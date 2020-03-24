Coronavirus

Massive Coronavirus Testing Is the Way to Help Save the Economy

No time to waste; do it sooner rather than later.

|

CoronavirusTestingAhead
(Alan Budman | Dreamstime.com)

The fastest and safest way out of the rising coronavirus pandemic is "to test as many people as possible," argue three researchers in a smart op-ed in the Washington Post. "If we know who is infected, who is not and who has recovered, we could greatly relax social isolation requirements and send both the uninfected and the recovered back to work." Medical professors Anthony LaMantia and Gordon Douglas along with environmental policy researcher Tim Searchinger note that either locking down the country for months until a vaccine is developed or a strategy of alternating between intermittent periods of isolation and normalcy are both economically untenable. The latter risks igniting a larger epidemic that crashes our health care system at a later date.

By massively scaling up two types of tests—PCR tests that detect the active presence of virus and serology tests that detect immune system responses to being infected by the virus—population screening could identify those who are currently infected and those who have recovered and are likely not to pass along the virus to others. Those who are currently infected could be isolated and their contacts traced so that they could quarantine themselves. Frequent large-scale testing of the uninfected would also help keep the epidemic in check by enabling them to withdraw if they subsequently contract the virus for a period of self-isolation in a timely fashion. Frontline health care providers and especially hard-hit regions should be given first priority as the testing regime begins its rapid expansion.

Those who had recovered from infection (possibly numbering ten times more than those whose symptoms drive them to seek out medical care) could help on the frontlines of the fight against COVID-19, return to work, and enjoy the pleasures of social life, e.g., dining out, meeting friends at bars, traveling, and attending performances at entertainment venues. "To make this strategy work, governments would need to involve employers, social organizations, schools and large retailers to conduct tests and provide time-stamped certifications," propose the three researchers.

To ramp up both kinds of testing, the researchers urge that every laboratory capable of running PCR tests be pressed into service recruiting technicians, graduate students, and scientists to run the machines. Even better, Mesa Biotech just announced today that it has received Emergency Use Authorization from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to roll out its point-of-use 30-minute PCR test for the virus. Other companies should be encouraged to provide such tests.

As I also argued last week, the researchers argue that widespread deployment of serology tests for the presence of antibodies to coronavirus needs to be prioritized. This would identify people who had recovered and could safely go back to life outside of lockdown. Over at the Wall Street Journal, the perspicacious former FDA commissioner Scott Gottlieb also recommends massively scaling up serological surveillance. When population screening reveals that "a sizable portion of a local community has some protection, authorities can be more confident in relying on less invasive measures. Once deployed, serological tests are cheap, straightforward, and easy to scale."

Several companies have already developed such tests. For example, North Carolina-based BioMedomics' Chinese sister company has already sold 500,000 of its rapid serology tests in China and the test is widely available in Europe. These companies are still awaiting FDA approval for use in the U.S.

The three researchers in their Washington Post op-ed argue that the federal government should assume whatever expenses are necessary to fund a massive mobilization to enable hundreds of millions of Americans to be tested. It's going to be a while before a semblance of normal life can be restored, but testing everybody is a big step on the path to that goal.

Ronald Bailey is science correspondent at Reason.

  1. Idle Hands
    March.24.2020 at 12:36 pm

    Thank you. To bad the CDC buerecrats did whatever they could to scuttle any tests that could have been approved setting us weeks behind the eight ball. People need to see the deathrate is less than 1% it would quiet some of the hysterics down, mass testing would do that. There hasn’t been a hysteria like this in this country since the Salem witch trials. In this case the Economy is the witch, the accusing whores are the media, politicians and CDC and the rest of us are just along for the ride.

    1. Idle Hands
      March.24.2020 at 12:37 pm

      Forgot to mention the mob being the white gentry class still working from home collecting checks. Who will be wondering what happened when we are all in bread lines in a month and this thing “only” kills tens of thousands as opposed to the millions they are bleating about.

      1. Idle Hands
        March.24.2020 at 12:43 pm

        I was told just last week that by this time this week a 100 thousand would be dead and the hospitals would be completely overun. It’s funny to see the goal posts moved. There’s no end in sight and no metrics for what success looks like, this is every incompetent governments dream scenario. By the time it occurs to the states just how deep of shit they are in it will be too late(feds can’t back the unemployment benefits required or sales taxes come due whichever comes first).

  2. Marty Feldman's Eyes
    March.24.2020 at 12:43 pm

    YES. FINALLY.

    We would already have a timetable to normalcy if the Head Idiots In Charge had ordered this from the get go.

    1. Don't look at me!
      March.24.2020 at 12:46 pm

      LOL

  3. Ken Shultz
    March.24.2020 at 12:45 pm

    People who wish to be tested should be free to do so.

    “Seventy-seven percent of people infected with SARS there contracted it in the hospital. They were patients, visitors and health-care workers. Another 17% got it at home, often from a health-care worker who lived with them.”

    —-Wall Street Journal, “U.S. Hospitals Aren’t Ready for the Coronavirus”

    94% were infected either at a healthcare facility or from a family member who was a healthcare worker?!

    If you want me to go to a testing center right now, you better send the police because I won’t go willingly.

    People who share a residence with the elderly or those with various hyperactive autoimmune disorders should likewise be reluctant to risk exposing themselves to the coronavirus in exchange for testing.

    And, no, I’m not opening up my home to let a healthcare worker traipse through it either.

    1. Don't look at me!
      March.24.2020 at 12:47 pm

      Let’s all rush to the testing centers!

  4. Ken Shultz
    March.24.2020 at 12:47 pm

    “Among 62 soldiers severely infected during the first wave of the A/Asian/57 (H2N2) pandemic in 1957, 17 were asymptomatically reinfected with the same virus within six months. In the 1962 epidemic the rate increased to 41%. Among reinfected soldiers studied, 68% had an asymptomatic infection; only 10% were severely symptomatic, and they were found to be infected with a virus closely related to A/Asian/57. For H3N2 epidemics, the rate of reinfection was 17% among students studied in 1970 who were reinfected with a virus closely related to the prototype A/Hong Kong/68 (H3N2). Reinfection with an extremely drifted variant of H3N2 was found to be 32% and 69% in two groups of students studied in 1972. Reinfection with a related virus was 32% in another group studied in 1983. Among the students studied who were reinfected with H3N2 viruses, the rates of asymptomatic infection were similar to those of symptomatic infection. The reinfection rates with a virus related to A/USSR/77 (H1N1) were 9.3% and 20% in two groups studied in 1980.”

    https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/3941288

    Has anyone done any studies on the reinfection rate of the coronavirus because my understanding is that having been infected in the past doesn’t mean you won’t become reinfected, and it doesn’t mean you can’t become contagious again either.

Please to post comments