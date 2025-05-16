Can the EPA Finesse the Greenhouse Gas Endangerment Finding?

Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Lee Zeldin announced that the agency will consider rescinding the so-called endangerment finding that triggers the regulation of greenhouse gases under the Clean Air Act. In a prior post, I explained why this is a fool's errand, and elaborated on some of the relevant points in this webinar.

My prior comments assumed that the agency was planning to do what Zeldin and others had publicly suggested: Rescind the primary finding that the emission of greenhouse gases "cause, or contribute to, air pollution which may reasonably be anticipated to endanger public health or welfare." Given the precautionary nature of this language, taking this course would have required the Agency to disavow virtually everything it has said in the past 35 years about the potential consequences of climate change, among other things. It would be a morass.

Yet if the EPA's primary goal is to rescind greenhouse gas regulations imposed on stationary sources, and prevent the adoption of new such regulations, it has an alternative approach--an approach that is more of a targeted bank shot than a frontal assault on the endangerment determination and, judging from this E&E News story, it is a potential approach that is getting more attention.

The initial endangerment finding was made under Section 202 of the Clean Air Act, which governs motor vehicles. Under this provision, the EPA is obligated to adopt emission standards for pollutants about which such a finding is made. Other provisions of the Act have similar language, but they are not all the same, and the differences in the language found in different opinions could matter.

Section 231, governing aircraft, has identical endangerment language to Section 202. Section 111, governing stationary sources (including power plants), on the other hand, has slightly different language. Under 111, the EPA is required to adopt regulations for a category of sources if the category:

causes, or contributes significantly to, air pollution which may reasonably be anticipated to endanger public health or welfare.

Here, unlike under Section 202 and 231, it is not enough that the emissions in question "contribute" to potentially harmful pollution. The emissions, from the source category in question, must contribute significantly. In other words, even taking endangerment as a given, there are some sources of greenhouse gas emissions that need not be regulated under Section 111 because their contributions to the accumulation of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere is not significant enough to justify action.

What this means is that the EPA could seek to disarm the Clean Air Act's regulatory threat to stationary sources by defining what it means to contribute "significantly" so as to exclude most (if not all) such source categories as those that must be regulated. This is not a sure-fire strategy, as it may be difficult to argue that power plants in particular are not a "significant" contributor to climate change. Power plants are responsible for approximately 30 percent of domestic greenhouse gas emissions. By contrast, most other source categories are far smaller, and would be easier to exclude, particularly if the EPA emphasizes that the significance of a source category's contribution to climate change must be evaluated on a global basis (and the fact that the United States produces a declining share of global greenhouse gas emissions).

The virtue of this approach for EPA is that it does not require contesting basic claims about climate science or reversing the agency's prior interpretation of that science or the meaning of Section 2020. Yet there are risks. One in particular is that it would require the agency to reverse course on what constitutes a "significant" contribution of greenhouse gases. Back in 2021, the Trump EPA said this applied to any source responsible for more than three percent of emissions. The EPA no longer eligible to receive Chevron deference on the meaning of this statutory language, and its change in position will reduce the amount of respect its new interpretation receives.

We should soon see whether the EPA is going to adopt this more targeted approach to cutting back EPA regulation of greenhouse gases, or whether it will insist on running headlong into the maw of the original endangerment finding. The agency's choice should reveal quite a bit about the extent to which it is prioritizing meaningful and sustainable deregulatory initiatives over blunderbuss, base-pleasing initiatives.