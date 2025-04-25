KQED Interview on Legal Challenges to Trump's Immigration and Tariff Policies

I recently did an interview with KQED NPR radio covering some of the legal challenges to Trump's egregious immigration and tariff policies, and considering the broader issues they raise (including the risk of a "constitutional crisis"). The interview was conducted on April 22, and therefore predates the two most recent challenges to Trump's IEEPA tariffs (those filed by twelve states led by Oregon, and the Pacific Legal Foundation). But we nonetheless covered a lot of important ground, and I think this is one of my better recent interviews.

The interview is about 26 minutes long and is available here and here.