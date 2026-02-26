Society for the Rule of Law Podcast About the Tariff Decision.

NA

I did a Society for the Rule of Law podcast about the Supreme Court's ruling in our tariff case. Greg Nunziata, Executive Director of the Society, interviewed me. We covered all major aspects of the decision, its implications for the future, and also potential litigation over Trump's new Section 122 tariffs. The video is embedded below:

I have also written several articles and blog posts about these issues, in recent days:

