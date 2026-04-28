D.C. Circuit Lets Pentagon Require That Journalists Be Escorted While in Pentagon

From N.Y. Times v. U.S. Dep't of Defense a/k/a Dep't of War, decided yesterday by Judges Justin Walker and Bradley Garcia:

Last fall, the Pentagon announced a new policy governing Pentagon Facility Alternate Credentials (PFACs), the passes journalists have historically used to access the Pentagon. The new policy restricted this access and implemented rules that would allow the Pentagon to revoke credentials if the holder was determined to be a "security or safety risk to Department personnel or property." A reporter could be deemed a "security or safety risk" "based on the unauthorized access, attempted unauthorized access, or unauthorized disclosure" of Department information. The New York Times (NYT) and one of its journalists, Julian E. Barnes, filed suit to enjoin several provisions of the policy as unconstitutional under the First and Fifth Amendments, and as arbitrary and capricious under the APA. On cross-motions for summary judgment, the district court held that the rules governing when a PFAC may be denied for "security" reasons were unconstitutionally vague in violation of the Fifth Amendment because they "fail[ed] to provide fair notice of what routine, lawful journalistic practices" would trigger credential revocation. Turning to the First Amendment, the court noted there was no dispute that "[t]he regular presence of PFAC holders at the Pentagon … enhanced the ability of journalists and news organizations … to keep Americans informed about the United States military." Moreover, this arrangement had "pos[ed] no security or safety risk to Department property or personnel." By contrast, the district court concluded that the record was "replete with undisputed evidence that the Policy" was specifically, and unreasonably, designed to deprive "disfavored" journalists of access to a nonpublic forum. Accordingly, the district court granted summary judgment to the plaintiffs on their constitutional claims, without addressing the APA claim. The next business day, the government replaced the invalidated policy with a new one that revised provisions the district court had declared unconstitutional and announced new "physical security restrictions" for all PFAC holders. Those restrictions required that PFAC holders be escorted in all areas of the Pentagon "at all times" and limited their opportunities for entry to five approved purposes. At the same time, the Department announced that the previously available workspace in the "Correspondents' Corridor" was closed and that a new workspace "will be established in an annex facility."

The plaintiffs promptly moved to compel compliance with the summary judgment order, and the district court granted that motion. In addition to declaring the "adoption and enforcement" of "the escort requirements and access limitations" in violation of its previous order, the district court ordered the Department to reinstate "access" to the Pentagon "commensurate with the access provided to PFAC holders on March 20, 2026, following this Court's Order vacating certain provisions of the prior PFAC Policy." The Department responded by asking the district court for a stay pending appeal "to the extent" the district court's order "vacate[d] and enjoin[ed] the Pentagon's new physical access restrictions—the escort requirement and the physical access limitations." The district court denied that motion but granted a fourteen-day administrative stay to allow the Department to seek relief here. The Department sought an emergency stay pending appeal, limited solely to the order's "entitl[ing] reporters to access the Pentagon unescorted." "[The Department represented to the district court that 'there is no requirement' under the Interim Policy 'to make advance requests for an escort' and there would be 'no concern that the Department could deny' a PFAC holder an escort." The panel majority agreed: On the questions of irreparable harm, the balance of equities, and the public interest, both parties identify weighty competing interests. The Pentagon Press Secretary has submitted a declaration explaining that prior to the 2025 PFAC Policy, journalists obtained "sensitive or classified" information "often monthly, and sometimes multiple times per month," including information concerning "operational plans" and "intelligence assessments." Unescorted access to the Pentagon was, according to the Department, "a significant contributing factor" to that pattern because it enabled reporters to "observe activity patterns" and identify potential sources of sensitive information. On that basis, the Department argues that unescorted access to the Pentagon will increase the risk that journalists obtain and disseminate sensitive information, jeopardizing national security. The Department has thus supported its claim that this aspect of its policy furthers important national security interests. For their part, plaintiffs contend that the policy burdens newsgathering by restricting access in ways that impair their ability to "ask questions, confirm information," and "receive timely updates"—opportunities that once lost, "will be lost forever." That burden extends beyond the press itself, implicating the public's interest in the free flow of information about government operations. Because both sides have established substantial, competing interests, the balance of the equities and the public interest do not strongly favor either party. Our decision therefore turns on the merits. The Department has shown that it is likely to succeed on the merits of the issue it presents. Under settled law, an agency may respond to an adverse ruling by adopting a revised policy, and it "need not seek modification of [an] injunction before it initiates" those efforts. That principle is implicated here. The escort requirement was not contemplated by the challenged 2025 policy. So the district court's March 20 summary judgment opinion and order did not address that provision or a similar one. Moreover, in part because the challenge to the Interim PFAC Policy was presented in a motion to compel compliance, the district court did not hold that the escort requirement independently violates the First or Fifth Amendment. On this record, the Department is likely to succeed in its argument that the escort requirement in particular is a new, generally applicable requirement that is not invalid for violating the district court's summary judgment order or the constitutional principles underlying it.

And from Judge Michelle Childs' dissent: