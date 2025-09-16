AG Pam Bondi Says "We Can Prosecute You" for Refusing to Print Posters for Charlie Kirk Vigil

The Hill (Ashleigh Fields) reports:

Attorney General Pam Bondi on Monday said the Justice Department was investigating an incident involving a Michigan Office Depot employee who refused to print flyers advertising a vigil for conservative activist Charlie Kirk…. Office Depot said last week they removed the employee responsible for denying the order placed by the Kalamazoo County Republican Party.

Here's the Bondi quote, from Hannity on Fox, starting about 4:42:

Businesses cannot discriminate. If you wanna go in and print posters with Charlie's pictures on them for a vigil, you have to let them do that. We can prosecute you for that. But I have Harmeet Dhillon right now in our Civil Rights unit looking at that immediately, that Office Depot had done that. We're looking at that.

But no federal law, to my knowledge, purports to ban stores from discriminating based on the political expression of the material they're asked to print.

Title II of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 bans discrimination by certain places of public accommodation—such as restaurants, hotels, theaters, and places of public amusement—based on race, religion, and national origin. But it doesn't ban discrimination based on political views, and it doesn't apply to retailers, so it wouldn't apply here. It also bans discrimination based on disability, but that's not applicable here either. Businesses can discriminate, just not on bases that the law forbids; and here, federal law doesn't appear to forbid this sort of discrimination.

Now some jurisdictions do ban political discrimination in places of public accommodation (see this article). If such a ban were applied to a print shop that deliberately refused to process an order based on its political content, then it might violate the First Amendment (see the concurrence in Lexington-Fayette Urban County Human Rights Comm'n v. Hands On Originals (Ky. 2019), a case in which Cato Institute and I filed an amicus brief making the First Amendment argument).

That First Amendment claim would be strengthened, of course, by 303 Creative LLC v. Elenis (2023), which recognized a First Amendment right not to create a website for same-sex weddings. It's conceivable that a court might limit the First Amendment defenses to small businesses where the owner would have to do the work personally; cf. Rumsfeld v. FAIR (2006), which upheld certain requirements that universities host certain speech, and distribute related speech, though perhaps the reasoning of 303 Creative would apply even to a large business such as Office Depot.

But none of that even arises here, because those jurisdictions are certain cities and counties, some territories, D.C., and perhaps a few states. None of those laws applies to the Office Depot involved in this incident; and even if there was such a law in Michigan or in the town of Portage (where the store was apparently located), it wouldn't be enforced by the U.S. Justice Department. Perhaps I'm missing something here, but it's hard to see a credible legal basis for AG Bondi's statements.