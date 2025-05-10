Can the EPA Rescind the Endangerment Finding? Should It Even Try?

Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Lee Zeldin has announced that the agency will reconsider the so-called endangerment finding, which triggers the regulation of greenhouse gases under various provisions of the Clean Air Act. For reasons I explained in this post, I believe this is a fool's errand, no matter what one thinks about the threat posed by climate change or the utility of federal regulation.

On Friday, I participated in a webinar discussing the legal and practical issues concerning an attempted rescission of the endangerment finding with regulatory analyst Richard Belzer and attorney Michael Buschbacher of Boyden Gray. The program was moderated by Laura Stanley of Gibson Dunn. The webinar was sponsored by the Regulatory Transparency Project of the Federalist Society and is viewable below.