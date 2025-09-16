"Why Everything Pam Bondi Said About 'Hate Speech' Is Wrong"

The Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression (Aaron Terr & Angel Eduardo) have a good rundown. An excerpt:

While discussing the assassination of Charlie Kirk and campus antisemitism on The Katie Miller Podcast, Bondi said the Justice Department would investigate and prosecute incidents of "hate speech." While she's trying to go into damage control mode and walk back some of her mistakes, it's important to correct our nation's chief law enforcement officer on what is and isn't protected expression….

The idea that "hate speech" is a separate and unprotected category of expression is one that we, unfortunately, have had to debunk time and time again. The fact is there is no "hate speech" exception to the First Amendment, and there can't be. The Supreme Court has rejected the notion on multiple occasions, and the reasons for this should be obvious to someone in Bondi's position….

Early this morning, Bondi published a post on X, attempting to clarify her comments after a wave of negative response. Unfortunately, she only introduced more confusion: