Tom Bombadil
      May.5.2020 at 10:44 am

      Join me in the previous post where I got a warm and fuzzy reading some archived Reason articles that crazily had libertarian themes.

  19. JesseAz
    May.5.2020 at 10:37 am

    Pulitzer has taken another hit into a laughable activist award as 1619 project somehow wins under non fiction despite known major factual errors.

    1. Ra's al Gore
      May.5.2020 at 10:45 am

      It Started Important Discussions. It Highlighted Marginalized People.

      Narrative, dammit.

  20. John
    May.5.2020 at 10:42 am

    No. Wearing a mask is a symbol of being a complete risk adverse coward. They are absurd.

    1. Idle Hands
      May.5.2020 at 10:49 am

      Pretty much. There are little to no empirical studies showing their efficacy and in fact all the same people saying we need to wear them now were saying it was a waste of time to wear them 3 weeks ago. It’s all Pravda propaganda type shit. They’ve frightened people to this hysterical level and fucked the economy and are now trying to convince people it’s safe to go outside because they see the damage they have wrought.

      1. Unicorn Abattoir
        May.5.2020 at 10:51 am

        I wonder how many people are going to turn up with mold infections from constantly wearing masks and not cleaning them properly.

        1. Idle Hands
          May.5.2020 at 10:53 am

          None nobody is going to bother with the masks in a month.

        2. JesseAz
          May.5.2020 at 11:05 am

          Covid related, if they die from the mold.

    2. Unicorn Abattoir
      May.5.2020 at 10:49 am

      It’s a sign of individualism! Why just look at all the people wearing those skull face masks!

    3. Tom Bombadil
      May.5.2020 at 10:51 am

      Masks, like burqas, are empowering.

    4. Ron
      May.5.2020 at 11:03 am

      Don’t forget that mask do as much harm as good and that it is unneeded since axiomatic people can not pass on Covid-19

  21. Sevo
    May.5.2020 at 10:48 am

    “Masks Can Be a Symbol of Privacy and Personal Responsibility, Not Tyranny”

    Crawling on your knees before government officials can just be a sign of respect, too, but it would take an idiot to think so.

  22. JFree
    May.5.2020 at 10:52 am

    That’s not anti-authoritarian praxis, it’s just being a jerk.

    Let’s face it. Modern libertarianism is about jerks finding every possible way to rationalize their own aggressions against others – and turn themselves being personally offended into the greatest victimhoods in history.

    1. JesseAz
      May.5.2020 at 11:06 am

      Aggression against others… like mandatory lockdowns?

  23. Ken Shultz
    May.5.2020 at 10:52 am

    “Some people are trying to paint putting rules in place out of concern for the health of others—like businesses requiring that people wear masks on their premises—as somehow tantamount to tyranny.”

    I appreciate that business owners should be free to set these policies as they see fit–free of government interference–but just because they’re free to set their policies as they see fit, of course, doesn’t mean we shouldn’t be free to criticize their policies. When Dick’s Sporting Goods stops selling hunting rifles in its stores because of the Parkland shooting, it is not anti-libertarian for people who care about the Second Amendment to criticize them for it any more than it’s wrong to criticize a healthcare provider for refusing to perform abortions.

    Facebook and Google can kiss my ass AND the government has no business policing their policies (so long as they abide by the terms of their contracts with content creators and aren’t violating anyone’s rights). If Family Dollar requires people to wear masks, that’s their business, too. I don’t think it is social control. I suspect they’re trying to compete by appealing to consumers who are especially worried about becoming infected.

    Someone should probably mention, in this context, that people on the lower end of the economic scale–especially those who’ve been in prison–tend to be much more sensitive to being around people showing signs of illness, and that was true long before Covid-19. In my personal experience traveling around the country, anyway, it’s been fairly common to see college students take public transportation while they’re sick and people from the lower end of the economic spectrum come down hard on them for being sick. Family Dollar tends to cluster their stores in communities on the lower end of the economic spectrum, and seeing them cater to those who are more sensitive than average about illness generally shouldn’t be surprising to anybody.

    Seeing white suburbanites criticize Family Dollar for catering to poor urban populations may be like seeing elitists from the northeast going after the white, blue collar, middle class of the Midwest. One of the best reasons why we should all be free to make choices for ourselves is because we don’t know enough about each other or understand each other well enough to make rules for each other.

  24. Formerly Cynical Asshole
    May.5.2020 at 10:54 am

    The fact that to (voluntarily) mask or not to mask has become a culture war issue is further evidence that we really are living in the worst of all worlds.

    God, I fucking hate everyone. I hate the “Karens” who insist on calling the cops every time they see someone walking down the street without a mask on instead of just avoiding the person and going about their own damned business.

    I hate the government officials who are empowering “Karen” by mandating mask wearing under penalty of law.

    I hate the cops who apparently have nothing better to do right now than beat a motherfucker down and throw them in a crowded jail cell (where they’re far more likely to catch COVID) for simply not wearing a mask because “Karen” told them to.

    But I also hate the assholes who apparently think being asked to wear a mask while inside a place of business is such an affront to their person as to justify shooting a motherfucker.

    The only people I don’t hate right now are the ones who just mind their own fucking business, mask or no mask. People who don’t snitch on others who choose not to wear one, or when asked to put one on before entering a place business either politely comply or simply turn around and take their business elsewhere. Or the people who take their business elsewhere if masks aren’t required and they think they should be. Unfortunately that seems to be a very, very small number of people. So small that it’s easier to just say I hate everyone.

    1. Ra's al Gore
      May.5.2020 at 10:58 am

      The fact that there is now a derogatory term in common use for ‘Karen’ gives me a glimmer of hope for the future.

      “OK, Karen” might hopefully be the next “OK, Boomer””

  25. John
    May.5.2020 at 10:55 am

    https://freebeacon.com/national-security/harvard-canceled-human-rights-event-as-its-president-met-with-xi-jinping/?utm_source=actengage&utm_campaign=FreedomMail&utm_medium=email

    Harvard University canceled a panel discussion on Hong Kong protests because the event coincided with the university president’s meet-and-greet with Chinese president Xi Jinping, according to a former university scholar.

    They Ivy League colleges really are hives of scum and villainy.

  26. darkflame
    May.5.2020 at 10:56 am

    So, Biden (or more likely one of his staff) wrote up a little article about what he’d do for the black community and based on the comments… no one’s buying it. In a fit of supreme irony, the one person I saw who was fully in support of the article was… wait for it… Chinese.

    Everyone else wasn’t having it, and a few were clear that Trump had already done what Biden was promising he’d do, but didn’t when he had power. I’d be shitting myself if I was part of Biden’s campaign.

    https://medium.com/p/d546228da188/responses/show

    1. John
      May.5.2020 at 11:04 am

      It is going to be entertaining watching the Democrats come up with new and absurd scare tactics to try and motivate the black community to vote when we have had four years of Trump letting black people out of federal prison like no President ever and rising wages and employment for blacks never seen before. Just what are the Democrats going to claim Trump has in store for blacks in his second term? I mean what black person wouldn’t want to go back to the Democrats’ patented blend of mass incarceration, unemployment, and white condescension?

  27. Knutsack
    May.5.2020 at 11:00 am

    “Masks Can Be a Symbol of Privacy and Personal Responsibility, Not Tyranny”

    Of course they can. But can you not see that is not the situation right now?

    Motherfuck, this is stupid.

  28. JFree
    May.5.2020 at 11:02 am

    I don’t trust anything from the NYT as far as I can spit – and anyone who links to anything they write loses credibility as they demonstrate mere laziness and journalistic groupthink. But it is about time that public health start actually looking at the possible impacts of this virus on something other than the 70+/obese category of people. Like kids and the young.

    Short-term, deaths make the headlines and obviously require some sort of attention. Long-term, those people most affected in the short-term are the least important people to devote one iota of public health attention to. And they should goddamn stop focusing exclusively on people who require immediate hospitalization – whether young or old. What is it with the medical community that they are fucking incapable of thinking in terms of ‘damage to HEALTH’ rather than ‘illness requiring intervention now’?

Please to post comments