From today's decision by Judge Patrick Schiltz (D. Minn.) in Miller v. Macone:

This matter is before the Court on plaintiff's motion to lift the filing restriction, which, absent court permission, restricts plaintiff from filing anything but a single notice of appeal.

Plaintiff's motion is denied, as plaintiff's voluminous flow of frivolous filings shows no sign of abating. For example, the packet of materials plaintiff recently submitted included a "Motion to Protect Global Media Defenders of Truth and to Compel the Transparent Identification of All Public Satanic Allegiances" and an "Emergency Motion to Halt Unjust Wars, Defund Global Conflict, and Protect the Human Race under Natural Law and Spiritual Covenant." The Court will not permit plaintiff to consume court resources with such bizarre and nonsensical filings.