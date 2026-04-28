Apparent Surge in Self-Represented Litigation Using AI

From Anand V. Shah & Joshua Y. Levy, Access to Justice in the Age of AI: Evidence from U.S. Federal Courts (in draft):

This paper studies how generative AI has reshaped entry into the federal civil court system. Drawing on administrative records covering more than 4.5 million non-prisoner federal civil court cases from FY2005-FY2026 and 46 million PACER docket entries matched to those cases, we document three sets of findings.

First, the number of pro se cases—or self-represented cases—is increasing dramatically, rising from a long-term steady-state average of 11% to 16.8% in FY2025. This increase is concentrated in case types characterized by formulaic document production and absent from more complex, attorney-intensive categories.

Second, we argue these cases are placing larger burden on federal district courts. Pro se cases are not terminating faster, and this combined with the increased case numbers suggests more cases for judges to process. Moreover, intra-case activity is up, with the total volume of docket entries per court generated by pro se cases in their first 180 days up 158% from pre-AI means to 2025.

Third, we directly validate that AI use is increasing in federal courts. Using a random sample of 1,600 complaints drawn from an 8-year period (2019-2026), we find that a large and growing share of complaints are flagging positive for AI-generated text, from essentially zero in the pre-AI period to more than 18% in 2026.