NPR Interview on Legal Challenges to Trump's IEEPA Tariffs

On Monday, Steve Inskeep of NPR interviewed me about the case against Trump's "Liberation Day" IEEPA tariffs filed by the Liberty Justice Center and myself. This interview only went for about five minutes, so we didn't cover the issues as thoroughly as in some previous interviews I have done, such as those with KQED and Forbes. But this is a good, short introduction to the case (helped by the pointed questions Inskeep asked) and a lot of people contacted me to say they liked it. So I am posting the link, which is available here.

I cover the legal issues at stake in much greater detail in my Lawfare article, "The Constitutional Case Against Trump's Trade War." In a recent post, I explained why Trump's tariff agenda threatens the rule of law, in addition to damaging the US economy.