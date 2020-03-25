Coronavirus

Is Preventing COVID-19 Deaths Worth a Severe Recession? The Answer Depends on Controversial Assumptions About the Epidemic's Lethality.

A cost-benefit analysis of COVID-19 lockdowns highlights crucial gaps in the data.

In a paper published on Monday, three economists address the tradeoff between COVID-19 containment and economic activity in the United States. They estimate that "the optimal containment policy increases the severity of the recession but saves roughly half a million lives in the U.S." According to their model, aggressive control measures more than double the decline in aggregate consumption. The lead author, Northwestern University economist Martin Eichenbaum, says the difference would amount to an additional reduction of $1 trillion over the course of a year. That comes out to roughly $2 million for each life saved, which looks like a bargain compared to the $9.3 million per-life value used in the model.

Eichenbaum and his co-authors—Sergio Rebelo, also at Northwestern, and Mathias Trabandt of Free University in Berlin—are grappling with an issue that politicians have mostly ignored in responding to COVID-19: At what point do the costs of their interventions outweigh the expected benefits? But the answer to that question hinges on assumptions that are controversial, impossible to verify based on existing data, or both.

The value that Eichenbaum et al. assign to each life saved is similar to the number calculated by Vanderbilt University economist W. Kip Viscusi based on labor market data. But it is arguably too high, since it does not take into account the age distribution of COVID-19 deaths, which are concentrated among the elderly. "We found that our conclusions are robust to reasonable perturbations of this value," the economists say.

More consequentially, Eichenbaum et al. assume a 1 percent case fatality rate (CFR) for COVID-19, which is the high end of the range that federal public health officials consider reasonable. Currently the crude CFR in the United States is about 1.3 percent. But that rate is bound to be an overestimate, because the denominator includes only confirmed cases.

The current testing capacity in the U.S. is very limited, and COVID-19 symptoms are typically mild to nonexistent, meaning many people who are infected will not seek medical attention or testing. The actual number of infections therefore is probably several times as large as the official number. The size of that gap is crucial in estimating the true CFR.

If the number of U.S. infections is six times as large as the official tally—as it was in the early stages of China's epidemic, according to one estimate—the true CFR at this point would be about 0.2 percent, one-fifth the rate used in this study. Eichenbaum acknowledges that "the savings depend on the mortality rate," although he cautions that you can't simply multiply the cost per life saved, since people would behave differently in response to a substantially lower CFR. The true CFR for the United States cannot be calculated without testing everyone, or at least a nationally representative sample.

Another important variable is the percentage of the population that would ultimately be infected without drastic action. Eichenbaum and his co-authors chose their parameters based on a figure of 65 percent, drawn from the scenario described in a March 11 speech by German Chancellor Angela Merkel. "The consensus among experts," Merkel said, "is that 60 to 70 percent of the population will be infected as long as this remains the situation." The worst-case scenario sketched by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) likewise imagines that 65 percent of Americans are infected, projecting 214 million infections and 1.7 million deaths.

Because Eichenbaum et al. assume a CFR of 1 percent, as opposed to the 0.8 percent assumed by the CDC, they project even more deaths: 2.2 million. Even under their "optimal containment policy," the number of deaths is the same as in the CDC's worst-case scenario.

Merkel's estimate that 60 percent to 70 percent of Germans would ultimately be infected is consistent with a two-year projection by the Robert Koch Institute, "based on model calculations." Those calculations may be misleading if they do not adequately account for adaptive behavior (avoiding crowds, limiting social interaction, extra attention to hygiene, etc.) that would occur even without broad coercive measures such as lockdowns.

In any case, the fear of widespread infection seems to be at odds with the hope of herd immunity. "Absent treatments or vaccines, the only way to acquire immunity is to become infected and recover," Eichenbaum and his co-authors note. "Sadly, this process involves the death of many people who never recover from an infection. The need to develop 'herd immunity' is a property of epidemics [that] serves as an important backdrop for our discussion of optimal policy." They say "the optimal way to reach this critical level of immunity is gradually increas[ing] containment measures as infections rise and slowly relaxing them as new infections wane."

In addition to assuming a relatively high mortality rate coupled with widespread infection, Eichenbaum et al.'s calculation does not include the entire economic cost of aggressive intervention. "Our model abstracts from various forces that might affect the long-run performance of the economy," they write. "These forces include bankruptcy costs, hysteresis effects from unemployment, and the destruction of supply-side chains. It is important to embody these forces in macroeconomic models of epidemics and study their positive and normative implications."

Last week The New York Times described the cost-effectiveness of COVID-19 control measures as "a taboo question." Yesterday the Times gingerly raised the issue again. "Can We Put a Price Tag on a Life?" the headline asked. "The Shutdown Forces a New Look." It sure does.

"Economists should be doing this cost-benefit analysis," Stanford economic historian Walter Scheidel told the Times. "Why is nobody putting some numbers on the economic costs of a monthlong or a yearlong shutdown against the lives saved? The whole discipline is well equipped for it. But there is some reluctance for people to stick their neck out."

Eichenbaum, Rebelo, and Trabandt deserve credit for sticking their necks out. But their effort underlines the shaky empirical basis for supporting (or opposing) shutdowns. When "the best estimates" for COVID-19's CFR range from 0.1 percent to 1 percent, as Assistant Secretary for Health Brett Giroir told reporters earlier this month—or possibly from 0.05 percent to 1 percent, as Stanford epidemiologist John Ioannidis suggests—it is hard to say with any confidence whether these measures can be rationally justified, or for how long.

  1. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
    March.25.2020 at 6:10 pm

    You don’t need a dollars cost/benefit analysis. Bad economies have more deaths. Throwing half the country out of work means half the economy is AWOL: not producing half the normal output, not distributing the remnant that is produced, and if anyone thinks that doesn’t affect health and deaths, they are socialists and eco-freaks who think there are too many people to start with.

  2. Longtobefree
    March.25.2020 at 6:19 pm

    Individual freedom is priceless. Factor that in.

  3. Star1988
    March.25.2020 at 6:22 pm

    “people would behave differently in response to a substantially lower CFR”

    That in itself is quite an assumption. As you point out, we have no idea what the real CFR is, and yet … the majority of the population is in full panic mode, willing to risk their livelihood, freedom and mental health.

    I suspect the reality here is that because this is a novel contagion, with a long incubation period, the panic-inducing thing is that everyone is dying all at once. If 8 times more people died of seasonal flu each day of the winter, there would be very little panic, the R0 would be 0.8, and I’m not sure if much would change. But if everyone who was going to die that winter, all died over just a few days, the panic would be similar to what we are seeing now.

  4. Jerryskids
    March.25.2020 at 6:25 pm

    I’m not worried, Trump has already announced that he intends to resurrect the economy on Easter Sunday. And believe me, it’s going to be a fantastic resurrection, a resurrection like nobody’s ever seen before, an unbelievably strong and powerful resurrection. Trump’s always had a bug up his ass over the fact that some people refuse to believe that he is, without a doubt, the greatest human being that ever lived because there’s that one guy, a weakling and a coward, I might add, who let himself get nailed to a cross, how lame is that? You’d never see Trump getting crucified, believe me, because he’s a fighter, he punches back, and he’s fighting for you, never forget that. Fighting for you, fighting for America! And Jesus never built a big, beautiful, powerful wall like Trump has, Jesus was a carpenter so like what could he build? A spice rack? Pfft. Who needs a spice rack? Trump built amazingly fantastic stuff, world class stuff, stuff like you wouldn’t believe. But after this year, nobody’s going to be talking about this old dead Jew guy, Trump’s going to be the real hero of Easter, in fact they’re probably going to change the name of the holiday to Trumpster Sunday. You’ll see, believe me, it’s going to be yuge.

    1. Case of the Mondays
      March.25.2020 at 6:52 pm

      Talk about people with a bug up their ass.

    2. ErictheRed
      March.25.2020 at 7:09 pm

      One of your better efforts Mr. Skids.

  5. loveconstitution1789
    March.25.2020 at 6:43 pm

    Well one thing is for sure, the MSM media are treacherous anti-American Lefties.

    They wont be able to wiggle their way out of this.

  6. Moderation4ever
    March.25.2020 at 6:52 pm

    Part of the problem is an unwillingness to deal with the consequences. Its one thing to say yes an abstract number of people will die, it another when faces are put to those deaths. These type of infection will challenge the health care and decisions will have to be made. Say we let the infection run its course and say we have limit ventilators. So we say anyone with the virus over 80 years of age will not be treated. Who signs off on that order. We have people in an uproar when we say that we are not going to treat a brain dead baby and now we want to say just let a bunch of people die, it will be better for the economy?

    1. Azathoth!!
      March.25.2020 at 7:04 pm

      It’s as if none of you ever consider that we’ll be better able to care for those who get severe cases with a functioning economy and national infrastructure.

  7. Case of the Mondays
    March.25.2020 at 6:54 pm

    Should let everyone get infected. Get the herd immunity. There is no vaccine. So if you die, then you die. If you were that worried you could stay home. Destroying an economy for a few lives is patently absurd.

    I expect a blood bath in the 2020 election. There will be a throw the bums out movement.

  8. Sevo
    March.25.2020 at 7:02 pm

    I did not see a single effort to account for the increased mortality from the poverty which we are staring in the face.
    There WILL BE increased mortality as a result of the ruined economy, and ignoring that effect makes the exercise worthless.

