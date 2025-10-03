The Heritage Guide to the Constitution: Essay Nos. 151–175

To continue my preview of The Heritage Guide to the Constitution, which will ship on October 14, here are the authors of essays 151–175.

Essay No. 151: Prohibition On Amendment—Migration, Importation, And Apportionment —Robert G. Natelson

Essay No. 152: Prohibition On Amendment—Equal Suffrage Of The States —Robert G. Natelson

Essay No. 153: The Debts And Engagements Clause —Judge Paul B. Matey

Essay No. 154: The Supremacy Clause —Gary S. Lawson

Essay No. 155: The Oath Or Affirmation Clause —Judge Gregory G. Katsas & Andrew W. Smith

Essay No. 156: The Religious Test Clause —Gerard V. Bradley

Essay No. 157: The Ratification Clause —John P. Kaminski

Essay No. 158: The Attestation Clause —John P. Kaminski

Essay No. 159: The Establishment Clause —Stephanie Barclay

Essay No. 160: The Free Exercise Of Religion Clause —Vincent Phillip Muñoz

Essay No. 161: The Freedom Of Speech And Of The Press Clause —Eugene Volokh

Essay No. 162: The Freedom Of Assembly Clause —Tabatha Abu El-Haj

Essay No. 163: The Freedom Of Petition Clause —David E. Bernstein & R. Trent Mccotter

Essay No. 164: The Right To Keep And Bear Arms Amendment —Nelson Lund

Essay No. 165: The Quartering Troops Amendment —Andrew P. Morriss

Essay No. 166: The Unreasonable Searches And Seizures Clause —Orin S. Kerr

Essay No. 167: The Warrant Clause —Judge Elizabeth L. Branch, Francis Aul, & Austin Mayron

Essay No. 168: The Grand Jury Requirement Clause —Judge Julius N. Richardson

Essay No. 169: The Grand Jury Exceptions Clause —Judge Gregory E. Maggs & Robert Leider

Essay No. 170: The Double Jeopardy Clause —Judge Timothy M. Tymkovich & Adam Steinhilber

Essay No. 171: The Self-Incrimination Clause —Paul G. Cassell

Essay No. 172: The Due Process Clause —Gary S. Lawson

Essay No. 173: The Takings Clause —William Baude & Sarah Leitner

Essay No. 174: The Speedy Trial Clause —Judge Andrew Brasher & Jack Tucker

Essay No. 175: The Public Trial Clause —Judge Patrick R. Wyrick & Tyler Shannon