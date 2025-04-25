The Volokh Conspiracy

KQED Interview on Legal Challenges to Trump's Immigration and Tariff Policies

We also covered the issue of the administration's failure to properly obey court orders and the looming threat of a "constitutional crisis."

President Donald Trump signs two executive orders on April 2 instituting tariffs
President Donald Trump signed two executive orders on April 2 instituting tariffs on a wide range of countries. ( Andrew Leyden/ZUMAPRESS/Newscom)

 

I recently did an interview with KQED NPR radio covering some of the legal challenges to Trump's egregious immigration and tariff policies, and considering the broader issues they raise (including the risk of a "constitutional crisis"). The interview was conducted on April 22, and therefore predates the two most recent challenges to Trump's IEEPA tariffs (those filed by twelve states led by Oregon, and the Pacific Legal Foundation). But we nonetheless covered a lot of important ground, and I think this is one of my better recent interviews.

The interview is about 26 minutes long and is available here and here.