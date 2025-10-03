The Volokh Conspiracy
The Roberts Court at 20: Looking Back and Looking Forward
A recent panel discussion on the current Supreme Court.
On Monday, I had the honor to participate in a Federalist Society press briefing on "The Roberts Court at 20: Looking Back and Looking Forward" at the National Press Club. Other participants included Kannon Shanmugam of Paul Weiss, Benjamin Mizer of Arnold & Porter, Stephanie Barclay of Georgetown, and Xiao Wang of the University of Virginia. CBS News' Jan Crawford moderated. Video is below.