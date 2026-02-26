New in Civitas: "The False Equivalence of Multicultural Day"

Now for something a little more personal. My latest column for Civitas speaks to something every parent has experienced: multicultural day.

On paper, the program seems unobjectionable. Students are asked to wear clothes from their ancestral homeland. Students can also prepare posters with pictures and other symbols from that nation. And parents can bring in food from their local cuisines. Students then group together by region: Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. They parade down the hallway, which was festooned with flags from around the globe. At some level, the day was enjoyable. I saw kids smiling as they celebrated the culture that mattered most to them. Parents also cheered when their home country was represented. What could be wrong?

Lots can be wrong.

